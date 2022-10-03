3 killed as plane crashed into home near Duluth airport

Sign up for Patriots updates
Three Twin Cities area residents were killed late Saturday night when the small airplane they were flying in crashed into a home and yard just south of Duluth International Airport.
Hermantown officials said Sunday afternoon that Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, Minn., were passengers in the plane, while Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville, was the pilot. All three died in the crash.
Two occupants in the house, Jason and Crystal Hoffman, were not injured in the crash that happened Saturday just minutes before midnight.
“I’m still not sure what to think. It doesn’t seem real, at all. We’re just lucky. The loss of life is heartbreaking. At the same time we’re grateful for making it through this,” Jason Hoffman said, recalling the crash on Sunday morning.
According to Hermantown Communications Director Joe Wicklund, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the airport’s control tower that a small airplane had left radar and was believed to have crashed. The control tower advised the last location on radar was 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport.
Police and fire departments from surrounding agencies responded to the area and located the wreckage of a Cessna 172 airplane in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road. The airplane hit the second floor before coming to rest in the backyard of the property.
The plane took out much of the second floor of the home at 5154 Arrowhead Road. Pieces of the plane, and damaged vehicles that were parked in the yard, were strewn across the backyard. The largest intact piece of the Cessna appeared to be the tail section. Wicklund said the occupants of the small brick house were upstairs when the crash occurred and were unscathed.
“I remember waking up to a very loud explosion and my wife screaming,” Hoffman said. “The first thing I thought was that the furnace exploded.”
It wasn’t until he fumbled through the darkness and dust to get a flashlight that Hoffman noticed an airplane wheel next to his bed and realized it was a crash.
Neighbors quickly responded to the scene and warned the Hoffmans not to move yet as there were live power lines around the home. The couple found their cat unharmed in the basement and eventually left the home when the dust and rubble became overpowering.
The crash apparently caused extensive power outages in the area but Minnesota Power reported no customers without power at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Hoffman believes the house may be a total loss. He and his wife have lived there for seven years since moving from Worthington, Minn.
“This was actually the first house we saw when we came into town. My wife and I said to each other, we need to live there, and ended up buying it, amazingly,” Hoffman said. “It was kind of like a storybook tale that we found it and fell in love with it so quickly.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are performing an investigation, authorities said. Additional information will be released in concert with the NTSB.
The Ravens have the most prolific kicker in the history of the National Football League and still sometimes refuse to use him in possible game-winning situations.
We’ve seen this before. Twice, in fact, just last season in losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, setbacks that helped the Ravens lose six straight seasons to fall from the top seed in the AFC to out of playoff contention altogether.
Then came Sunday.
Faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 4:15 remaining and the score tied at 20, Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to go for it. Under pressure, star quarterback Lamar Jackson underthrew receiver Devin Duvernay in the right corner of the end zone, and the pass was intercepted by safety Jordan Poyer.
The Bills then went on a 12-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass as time expired for a 23-20 Buffalo victory before a disappointed home crowd of 70,494. Afterward, Harbaugh gave several reasons for his decision to not send out Tucker for the 19-yard field goal attempt, but they are no longer acceptable.
I’m tired of hearing about analytics. I’m tired of hearing about an aggressive philosophy. The best chance for this team to win Sunday was for Tucker to kick the field goal and use the crowd as the 12th man to put even more pressure on the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen. Instead, we got more logic, and the Ravens lost their fifth straight home game by a total of 12 points.
Harbaugh defended his decision after the game.
“Well, I felt like it gave us the best chance to win the game because seven [points], the worst that happens is if they go down the field and score — and I think we’ll get them stopped — but if they go down the field and score a touchdown, the worst thing that can happen is you’re in overtime,” he said. “But you kick a field goal there, now it’s not a three-down game anymore, it’s a four-down game. You’re putting them out there, you’re putting your defense at a disadvantage because they’ve got four downs to convert all the way down the field and a chance to again score seven, and then you lose the game on a touchdown.
“So, then the worst thing … The other thing you think you’re going to get the ball at the two-yard line, so I’m very confident in the defense’s ability to stop them down there with the ball on the two-yard line, so we have them backed up if we didn’t get it. It didn’t turn out that way, unfortunately, and we lost the game. So, hindsight, you could take the points, but if you look at it analytically, understand why we did it.”
