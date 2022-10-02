News
Vikings win 28-25 in London when Greg Joseph makes late field goal, Saints’ Wil Lutz misses
LONDON — Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left, and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired.
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s go-ahead kick — after the kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter.
The missed kick left the Vikings with a 25-22 lead.
The Saints then had an eight-play drive and Lutz made a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 left to tie the game for the Saints (1-3), who have lost three straight games. But Lutz’s next attempt was just a little bit off.
Jefferson had 10 receptions for 147 yards and ran for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter for the Vikings (3-1).
The Vikings squandered multiple scoring chances, settling for field goals — Joseph was 5 for 5 — but still held off a New Orleans team that played without key starters including quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara.
Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Vikings under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell are off to their best start since going 4-0 in 2016.
The Saints arrived early in the week to acclimate to the time difference, but in the end it didn’t matter and their losing streak is now at three games under coach Dennis Allen.
Down 16-7, Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton led two scoring drives to help New Orleans take 22-19 lead.
Saints tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill took a direct snap and ran it in from 2 yards for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and Dalton found a wide-open Jarvis Landry for the 2-point conversion to give the Saints a 22-19 lead.
Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.
After the Saints rallied and cut Minnesota’s lead to 16-14 on Latavius Murray’s 1-yard run late in the third quarter, the Vikings drove again but an intentional grounding and false start pushed them back and Joseph made it 19-14 with a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings led 13-7 and had first-and-goal on the 3 after Justin Jefferson’s 41-yard reception in the third quarter, but were pushed back by a delay of game penalty. Cousins then threw short to Adam Thielen instead of going to a wide-open Jefferson in the back of the end zone.
One play earlier, Cousins threw behind Jefferson in the end zone and the receiver couldn’t hold on.
The Vikings were in control early. Alexander Mattison weaved through traffic for a 15-yard touchdown reception on Minnesota’s opening drive during which the Vikings were 3 for 3 on third down.
The Saints had no first downs in the first quarter, but got help when safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a long pass intended for Irv Smith Jr.
Dalton then drove the Saints 60 yards and found Chris Olave for a 4-yard touchdown pass — the rookie’s first NFL touchdown — to make it 7-7 early in the second quarter.
The Vikings squandered two good opportunities deep in Saints territory late in the second quarter. Tight end Johnny Mundt dropped a short pass on a third-and-1 from the 10 and Minnesota opted for a field goal instead of going for it.
On the next possession, Dalton fumbled on a strip-sack by Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson. Harrison Phillips recovered to set up the Vikings from the Saints 20 with just under a minute in the half and three timeouts.
After a completion for no gain, they didn’t use a timeout, had an incompletion and then a false start penalty. Joseph then kicked a 36-yard field goal and the Vikings went into the half with a 13-7 lead.
The Saints were also without wide receiver Michael Thomas.
Differing styles clash as NL East rivals battle to win division race
This Mets-Braves series has re-stoked the fires of a longstanding rivalry. The NL East’s best met in Atlanta this weekend with a chance to claim the division crown, but that crown will not be awarded this weekend and the Mets are running out of time to earn it.
After leading the division for most of the season, the Mets lost the first two games of the series and squandered an opportunity to gain separation. They’re now one game behind as they try to salvage the series with Chris Bassitt on the hill for Sunday’s series finale on ESPN.
“As the saying goes, you’re only as good as your next day’s starting pitcher and Bassitt has been really good for us this year,” Max Scherzer said after taking the loss Saturday. “We need him to go out there and do his thing and we believe he will win.”
The belief system at this time of year is great and any good team does need a certain amount of it to succeed. Ya gotta believe, right?
But execution is better. Great teams execute. And the Mets are not executing against the Braves.
These are two teams constructed in two different ways and throughout the season it’s been both a bad matchup for the Mets and a total clash for the Braves. It’s been the former in this particular series.
The difference in Atlanta has been that the Braves have played to their strength by hitting for power while the Mets have not. This lineup is stacked with pure long-ball hitters. They lead the National League in home runs and they have the second-highest OPS behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They hit home runs with seeming ease off of two of the best pitchers in the game in the first two games, Jacob deGrom and Scherzer. Sure, they strike out a lot, but that’s to be expected when you have nine guys swinging for the fences. You can live with the strikeouts if the home runs are coming.
“They score runs the way you score runs off of Jake or Max — that’s pretty much just hitting home runs because you’re not going to really string hits together off of them,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “Hats off of them, they’re just peaking at the right time and they’re a good team. We’ve just been beat the last two days and we just have to come out and try and give it our best effort [Sunday].”
This isn’t the way the Mets’ offense is built. It’s not quite the antithesis but it’s a different style. The Mets, too, have a deep lineup, but they don’t have the same type of power as the Braves or the Dodgers. The Amazins’ want to put the ball in play, make something happen on the base paths and trust prodigious hitters like Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar to push the runners over the plate. They manufacture runs.
The Mets preach patience at the plate and their hitters draw walks and look for the right pitch. The team has a fairly high walk rate (8.3 percent) and one of the lowest strikeout rates in the league (19.6 percent).
They’ll hit home runs, but that’s not how most of their runs are produced.
The problem they’re running into now is that they aren’t producing. They’ve scored only four runs in a total of 18 innings and while manager Buck Showalter points to Atlanta’s talented pitchers, that doesn’t absolve hitters who aren’t hitting in certain situations.
Can the Mets win like this in October? We’ll find out, but first they need to string some runs together in the next four games if they want to win their first division title since 2015.
“Well, it would certainly enhance our chances to win the division, wouldn’t it, captain obvious?” Showalter joked. “I think everybody knows what’s ahead of them and what it was when we got here. And so does Atlanta. That’s why you got two really good teams competing very late in October. That means a lot to both of the teams.
“So you have to turn the page, emotionally and mentally and get ready for the next challenge.”
Erik Spoelstra opens up on family’s cancer scare ahead of Heat benefit scrimmage, ‘The inspiration of other survivors is what gets you through it’
There is a moment during the Miami Heat’s annual Red, White & Pink Game when coach Erik Spoelstra typically finds himself welling up.
The embraces of breast-cancer survivors at midcourt during halftime of the intrasquad scrimmage is as heartfelt an instant as any during the course of the season.
Monday’s 6:30 p.m. event at FTX Arena will be even more heartfelt for Spoelstra ahead of his 15th season guiding the team.
“Of course it will,” he said during a private moment at training camp.
This summer, the oldest of Spoelstra’s three children, 4-year-old Santago, completed treatment for Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.
The illness and subsequent remission was revealed in July in an Instagram post by Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, that read, in part:
“The day after his fourth birthday, our son went in for an unexpected surgery. Intussusception.
A mass was found. ‘Benign’ I thought to myself. It has to be benign.
“One week later, he was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma. In the days, weeks, and months that followed… he endured (and thrived through) Chemotherapy.
“He was… and continues to be.. so brave. He did not lose his joy. So many friends and loved ones made sure that none of us did.
“Yesterday, our big boy got to ring the bell in the cancer wing at Nicklaus, and the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. REMISSION.”
Spoelstra, 51, who has been largely private concerning family matters during his time with the Heat, left the statement at that at the time.
But asked during training camp about this team again hosting the annual scrimmage that benefits cancer care and research at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida, Spoelstra acknowledged that this year’s event will come with more acute emotions.
“Of course it will,” he told the Sun Sentinel. “I don’t know, to be honest, how I will be out there. There were a lot of emotions the last few months and behind closed doors. I had a lot of tough times.
“It’s really inspiring, halftime of that event. And we’ve had many people in our organization, wives that have been stricken with breast cancer. It always means a lot to all of us, because of that. And then to see the survivors all out there, it really is an inspiring emotional thing.
“It certainly will be even more so, considering what our family has gone through.”
Monday’s event comes a week after the birth of Spoelstra’s first daughter, Ruby Grace.
It comes at a time appreciative of so much beyond the court.
And of cancer care that can heal a son and a family, with the heartwarming moments that are possible.
“You know, I realized that before, when you have people going through it,” Spoelstra said. “And then when it hits that close to home, man it scares the . . . out of you.
“But the inspiration of other survivors is what gets you through it.”
What: Annual Heat Red, White & Pink Game.
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: FTX Arena.
Cost: $1, with proceeds benefiting cancer care and research at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster with details at Heat.com.
Who: Intrasquad scrimmage featuring Heat 20-player preseason roster.
What’s next: Preseason opener 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at FTX Arena vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Bally Sports Sun).
Business People: Darrell Brown named president and chief operating officer at Ecolab
OF NOTE — SERVICES
St. Paul-based Ecolab, which provides businesses with sanitary protection products and services and also runs several related subsidiaries, announced the promotion of Darrell Brown to president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1. Brown previously was executive vice president and president of the company’s Global Industrial group and also was executive vice president and president of Ecolab’s Energy Services Division. He joined Ecolab in 2002.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Westwood Professional Services, a Minnetonka-based civil engineering company, announced the hire of Jennifer (Jenn) Bradbury as chief financial officer. … Golden Valley-based engineering and consulting firm WSB announced the hire of Andy Kaiyala as vice president of construction technology and controls. Kaiyala previously was with The Lane Construction Corp. … Architecture and design firm Alliiance, Minneapolis, announced the hire of Dan Boivin to its business development leadership team. Boivin is former chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission and was executive vice president and general counsel for SeeChange Health.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Meda, the Metropolitan Economic Development Association, Minneapolis, announced the addition of Emma Kasiga as senior loan officer, and that Bukata Hayes has joined its board of directors. Hayes is vice president of racial and health equity at health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Eagan.
ENVIRONMENT
Ever-Green Energy, a St. Paul-based energy use consultant for business and utilities, announced the appointment of Luke Gaalswyk as president, and the promotion of Michael Auger to the newly created role of senior vice president and chief business officer. Gaalswyk most recently served as vice president and Midwest regional general manager at Clearway Community Energy; Auger previously was the company’s chief legal, risk and governance officer.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bloomington-based business accounting firm Boeckermann Grafstrom & Mayer announced that Sara Maloney has joined as chief financial officer. Maloney is a graduate of Hamline University, St. Paul.
FITNESS
Chanhassen-based Life Time Group Holdings, parent company of the Life Time Fitness chain, announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Houghton as executive vice president and chief financial officer following the retirement of President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas (Tom) Bergmann, effective Dec. 31. Bergmann has already relinquished his CFO role and will remain president to support the transition.
GOVERNMENT
The State of Minnesota announced that the State Board of Investment selected Jill Schurtz as executive director and chief investment officer. The board, which oversees over $120 billion in state pension and other funds, is comprised of Gov. Tim Walz, State Auditor Julie Blaha, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. Schurtz previously served in similar roles for the St. Paul Teachers’ Retirement Fund Association.
LAW
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, St. Paul, announced the following staff additions: Tiffany Fearing, administrative assistant; Aimara Martinez Pacheco, intake specialist; Lay Lay Zan, paralegal; Carla Rife, staff attorney, and Rylee Banks, IT Specialist, Mankato. … Moss & Barnett, Minneapolis, announced the additions of attorneys Gabrielle J. Martone and Aaron D. Quinby. Martone joins the business law and real estate teams; Quinby joins the real estate finance, real estate and business law teams. … Patterson Thuente, Minneapolis, announced the additions of attorneys Michael Gale-Butto and Richard Sutton. Gale-Butto previously served as an assistant city attorney for the City of Minneapolis; Sutton previously was an examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
MANUFACTURING
H.B. Fuller Co., a Vadnais Heights-based maker of glues, coatings and sealants for industry and consumers, announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Celeste Mastin will succeed Jim Owens as company president and chief executive officer, effective Dec. 4, also joining the board of directors, replacing Owens, who will be retiring.
MEDIA
Artful Living, a Minneapolis-based boutique lifestyle magazine and brand, announced that Editor-in-Chief Kate Nelson has been named Editorial Director of the Year by Folio and will be honored at the 2022 Eddie & Ozzie Awards.
REAL ESTATE
Homes for Heroes, a Minneapolis-based nationwide network of real estate and mortgage professionals concentrating on the housing needs of U.S. veterans, announced the hiring of Rebecca Martin as chief operating officer. Martin previously was with the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund & Minnesota Equity Fund.
TECHNOLOGY
BTM Global, a Minneapolis-based provider of system implementation and integration services for Oracle Retail, Oracle NetSuite, and Kantata, announced that Kimberly Berneck has been promoted to chief operating officer.
Who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager? Here are 12 potential candidates.
The Tony La Russa 2.0 era is ending. So who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager?
It’s hard to speculate without knowing whether general manager Rick Hahn will return, or if Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf will once again make the decision on his own, as he did in hiring La Russa after the 2020 season.
The Sox job no doubt will draw plenty of interest because of the young talent and the prospect of a quick turnaround in 2023 with a few free-agent additions and a change in clubhouse chemistry. Recall that the Houston Astros rebuild regressed after a playoff appearance in 2015, but they regrouped and won the World Series, albeit in tainted fashion, with most of the same core in 2017.
Here are a few of the potential candidates for the Sox’s soon-to-be vacancy and why they could be considered for the opening.
A.J. Pierzynski
The current Fox Sports baseball analyst and former White Sox catcher told the Tribune in June he would be interested if La Russa left and Reinsdorf wanted to interview him.
A lack of managerial experience shouldn’t be a drawback for Pierzynski in this era where Aaron Boone, David Ross and others have gone straight from the TV booth to the dugout. He’d be a popular choice with Sox fans and the media, and almost certainly would bring about a change of culture in the Sox clubhouse.
Bruce Bochy
The former San Francisco Giants manager is on his way to the Hall of Fame, but has told associates he could be lured back to the dugout with the right job. Bochy was considered one of the best in the business during his 25 years with the San Diego Padres and Giants, where he won three titles.
Would hiring a 67-year-old who has been out of baseball for three years only two years after hiring a 76-year-old manager who had been out of the dugout for nine years be the right optics? That’s a question the Sox would have to ask themselves.
Ozzie Guillén
Before the Sox hired La Russa, they made it publicly known that Guillén would not be a candidate, hoping to prevent fans from creating a whirlwind of support for the former manager who guided them to their 2005 championship. Has anything changed since then?
Guillén’s sharp criticism of the team as an NBC Sports Chicago analyst could work against him, even as Guillén was on target much of the time. After two years of nonstop controversies under La Russa, the Sox may want to go for a low-key manager. And Guillén doesn’t do “low key.”
Chris Getz
Perhaps no one knows the Sox farm system like Getz, the assistant general manager/player development under Hahn.
If the Sox decide to make wholesale changes and focus on putting a younger team on the field, Getz could be the right man to implement those fixes. He also works well with Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams — and could be waiting for a GM opportunity.
Joe Maddon
A brand name who won a championship with the crosstown Chicago Cubs in 2016, Maddon is biding his time in his Pennsylvania home and waiting for a call to return to the dugout.
His recent broadsides against meddling front office types allegedly trying to shove analytics down managers’ throats could hurt his chances. An upcoming book by him promises to create a stir with the analytics crowd that dominate front offices.
Maddon has a good relationship with Reinsdorf and would help the Sox marketing department sell tickets more than any new hire, with the possible exception of Pierzynski.
Miguel Cairo
His hot 13-6 start after replacing La Russa on Aug. 30 gave Cairo a leg-up on the competition. Cairo became more confident and seemingly enjoyed being in charge.
But the Sox fell back to their old ways and dropped out of AL Central contention under Cairo with a sweep by the Cleveland Guardians, potentially damaging his chances of succeeding his mentor.
Hahn has repeatedly praised Cairo and his coaches for the job they have done in La Russa’s absence, so Cairo should at least be considered.
Willie Harris
The Cubs third base coach and former Sox outfielder interviewed for the job in 2020, but obviously Reinsdorf already had his mind made up on hiring La Russa.
Harris recently told NBC Sports Chicago: “I’ve checked all the boxes. Went through the minor leagues. I’ve done everything. My resume speaks for itself. I feel like I’m ready for the opportunity.”
