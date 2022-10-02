Three ways to collect money

MEMPHIS, TN — Problems with rape kit evidence testing continue to haunt Memphis.

A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits has been rocked by the arrest of Cleotha Henderson in the murder of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted on a morning jog last month.

So when authorities said his DNA was linked to a rape nearly a year earlier — charging him separately days after he was arrested for Fletcher’s murder — an outraged city turned to the obvious question. : why was he always in the street?

The case of Henderson, who has already served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed when he was 16, has reignited criticism of Tennessee’s sexual assault testing process. This has included calls for shorter timelines from the testing agency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and questions about why Memphis did not seek to expedite a kit that could have been tested in A few days.

Instead, it took nearly a year, uncovering key evidence too late to charge Henderson before Fletcher’s murder.

The tragic result brings back memories of the early 2010s, when Memphis revealed a backlog of around 12,000 untested rape kits that took years to thin and led to a lawsuit that is still ongoing. The new rape charges sparked another lawsuit accusing the Memphis Police Department of negligence for the delay.

The storyline also raised broader concerns about Tennessee’s struggles with an issue that has been in the national spotlight for decades and that some states have resolved.

In response, GOP Governor Bill Lee and Republican legislative leaders accelerated funding for 25 additional TBI lab positions, including six in DNA processing. The agency had asked for 50 more this year, but Lee only funded 25 in his budget proposal and lawmakers approved that amount.

Meghan Ybos, a rape victim involved in the backlog lawsuit, blames the city for failing to address a problem known for years despite securing more than $20 million in grants to address the backlog.

“I don’t think Memphis law enforcement’s shortcomings are limited to the handling of rape kits,” Ybos said, “but I think the public should be outraged at the lack of transparency about what Memphis is doing. did so with tens of millions of grant money the city and county received to test rape kits, train police, hire victim advocates, prosecute cold rape cases and more.

As of August, Tennessee’s three state labs were taking an average of 28 to 49 weeks to process rape kits under circumstances that don’t include an order to rush the test. Over 950 rape kits have not been tested in labs.

TBI attributed the delays to staffing issues and low salaries that make it difficult to recruit and retain scientists.

TBI Director David Rausch outlined other measures in hopes of processing all evidence in eight to 12 weeks over the next year: overtime, weekend hours, more outsourcing to private labs and using retired TBI workers to train new workers to free up current employees.

Tennessee does not require specific turnaround times for newly collected rape kits, although 19 other states do, according to the Joyful Heart Foundation, which is pushing Tennessee to follow suit. Massachusetts requires treatment kits within 30 days, but most states require testing within 60, 90 or 120 days.

The presidents of the Tennessee House and Senate have not flagged remedial mandates as a priority. TBI, meanwhile, said any turnaround requirements would require appropriate funding.

Ilse Knecht, director of policy and advocacy for the Joyful Heart Foundation, said Tennessee’s problems are not unique. Without an official US tally of rape kits awaiting analysis, Knecht estimated that there are likely more than 200,000 untested kits in law enforcement or hospitals nationwide.

“Each of these kits that’s on a shelf could portray someone as the offender in this case, where you look at their criminal history and they’re committing all kinds of crimes, they’ve been doing it for decades, and the evidence that could arrest is on a shelf somewhere,” Knecht told The Associated Press.

Henderson was charged with first-degree murder in the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher, a mother-of-two and kindergarten teacher who was on a pre-dawn errand on September 2 when she was forced into a SUV on the University of Memphis campus. His remains were found Sept. 5 behind a vacant Memphis home.

Henderson, who also went by Cleotha Abston, pleaded not guilty to the murder, but was returned to prison on September 9 on charges related to the rape of a Memphis woman in September 2021. Henderson pleaded not guilty to the charges of this attack, including aggravated rape.

The new lawsuit filed by the woman who says she was raped in that attack says Memphis police could have prevented Fletcher’s death had they investigated the 2021 rape more vigorously.

“Cleotha Abston should and could have been arrested and charged with the aggravated rape of (the alleged victim) several months earlier, most likely in 2021,” the lawsuit states. The AP does not name the woman.

Rape kits contain semen, saliva or blood samples taken from a victim. Samples containing DNA evidence are uploaded to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, to verify a match.

In Memphis, backlogs have long been a problem. Around 12,000 untested rape kits were leaked there in 2013. A task force was formed and police began using the results to launch investigations – and secure convictions.

The city said the backlog revealed in 2013 has been eliminated. But long delays in rape kit testing persist in Tennessee, including cases from Memphis.

In the Henderson case, Memphis police say a sexual assault report was filed on Sept. 21, 2021. A rape kit was submitted two days later to the TBI, the office said.

“An official CODIS key was not received until” Fletcher was abducted, police said, and probable cause for an arrest “did not exist until after the CODIS key was received.”

TBI said no request was made for expedited analysis and no suspicious information was included in the submission.

The kit was eventually removed from evidence storage and an initial report was completed Aug. 29, the office said.

The 2021 DNA matched Henderson’s in the national database on September 5, three days after Fletcher’s abduction, authorities said. TBI reported the game to Memphis police.

Under Tennessee law, police departments generally have 30 days to send rape kit evidence to the TBI or another lab, but there is no mandate on processing times.

TBI said its budget request was conservative — $10.2 million for 40 scientists and 10 lower-level positions. A West Virginia University forensic calculator said TBI labs needed an additional 71 positions, the bureau noted.

In the area of ​​DNA testing, the labs currently have six supervisors and 26 special agent/forensic specialist positions, some of which are being hired or undergoing lengthy training for new recruits. TBI hopes to start all 40 scientists – 14 in DNA – by the end of this month and more by the end of March.

Yet many have grown impatient with a situation they say calls for urgency.

“These are our most vulnerable victims,” ​​said Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City, a Memphis organization that lobbies for a fairer criminal justice system. “To have a backlog like this is building up, and still, to this day, for it to be the norm for a rape kit test to take the many months it does, is really not acceptable.”

———

Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee.