News
6 potential Orlando Magic lineups to look forward to during preseason
If the early parts of preseason are about trial and error, it sounds like the Orlando Magic are going to have one of the more interesting experiments over the next couple of weeks.
The Magic kick off preseason exhibitions Monday at the Memphis Grizzlies and based on how players and coaches have talked about camp, it seems like Orlando could throw out several different lineups — even ones that feature three big men.
“We’re going to play a bunch of combinations throughout the preseason,” coach Jamahl Mosley said Sunday, “just to see what guys are capable of, how they gain a comfort level for one another just so we can continue to get that chemistry no matter who we put on the floor.”
Monday’s game tips off at 8 p.m.
Mosley said all 17 players on the Magic’s preseason besides Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (recovery from left knee surgery) and Jonathan Isaac (recovery from left knee and right hamstring surgeries) will be available.
Ball Sports Florida won’t be broadcasting the game, but fans with NBA League Pass should be able to watch the Grizzlies’ broadcast via Bally Sports South on NBA League Pass. The game can also be listened to on Magic Radio (96.9 FM The Game).
Bally Sports Florida will broadcast the Magic’s two preseason home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
“It’s going to continue to throw things against the wall, I really do believe that,” Mosley said about trying out different lineups during the preseason. “We’ve talked about making these guys decision makers from each position, so we’ll find out what combinations work and what combinations we’ll have to continue to improve on.”’
Here are six potential lineups to look forward to during preseason play, and possibly beyond:
1. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol/Caleb Houstan/Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.
A focus during training camp has been some of the bigger lineups the Magic could use because of the abundance of versatile, bigger forwards/centers they have.
If you’re trying out bigger lineups, why not go all out?
Bamba told reporters Sunday that the team tried out a lineup that had Banchero at the 1, Wagner at the 2, Bamba at the 4 and Carter at the 5 during Saturday’s practice.
The fifth person in this lineup could be a few different players to maintain this lineup’s size and versatility. Bol, Houstan or Okeke could slide into the 3 spot.
“It’s actually a little easier defensively than people would think because it’s just straight-up switching,” Bamba said of playing in bigger lineups. “It’s fun to go out there and make plays people would scratch their heads [at]. Defensively, that’s where we can make an impact: altering shots, sliding our feet, guarding guards and making them uncomfortable at the rim.”
2. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr.
Another bigger lineup, but one with a natural guard.
This unit played alongside one another in Friday’s practice, matching up against Bamba, Okeke, Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield in five-on-five action.
The latter team won, 8-2, according to Anthony, showing there are growing pains these bigger lineups will go through.
“It was a little difficult just because we’re all used to playing a certain position,” Carter said. “But coach wants to go into this year with people knowing we can all be position-less. That was kind of tricky, especially for me because I kind of fit into a certain role but I’m ready to learn and try to pick up on the different things he wants us to do. It’s going to be a good thing once we get a hang of it.”
A Banchero-Suggs inverted pick and roll with Banchero as the ball handler, Suggs as the roller and Wagner, Bol and Carter spacing beyond the arc around them would be an interesting action to run with this group.
3. Jalen Suggs/Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.
A modified version of last year’s starting lineup, with Banchero stepping in for Anthony or Suggs.
The Magic will maintain their rim protection with the combination of Bamba and Carter, and should have enough ball handling/playmaking to make this lineup work offensively.
A focus of these bigger lineups is having Banchero at the 3 and not the 4, which is viewed by some as his more natural position defensively.
The Magic are confident Banchero will more than hold his own on that end of the floor.
“Paolo can guard 1-5,” Carter said of the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft. “That’s something he probably didn’t get to showcase as much as he could in college. Especially on this team with the optimism and coaching staff, they’re going to try a lot of different defensive schemes. He’s definitely going to get a chance to showcase how good of a defender he is and how he can not only get steals but disrupt shots, clog up the paint and things like that. He’s a hell of a defender and he wants to win.”
4. Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.
This lineup, last season’s starting and most-used group, was one of the league’s best quintets early in 2021-22.
They outscored opponents by 11.4 points per 100 possessions (39 points in 163 minutes) in 15 games across October and November because of elite defense (94.2 defensive rating) before Anthony and Suggs started to miss significant time with injuries.
The unit’s defense wasn’t as stout once Suggs returned from a broken thumb in mid-January, further exposing the lineup’s scoring struggles (99.8 offensive rating in 19 games in 2022) because of turnovers and a significant dip in 3-point shooting.
How will they look after a full season and another training camp behind them?
5. Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Another iteration of last year’s starting group with Banchero replacing Bamba.
The offensive versatility for this group should stick out with everyone having the skillset to be used as a ball handler in actions.
It’s smaller than most aforementioned lineups, but still has good size with Wagner, Banchero and Carter all being listed at 6-10.
Similar lineups with Okeke, R.J. Hampton or Gary Harris in Banchero’s place last season performed well, albeit in small samples.
6. Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
It’d be surprising if this lineup didn’t play significant minutes at some point during the preseason or regular season.
Even during a down year (career-low 29.2% 3-point shooting), Ross commanded a level of attention from defenses in 2021-22 as a movement shooter that was unmatched by most of the roster.
The Magic ran inverted pick and rolls with Banchero as the ball handler and Devin Cannady — another good movement shooter — as the roller/popper during the Las Vegas summer league.
It was an effective action, with Cannady creating space for an open look or defenses switching smaller players onto Banchero.
Ross could fill the Cannady role.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt tweets he’s ready to play days after undergoing heart surgery
CHARLOTTE, NC — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt tweeted Sunday, hours before he was set to play against the Carolina Panthers, that he suffered from fibrillation auricular on Wednesday and that he had to resume his heart rate on Thursday.
He sent the tweet at 12:14 p.m. ET. The Cardinals were scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Watt, who is in his second season with the Cardinals, said he will play against Carolina. He was not among the inactive players announced by the Cardinals before the game.
I have just been told that someone has leaked personal information about me and it is going to be reported today.
I walked into A-Fib on Wednesday, got my heart pumped on Thursday, and I’m playing today.
That’s it.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022
He said he tweeted the information because news of his heart condition and the procedure had leaked.
Watt missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for what the Cardinals called a “calf/illness” in their injury report.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, atrial fibrillation is “an irregular heartbeat that begins in the upper chambers of your heart.”
espn
News
Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears score 12 points — all from field goals by new kicker — in 20-12 road loss to New York Giants
The Chicago Bears knew they would have a challenge stopping New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and Barkley made his mark with 146 rushing yards.
Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor also carved up the Bears run defense, combining for 82 yards in a 20-12 victory over the Bears.
The Bears had a late chance to go on a tying drive after the defense came up with a stop, but rookie returner Velus Jones Jr., who was making his NFL debut, muffed the punt. Giants running back Gary Brightwell recovered it, and the Giants pulled off the win.
Giants kicker Graham Gano made two second-half field goals from 44 and 43 yards out to build on a 14-9 halftime lead. Gano missed a 37-yard attempt off the left upright in the final minute, the Bears had a wild final attempt to score but couldn’t come through.
The second field goal came after the Giants’ second quarterback swap of the day.
Jones left the game late in the third quarter after getting his left ankle taped up. Taylor entered the game while Jones stood on the sideline watching. But Taylor was taken out midway through his second drive to be evaluated for a concussion, and Jones came back in the game. The Giants ran four straight running plays.
The Bears offense didn’t get much going in the second half, getting its only points from Michael Badgley’s fourth field goal of the day.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 10 of 21 passes for 163 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and one lost fumble. He rushed for 52 yards and was sacked six times. Khalil Herbert rushed for 77 yards on 19 carries.
Gano made a 44-yard field goal late in the third quarter to push the Giants’ lead to 17-12. The drive included a 40-yard pass interference penalty on Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon against wide receiver Darius Slayton. But rookie safety Jaquan Brisker sacked Jones on the next play, and Nicholas Morrow made a big stop of Barkley to help slow the drive.
Badgley, who was filling in for Cairo Santos while Santos is out for personal reasons, made field goals from 29, 22, 40 and 35 yards.
The Bears are now 2-2 on the season.
Get the latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Here’s how the Week 4 game unfolded.
New rejuvenated spirit for Jackson — and same bold confidence
Eddie Jackson feels new energy under the changed coaching staff and roster. And the “fresh start” coaches touted for him in the spring has led to two interceptions in the first three games of 2022. The team vibe is one Jackson hopes pushes him back to the playmaking prowess that resulted in 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Not that he ever thought it was gone, even after a couple of years of loss on and off the field.
“I always knew what type of player I am,” Jackson told the Tribune. “My coaches, players, teammates, everyone knows. It never was a thing where my head was held low.”
Read the full story here.
Inactives for Week 4
The Bears will be without top running back David Montgomery, top cornerback Jaylon Johnson and kicker Cairo Santos.
The Bears ruled out Montgomery (ankle) and Johnson (quad) earlier in the week, and announced Santos would not play on Sunday morning as he is away from the team for personal reasons. The Bears signed Michael Badgley to serve as the kicker.
But rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. will make his NFL debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.
Also inactive for the Bears are tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring). Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter is a healthy scratch.
Halftime: Giants 14, Bears 9
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scored on two touchdown runs in the first half to fuel a 14-9 halftime lead over the Bears.
Jones sped in from 21 yards out on their second drive of the game for a 7-3 lead. Late in the second quarter, Jones’ 8-yard touchdown run following a fake handoff that fooled several Bears players put the Giants ahead 14-6.
Jones’ second touchdown came after Bears quarterback Justin Fields fumbled while being hit by Azeez Ojulari, and the Giants recovered it. Jones rushed for 49 yards on five carries in the half, and running back Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 90 yards.
Fields got the passing game going with a few big plays in the first half. He completed 5 of 11 passes for 117 yards, including two passes for 74 yards to wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Fields also rushed for 47 yards. He was sacked five times.
But the Bears couldn’t find the end zone, settling for three fields goals from Michael Badgley, who is filling in for kicker Cairo Santos while Santos is out for personal reasons.
Badgley made a 29-yard field goal on the Bears’ first drive for a 3-0 lead. The Bears put together some big plays on the drive, including an 18-yard Fields pass to Mooney and a 16-yard Fields scramble. But after getting to the 14-yard line following Giants linebacker Micah McFadden’s unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on Fields, the Bears stalled. Khalil Herbert had carries of one and two yards, and Fields threw incomplete in the end zone.
On the Bears’ second drive, Badgley made a 22-yard field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 7-6. Fields connected with Mooney for a 56-yard pass and Herbert had a 9-yard run before the drive stalled.
Bears rookie defensive back Josh Blackwell forced Giants punt returner Richie James to fumble late in the second quarter, and Blackwell recovered it at the Giants’ 35-yard line. But the Bears settled for Badgley’s 40-yard field goal.
The Bears lost left guard Cody Whitehair to a knee injury and announced he was doubtful to return.
Should the Bears have hired Brian Daboll?
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Brian Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A petition to prohibit public money for a Chicago Bears development in Arlington Heights won enough signatures to be considered by the village board Monday, but trustees are expected to reject it.
The libertarian group Americans for Prosperity — Illinois had initially fallen short of the required 557 signatures, or 1% of the registered voters in the village. Seventy of those who signed were discounted for not being registered resident voters, not matching registered signatures, or other reasons.
Read the full story here.
()
News
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MIKE SCHNEIDER
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters.
Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued to rise in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier.
With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple.
“People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the federal government was ready to help in a huge way, focusing first on victims in Florida, which took the brunt of one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state on Wednesday.
Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. And officials warned that the situation in many areas isn’t expected to improve for several days because all of the rain that fell has nowhere to go since waterways are overflowing.
Nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity Sunday, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
Criswell told “Fox News Sunday” that the federal government began to arrange the “largest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place before” to supplement Florida’s resources.
Even so, recovery will take time, said Criswell, who visited the state on Friday and Saturday to assess the damage and talk to survivors. She cautioned that dangers remain.