Joe Girardi
Another well-respected manager with a championship ring looking for employment. Girardi had a .562 winning percentage and a title in 10 years with the New York Yankees, but was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies early this season after two-plus disappointing seasons.
A.J. Hinch
Hinch is reportedly signed through 2025 with the Detroit Tigers, though new president Scott Harris could make big changes in the offseason after a regression in what was supposed to be the pivot season in a rebuild.
Hinch reportedly was Hahn’s first choice to replace Rick Renteria before Reinsdorf decided the job was La Russa’s. The shine may be off Hinch after two poor seasons in Detroit.
Carlos Beltrán
USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale mentioned Beltrán as a possible candidate, despite the lack of connections with the Sox. Nightengale was the first to report the Sox’s interest in La Russa, which was scoffed at by many in Chicago when it was revealed in 2020. No one knows what the White Sox brass are thinking more than Nightengale.
Jim Thome
No one in the organization is more respected than Thome, the Hall of Famer and special assistant to Hahn. His baseball knowledge and leadership skills are qualities that suggest he’d make a good manager, but Thome might not want to leave his comfort zone for the headaches that would inevitably come from managing.
Ethan Katz
The current White Sox pitching coach has no managerial experience, but the Sox like the way he has handled the staff under La Russa and Cairo — and also know Katz has the trust of the pitchers. Whether that’s enough for a big jump to the manager’s chair is unknown.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley inactive vs. Bills; OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to make season debut
Ravens outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will make his season debut Sunday in Baltimore – but left tackle Ronnie Stanley won’t.
Stanley was not activated for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills, further delaying his return from two significant 2021 injuries. Stanley underwent his second straight season-ending ankle injury last year after appearing in just one game, as well as a “major” lower-body operation that he declined to specify Thursday.
Pierre-Paul, who was signed Monday, will help a pass-rush group thinned by injuries. Starting outside linebacker Justin Houston is inactive after missing the week of practice with a groin injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots.
With Stanley inactive, rookie tackle Daniel Faalele is expected to make his first career NFL start at a largely unfamiliar position. A right tackle at Minnesota, Faalele struggled early against New England after replacing Patrick Mekari, who left with an ankle injury. Mekari also won’t play Sunday.
Stanley practiced fully on Wednesday for the first time this season and practiced without limitations again on Thursday. Afterward, he said he felt “really good” and indicated that he could make his season debut Sunday. Stanley missed Friday’s practice because of what the injury report said was an ankle injury and rest.
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll just have to see.”
Joining Stanley, Houston and Mekari on the inactive list are running back Kenyan Drake and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, both healthy scratches.
For the Bills, defensive linemen Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are inactive, as well as rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand), a former Randallstown standout.
Pope Francis calls on Putin to end the spiral of violence in Ukraine : NPR
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk for humanity of a war nuclear disaster as tensions escalate.
Francis delivered his strongest plea yet on the Seventh Month War as he addressed the audience in St. Peter’s Square. It was the first time in public that he cited Putin’s leadership.
The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “be open” to serious peace proposals. He urged the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “enormous tragedy” and “horror” of war.
“This terrible and inconceivable wound of humanity, instead of shrinking, continues to bleed even more, threatening to spread,” Francis said.
“That humanity finds itself faced with the threat of an atomic war is absurd,” the pontiff said. “What more must happen, how much blood must still flow” before the end of the war? Asked François.
The Pope implored “the President of the Russian Federation, also for the love of his people, to stop this spiral of violence and death.”
He then urged Zelensky to “be open to serious proposals for peace”, and urged “all protagonists in international life and political leaders to do everything possible to end the war”, avoiding “a dangerous escalation “. “
Francis called for “use of all diplomatic instruments to put an end to this immense tragedy”. In his speech, he called the war “horror” and “madness”.
He expressed his anguish that “the world will discover the geography of Ukraine” through the names of its towns and villages, now associated with the deaths of civilians, including Bucha and Mariupol.
Throughout the war, Francis denounced the use of arms and called for dialogue. But recently, he stressed Ukraine’s right to defend itself against aggression.
