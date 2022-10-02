Week 4 playing time, TV, ratings and what to read – The Denver Post

Another shot at living

On Sept. 9, the U.S. hit a major milestone that went unnoticed by many — we surpassed 1 million solid-organ transplants since 1954 (with over half of those happening since 2007).

This is an achievement that is thanks to the tireless work of many nurses, doctors, support staff, and other amazing individuals and, not least, the donors and families who said yes to help save the lives of others.

I’m lucky enough to have been on the receiving end of an organ donation. At age 12 I was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, a long-term, chronic liver disease that progressively causes liver damage, and the only known effective treatment is a transplant.

The next two years were a quick progression of getting worse; at a time when my peers were worrying about going to high school, making friends, and fitting in in a new place I was pale, underweight, and frequently sick, hoping that my name would be called from the liver transplant waiting list.

Luckily, the call came near the end of my first high school semester, and I received the gift of life. Since then I’ve graduated high school, college and graduate school; I’ve fallen in love and gotten married, I’ve run a half marathon, and, most of all, I’ve just been able to continue living.

Most importantly, I’ve gotten to know the incredible family of my donor, and now they’re family to me as well.

I’m honored and humbled to be a part of the million transplants. Unfortunately not everybody is as lucky as I have been — there are about 3,000 people (about the size of two sold-out First Avenue shows) waiting for an organ in our region. They’re hoping they get another shot at living like I did.

The beautiful part is that we can all help make that happen — only 57% of Minnesotans have registered to be organ donors. If you care for your neighbor like I know Minnesotans do, please consider joining the organ donor registry next time you renew your driver’s license or online at Life-Source.org.

Steve Romenesko, South St. Paul

Congregations can help

A letter writer criticized the governors of Texas and Florida for sending immigrants to northern sites and informed these governors that Minnesotans have been doing their part for years, noting that we have hosted 40,707 Hmong immigrants initially and this number had increased to over 66,000 by the 2020 census.

Another way of being helpful is having religious congregations hosting families as does my church, Lumen Christi Catholic Community. We have recently adopted an Afghan family of five, and four years ago a Congolese family. A significant number of volunteers have offered their help in assisting these families adapting to a new way of life.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful and exciting to have other congregations also help in this way?

Marion McCarthy, St. Paul

They took an oath

The January 6th Republican insurrection was a dress rehearsal for 2024. Republicans provided more proof of that last month when all but nine of them, most of whom are retiring or who lost their primaries, voted against the Electoral Count Act, which will help prevent another attempt to overturn an election. Instead, the Party has now introduced over 300 pieces of legislation and passed dozens of voter restriction laws at the state level. Without federal protections, future elections at the federal, state, and local levels are at grave risk.

I swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I served in combat in Vietnam to honor that oath. Republicans in Congress took the same solemn oath but they dishonor it by trying to suppress the vote.

Our democracy hangs in the balance.

Michael Orange, West St. Paul

Being pro-life is being an extremist?

I’ve watched political campaigns over the last 60 years and I cannot remember any that were as sleazy as this year’s state level and congressional mid-term campaign ads.

It seems that at every commercial break on TV we can expect one or more campaign ads. Some ads are filled with outright lies and some are class acts. In particular, the attack ads against Scott Jensen and Tyler Kistner, with misleading information and lies about their pro-life stand, are an insult to informed voters.

I am pro-life also, but I am not an extremist. When having a deep belief in the sanctity of life, including the life of an unborn baby, makes a person an extremist, I am really concerned about how skewed our society’s moral compass has become.

For Democrats and Independents, take a minute and think about this — when candidates mislead and lie to you in an effort to get your vote, how can you believe they won’t mislead and lie to you after they’re elected?

Gary Schraml, Lindstrom