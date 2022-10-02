News
Woman hit in wrist by stray bullet in Brooklyn: NYPD
A 35-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police said.
Two men were fighting around 5 a.m. on Rockaway Parkway and Church Avenue in Brownsville when at least one of them fired a gun, police say.
One of the bullets hit the woman in the wrist. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, cops said.
“At this time she is believed to be an innocent bystander,” a police spokeswoman said.
There were no arrests and the police were investigating.
New York Post
News
Optimistic India aim to win series
Lower back stress made the stimulator unsuitable for the series. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been called up as Bumrah’s replacement for the series against South Africa. But with players like Arshdeep, Chahar and Harshal performing well in the first game, Siraj may have to wait for his chance.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Steelers in Zach Wilson’s return
1. PROTECT ZACH
Considering the state of its offensive line, Gang Green might have a challenge slowing doing the Steelers pass rush.
Pittsburgh loves to send multiple blitzes to try and confuse opposing quarterbacks. With Zach Wilson not seeing any live game action for six weeks, the Jets can be sure that the Steelers will have multiple blitz packages ready Sunday. LB Alex Highsmith leads the league in sacks through three weeks (4.5).
The Jets will also have to worry about five-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward, who has sometimes proven to be a menace to offensive linemen.
2. HAVE BALANCE ON OFFENSE
The Jets have said the last couple of weeks they’re committed to having a balanced offensive attack. But that remains to be seen as the passing numbers far outweigh the rushing totals.
During the first three weeks, QB Joe Flacco, who started for Wilson (knee), averaged 52 pass attempts a game. That is the most in the league during that span.
Even with Wilson back, the Jets must commit more to running the football. They have two solid backfield options in Breece Hall and Michael Carter, who have shown they can gain yards and keep the Jets out of third and long situations.
3. PRESSURE TRUBISKY
The Jets pass rush has been hit or miss this season, largely miss. Gang Green did have two sacks in the loss against the Bengals last weekend. However, the Jets left some opportunities on the table to sack QB Joe Burrow and force the Bengals to punt.
The Steelers have their own offensive issues, as Mitch Trubisky has been inconsistent during his first three games. He has thrown for 569 yards, two TDs, one INT and is completing 60.2% of his passes.
This is the game where the Jets and, in particular, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive end Carl Lawson need to harass Trubisky consistently.
()
News
More than 25 dead as crowded tractor truck overturns in India: NPR
PA
LUCKNOW, India — An agricultural tractor pulling a cart loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond in northern India, killing 26 people, mostly women and children, officials said Sunday.
The wagon was carrying about 40 people returning from a ceremony at a nearby local Hindu temple on Saturday evening, Police Superintendent Tej Swaroop Singh said. He said most deaths were due to drowning.
At least 10 people were injured in the accident in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur town, about 100 kilometers southwest of Uttar Pradesh state capital, Lucknow. The injured were hospitalized.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on Saturday: “Distressed by the tractor-trolley accident in Kanpur. My thoughts are with everyone who has lost loved ones. Prayers with the wounded.
This is the second incident in the past three days when a tractor carrying people overturned, killing at least 12 people.
Uttar Pradesh’s top elected official, Yogi Adityanath, has discouraged the use of farm tractors for passenger transport.
“A tractor-carriage should be used for agricultural work and for transferring goods, not for transporting people,” he said in a statement.
India has one of the highest road fatality rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured each year. Most accidents are attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
NPR News
News
Giants and Bears, both in rebuild mode, forever linked by 2021 NFL Draft day trade
The Giants are in rebuild mode again for a lot of reasons, including a decision at the 2021 NFL Draft that inextricably links them to this Sunday’s opponent at MetLife Stadium, the Chicago Bears.
On April 29, 2021, Giants GM Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge held the No. 11 overall pick and were prepared to select one of four players they believed might fall to them: Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn.
But only three quarterbacks were selected ahead of the Giants’ pick, not four. Alabama’s Mac Jones and Ohio State’s Justin Fields were still available, which meant one extra position player would go ahead of the Giants than many teams had anticipated.
The Dolphins took Waddle at No. 6, and the Giants’ draft room writhed in frustration. The Lions at No. 7 picked Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, whom the Giants never expected to make it to 11.
The Panthers then took Horn at No. 8. And the Broncos picked Surtain at No. 9. The Giants liked both players, especially Surtain, who has proven to be as advertised. But now the draft’s consensus top two corners were off the board and Dallas — which had been eyeing those corners — was up at No. 10.
