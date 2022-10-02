News
Skywatch: Autumn stargazing at its best
This is such a wonderful time of year for stargazing. The nights are longer and have great constellations, planets, and other celestial treasures. Treat yourself and lie back on a reclining lawn chair to take it all in. The dark skies of the countryside are best, but even city skies can put on a great show.
There is so much to see this October. Headlining are Jupiter and Saturn, which are still relatively close to our planet. Mars is also closing in. Jupiter and Saturn pop out in the early evening southeastern sky fairly close to each other. You can’t miss them even in light-polluted heavens. Jupiter is the brightest star-like object in the entire evening sky. Saturn is the next-brightest luminary you can see, to the upper right of Jupiter in the southern evening heavens, about 50 degrees away or about five widths of your fist held at arm’s length.
In late September Jupiter was the closest it’s been to Earth since 1951 and is just about as close in our October skies. At the beginning of the month Jupiter is 368 million miles away. Believe it or not, that’s close for Jupiter. Since it’s so close, you’ll easily see up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons with even a small telescope. They resemble tiny stars on either side of the giant planet. I’ll have much on Jupiter next week in Skywatch.
Saturn is an outstanding telescope target. It’s not quite as close to Earth as it was in August but with even a small scope, you should still easily resolve Saturn’s vast ring system and maybe even some of its moons, especially Titan, which is larger than the planet Mercury. Saturn will join a nearly full Hunter Moon this coming Wednesday evening. A few nights later, on the 8th, the moon will be one day shy of being full and will be just to the lower left of Jupiter. That should be fabulous!
If you stay late enough, you’ll witness the great 2022 Mars invasion! Early in October look for distinctly orange-red Mars in the low northeast sky, and it’ll be the brightest star-like object in that part of the sky. By late in the month Mars will be even brighter, rising a little after 9 p.m. In December, Mars and Earth will reach their closest approach to each other in over two years.
Even though it’s autumn, many summer constellations are hanging on in the western evening sky. You can still easily see the Summer Triangle high above the western horizon, made up of the three brightest stars from three separate constellations: Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp; Altair, the brightest star in Aquila the Eagle; and Deneb in Cygnus the Swan.
The Big Dipper is upright and riding low in the northwestern sky. Even though it’s the most famous star pattern in the sky, it’s not an official constellation but makes up the bright rear end and tail of the large constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear.
In the east, look for a giant diamond of stars on the rise that marks the grand constellation Pegasus the winged horse. Just to the upper left of Pegasus is the Andromeda Galaxy, the next-door neighbor to our Milky Way, nearly 2.5 million light-years away, with just one light-year spanning nearly 6 trillion miles.
If you stay up late enough, you’ll spot the Pleiades star cluster resembling a tiny version of the Big Dipper in the eastern sky. It’s also called the “Seven Little Sisters,” the daughters of the god Atlas. Most people can see at least six stars, but it’s possible to see seven or more. Through binoculars or a small telescope, you can see many more. Astronomically it’s a cluster of young stars that all formed together over 100 million years ago, and they’re relatively close by at a little over 400 light-years away.
Another wonderful gift October stargazing offers in the darker countryside heavens is the Milky Way band, a ribbon of ghostly light that reaches across the entire sky from the southwest to the northeast horizon, cutting the sky nearly in half. It’s absolutely breathtaking! The milky band is the combined light of billions and billions of stars that make up the plane, or the thickest part, of our own Milky Way Galaxy.
Don’t miss the great October skies!
UPCOMING STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- Monday, Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m., at Afton Elementary School, in Afton, through Stillwater Community Education. For more information and reservations: call 651-351-8300 or go to stillwaterschools.org/community-education.
- Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7-9 p.m., at Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul. For more information and reservations: call 651-747-2411 or go to www.northstpaul.org/834/Parks-Recreation.
- Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m., Hillcrest School in Bloomington. For more information: call Bloomington Community Education at 952-681-6100 or go to ce.bloomington.k12.mn.us/adult-enrichment-classes.