“We worry a lot about the direct impacts from the storm itself as it is making landfall, but we see so many more injuries and sometimes more fatalities after the storm,” Criswell said. “People need to stay vigilant right now. Standing water brings with it all kinds of hazards — it has debris, it could have power lines, it could have hazards in there that you just don’t know about.”
At least 54 people have been confirmed dead: 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The weakened storm drifted north on Sunday and was expected to dump rain on parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of the potential for flash-flooding.
More than 1,000 people have been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press.
In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents donned waders, boots and bug spray to paddle to their flooded homes on Sunday.
Ben Bertat found 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water in his house by Lake Harney after kayaking there.
“I think it’s going to get worse because all of this water has to get to the lake” said Bertat, pointing to the water flooding a nearby road. “With ground saturation, all this swamp is full and it just can’t take any more water. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any lower.”
Gabriel Madling kayaked through several feet of water on his street, delivering sandbags to stave off water that had crept to his doorstep.
“My home is close to underwater,” Madling said. “Right now, I’m just going to sandbag as much as I can and hope and pray.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.
The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air. Some flew out by helicopter.
An aerial photo of the Mad Hatter Restaurant on nearby Sanibel Island that was posted on social media shows a mostly vacant patch of sand where the restaurant used to be. The staff is safe, according to a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“The Mad Hatter Restaurant, unfortunately, is out at sea right now,” the Facebook page reads. “The best news from this devastating scene is that there is still land for us to rebuild.”
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson on Sunday defended Lee County officials from accusations that they had been slow in ordering evacuations on Tuesday ahead of the storm, a day later than some other counties in the area did.
“Warnings for hurricane season start in June. So there’s a degree of personal responsibility here. I think the county acted appropriately. The thing is, a certain percentage of people will not heed the warnings regardless,” Anderson said on the CBS show “Face the Nation.”
Elsewhere, power remained knocked out to at least half of South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 75 miles (115 kilometers) up the coast from Charleston.
In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.
___
Associated Press reporters Rebecca Santana in Ft. Myers, and Brendan Farrington and Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee contributed to this report.
___
For more AP coverage of Hurricane Ian:
News
After latest letdown loss, Gophers insist, ‘We are going to respond’
A consistent, optimistic and forward-looking refrain has emanated from the Gophers football team’s locker room after letdown home losses over the past two season.
“Everything is still in front of us,” head coach P.J. Fleck said in the wake of the 20-10 upset loss to Purdue on Homecoming on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
A variation of that message was shared after 2021 losses to Bowling Green in late September and Illinois in nearly November . It’s true, the 2022 season is only 42 percent done and the Big Ten schedule is only 22 percent complete.
There are plenty of twists and turns coming over the next eight weeks. But there is no doubt Minnesota’s inability to run the ball against the Boilermakers and the mistakes the Gophers made in all phases will serve as a big opportunity lost.
The defeat knocked the Gophers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) from their spot at No. 21 in the Associated Press poll all the way out of the rankings on Sunday.
If Minnesota would have won Saturday, it would have held sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West Division at 2-0. Instead, there is a six-way tie at 1-1. Only Wisconsin is 0-2.
Like Minnesota’s loss to Illinois a year ago, defeats like Saturday can come back to haunt programs which barely miss out on making it to the Big Ten Championship Game. That’s where the Gophers still aspire to end up in December.
“(We) just learn from this film and move on and know that what we plan on, what we have in mind and our goals as a team are still in front of us,” middle linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said Saturday. “Our response is going to be huge and critical moving forward.”
The Gophers are off this week, then travel to play Illinois on Oct. 15. The Illini beat up on the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema returned to Madison with a physical, run-heavy offensive and run-stuffing defensive approach that has made the Badgers so difficult to stop over the years.
The Illini are one poor possession at the end of a 23-20 loss to Indiana on Sept. 2 from being 5-0.
Fleck insisted Saturday that he felt Purdue was close to being 5-0 itself, if not for costly mistakes in a loss to No. 22 Syracuse and a season-opening 35-31 defeat to No. 10 Penn State.
“Listen, nobody is perfect,” Fleck said. “Even if you have a perfect record, you’re still not perfect. We got beat (Saturday) and we are going to learn from it and we are going to respond. That is what our team will do. That is what our coaches will do. That’s what I’ll do. That is what everybody in the building will do.”
Players agreed.
“We are going to come in (Sunday) and are going to learn from the film,” Sori-Marin said. “I know there is a tremendous amount to improve from, and a bye week is a perfect time. We have a little bit of extra time. We can go back to the (individual drills) and the fundamental aspect of the game. And kind of just reset.”
WEST VS. EAST
With a logjam of six teams in the Big Ten West division sitting 1-1 and no clear favorite to yet emerge, teams in the division could beat up on each other over the final eight weeks.
That means coming out ahead in crossover games against the East might be a deciding factor in who becomes champion. Minnesota is 1-0 with a 34-7 win over Michigan State on Sept. 24, but that victory doesn’t looks so impressive now after the Spartans lost their third straight game on Saturday, 27-13, at Maryland.
West teams are 3-5 vs. East teams so far this season.
Here’s the remaining crossover games for West programs:
Gophers
1-0 with 34-7 win at Michigan State
Remaining schedule: at No. 10 Penn State, Oct. 22; vs. Rutgers, Oct. 29
Illinois
0-1 with a 23-20 loss at Indiana
Remaining schedule: vs. Michigan State, Nov. 5; at No. 4 Michigan, Nov. 19
Purdue
0-1 with a 35-31 loss vs. No. 10 Penn State
Remaining schedule: at Maryland, Oct. 8; at Indiana, Nov. 26
Iowa
1-1 with a 27-10 win at Rutgers; 27-14 loss vs. No. 4 Michigan
Remaining schedule: at No. 3 Ohio State, Oct. 22
Nebraska
1-0 with a 35-21 win vs. Indiana
Remaining schedule: at Rutgers, Oct. 7; at No. 4 Michigan, Nov. 12
Northwestern
0-1 with a 17-7 loss to No. 10 Penn State
Remaining schedule: at Maryland, Oct. 22; vs. No. 3 Ohio State, Nov. 5
Wisconsin
0-1, with 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State
Remaining schedule: at Michigan State, Oct. 8; vs. Maryland, Nov. 5
News
Twins fall to Tigers 5-2 in Simeon Woods Richardson’s big-league pitching debut
DETROIT — Simeon Woods Richardson, once a second-round draft pick, was traded twice — first from the Mets to the Blue Jays, then from the Blue Jays to the Twins — by the time he turned 21.
He won an Olympic silver medal before reaching that milestone birthday, too.
On the day he turned 22 — Sept. 27 — he got the news of a lifetime: He was headed to the big leagues.
Woods Richardson debuted on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Detroit, making him the youngest pitcher to crack the majors this season.
And while his start didn’t get off on the right foot — Twins fielders committed three errors in the first inning — the rookie settled in nicely as his start went along, throwing five innings and allowing just three hits in the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Tigers in the series finale at Comerica Park.
Woods Richardson’s debut started inauspiciously. He walked the first batter of the game, Akil Baddoo, who promptly stole second and advanced on a throwing error by Ryan Jeffers. Baddoo scored after a grounder got past first baseman Jose Miranda, the team’s second gaffe of the inning.
A second run scored on a wild pitch. But Woods Richardson got out of the inning with a double play when Miguel Cabrera tried to tag up and was thrown out at the plate and dealt with far less trouble as his outing went on.
After allowing a solo home run to Eric Haase, Woods Richardson retired the seven of the next eight batters he faced to end off his outing. He finished the day at 91 pitches, capping a season that saw him rise all the way from Double-A Wichita to the majors.
The Twins, though, never led on Sunday, finishing the day with just three hits. They scored twice in the fifth inning after Carlos Correa drew a bases-loaded walk and Nick Gordon’s sacrifice fly plated Gilberto Celestino.