Then it happened: As the Giants watched from their East Rutherford, N.J., war room, the Cowboys accepted a rare in-division trade with the Philadelphia Eagles back to No. 12, and Howie Roseman leapfrogged Gettleman and the Giants and stole the speedy Smith at No. 10.
It was a stunning chain of events. And while the Giants weren’t unprepared for it, they compounded the situation by deciding not to draft Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons due to off-field concerns. And he fell to the giddy Cowboys at 12.
Parsons became a first-team All-Pro as a rookie and helped wreck the Giants’ offensive line last Monday night. Smith is 13th in the NFL in receiving yards after going off for eight catches, 169 yards and a TD on the Washington Commanders last Sunday.
If the Giants had stayed at pick No. 11, Gettleman would have drafted USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who eventually went No. 14 to the Jets. Instead, they made a trade with Judge’s long-term rebuild in mind that forever links them to the Bears:
The Giants moved back from No. 11 to Chicago’s pick at No. 20. Then-Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy charged up from No. 20 to select Fields, Sunday’s starting quarterback.
The Giants netted pick No. 20 in that draft, the Bears’ 2022 first-rounder at No. 7, Chicago’s 2021 fifth-rounder at No. 164 overall, and a Bears 2022 fourth-rounder at No. 112 overall.
They used the No. 20 pick to select Florida receiver Kadarius Toney. He had such a rough rookie season that the Giants’ new regime tried to trade him this past spring; he played seven snaps in Week 1; and he is missing his second straight game due to a hamstring Sunday.
The Giants used the 2021 fifth-rounder to trade up in the third round with the Broncos to select UCF corner Aaron Robinson. Robinson is starting on the outside this season when healthy but is not considered a long-term solution at the position.
The biggest plus of the trade was netting an extra first-rounder in 2022. New Giants GM Joe Schoen used the Giants’ own first-rounder at No. 5 pick on Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and then added Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the Bears pick at No. 7.
Neal has had a rocky start, including allowing three sacks to the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence on Monday night. And the Giants drafted San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger this year with the extra fourth-rounder. Bellinger caught a touchdown in the Giants’ Week 2 win over the Panthers but, like most rookies, is a work in progress.
The trade didn’t work out for either the Giants or Bears regimes that held power in 2021.
Fields went 2-8 as a starter as a rookie. The Bears went 6-11, and Pace and Nagy got fired.
Gettleman’s and Judge’s Giants imploded under backup quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm with Daniel Jones injured and out, and they never got the chance to use that extra first-round pick themselves.
A 29-3 loss at Soldier Field to the Bears, in fact, was the beginning of the end. Judge would never come back from his postgame rant in Chicago, and John Mara and Steve Tisch prematurely pulled the plug on the promise of a long-term rebuild.
Everyone in the Giants’ building, of course, prefers to erase that Week 17 debacle from their memory.
“It’s a new team, new time, new coaches, new year,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said this week. “We don’t really think about that last year. Just come and play this week.”
The 2021 draft trade ultimately left the Giants and Bears competing against each other again in the market for a coach and GM in the offseason.
Schoen and Brian Daboll interviewed for both the Giants and Bears jobs, and the Giants hired the Buffalo Bills package.
Bears GM Ryan Poles was one of three finalists for the Giants’ GM job before taking the Chicago job, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was hired as head coach.
“That’s a long time ago,” Daboll said of his Bears candidacy.
The Bears then debuted more rookies (11) in Week 1 than any other team in the league. The Giants and Cowboys were second with nine.
Both teams have quarterbacks in prove-it years who seem to have the deck stacked against them: Fields in Year 2, the Giants’ Jones in Year 4.
And Schoen and Poles probably will be competing in next spring’s draft for their next quarterback, too.
A win for either team on Sunday improves their record to 3-1. A loss drops them to 2-2 and higher up next spring’s draft board.
But as both the Giants and Bears both proved last year, a draft pick only matters if you know what to do with it.
()
News
Hail melts more before it hits
Heat rising from the earth lifts the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists from the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found.
This leads to increased shrinkage of large hailstones that could otherwise shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc on food crops.
At the same time, higher temperatures as the climate warms increase the humidity in the upper turbulent clouds where hail forms, promoting larger hail.
The net impact is a wildcard. And NCAR scientists say they have proposed the nation’s largest hail research project in 40 years to determine likely future impacts. Locked-in global warming for at least another two decades, depending on whether people reduce air pollution or not, is creating conditions that scientists say will foster intense storms of one form or another.
And hail damage bills are skyrocketing, especially around Denver and Dallas, located in what have been hotbeds of hail.
