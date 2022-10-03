News
After latest letdown loss, Gophers insist, ‘We are going to respond’
A consistent, optimistic and forward-looking refrain has emanated from the Gophers football team’s locker room after letdown home losses over the past two season.
“Everything is still in front of us,” head coach P.J. Fleck said in the wake of the 20-10 upset loss to Purdue on Homecoming on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
A variation of that message was shared after 2021 losses to Bowling Green in late September and Illinois in nearly November . It’s true, the 2022 season is only 42 percent done and the Big Ten schedule is only 22 percent complete.
There are plenty of twists and turns coming over the next eight weeks. But there is no doubt Minnesota’s inability to run the ball against the Boilermakers and the mistakes the Gophers made in all phases will serve as a big opportunity lost.
The defeat knocked the Gophers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) from their spot at No. 21 in the Associated Press poll all the way out of the rankings on Sunday.
If Minnesota would have won Saturday, it would have held sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West Division at 2-0. Instead, there is a six-way tie at 1-1. Only Wisconsin is 0-2.
Like Minnesota’s loss to Illinois a year ago, defeats like Saturday can come back to haunt programs which barely miss out on making it to the Big Ten Championship Game. That’s where the Gophers still aspire to end up in December.
“(We) just learn from this film and move on and know that what we plan on, what we have in mind and our goals as a team are still in front of us,” middle linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said Saturday. “Our response is going to be huge and critical moving forward.”
The Gophers are off this week, then travel to play Illinois on Oct. 15. The Illini beat up on the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema returned to Madison with a physical, run-heavy offensive and run-stuffing defensive approach that has made the Badgers so difficult to stop over the years.
The Illini are one poor possession at the end of a 23-20 loss to Indiana on Sept. 2 from being 5-0.
Fleck insisted Saturday that he felt Purdue was close to being 5-0 itself, if not for costly mistakes in a loss to No. 22 Syracuse and a season-opening 35-31 defeat to No. 10 Penn State.
“Listen, nobody is perfect,” Fleck said. “Even if you have a perfect record, you’re still not perfect. We got beat (Saturday) and we are going to learn from it and we are going to respond. That is what our team will do. That is what our coaches will do. That’s what I’ll do. That is what everybody in the building will do.”
Players agreed.
“We are going to come in (Sunday) and are going to learn from the film,” Sori-Marin said. “I know there is a tremendous amount to improve from, and a bye week is a perfect time. We have a little bit of extra time. We can go back to the (individual drills) and the fundamental aspect of the game. And kind of just reset.”
WEST VS. EAST
With a logjam of six teams in the Big Ten West division sitting 1-1 and no clear favorite to yet emerge, teams in the division could beat up on each other over the final eight weeks.
That means coming out ahead in crossover games against the East might be a deciding factor in who becomes champion. Minnesota is 1-0 with a 34-7 win over Michigan State on Sept. 24, but that victory doesn’t looks so impressive now after the Spartans lost their third straight game on Saturday, 27-13, at Maryland.
West teams are 3-5 vs. East teams so far this season.
Here’s the remaining crossover games for West programs:
Gophers
1-0 with 34-7 win at Michigan State
Remaining schedule: at No. 10 Penn State, Oct. 22; vs. Rutgers, Oct. 29
Illinois
0-1 with a 23-20 loss at Indiana
Remaining schedule: vs. Michigan State, Nov. 5; at No. 4 Michigan, Nov. 19
Purdue
0-1 with a 35-31 loss vs. No. 10 Penn State
Remaining schedule: at Maryland, Oct. 8; at Indiana, Nov. 26
Iowa
1-1 with a 27-10 win at Rutgers; 27-14 loss vs. No. 4 Michigan
Remaining schedule: at No. 3 Ohio State, Oct. 22
Nebraska
1-0 with a 35-21 win vs. Indiana
Remaining schedule: at Rutgers, Oct. 7; at No. 4 Michigan, Nov. 12
Northwestern
0-1 with a 17-7 loss to No. 10 Penn State
Remaining schedule: at Maryland, Oct. 22; vs. No. 3 Ohio State, Nov. 5
Wisconsin
0-1, with 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State
Remaining schedule: at Michigan State, Oct. 8; vs. Maryland, Nov. 5
News
Twins fall to Tigers 5-2 in Simeon Woods Richardson’s big-league pitching debut
DETROIT — Simeon Woods Richardson, once a second-round draft pick, was traded twice — first from the Mets to the Blue Jays, then from the Blue Jays to the Twins — by the time he turned 21.
He won an Olympic silver medal before reaching that milestone birthday, too.
On the day he turned 22 — Sept. 27 — he got the news of a lifetime: He was headed to the big leagues.