- Thursday, Oct. 6, 7-9 p.m., Prior Lake. For location and more information: call 952-226-0080 or go to www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/community/index.aspx.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Week 4 playing time, TV, ratings and what to read – The Denver Post
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 4 game between the Ravens (2-1) and the Buffalo Bills (2-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, ch. 13.9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Flow: Paramount More
Radio: Sports USA (Josh Appel, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Provide: High 50s, steady rain
Line: Invoices per 3 (from Saturday evening)
Pre-game reading:
()
Letters: Thousands are hoping they can get another shot at living, like I did
Another shot at living
On Sept. 9, the U.S. hit a major milestone that went unnoticed by many — we surpassed 1 million solid-organ transplants since 1954 (with over half of those happening since 2007).
This is an achievement that is thanks to the tireless work of many nurses, doctors, support staff, and other amazing individuals and, not least, the donors and families who said yes to help save the lives of others.
I’m lucky enough to have been on the receiving end of an organ donation. At age 12 I was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, a long-term, chronic liver disease that progressively causes liver damage, and the only known effective treatment is a transplant.
The next two years were a quick progression of getting worse; at a time when my peers were worrying about going to high school, making friends, and fitting in in a new place I was pale, underweight, and frequently sick, hoping that my name would be called from the liver transplant waiting list.
Luckily, the call came near the end of my first high school semester, and I received the gift of life. Since then I’ve graduated high school, college and graduate school; I’ve fallen in love and gotten married, I’ve run a half marathon, and, most of all, I’ve just been able to continue living.
Most importantly, I’ve gotten to know the incredible family of my donor, and now they’re family to me as well.
I’m honored and humbled to be a part of the million transplants. Unfortunately not everybody is as lucky as I have been — there are about 3,000 people (about the size of two sold-out First Avenue shows) waiting for an organ in our region. They’re hoping they get another shot at living like I did.
The beautiful part is that we can all help make that happen — only 57% of Minnesotans have registered to be organ donors. If you care for your neighbor like I know Minnesotans do, please consider joining the organ donor registry next time you renew your driver’s license or online at Life-Source.org.
Steve Romenesko, South St. Paul
Congregations can help
A letter writer criticized the governors of Texas and Florida for sending immigrants to northern sites and informed these governors that Minnesotans have been doing their part for years, noting that we have hosted 40,707 Hmong immigrants initially and this number had increased to over 66,000 by the 2020 census.
Another way of being helpful is having religious congregations hosting families as does my church, Lumen Christi Catholic Community. We have recently adopted an Afghan family of five, and four years ago a Congolese family. A significant number of volunteers have offered their help in assisting these families adapting to a new way of life.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful and exciting to have other congregations also help in this way?
Marion McCarthy, St. Paul
They took an oath
The January 6th Republican insurrection was a dress rehearsal for 2024. Republicans provided more proof of that last month when all but nine of them, most of whom are retiring or who lost their primaries, voted against the Electoral Count Act, which will help prevent another attempt to overturn an election. Instead, the Party has now introduced over 300 pieces of legislation and passed dozens of voter restriction laws at the state level. Without federal protections, future elections at the federal, state, and local levels are at grave risk.
I swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I served in combat in Vietnam to honor that oath. Republicans in Congress took the same solemn oath but they dishonor it by trying to suppress the vote.
Our democracy hangs in the balance.
Michael Orange, West St. Paul
Being pro-life is being an extremist?
I’ve watched political campaigns over the last 60 years and I cannot remember any that were as sleazy as this year’s state level and congressional mid-term campaign ads.
It seems that at every commercial break on TV we can expect one or more campaign ads. Some ads are filled with outright lies and some are class acts. In particular, the attack ads against Scott Jensen and Tyler Kistner, with misleading information and lies about their pro-life stand, are an insult to informed voters.
I am pro-life also, but I am not an extremist. When having a deep belief in the sanctity of life, including the life of an unborn baby, makes a person an extremist, I am really concerned about how skewed our society’s moral compass has become.
For Democrats and Independents, take a minute and think about this — when candidates mislead and lie to you in an effort to get your vote, how can you believe they won’t mislead and lie to you after they’re elected?
Gary Schraml, Lindstrom
First weather alert: Sunday morning forecast for 10/2 from CBS2
After a very wet start to the day on Saturday, we are now witnessing a break in the rain. The rain has been associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ian. It is also very humid, cool and windy. Times are hovering in the mid to high 50s and will stay there for about the next 24 hours.
For Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, the weather will be rather cloudy with occasional showers. Wet and windy conditions will prevail. Wind gusts will average between 10 and 20 mph, with stronger gusts along the coast. Our minimum will be 56.
Sunday appears to be almost identical to Saturday, with a few minor differences. Unlike Saturday, the rain will be weaker overall and will persist from the end of the morning until the afternoon. The areas to the south and east of the city are where the rain will be most concentrated.
Winds will also be stronger than Saturday, with gusts reaching 40 mph, especially for the Jersey Shore. The winds can cause coastal flooding, so a Coastal Flood Advisory and Wind Advisory have been issued in these areas. We will struggle to hit the 60 degree mark, with a high of just 59.
When it comes to precipitation totals for the period, forecast models are down significantly from Friday. It now appears that the majority of the region will see additional rainfall totals of around a quarter inch on average, while the Jersey Shore could see totals well over an inch. A yellow alert is in place until Sunday.
Literary pick: Margaret Hasse pays tribute to her Glacier-Park hiking mother
The place where we were crouched into was dry at first, but suddenly a stream began to trickle down – right where my back was resting against the rock. As we were wedged in, I couldn’t move or Lenore would not have any shelter, but I didn’t mind. I had already been wet through many times before that morning. ”
— From the 1926 Glacier Park dairy of Gladys Johnson Hasse
Imagine hiking and climbing the mountains of Glacier Park wearing a velveteen jacket and street shoes. No insulated boots or rain jacket. No nylon tent, lantern, GPS or other equipment.
That’s what St. Paul poet Margaret Hasse’s mother. Gladys Johnson (later Hasse), did in 1926 and ’27. As if hiking in the rain without a coat wasn’t enough, Gladys and her friend Lenore hitchhiked from the park back home to Minnesota.
Years later, Margaret Hasse and other family members followed in Gladys’ footsteps.
Margaret was first drawn to the park because of her mother’s exciting stories of her own time working at one of the country’s most popular parks. Almost half a century later, Hasse pays tribute to her mother and the beauties of Glacier in her new chapbook “The Call of Glacier Park,’ (Finishing Line Press, $14.99). It’s a combination of 26 poems by Hasse and excerpts from her mother’s diary.
“When my mother wasn’t hiking she was waitressing at East Glacier Lodge,” Margaret recalls in an e-mail. “JJ and Louie (Hill) promoted Glacier Park as the ‘Alps of America.’”
Gladys’ summer was not only filled with work and hiking, but with going home the long way.
“(My mother) and Lenore sold their return tickets on the Great Northern (railroad), and hitchhiked down Montana to Yellow Stone Park, across Wyoming, S.D., and Minnesota, to arrive, after 122 rides, at St. Paul, and then Northfield where she returned to Carleton College,” Hasse writes.”(She) died when I was 27, but I have the comfort all these years of her stories, her diaries, her poems.”
Hasse’s descriptions of Glacier’s fresh air, mountain wild flowers, sparkling streams, wildlife and the joys (and pain) of mountain climbing will resonate with everyone who has spent time in the park. And for those who have worked at the Glacier hotels, there will be plenty of memories.
Hasse, a native of South Dakota, studied English and creative writing at Stanford University and the University of Minnesota. She is the author of six full-length books of poetry, including her most recent, “Summoned” (Nodin Press).
She has been very involved at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis as teaching artist, Writers on Stage performer, Mentor Program, Art and the Land project, as well as board chair.
Hasse will read from “The Call of Glacier Park” at these venues:
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, free virtual event in conversation with Margaret Notley of Glacier National Park conservancy. Presented by SubText Books in St. Paul. Register at: subtextbooks.com
- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Midstream Reading series, Unity Church-Unitarian, 732 Holly Ave., St. Paul
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Rain Taxi Book Festival, Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Launch party for Volume 13 of St. Paul Almanac with brief readings by authors, Securian Club, CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul.