Sorry, you send out Mr. Automatic and you get the home crowd razzed. Because of the rain, wind and soggy field, almost anything can happen, and the Bills were down to two wide receivers, so you at least have some chance to win. After Jackson’s interception, the crowd started filing out of M&T Bank Stadium because all Buffalo needed was a field goal to win.
The underlying statement of this decision is that Harbaugh has no confidence in his defense. You can’t blame him. The Ravens are ranked No. 32 overall — dead last — in the NFL allowing 353.3 passing yards per game. They gave up four fourth-quarter touchdowns to Miami two weeks ago in a similar meltdown.
But Jackson wasn’t having a good day Sunday, and he seems to struggle in wet and cold conditions. He rushed 11 times for 73 yards but completed only 20 of 29 passes for 144 yards and finished with a rating of 63.
The biggest difference between Jackson and Allen is that Allen has cut down on the number of boneheaded plays while Jackson still forces enough passes to leave you scratching your head.
He had three yesterday, once rolling to his right and then throwing back across his body to the left side of the field to receiver Rashod Bateman in the third quarter for no gain. He also threw one to tight end Mark Andrews down the left sideline, which should have been intercepted, too, but Duvernay caught the carom for a 21-yard reception midway through the second quarter.
Sometimes it’s better to take a sack or throw it away than toss up a jump ball. That’s what Jackson did with the pass to Duvernay.
On the fourth-down try, Jackson had running back Mike Davis open on a slant on the left side and missed him. And then he was late throwing to Duvernay, who was initially wide open.
That’s where Harbaugh has to have a better feel for the game. His defense is terrible, but Jackson was rattled by the pressure Buffalo was bringing in the second half.
Didn’t we see this last year, too?
“It definitely affected him. You could see he wasn’t as calm and cool sitting back there looking around. It definitely got to him, and it definitely worked,” Bills linebacker Matt Milano said of the pressure against Jackson.
So, Harbaugh and the Ravens should have trotted out Mr. Dependable, Tucker, and put the points on the board.
After the game, the Ravens came to Harbaugh’s defense, but what else did you expect? Who is going to disagree with his decision, except for someone like cornerback Marcus Peters? He was irate on the sideline, slammed his helmet down and had to be restrained from going after Harbaugh. Could it have been because of something else?
Either way, we can attribute that to emotion and competitiveness, but privately these poor decisions start to negatively affect players. During the turn of the century, opposing teams used to fear playing in Baltimore because of the deafening crowd noise and its top-ranked defense. But that’s gone now.
Back then, the Ravens got kicker Matt Stover on the field to win games. Now, Justin Tucker is an afterthought.
()
The Ravens have trailed for just 14 seconds of the 120 minutes they’ve played in Baltimore this season, but from that portrait of apparent superiority there emerges only stark realities: a historic collapse in their home opener, a second-half flop Sunday against the Super Bowl favorites, two would-be wins spoiled by defensive miscommunications and offensive breakdowns and generally bad vibes.
The Ravens never trailed in their 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, not until kicker Tyler Bass knocked a 21-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired, but by the end of Sunday’s rain-soaked slopfest, Week 4 felt a lot like Week 2, a car crash in slow motion. Against the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens had squandered a 21-point fourth-quarter lead and lost in the final minute. Against the Bills, a 17-point first-half lead turned into mush, wasted at last by a late fourth-and-goal interception and a failed defensive stand.
As the Bills counted down the seconds Sunday until Bass could take his gimme kick just yards from the goal line, the Ravens’ implosion manifested in another blow-up. Cornerback Marcus Peters, who seemed to disagree openly with coach John Harbaugh’s decision to go for a goal-line touchdown on fourth-and-2 four minutes earlier, had to be restrained by pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt as he argued with Harbaugh coming off the field.
It was a confrontation that only highlighted the Ravens’ surprising struggles at home, where they have now lost a franchise-record five straight games dating to last season. An offense that can’t put away a game. A defense that’s struggling to communicate. A team that should probably be 4-0 but is instead 2-2, with the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals coming to Baltimore next.
“I think it’s very disappointing to us,” safety Chuck Clark said. “We were preaching at halftime, ‘We’ve been in this situation before, and we have to finish it out.’ So I think we know what we did and didn’t do. We have to finish.”
Lamar Jackson came close. Midway through the fourth quarter, the 20-3 lead that the Ravens’ opportunistic offense and suddenly sturdy defense had created was gone. But on the Ravens’ final drive of the game, their quarterback had them on the brink of another lead.