Woods Richardson debuted on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Detroit, making him the youngest pitcher to crack the majors this season.
And while his start didn’t get off on the right foot — Twins fielders committed three errors in the first inning — the rookie settled in nicely as his start went along, throwing five innings and allowing just three hits in the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Tigers in the series finale at Comerica Park.
Woods Richardson’s debut started inauspiciously. He walked the first batter of the game, Akil Baddoo, who promptly stole second and advanced on a throwing error by Ryan Jeffers. Baddoo scored after a grounder got past first baseman Jose Miranda, the team’s second gaffe of the inning.
A second run scored on a wild pitch. But Woods Richardson got out of the inning with a double play when Miguel Cabrera tried to tag up and was thrown out at the plate and dealt with far less trouble as his outing went on.
After allowing a solo home run to Eric Haase, Woods Richardson retired the seven of the next eight batters he faced to end off his outing. He finished the day at 91 pitches, capping a season that saw him rise all the way from Double-A Wichita to the majors.
The Twins, though, never led on Sunday, finishing the day with just three hits. They scored twice in the fifth inning after Carlos Correa drew a bases-loaded walk and Nick Gordon’s sacrifice fly plated Gilberto Celestino.
News
Week 4 updates: Chicago Bears trail New York Giants at halftime despite a few deep balls from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney
The 2-1 Chicago Bears will hit the road to play the 2-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a Week 4 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: Giants 14, Bears 9
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scored on two touchdown runs in the first half to fuel a 14-9 halftime lead over the Bears.
Jones sped in from 21 yards out on their second drive of the game for a 7-3 lead. Late in the second quarter, Jones’ 8-yard touchdown run following a fake handoff that fooled several Bears players put the Giants ahead 14-6.
Jones’ second touchdown came after Bears quarterback Justin Fields fumbled while being hit by Azeez Ojulari, and the Giants recovered it. Jones rushed for 49 yards on five carries in the half, and running back Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 90 yards.
Fields got the passing game going with a few big plays in the first half. He completed 5 of 11 passes for 117 yards, including two passes for 74 yards to wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Fields also rushed for 47 yards. He was sacked five times.
But the Bears couldn’t find the end zone, settling for three fields goals from Michael Badgley, who is filling in for kicker Cairo Santos while Santos is out for personal reasons.
Badgley made a 29-yard field goal on the Bears’ first drive for a 3-0 lead. The Bears put together some big plays on the drive, including an 18-yard Fields pass to Mooney and a 16-yard Fields scramble. But after getting to the 14-yard line following Giants linebacker Micah McFadden’s unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on Fields, the Bears stalled. Khalil Herbert had carries of one and two yards, and Fields threw incomplete in the end zone.
On the Bears’ second drive, Badgley made a 22-yard field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 7-6. Fields connected with Mooney for a 56-yard pass and Herbert had a 9-yard run before the drive stalled.
Bears rookie defensive back Josh Blackwell forced Giants punt returner Richie James to fumble late in the second quarter, and Blackwell recovered it at the Giants’ 35-yard line. But the Bears settled for Badgley’s 40-yard field goal.
The Bears lost left guard Cody Whitehair to a knee injury and announced he was doubtful to return.
Inactives for Week 4
The Bears will be without top running back David Montgomery, top cornerback Jaylon Johnson and kicker Cairo Santos.
The Bears ruled out Montgomery (ankle) and Johnson (quad) earlier in the week, and announced Santos would not play on Sunday morning as he is away from the team for personal reasons. The Bears signed Michael Badgley to serve as the kicker.
But rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. will make his NFL debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.
Also inactive for the Bears are tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring). Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter is a healthy scratch.
New rejuvenated spirit for Jackson — and same bold confidence
Eddie Jackson feels new energy under the changed coaching staff and roster. And the “fresh start” coaches touted for him in the spring has led to two interceptions in the first three games of 2022. The team vibe is one Jackson hopes pushes him back to the playmaking prowess that resulted in 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Not that he ever thought it was gone, even after a couple of years of loss on and off the field.
“I always knew what type of player I am,” Jackson told the Tribune. “My coaches, players, teammates, everyone knows. It never was a thing where my head was held low.”
Read the full story here.
Should the Bears have hired Brian Daboll?
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Brian Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A petition to prohibit public money for a Chicago Bears development in Arlington Heights won enough signatures to be considered by the village board Monday, but trustees are expected to reject it.
The libertarian group Americans for Prosperity — Illinois had initially fallen short of the required 557 signatures, or 1% of the registered voters in the village. Seventy of those who signed were discounted for not being registered resident voters, not matching registered signatures, or other reasons.