Ben Stokes Replies To Harsha Bhogle’s Comments Criticising England
Deepti Sharma’s runout at non-striker’s end created an avalanche amid Cricket Fraternity and once again revived the never-ending debate of ‘Spirit of Cricket’ vs ‘Laws of Cricket’. The match was close, the series was on the line, and there couldn’t have been a crunchier moment to do or even imagine something like that. But it did happen.
Nevertheless, she was completely in her rights and did the right thing. Non-striker shouldn’t take the unnecessary advantage of being a couple of steps ahead when the ball is being delivered. However, as you’d expect, English Fans didn’t take the loss well and showed strong emotions on Social Media.
They started lecturing about the spirit of cricket and the same repetitive lectures that were delivered to Ravi Ashwin a few years ago. Perhaps, it’s one of their character traits to make sporting laws and then forget them altogether.
The ‘Voice of Cricket’ Harsha Bhogle wasn’t pleased with the reaction so he made a tweet thread, explaining how English Culture is such that they feel whatever they’re doing should be blindly followed by the rest of the world. He even took shots at their colonial past, saying they need to grow out of that mindset.
I find it very disturbing that a very large section of the media in England is asking questions of a girl who played by the laws of the game & none at all of another who was gaining an illegal advantage and was a habitual offender. That includes reasonable people & I think (1/n)
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2022
There had to be repercussions and the person who decided to come forward to defend England was their Test Captain, Ben Stokes. He called out Harsha for dragging culture in a Sport, and that how he was bashed by Indian Fans for a mistake that he didn’t commit in the 2019 World Cup Final.
Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad?
— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022
Harsha in his reply said that Stokes wasn’t at fault during the 2019 World Cup and that he would love to have a chat with him if he has a moment.
Well, you were not at fault on that one so with you there. On the reaction in England to the non-striker backing up, I think it is what you are told when you learn the game and so, part of culture. Very happy to chat about it one day if you have a moment. Cheers
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2022
Twitter users always go bonkers when there is an e-lafda going on and this was no different.
Indian Fans trolled Ben Stokes left, right and centre, with some even saying why’d a Kiwi want to defend the Brits?
Here are some of the quirky tweets you should see :-
loving the tears ben, keep em flowing.
— . (@B4RDAN19) October 1, 2022
Man’s comparing criticism and abuse from nameless trolls (which is unfortunate but doesn’t carry weight, every professional athlete faces that UNFORTUNATELY) to needless criticism from renowned journalist and professional cricketers. How are both the same, Fred?
— KelvinR (@KachaK3la) October 1, 2022
Ben we love you it’s a part of game !! But what deepti did was also a part of game which comes under ICC laws but the way English Cricketers reacted was not a good thing.
— Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) October 1, 2022
It is simple. When Playing against England, step out of non-strikers crease as far as you want.
Then see whether this ‘spirit’ thing is preached further by them or not.
— Rishabh Sharma (@cricmonster_lub) September 30, 2022
Indians to Stokes everytime pic.twitter.com/7qGzjZlhX0
— Deciever185.0 (@SuperhitVK) October 1, 2022
No matter what English Fans say, there’s no denying the fact that England does have that tendency to declare lawful whatever they feel is right. Similarly, whatever doesn’t go their way is either unethical or against the spirit.
This has to change since Britain is neither the Superpower it was some 2 centuries ago, nor a Cricketing powerhouse or world leader in any particular sport.
BCCI holds more authority over the ICC than the ECB or Cricket Australia. About time we make some rules of our own? Or perhaps, introduce the gully Cricket ones.
The post Ben Stokes Replies To Harsha Bhogle’s Comments Criticising England appeared first on MEWS.
Dick Osgood: Making Como an ‘ecologically healthy, shallow lake’ is a big challenge
As new residents of Como Lake, we love it here – the neighborhood, the neighbors, the park and the lake. We appreciate the short-term outcomes from efforts to reduce obnoxious odors and make the lake cleaner and better-smelling.
Having grown up in the area about 50 years ago, I recall the lake notoriously stinking. Now my family and I, along with other residents and visitors, better enjoy this beautiful resource. However, the Como Lake cleanup is a “work in progress,” and the next phases will be critical.
The 2019 management plan that frames this work is adaptive and long-term (I had a small consulting role in the development of this plan). As the partners look ahead to upcoming management efforts, there are challenges that deserve attention.
One of the plan’s goals states that Como should be a “managed as an ecologically healthy, shallow lake,” meaning it should become clear, low in nutrients and dominated by submersed aquatic plants.
What does this really mean and what will it take to achieve a healthy shallow lake?
In Minnesota, healthy shallow lakes share these attributes:
1. Small, undeveloped watersheds
2. Abundant, diverse native aquatic vegetation
3. Large water level fluctuations
4. Low nutrients and high clarity
5. Frequent winter fish kills (for lakes unconnected to other lakes).
For Como Lake, none of these occur naturally, so compensatory remedies must be implemented to mimic a healthy lake.
We have long known that lakes with watersheds larger than about 10 times a lake’s surface area are unlikely to be restored using watershed best-management practices (like ponds and rain gardens). Como Lake’s watershed is about 17 times its surface area, so accomplishing the plan’s goal of a 60% reduction in nutrients is unlikely unless extraordinary measures are implemented throughout the tributary watershed. For example, runoff water could be intercepted and treated in onshore facilities, a strategy that has been used effectively in other parts of the country and Europe.
Abundant, diverse native vegetation will be challenging to achieve. Now, the lake’s vegetation includes curlyleaf pondweed, a non-native, invasive plant, which displaces native vegetation. Curlyleaf pondweed is so aggressive that annual herbicide applications targeting only curlyleaf pondweed will likely be required for some time. One challenge is there are no known instances where the plant has been eliminated. Establishing, then allowing, native plants to thrive will also be challenging. Attempts to transplant native plants must be considered experimental, as there are no known cases where this has been successful.
Periodic drawdowns to mimic natural cycles are technically feasible, but have some obvious practical and social limitations.
Lowering lake nutrients (phosphorus) to the plan’s goal of 60 parts per billion (ppb) has been substantially achieved following the alum treatment in 2020. However, this phosphorus level criterion is based on average conditions for Minnesota shallow lakes, but not necessarily for healthy shallow lakes. At 60 ppb, we expect continued algae blooms and poor clarity, which may not result in foul odors, but still too high for a healthy lake. For example, I noted in my daily walks last year a persistent and possibly toxic blue-green algae bloom spanning August through October (same thing so far this year). I would not advise body-contact recreation in the lake. To better assure favorable algae conditions and a healthy lake, a phosphorus goal of 20-30 ppb ought to be considered. This is feasible with periodic alum applications.
Finally, most natural, healthy shallow lakes are fishless or have frequent fish kills due to having abundant vegetation depleting winter oxygen. Artificially sustaining a fish population in Como Lake works counter to the goal of sustaining a healthy lake. I recognize that fishing is a valued and popular activity on the lake and there may be ways to manipulate the fisheries without compromising lake health, but these are largely untested, and success is not assured.
The benefits to the lake’s quality following the 2020 alum application include a demonstrably cleaner, more pleasant lake. But not yet a healthy shallow lake. Ongoing efforts to remove carp, introduce native plants and manage the watershed are at the edge of lake management technology, represent an attempt to finesse this challenging and complex ecosystem and are largely untried and experimental. A more tried-and-true approach would include allowing the lake to winterkill and remain fishless as well as regular herbicide and alum treatments. But even this more aggressive approach does not assure a more idealized lake condition. Como Lake will remain a very large management challenge.
An acceptable outcome may be to leave well enough alone by continuing periodic alum applications to sustain this recent improved condition.
On the other hand, what if all this works to attain the ‘healthy shallow lake’ envisioned in the management plan?
The lake water will be clear, but with abundant native plants. The lake will either be fishless or fish populations would require ongoing winter aeration, fish stocking and periodic carp removal. Fishing (if fish remain) will be difficult due to weed interference. Likewise, boating will be challenging. The submerged native plants will likely gather floating debris. I wonder if this eventuality has been thoroughly considered.
The early results of the Como Lake plan are encouraging and appreciated. The next phase of working toward attaining, then sustaining, an ecologically healthy lake will be much more challenging. The adaptive plan allows for this, however, the proposed next steps are in uncharted territory.
Dick Osgood of St. Paul is an aquatic ecologist and professional lake manager.