A 9-yard completion to wide receiver Devin Duvernay moved the Ravens to the Bills’ 1. A busted run play, a 3-yard loss by running back J.K. Dobbins, bumped them back to the 4. After a short third-down scramble by Jackson to Buffalo’s 2, the Ravens kept kicker Justin Tucker on the sideline. As Harbaugh moved deeper and deeper into the red zone before the snap, Peters followed not far behind, gesturing. (Peters was not available to comment postgame, but Harbaugh said they were “on the same page.”)
The Ravens, whose fourth-down and late-game aggressiveness often backfired last season, didn’t change their plans. Two weeks after Miami stonewalled a crucial fourth-down run in the fourth quarter, Jackson dropped back to pass.
Devin Duvernay — by then the team’s top wide receiver, with Rashod Bateman relegated to the sideline after some drops and an apparent lower-body injury suffered in the third quarter — got open in the corner of the end zone. Jackson didn’t see him initially, only “a tall defensive lineman with his hands up,” he said later.
Jackson backpedaled and backpedaled until finally he threw off his back foot to Duvernay, still open behind tight end Mark Andrews. But the pass hung as it traveled 20-plus yards in the air, wobbling in the steady afternoon rain. It arrived a split-second too late. Safety Jordan Poyer beat Duvernay to the ball for his second interception of the game.
“If I would have seen him right off the bat, that would have been a touchdown,” said Jackson, who finished with 11 carries for 73 yards but struggled to pick apart a banged-up Bills secondary, finishing 20-for-29 for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Asked about the Ravens’ meek finish, best summed up by their scoreless second half, he said: “I feel like we just have to execute. I felt like we had some chances to keep drives alive on the field, but we just have to execute. We just have to do a better job, and that way, we will have success.”
Harbaugh said the decision to go for the touchdown was not about the defense’s ability to stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen and an explosive but inconsistent offense. “I felt like it gave us the best chance to win the game,” he said. One of the NFL’s most analytically inclined coaches, Harbaugh said he felt a field goal would encourage the Bills to go for it on fourth down on the following drive, which would give them “a chance to again score seven, and then you lose the game on a touchdown.”
Buffalo’s game-winning drive further exposed the cracks that began to show in Week 2. Needing a stop, the Ravens held off the Bills’ advance only twice — when left tackle Dion Dawins was called for a false-start penalty, and when inside linebacker Patrick Queen dropped running back Devin Singletary for a loss once Buffalo (3-1) was already inside Ravens territory.
Self-inflicted damage had undercut the Ravens’ strong start Sunday — overthrown passes, dropped catches and interceptions, untimely penalties — and it doomed them late. Buffalo moved into field-goal range after cornerback Brandon Stephens was penalized for roughing the passer because of what referee Jerome Boger said was “forcible contact” to the head and neck area.
With 1:50 remaining, the Bills called a first-down run for Singletary, who found a relatively light path from the 11-yard line to the end zone. Here, the communication miscues that plagued the Ravens against Miami resurfaced.
Harbaugh said the entire defense was told to let the Bills score, which would’ve given the Ravens’ offense time to respond. Oweh said the call was to either “strip the ball or let him score”; he went for the forced fumble, having gotten one earlier. But Singletary was tackled 8 yards downfield, costing the Ravens their last timeout.
After a short run by Allen (19-for-36 for 213 yards, one touchdown and an interception, plus 11 carries for 70 yards and a score), the Bills had another first down and the ball at the 1. After two kneel-downs, just three seconds remained, enough time for just one play: Bass’ game-winning kick. The Ravens, heads down, walked off the field with their second blown 17-point lead of the season. Over their previous 26 seasons, they’d won all but three games with such an advantage.
“It’s only Week 4,” Jackson said. “We’ve been in this situation before. I remember we got blown out by the [Cleveland] Browns in 2019 and we started the season the same way. I’m not peaking on this too soon. I’m not looking at this like we have had a disappointing season. Guys are just coming back healthy now, and I feel like we are going to hit our peak at the right time.”
A month into their season, the Ravens are still searching for something approaching a complete performance. They looked like world-beaters for stretches Sunday, their run game humming, their passing attack on time, their defense forcing turnovers, their home crowd buzzing.