Read the full story here.
()
News
WATCH: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson escapes Bills LB Von Miller for wild completion to WR Devin Duvernay
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made the impossible look possible throughout his NFL career.
During the second quarter of Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Jackson once again made a jaw-dropping play that had Ravens and Bills fans in shock.
Backed up on a second-and-19, Jackson dropped back to pass and stepped up in the pocket when Bills veteran outside linebacker Von Miller raced around the edge and had Jackson in his grasp. And just when Miller and another Buffalo defender tried to bring Jackson down, the 2019 Most Valuable Player ducked the sack and escaped, reset his feet and threw a jump ball for tight end Mark Andrews down the left sideline. Andrews leaped over Bills linebacker Matt Milano, and the tipped ball landed in the hands of wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who kept both feet inbounds for the first down.
The 21-yard reception gave the Ravens a first down, and Justin Tucker ended the drive with a 51-yard field goal to put Baltimore up 20-3. The Ravens took a 20-10 lead into halftime.
From a 55-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rashod Bateman against the New York Jets in Week 1 to a 79-yard rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Jackson continues to amaze fans around the NFL. For the Ravens, it’s just “Lamar football.”
()
News
Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt tweets that he’s playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
NFL star J.J. Watt said he’ll play Sunday, just two days after having his heart “shocked” back into sync.
“I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today,” the Arizona Cardinals pass rusher tweeted Sunday afternoon, shortly before his team was slated to take the field against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC.
According to his tweet, Watt made the announcement to get ahead of a media report about his medical procedure.
The 33-year-old defensive standout missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for what his team listed as a leg injury, ESPN reported. A 6-foot-5, nearly 290-pound tackling force on the field, Watt, born Justin James Watt, was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He led the league in sacks two of those years.
The Columbia University Department of Medicine writes that Afib, known as Atrial fibrillation, can make patients vulnerable to blood clots and stokes.
“In a patient with a normal heart rhythm (sinus rhythm), an electrical signal spreads through the top chambers of the heart (the atria), causing them to squeeze and fill the lower chambers (the ventricles), which then pump the blood all over the body,” the school’s website explains. “When a patient is diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), the electrical signals become disorganized and the atria no longer contract effectively.”
Watt is the elder brother of 27-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star T.J. Watt, who suffered a torn pectoral at the start of the NFL season and is expected to be out for the rest of the month.
()
News
Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge chasing 62 and Triple Crown, Matt Carpenter sent to work out at alt site
While everyone in the baseball world is focused on 62-watch, Aaron Judge has other numbers he’s chasing as well. The Yankees slugger, who has a major league leading 61 home runs heading into Sunday’s regular season home finale, is not just trying to break Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record in these final games of the season.
Judge went into Sunday’s game just two points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez for the AL batting title, which would give him the first Triple Crown in baseball since 2012.
Judge was in the lineup again on Sunday, Arraez was not. It is something that Aaron Boone said that he is constantly aware of and will consider as he plans out his lineups for the last few games.
“I mean, I keep an eye on all of it. But I don’t have anything planned as of now,” the Yankees manager said before Sunday’s game against the Orioles. “He’s in there today. And you know, obviously we have a lot to play for from an individual standpoint, so we’ll be mindful and paying attention to all that.
“But that could change everyday.”
Boone thinks that Judge’s chase for 62, the batting title being in reach and the chance to become the second man to win Triple Crown in the last 50 years has been good for the team overall.
“You always want to be in this position where you can play it how you want, but you never want to get into a situation where you’re just playing out the string,” Boone said. “I do think there’s something to Aaron, where he is historically, that adds something to these games, adds something to the intensity of the crowd and things like that. So I think that, hopefully, is something that does on some level serve us well.”
SOMERSET SITE
As expected, Matt Carpenter is not ready to play in the final regular season series of the season against the Texas Rangers. The slugger, who fractured his left foot in August, is still planning to return in the playoffs. He was moved to the 60-day injured list Sunday, a move the Yankees had to make to fit Sunday’s spot starter Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 40-man roster. Carpenter was also sent to Somerset, N.J. where he will work out with the Yankees’ select minor leaguers and big leaguers like Wandy Peralta to get back for the playoffs.
Right now, the Yankees are just hoping to get Carpenter’s lefty power bat back in the lineup so he won’t even work out in the field.
“Probably not initially, but we’ll see how he continues to do. He ran yesterday and I know that went well. So we’ll see,” Boone said. “The biggest thing is we just want him to start getting bats. And you know, between now and the start of the Division Series, when we get back he should be able to rack up a number of live at-bats.”