Even last year, when hailstorms were below average, the country’s insurers recorded a relatively high total of $16 billion in damage claims, said Ian Giammanco, senior director of data analytics. and research meteorologist for the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. He joined atmospheric scientists from Colorado at a recent hailstorm conference at NCAR’s Boulder facility – shortly before hurricanes began hitting the southeast coast.
“The main driver of rising costs is really the expansion of the built environment. Areas around Dallas-Fort Worth and east of Denver that were once farmland 30 to 40 years ago are now dense suburban neighborhoods. Also, compounding the problem, we’re building bigger homes and putting more of them on the same land footprint,” Giammanco told the Denver Post.
“We just have more things at risk.”
Global warming could cut both ways with hail.
Over the past 40 years, the atmospheric layer where hail melts has risen about 500 feet, NCAR senior scientist Andrew Heymsfield said in an interview.
It’s the result of global warming, Heymsfield said. “As surface temperatures increase, the height of the fusion layer increases.”
Yet at the same time, “air retains noticeably more moisture” as temperatures rise, he said.
This means that, in turbulent clouds at high altitudes where hail forms in the updrafts and downdrafts, “the water vapor in the air increases, and this will increase the rate at which hail sets in.” developed”.
These conditions could create monster hailstones – before the hailstones start falling from the sky.
“But counteracting that is the increase in melting,” Heymsfield said. “It is unclear, at this stage, what the net effect is. … The damage may not be more severe due to melting.
Hence the impetus for research that could help anticipate impacts and improve predictions. The last major government-backed hail studies were carried out in the 1980s, scientists have said.
Since then, NCAR teams have come up with projects that would have deployed an A-10 armored warplane to penetrate super-intense storms and take measurements — useful for understanding how hail forms. National Science Foundation officials deemed this approach too costly.
At the time, scientists generally considered hail to be round. They now see hail as oblate, shaped like mini soccer balls rather than baseballs.
The latest proposed project would deploy planes upwind of storms, but these would not attempt to penetrate the core area where convection creates hail, Heymsfield said. Instead, researchers would rely on radar and launch drones carrying sensors that could take measurements inside storm cells. Researchers can also release tiny metal particles that could mimic hailstones and be traced, he said. The project, if approved, would begin in 2024.
The collection of hailstones at ground level plays a role. “Don’t just put those big hailstones in a margarita,” Giammanco said at the Boulder conference, proposing the use of 800-number phone systems and phone apps to collect data across vast rural areas in hailstorm.
Rising damage costs as storms intensify require better research, and NCAR officials said hail is a problem that cannot be ignored. A record-breaking hailstorm in Denver on May 8, 2017 resulted in $2.3 billion in claims. Insurance officials predicted that soon a single hailstorm would cause damage exceeding $3 billion.
To build resilience, Fort Collins leaders became the first in the nation to mandate the use of hail-resistant roofing materials in new construction.
This year in Colorado, peak hail season is passing, and state officials say 2022 marks the second straight year below average. Meteorologists typically receive about 300 reports from across the state of hail larger than an inch wide, state climatologist Russ Schumacher said. This year, they received less than 200 reports.
And meteorologists receive hail reports on an average of 40 different days, Schumacher said. This year so far it has happened over 29 days.
denverpost
News
Bonnie Blodgett: Tie a wistful tale around the old oak tree
“Been doin’ this awhile.”
That’s what the tree guy said to me in answer to my questions regarding, mostly, his own safety.
This same guy is at the moment taking down a 150-year-old oak whose demise has been under way for about 20 of those 150 years, at least according to him, and he’s “been doin’ this awhile.”
His estimator had suggested we start with the two deceased branches over the garage.
“We’ll see if the rest of the tree perks up,” the estimator had said and penciled me in for the following Monday.
When Monday came and went with no sign of a chainsaw much less the big truck I associate with tree-pruning companies, I wondered how our signals got crossed.
My most recent (prior to this one) attempt at “judicious pruning” to save the oak in the back corner of my garden that, among many other invaluable things, blocks my view of a giant transformer had been about four years ago.
That that previous effort had failed to slow its decline (and quite possibly advanced it) somehow also failed to convince me that all was lost.
When I called the arborist (whom I think of as my dentist, in a good way) this time around, and my call was returned by his son, I thought nothing of it.
The tree was by then in a truly pitiful state, having been dropping leaves like snowflakes in a blizzard all summer long to the point where I gave up trying to sweep the walks and patios clear of them.