Their eventual undoing was a reminder not only of whom they are missing — key starters like left tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser — but what they are striving for. They hadn’t trailed until the clock hit zero Sunday. Still, they’d left themselves too thin a margin for error. Now they would have to reckon with the consequences. Again.
“Obviously, we put ourselves in a great position to win that game,” Andrews said. “It’s unfortunate that it didn’t play out the way we wanted it to. As a team, all you can ask for is to be in those situations and have that opportunity. That’s what we had today. We didn’t get it done. We’ll be better.”
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Packers with a head injury.
Hoyer, 36, started in place of injured starter Mac Jones (out with a sprained ankle). After leading the Patriots to a field goal in the team’s first practice in Green Bay, Hoyer was sacked on a third down on the second practice and left the game.
After being evaluated, Hoyer was ruled out:
Before leaving the game, Hoyer was 5 of 6 for 37 passing yards.
Fourth-round rookie pick Bailey Zappe replaced Hoyer.
Chicago Cubs players and coaches gathered along the foul line near third base, clapping in unison while “Go Cubs Go” blared across Wrigley Field for the final time this year.
The celebration after an 8-1 win Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds continued the team’s postgame tradition throughout the season, a sing-along to the song synonymous with home victories. Willson Contreras lingered afterward, taking in the scene as he slowly made his way behind home plate, where he was greeted by family.
Sunday’s game likely was Contreras’ final home game at Wrigley. Although he proclaimed at the beginning of the homestand he would consider accepting a qualifying offer from the Cubs, the expected outcome is the sides parting ways when Contreras explores free agency in the offseason. That’s what fueled him to return to the lineup from a left ankle sprain for the final six home games.
“I don’t know what the future holds,” Contreras said Sunday. “I don’t know if this is going to be my last game with the Cubs or not. … Because I play for one of the best fan bases in baseball and they make this place special — I’ve been here a long time and I just wanted to take my moment out there. I appreciate where I’ve played for the last six years.
“Since the moment that I got here, I knew this could have been my home for my entire career. But I got to the moment in my career that is like a dream come true. I’ve earned my spot in free agency and I’m looking forward to it.”
Manager David Ross removed Contreras for a pinch runner after he walked in the bottom of the eighth, his only time on base Sunday. As Contreras jogged back to the dugout, fans gave him a standing ovation, his third of the game. Ross greeted Contreras in the dugout with a hug.
“He’s been a part of so much winning here and from early on and being a World Series starting catcher (in) Game 7, I mean just having that on your resume, right there’s pretty special,” Ross said. “And then going through all that’s gone on here, it was nice for him to get some love.
“He’s gotten a lot of moments of love this year. It looked like he was taking those in. Those are special, special things that you don’t ever forget as a player when you get to get to do that.”
The Cubs went 6-0 on the homestand, part of a season-high seven-game winning streak that ensures they will avoid a 90-loss season with three games left in Cincinnati.
The Cubs (73-86) finished the home schedule with a paid attendance total of 2,616,780 at Wrigley Field. That’s their lowest home total since 1997, excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and ‘21 seasons that featured either empty or limited-capacity ballparks.
The Cubs likely will finish between seventh and 10th in the majors in home attendance.
Their feel-good vibes after Sunday’s victory extend only so far. This is a roster that needs big offseason upgrades via a free-agent class with elite talent. To the credit of Ross and the coaching staff, the Cubs have continued to play hard despite their record. But effort goes only so far.
Adding a top starting pitcher to pair with right-hander Marcus Stroman should be part of the plan. Stroman will be an important piece of the rotation as he looks to carry over a strong second-half performance. His six shutout innings Sunday closed out his first season in Chicago.
The 31-year-old finished with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.147 WHIP in 138⅔ innings over 25 starts. Stroman overcome a slow start, getting roughed up in early April and in an awful June 3 outing before going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
He got on a roll once he returned in early July, posting a 2.56 ERA over his final 16 starts.
“A lot of people can kind of cash it in mentally, physically, emotionally,” Stroman said. “And I had close to a 6.00 ERA after my first few starts, so it’s just a product of all the work that goes into it.
“I’m someone who never gives up regardless of if I’ve had 10 bad starts or 10 great ones. I’m truly adapting and changing and working in between each and every start. I can’t wait until next year.”
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, has admitted to living in an apartment in the city’s French Quarter without rent.
Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first-class air travel and excused her by saying economy class was ‘unsafe’ for black women, says no have done nothing illegal.