News
Week 4 updates: Chicago Bears trail New York Giants at halftime despite a few deep balls from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney
The 2-1 Chicago Bears will hit the road to play the 2-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a Week 4 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: Giants 14, Bears 9
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scored on two touchdown runs in the first half to fuel a 14-9 halftime lead over the Bears.
Jones sped in from 21 yards out on their second drive of the game for a 7-3 lead. Late in the second quarter, Jones’ 8-yard touchdown run following a fake handoff that fooled several Bears players put the Giants ahead 14-6.
Jones’ second touchdown came after Bears quarterback Justin Fields fumbled while being hit by Azeez Ojulari, and the Giants recovered it. Jones rushed for 49 yards on five carries in the half, and running back Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 90 yards.
Fields got the passing game going with a few big plays in the first half. He completed 5 of 11 passes for 117 yards, including two passes for 74 yards to wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Fields also rushed for 47 yards. He was sacked five times.
But the Bears couldn’t find the end zone, settling for three fields goals from Michael Badgley, who is filling in for kicker Cairo Santos while Santos is out for personal reasons.
Badgley made a 29-yard field goal on the Bears’ first drive for a 3-0 lead. The Bears put together some big plays on the drive, including an 18-yard Fields pass to Mooney and a 16-yard Fields scramble. But after getting to the 14-yard line following Giants linebacker Micah McFadden’s unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on Fields, the Bears stalled. Khalil Herbert had carries of one and two yards, and Fields threw incomplete in the end zone.
On the Bears’ second drive, Badgley made a 22-yard field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 7-6. Fields connected with Mooney for a 56-yard pass and Herbert had a 9-yard run before the drive stalled.
Bears rookie defensive back Josh Blackwell forced Giants punt returner Richie James to fumble late in the second quarter, and Blackwell recovered it at the Giants’ 35-yard line. But the Bears settled for Badgley’s 40-yard field goal.
The Bears lost left guard Cody Whitehair to a knee injury and announced he was doubtful to return.
Inactives for Week 4
The Bears will be without top running back David Montgomery, top cornerback Jaylon Johnson and kicker Cairo Santos.
The Bears ruled out Montgomery (ankle) and Johnson (quad) earlier in the week, and announced Santos would not play on Sunday morning as he is away from the team for personal reasons. The Bears signed Michael Badgley to serve as the kicker.
But rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. will make his NFL debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.
Also inactive for the Bears are tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring). Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter is a healthy scratch.
New rejuvenated spirit for Jackson — and same bold confidence
Eddie Jackson feels new energy under the changed coaching staff and roster. And the “fresh start” coaches touted for him in the spring has led to two interceptions in the first three games of 2022. The team vibe is one Jackson hopes pushes him back to the playmaking prowess that resulted in 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Not that he ever thought it was gone, even after a couple of years of loss on and off the field.
“I always knew what type of player I am,” Jackson told the Tribune. “My coaches, players, teammates, everyone knows. It never was a thing where my head was held low.”
Read the full story here.
Should the Bears have hired Brian Daboll?
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Brian Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A petition to prohibit public money for a Chicago Bears development in Arlington Heights won enough signatures to be considered by the village board Monday, but trustees are expected to reject it.
The libertarian group Americans for Prosperity — Illinois had initially fallen short of the required 557 signatures, or 1% of the registered voters in the village. Seventy of those who signed were discounted for not being registered resident voters, not matching registered signatures, or other reasons.
Read the full story here.
()
6 potential Orlando Magic lineups to look forward to during preseason
Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt tweets he’s ready to play days after undergoing heart surgery
Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears score 12 points — all from field goals by new kicker — in 20-12 road loss to New York Giants
Coinbase Users With U.S Bank Accounts Face Major Outage
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
After latest letdown loss, Gophers insist, ‘We are going to respond’
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up
Twins fall to Tigers 5-2 in Simeon Woods Richardson’s big-league pitching debut
Nexo Clarifies Over $153M Worth Wrapped BTC Withdrawal
Week 4 updates: Chicago Bears trail New York Giants at halftime despite a few deep balls from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao ‘appalled’ by Nirmala Sitharaman’s conduct with official
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out