One of those pitchers that will be at the Double-A team site is Peralta, who is rehabbing from “spine tightness.” When he was placed on the injured list, Boone had said they could potentially get him back for the series in Dallas against the Rangers.
But they can control his workload better at the alt site.
“He’s good. He’s doing well. It was more like do we want to get them in one game there or just have him [throw] live [at-bats]. You got to kind of create a roster spot which gets a little dicey. So in the end, we decided on, he’s good to go live and then, he’ll get another one or two prior to the Division Series,” Boone said.
The Yankees will keep their taxi squad in Somerset at least until they begin the Division Series on Oct. 11. That will include several pitchers, but not Miguel Castro, who is expected to be activated on Monday and Albert Abreu.
“We have about eight or nine guys there. Couple of lefties and then six or seven righties down there,” Boone said. “We’ll be able to use it not only this week while we’re gone but when we get back too.”
With the first-round bye, the Yankees will have five days between the end of the regular season and the start of their playoffs. They will have workouts at the Stadium drawing from that pool in Somerset.
()
News
Vikings draw passionate, knowledgeable fans for game in London
LONDON — Vikings fans travelled from the world over to cheer on their team for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Reasons for fandom varied from stints living in the Twin Cities, geographical proximity, receiving Vikings merchandise during their formative years — and plain and simple appreciation for the great Randy Moss.
Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was designated as home game for the Saints — despite being played 4,625 miles from the Superdome — and Vikings fans took the chance to attend in their droves.
And it was tough to miss them. Standing at 6-foot-4 and wearing a Teddy Bridgewater jersey, Scotsman David Hastie was introduced to the pain and pleasure of the purple by his uncle Spud Brammer, who worked in Minneapolis in 1996. Wearing fetching knitted Vikings headgear, the pair were in high spirits and enjoying the pregame festivities.
The versatile Brammer, who used to play offensive tackle, defensive tackle and tight end for the Lothian Chieftains and Edinburgh Phoenix, recalls attending Vikings games in the late-90s to watch his favorite player, receiver Cris Carter.
“I saw games against the Cardinals and the Buccaneers. I absolutely loved the Metrodome,” he said.
Speaking about his enduring admiration for Bridgewater, a popular player when he quarterbacked the Vikings, Hastie added: “His injury was obviously rubbish. I think we would have really, really driven on and probably would have been a Super Bowl team if Teddy hadn’t been hurt.
“And if Blair Walsh makes the kick against Seattle a few months earlier (in the playoffs after the 2015 season), I think we could have gone all the way.”
Wearing matching golden horned helmets, Canadians Lisa Miller and Barb Sutton made the journey across the pond from Alberta.
Seasoned Vikings fans, they also attended the 2017 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham, and fondly recalled their favorite moment.
“We went to the Metrodome in 2009 when Brett Favre threw a 50-yard pass to Greg Lewis in the last 10 seconds against the 49ers. It was incredible,” Miller said. “The stadium went berserk. It was awesome.”
The pair travel to US Bank Stadium at least once a year. “You can’t go wrong with the Vikings,” added Sutton.
With the NFL playing its first regular-season game being played in Germany next month when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks, German accents were aplenty around the stadium.
Birk Hannemann made the journey from Wismar, on the northern coast of Germany on the Baltic Sea, to attend his first Vikings game.
“When I was like 6 or 7 years old, someone gifted me a Vikings baseball cap. I had no idea what it is,” he said. “And then years later in Germany when football became a bit bigger, I remembered that hat.”
Wearing a No 19 jersey, he spoke about his favorite player, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen. “I like his story,” Hannemann said. “From no one to one of the best.”
And asked about his favorite Vikings memory, he swiftly replied: “The Minneapolis miracle, of course (in the 2017 playoffs, a 29-24 victory over the Saints)! It was incredible. I was with my brother and I thought the game was over. Fantastic. Amazing.”
And finally, there was CJ, who defiantly sported a No 84 jersey standing among several members of the Who Dat Nation.
‘I’m originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. That’s my family — they’re all Saints fans. I’m not a Saints fan. I’m not part of the Who Dat nation and all that craziness. You know, I think they’re fake fans,’ he laughed. ‘They couldn’t take an L in New Orleans, so now they’ll take a loss in London!”
He has closely followed Moss’ career since his playing days at Marshall University.
“I saw him when I was coming out of high school when he was at Marshall with Byron Leftwich,” he said. “When he came on with the Vikings, I saw the things he can do. I’m like, man, just throw that dude the ball! He was just awesome.
“When I see people walking around with Vikings shirts on, they got the newer players. I’m like, ‘Bro you weren’t there when Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Jake Reed and Daunte Culpepper and all those guys played!’ That’s when it was the real purple people!”