The apartment is located in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous neighborhood. It is city-owned and operated by French Market Corp., a city-affiliated agency, has a market rate of $2,991 per month.
A spokesperson for Cantrell and the city council member who sits on FMC’s board of directors said everything is legal under the city’s terms with French Market Corp.
However, the city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission sent a report to the city council on Thursday calling for an investigation into Cantrell’s use of the apartment.
The MCC report included footage of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment over several months as well as allegations from witnesses saying she regularly slept in the apartment.
The city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission showed photographs of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering and leaving the apartment and presented testimony that she spent nights there, installed privacy screens and received package.
Cantrell admitted to living in an apartment in the city’s French Quarter rent-free, but says she did nothing wrong
The apartment is located in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous neighborhood and has a market rate of $2,991 per month
City Council President Helena Moreno is asking for time to review the findings before agreeing to an investigation.
A spokesperson for Eugene Green, a Democrat who sits on the board of directors of French Market Corp., said “board member Green is not aware of any regulations or procedures that may have been violated.” .
FMC records obtained by WWL-TV indicate that no rent was paid for the apartment between September 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.
It was also alleged that a city employee was used as a de facto super-building to fix the apartment’s problems.
A spokesman for Eugene Green, who serves on the board of directors of French Market Corp., said “board member Green is not aware of any regulations or procedures that may have been violated.” Mayor Cantrell is pictured here (right) raising his glass during a parade during Mardi Gras Mardi Gras celebrations in March 2022
The report shows Cantrell speaking with Byron Cornelison of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economics about a leak in the bathroom and telling him when would be a good time to fix it.
Earlier, she had written to him asking Cox Cable employees to come and fix the WiFi in the apartment.
Rafael Goyeneche, the president of the MCC, calls this arrangement inappropriate for the mayor, saying: “It’s an additional non-taxable benefit that she receives.” She does not need to reside there or use it. And I think that’s a misuse and abuse of his authority. But I’m waiting to see what the city council’s position is.
Goyeneche asks the council to investigate.
“The mayor’s use of the city-owned apartment at Pontalba is consistent with the use of previous mayors,” Cantrell communications director Gregory Joseph responded. “In the 2013 franchise agreement, there are no rules governing the use of this unit and the FMC believes that the mayor has no obligation to pay rent for this apartment because they use it in the same way as mayors previous.”
The mayor made headlines recently, after she said economy-class passenger flights were dangerous for black women, while insisting she would not refund $30,000 of taxpayers’ money spent on first class flights to France and Switzerland.
“My travel accommodation is about safety, not luxury,” Cantrell said Thursday at a news conference.
“As all women know, our health and safety is often ignored and we have to navigate it alone.
“As the mother of a young child that I live for, I will protect myself by all reasonable means to ensure that I am there to see her grow into the strong woman I want her to be.”
“Anyone who wants to wonder how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world that black women walk around in.”
She repeatedly refused to reimburse the cost of an American Airlines luxury flight from Washington Dulles airport to Switzerland for herself in July, despite the city’s ban on luxury jet travel.
Cantrell spent around $10,000 on his own flat bed seat and spent a similar amount on a first-class return to France earlier this year – while his aides traveled by coach.
Cantrell defended her purchase of luxury tickets because she was “doing business” on behalf of the city and because she believed it would not be safe for her to travel economy class.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell refuses to reimburse money spent on international business and first-class flights to France and Switzerland
While the mayor sat in first class, his team, including his security detail, sat in the car.
The chief executive revealed that the legal department is still considering whether Cantrell should reimburse nearly $30,000 in taxpayers’ money for first-class tickets to France and Switzerland.
The mayor had an extremely piquant response when asked by reporters on Thursday whether she was planning to shell out to replenish the city’s coffers.
“Any expenses incurred in doing business on behalf of the City of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the City of New Orleans,” Mayor Cantrell said speaking outside the Nix Library.
‘One thing is clear; I do my job and will continue to do so with distinction and integrity every step of the way. And so, that’s what I have to say about it!
The mayor insists that travel and luxury travel spending was necessary to improve New Orleans itself.
But the city’s travel policy leaves little wiggle room: “Employees are required to purchase the lowest airfare available…Employees who choose to upgrade from Economy Class, Economy Class or in business class are solely responsible for the difference in cost”.
The policy also states: “Any travel expense reconciliation that results in an overpayment by the City requires the employee to reimburse the City within twenty business days.