When out-of-town guests remarked on the ankle-deep leaf carpet, I explained that I shred my autumn leaves so, no, these aren’t leftovers. Fall came early to Minnesota this year, I told them, at least my oak tree thinks it did.
Most people who don’t live here will believe anything you tell them about Minnesota weather, even as our famously fierce winters of old — back when your ears froze instantly upon leaving the house without a hat on — aren’t remembered or much believed in by Minnesotans under the age of 40.
My tree guy has a 5-year-old daughter and a full head of dark brown hair. I’d peg him for about 36.
It wasn’t until he personally inspected the tree (after the Monday no-show) and gave me a new estimate for total tree removal, that I learned that the son no longer works for his dad. He has his own company now and his own way of doing things because he’s been “doin’ this awhile.”
Since the age of 6, to be exact. Time is relative. He is quite the old timer … in his mind.
Judicious pruning was ruled out. The whole tree was dead. Pure and simple.
“I’m saving you money in the long run,” he said. His price was about four times the cost of taking down the two huge branches but considering that the tree was composed of 14 huge branches, plus a trunk as big around as a grand piano, he made an excellent point.
“So what killed my oak tree?”
He shrugged.”
“I’m guessing old age?”
“Ain’t that old.”
Darn.
“I don’t expect the drought helped,” I said. I’d read somewhere that Iack of rain has pushed a lot of oak trees already coping with disease, the most common being oak wilt, into the death zone.
“It could be anything,” he said, acknowledging without admitting outright that climate change is bringing lots of new pests into the region.
“You ask me,” he said conclusively, “something’s wrong with the soil.”
“Like, maybe it’s the asphalt they spread over the alley every few years?” I ventured.
“Who knows? Could be anything,” he said.
I wondered aloud if the oak might be affected by its close proximity to an enormous transformer, the biggest and most powerful allowed in a residential area — or so the power company told me, probably assuming I’d regard this as some sort of special perk associated with living in a fancy neighborhood whose residents consume far more electricity than does the average homeowner.
He had no comment on that, possibly because it was a touchy subject.
This was the same transformer that I kept mentioning in the context of his personal safety. It has not one but two live wires connecting it to the pole on the opposite side of my yard.
There are also phone lines and cables in the vicinity.
“Don’t you think they should turn off the power?” I asked, referring vaguely to the power company, as he was preparing to climb into the bucket attached to the crane that would lift him into the belly of the beast.
“Been doin’ this awhile,” he said.
But I’m getting ahead of my story. Suffice to say, that replacing the original transformer had required replacing the pole it was attached to as well as the aforementioned pole to its immediate east with a structure that resembles a gallows, its more fragile predecessor having toppled over and almost burned down my garage.
But that was years ago.
I’ve written before in this space about the gross injustice of my relatively tiny lot having been conscripted involuntarily (and certainly without my permission, as my grandmother was still in residence at the time, and she was in a condition much like that of the oak tree) to serve as the neighborhood power station simply because my neighbors to the east opted to have their wires buried underground.
No mention was made of poles or transformers. Just the wires would be buried.
However, for reasons as yet to be conveyed to this homeowner, when wires disappear from one’s line of sight, so also does the unsightly aboveground infrastructure that supports them.
Even a pole attached to a guy wire to prevent the whole mess from collapsing is not allowed to sully the neighbor’s emerald expanse.
In my case, the amount of energy I consume happens to be in inverse proportion to the amount of infrastructure I am forced to look at.
To counter the visual effects of the power company’s investment in my yard, I have spent tens of thousands of dollars in trees and shrubs to cover them up. These mostly columnar newcomers (eastern white pines, “Autumn Blaze” maples, poplars, birches, lindens, elms and more) I transport and plant myself even though they are the biggest I can find at the nursery, with root balls weighing in at more than 100 pounds on average.
It takes a dolly and a car jack (I can’t afford a crane, sadly) to move these monsters from my trailer and maneuver them into the planting hole, the latter having been dug, naturally, by yours truly.
The two-story “carriage house” wasn’t cheap either. I built it not to store carriages but to block my view of the cable companies’ more recent contributions to the esthetic degradation of my garden.
Ironically, my house will be the first on the block to have solar panels installed on its roof.
These promise to make my personal share of the electricity that my transformer makes available to my neighbors even less than it was before.
I will be not only “off grid” but an electricity provider, at a cost to me of some $30,000 (for the panels and installation).
So, the oak tree is coming down within spitting distance (I know because my new tree guy is a pro at spitting) of a transformer and high-voltage wires that were not turned off despite the fact that his bucket (on a crane) is moving in and out between them.
