Russian army announces withdrawal from Lyman

KATERYNA TYSCHHENKO – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, which Ukrainian forces had recently liberated.

Source: Interfax, quoting Ihor Konashenkov, official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during a briefing; Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Facebook; Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Twitter

Quote from Konashenkov“Because of the threat of encirclement, the allies [Russian] troops were withdrawn from the Krasnyi Lyman settlement [the old name of Lyman – ed.] to more favorable defensive positions.”

Details: A representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the invaders launched heavy fire on the Ukrainian army on the Krasnyi Lyman front, but “despite the losses suffered, having a significant advantage in forces and resources, the enemy brought in reserves and continued the offensive on this front.”

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar later reported that fighting in Lyman was continuing.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces airborne assault troops were entering Lyman.

“The Ukrainian army has and always will have a decisive vote in today’s + referendums + and all those to come,” tweeted the Ministry of Defense.

For reference: Lyman was used by the Russians, along with Izium, as one of the strongholds for the attack on Sloviansk. After regaining control of Lyman, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will also have the opportunity to control the road from Svatove to Kreminna. This route is an important supply route for the Russian group in the southwestern sector of Lugansk Oblast.

Previously:

Earlier on October 1, a Ukrainian flag was raised at the entrance to the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Ukrainian troops entered Lyman and fighting continues there.

The story continues

In the afternoon of October 1, the Povernys Zhyvym (Come Back Alive) Foundation released a video showing Russian occupiers trying to flee the city.

Background:

On the morning of October 1, Serhii Haidai, head of the military administration of Luhansk Oblast, reported that around 5,000 Russian troops had been surrounded in the town of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Forces, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated five settlements near Lyman; Stabilization measures are currently underway there.

The Institute for the Study of War predicted that Ukrainian forces were likely to completely encircle or liberate Lyman within the next 72 hours.

On September 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Ukraine had taken the initiative in the war and was achieving tangible results; in particular, he confirmed the liberation of Yampil, Donetsk Oblast, and the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lyman.