The power company’s tree guys maneuver their buckets in and around powerlines in similar fashion, with equal agility so …
“Don’t you think we should have the power shut off?” I ask for about the hundredth time.
“Been doin’ this awhile,” is all my tree guy has to say on that subject.
Why the son had left the family business was a question I deemed impertinent to ask, but he told me anyway. He’d learned everything he could at his father’s knee, and a few new things on his own.
Most transformative is the bucket. Whereas his dad’s crew wore pitons and scaled the trees in the manner of an assault on Everest and wore harnesses to save themselves in the event of a misstep and tied ropes to any large branches designated for amputation (so as to guide the sawed-off limbs downward), the son mostly dispensed with all that.
After arriving an hour late on the appointed day, he donned a hardhat and climbed into a bucket attached to a crane. Then he deftly maneuvered the bucket between the two live power lines and wrapped his left arm around the first branch to be removed. This just happened to be the one within spitting distance of the transformer.
With the right arm he raised the chainsaw and started cutting until the section was severed, whereupon the arm returned the chainsaw to its holster and grabbed the separated section.
Both arms were now free to raise the section chest high and heave it into the air without so much as a “Look out below!”
No wonder I’d been asked to remove “any loose bric-a-brac.” Any shrubs and smaller trees in the flight path … well, they were on their own. The tree hydrangea and the maple sapling reminded me of WWII London blitz survivors, the ones who refused to go to the shelters.
“The jobs go a lot faster this way,” the son had said in defense of his tree removal method. So much faster that he can juggle two or three jobs at a time, apparently. Or maybe he just likes to work 10 to 3 with long lunch breaks.
I’m wondering when and/or if my tree guy plans on coming back (from lunch?) to finish off the tree, when, shortly after 2 p.m., my doorbell starts ringing and it’s the neighbors whose garage doors are blocked by the arborist’s chipper.
The big rig with the crane and bucket is nowhere to be seen. I leave frantic phone messages, such as, “WHERE ARE YOU???”
One of the neighbors has a daughter to pick up at school and a dad to get to a doctor’s appointment.
Just as I’m begging her to take my car even though she’s never learned to drive a manual transmission, the big truck comes into view up the street.
I run toward it shouting and gesticulating wildly.
The son just waves and smiles with his usual supreme nonchalance.
One of his crew moves the chipper and the neighbors are all smiles. He says he’ll be back in the morning to finish.
One of the crew whispers to me as he’s cleaning up that he does some log-splitting on the side. I grab a pen and take down his phone number.
By tomorrow night I will have a garage filled to overflowing with the remains of my oak tree. I’ll definitely need some help turning it into firewood.
Or so I’m hoping when the phone rings on Wednesday morning and I’m told there’s been an accident. My tree guy is in the hospital being administered the antidote to bee stings because he is allergic and ran into a hive while taking down a birch tree.
I don’t bother asking why the son isn’t at my house, finishing the removal of my oak tree, which looks a bit like a giant rake planted in the ground, business end up and half its tines missing.
When I think of how it looked only yesterday, its magnificent canopy still intact …
I don’t think about that.
“Tell him to take care, OK?” I say.
“Will do.”
“See ya tomorrow?”
There’s a pause as if the guy who splits firewood on the side wonders if he’s authorized to make any such promises.
At length he says, “Sure.”
“Nine a.m. and done by sunset?”
“Um.”
I have my answer. I’ll be lucky if they’re done by Halloween.
Which gets me thinking that my tree would look awesome decorated with fake spiderwebs and a few plastic skeletons dangling from its amputated limbs.
I could even turn the garage into a haunted house, with jack o’ lanterns flickering in the cupolas and tombstones along the apron and spooky music playing.
All of a sudden, I’m wondering why I’m in such a hurry. I’m actually hoping my tree guy won’t come back until, say, the first week of November.
Woman hit in wrist by stray bullet in Brooklyn: NYPD
Optimistic India aim to win series
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Steelers in Zach Wilson’s return
More than 25 dead as crowded tractor truck overturns in India: NPR
Giants and Bears, both in rebuild mode, forever linked by 2021 NFL Draft day trade
Hail melts more before it hits
Bonnie Blodgett: Tie a wistful tale around the old oak tree
In Shoreview, a $3.8 million play area is an ode to the outdoors — and the future of kids’ play
DeMar DeRozan is tired of questions about his age. ‘You just make people eat their words,’ the 33-year-old Chicago Bulls forward says.
3 keys to a Giants win over the Bears
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending