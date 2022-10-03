News
After Ravens crumble again in 23-20 loss to Bills, home misery goes from bad to worse – The Denver Post
The Ravens have trailed just 14 seconds in the 120 minutes they have played in Baltimore this season, but from this portrayal of apparent superiority only stark realities emerge: a historic collapse in their home opener, a second-half flop on Sunday against the Super Bowl Favorites, two potential wins marred by defensive communication issues and offensive breakdowns and generally bad vibes.
The Ravens never trailed in their 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, not before kicker Tyler Bass hit a 21-yard field goal through the uprights at the end of time, but at the end of the slopfest drenched in rain from Sunday, week 4 felt a lot like week 2, an idle car crash. Against the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens had squandered a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost in the final minute. Against the Bills, a 17-point first-half lead turned to mush, ultimately wasted by a late fourth-and-goal interception and a failed defensive position.
As the Bills counted the seconds Sunday until Bass could take his kick just yards from the goal line, the Ravens’ implosion manifested itself in another outburst. Cornerback Marcus Peters, who appeared to openly disagree with coach John Harbaugh’s decision to go for a touchdown on the fourth-and-second goal line four minutes earlier, had to be held by passing game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt as he argued with Harbaugh coming off the field.
It was a matchup that only underscored the Ravens’ surprising struggles at home, where they’ve now lost a franchise-record five straight games since last season. An offense that cannot put away a game. A defense that struggles to communicate. A team that should probably be 4-0 but are more like 2-2, with defending champion AFC North Cincinnati Bengals coming next in Baltimore.
“I think it’s very disappointing for us,” said safety Chuck Clark. “We were preaching at half-time, ‘We’ve been in this before and we have to get it over with. So I think we know what we did and what we didn’t do. We have to finish.
Lamar Jackson approached it. Midway through the fourth quarter, the 20-3 lead that the Ravens’ opportunistic offense and suddenly solid defense had created was gone. But on the Ravens’ last practice of the game, their quarterback put them on the verge of another lead.
A 9-yard completion to wide receiver Devin Duvernay moved the Ravens to 1 for the Bills. A failed run play, 3-yard loss by running back JK Dobbins, pushed them back to 4. After a short third down rush by Jackson at Buffalo’s 2, the Ravens kept kicker Justin Tucker on the sidelines. As Harbaugh moved deeper and deeper into the red zone before the snap, Peters followed not far behind, gesturing. (Peters was unavailable for postgame comment, but Harbaugh said they were “on the same page.”)
The Ravens, whose aggressiveness on fourth down and late in the game often backfired last season, have not changed their plans. Two weeks after Miami blocked a crucial fourth down in the fourth quarter, Jackson rolled back to pass.
Duvernay – then the team’s best wide receiver, with Rashod Bateman relegated to the sidelines after a few falls and an apparent lower-body injury suffered in the third quarter – opened up in the corner of the end zone. Jackson didn’t see him initially, only “a big defensive lineman with his hands up,” he later said.
Jackson backpedaled and backpedaled until he finally threw his back foot to Duvernay, still open behind tight end Mark Andrews. But the pass snagged as it flew over 20 meters in the air, teetering in the steady afternoon rain. He arrived a fraction of a second too late. Safety Jordan Poyer beat Duvernay to the ball for his second interception of the game.
“If I had seen it off the bat, it would have been a touchdown,” said Jackson, who finished with 11 carries for 73 yards but struggled to separate a battered Bills secondary, finishing 20 for 29 for 144. yards and a touchdown.
Asked about the Ravens’ soft finish, best summed up by their scoreless second half, he said: “I feel like we just have to execute. I felt like we had chances to keep the controls alive on the pitch, but we just have to execute. We just have to do a better job, and that way we will be successful.
Harbaugh said the decision to go for the touchdown was not about the defense’s ability to stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen and an explosive but inconsistent offense. “I felt like it gave us the best chance of winning the game,” he said. One of the most analytical coaches in the NFL, Harbaugh said he thinks a field goal would encourage the Bills to go fourth on the next drive, giving them “a chance to score. seven again, then you lose the match”. on a touchdown.
Buffalo’s game-winning drive further exposed the cracks that began to appear in Week 2. Needing a stoppage, the Ravens only held the Bills’ lead twice – when left tackle Dion Dawins was called for a false start penalty, and when inside linebacker Patrick Queen dropped running back Devin Singletary for a loss once Buffalo (3-1) was already inside of the territory of the Ravens.
Self-inflicted damage had undermined the Ravens’ strong start on Sunday — reverse passes, misses and interceptions, untimely penalties — and it doomed them late. Buffalo entered the basket zone after cornerback Brandon Stephens was penalized for brutalizing the setter because of what referee Jérôme Boger called “forced contact” with the head and neck.
With 1:50 remaining, the Bills called a first down run for Singletary, who found a relatively light path from the 11-yard line to the end zone. Here, the miscommunications that plagued the Ravens against Miami resurfaced.
Harbaugh said the entire defense was ordered to let the Bills score, which would have given the Ravens time to react. Oweh said the call was to either “remove the ball or let it score”; he went for the forced fumble, having obtained one earlier. But Singletary was tackled 8 yards out, costing the Ravens their final timeout.
After a short run from Allen (19 for 36 for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception, plus 11 carries for 70 yards and a score), the Bills had another first down and the ball at 1. After two knee- downs, there were just three seconds left, enough time for just one play: Bass’ game-winning kick. The Ravens, heads down, left the field with their second 17-point lead of the season. In their previous 26 seasons, they had won all but three games with such an advantage.
“It’s only week 4,” Jackson said. “We have been in this situation before. I remember we were blown away by the [Cleveland] Browns in 2019 and we started the season the same way. I don’t talk about it too soon. I don’t look at this as if we had a disappointing season. The guys are just coming back healthy now, and I feel like we’re going to peak at the right time.
A month into their season, the Ravens are still looking for something close to full performance. They looked like the world beaters for the stretches on Sunday, their running game buzzing, their passing attack on time, their defense forcing turnovers, their home crowd buzzing.
Their eventual loss was a reminder not just of who they’re missing — key starters like left tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser — but what they’re looking for. They hadn’t hung around until the clock hit zero on Sunday. Yet they had left themselves too little margin for error. Now they should reckon with the consequences. Still.
“Obviously we put ourselves in a great position to win this game,” Andrews said. “It’s a shame it didn’t go the way we wanted. As a team, all you can ask for is to be in those situations and to have that opportunity. That’s what we had today. We didn’t. We’ll be fine.
News
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American activist who turned down Oscar for Marlon Brando, dies at 75, Academy announces
LOS ANGELES– Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who turned down an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, has died, just months after the Academy issued an apology for her treatment during the incident.
Brando won the Best Actor Oscar in 1973 for his role in ‘The Godfather’. But he skipped the ceremony, instead asking Littlefeather to appear on stage to refuse the award on his behalf, to protest the way Native Americans were being treated by Hollywood. It remains one of the most infamous incidents in Oscars telecast history.
She received backlash from other members of the Academy, with boos during the ceremony, and she said that John Wayne even had to be stopped from charging her on stage.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced his death at 75 on Sunday but did not provide further details.
Nearly 50 years later this summer, the Academy formally apologized to Littlefeather for his mistreatment during the speech and in the years that followed.
“The abuse you suffered because of this statement was unwarranted and unwarranted,” former Academy president David Rubin wrote in a letter to Littlefeather. “The emotional burden you have experienced and the cost of your own career in our industry is irreparable. For too long the courage you have shown has gone unrecognized. For this, we present to you both our most sincere apologies and our sincere admiration.”
BREAKING: This story will be updated.
If Melvin Gordon dabbles in football again for the Broncos, it will be too soon
LAS VEGAS — If groping football is a sin, Melvin Gordon can be forgiven. But the Broncos would be foolish to place their trust in his shaking hands again.
He does not just spit the ball. Gordon gags.
“There’s no excuse for that,” Gordon said Sunday after his fumble led to a scoop and a score for Las Vegas, a big reason Denver lost 32-23.
His confidence is as shattered as the faith Broncos Country has lost in a 29-year-old running back whose fumblite could be the end of his NFL career, at least here in Denver.
If Gordon never carries a football for the Broncos again, it will be too soon.
The Broncos aren’t talented enough and their margin of error to qualify for the playoffs is too slim to let Gordon work his football demons in real time on the scoreboard, when every mistake can mean the difference between the victory and defeat.
“At the end of the day, you can’t put the ball on the ground. It’s as simple as that,” said Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, who watched No. 1 fullback Javonte Williams get carried in the locker room with a worrying knee injury early in the third quarter.
In four games this season, Gordon has fumbled four times. Dating to the last game of 2021, he has fumbled five times in his last 44 touches, with two of his turnovers resulting in touchdowns for the opposition.
Gordon and the Broncos just can’t go on like this. It’s a groping machine. Denver has to pull the plug.
But can we put aside the understandable anger with Gordon and the growing frustration with a Broncos backfield beaten and broken for a hot minute?
What’s more concerning than Gordon’s lack of ball security is the current state of his mental health. Hiding his emotional pain behind dark sunglasses and shamefully pulling on a canary yellow hat, Gordon walked off the podium of a post-match press conference in less than two minutes after answering just three questions.
“My job is to go out there and make plays, keep the ball and help put this team in the best position to win. I didn’t do that today. But it will be fine said Gordon, who sounded close to tears as he rushed to the team bus.
On a dog day in the desert when the Broncos lost to the hated Raiders for the fifth straight time, the game turned the very first time Gordon touched the ball. His fumble with 3 minutes and 15 seconds left in the second quarter was returned 68 yards for a touchdown by Las Vegas cornerback Amik Robertson that put the Raiders ahead 16-10.
On the bench for the Broncos, Gordon appeared crestfallen as television cameras zoomed in on him. Social networks have done what they do best: rage. I added fuel to the fire by tweeting: “Remind me: how many times has Phillip Lindsay fumbled in his Broncos career?”
The correct answer: zero.
Among over 2,000 positive comment clicks for my comment was a “like” from Lindsay’s Twitter account. The former University of Colorado star has bounced back in the league since splitting with Denver after gaining 2,550 rushing yards in three seasons for the hometown team because the Broncos thought Gordon was a more solid back and more complete capable of gaining tough yards between tackles and picking up the blitz in pass protection.
Lindsay was signed by Indianapolis to its practice squad in September. The Broncos play Thursday against the Colts. The NFL prohibits poaching of a member of a league rival’s practice squad within six days of an upcoming game.
Wilson and Gordon have a connection as Wisconsin alumni. The Denver quarterback relentlessly preaches positivity and takes hard lessons from mistakes as a gift. Wilson told Gordon, “You’re one of the best guys to play the game in this position. Do not forget this.
The Broncos were roughed up by the Raiders. With Josh Jacobs unleashed, Las Vegas beat Denver to the ground 212-85.
Wilson is now giving off early John Elway vibes, back when the Broncos couldn’t win if a brash, young Elway failed to come to the rescue with a hero ball in the fourth quarter. The last person I trust to solve Denver’s offensive problems is Gordon.
“Do you think Adrian Peterson never fumbled? Or Walter Payton? Or Barry Sanders? said Wilson. “Things will happen.”
Well, this stuff has to stop.
My sincere wish is that Gordon finds all the help he needs to overcome his football demons and recover.
But the Broncos can’t afford to let Gordon do this stuff to them again.
Gophers men’s hockey: Captain Brock Faber rallies U to sweep of Lindenwood
MINNEAPOLIS — The maroon ‘C’ sewn onto the shoulder of Minnesota Gophers defenseman Brock Faber’s sweater designates him as the team’s captain. But in the Gophers’ second game of the season — an unexpected dogfight with first-year program Lindenwood — the letter could stand for “comeback” as well.
Faber had a goal, which was the eventual game-winner, and two assists as Minnesota rallied from a surprising second-period deficit and beat the upstart Lions 6-4 on Sunday evening.
“I hate lessons, and teams like this need lessons, but thank goodness we won the game and we can build off it,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, praising Faber’s leadership on the bench and on the ice when the game was on the line.
“He was vocal, he was commanding in his play, and he produced, and that’s what leaders do,” Motzko said. “And he just turned 20 years old. That’s a big step for him, but he’s got the heart of a lion.”
After Lindenwood forged a 4-4 tie early in the third on a power-play goal, defenseman Mike Koster set up a Bryce Brodzinski goal to retake the lead, then Koster scored his first of the season on a power play to provide some breathing room.
It was a night of firsts for both teams. For Lindenwood, there was a first goal and a first lead, albeit short-lived. For Minnesota, freshmen Brody Lamb and Connor Kurth got their first collegiate goals, and Gophers goalie Owen Bartoszkiewicz got his first collegiate win in his first start with 27 saves.
The Gophers (2-0-0) led 2-1 after a penalty-filled opening period, which saw Kurth and Matthew Knies score after setup passes by Faber, but Kyle Jeffers got the Lions on the board on a power play. Lindenwood began the second period with an impressive push, peppering Bartoszkiewicz on a power play, then tying the game on a breakaway goal by Hunter Johannes — one of three Minnesotans on the Lions’ roster.
“We had our hands full. There’s a difference between being emotional and playing with emotion, and like anything else, you want to learn,” Lions coach Rick Zombo said. “We had ourselves set up to win the third period. All it takes was one goal. …This team believed it had an opportunity to potentially knock off the Minnesota Gophers. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime for these kids.”
Lindenwood (0-2-0) scored twice in the second to briefly take a 3-2 lead before Faber spurred the rally. Starting goalie Matt Ladd had 39 saves for the Lions in the loss.
IMPERFECT DEBUT, BUT A WIN
Bartoszkiewicz joined the Gophers in January last season, coming over from Youngstown in the USHL after Jack LaFontaine unexpectedly signed a pro contract in the middle of the season. But Sunday was his first time on the ice in a game, and he got a win, even if his coach saw room to improve.
“It was a struggle. He hadn’t been in there. The biggest thing was he got through 60 minutes. He hadn’t been in there in a long time, and he needed to do that,” Motzko said. “He needed to fight through and he did.”
Koster noted that it was the first time he had played defense in front of anyone other than Justen Close or LaFontaine and offered an apology to Bartoszkiewicz for the breakaway the Gophers gave up in the second period.
“We kind of hung him out to dry a few times tonight, one breakaway for sure,” Koster said. “He very much earned the first win of his career, so we made sure to say congratulations and stuff. He’s been working really hard, so it’s cool to see all his hard work pay off. He made some big saves to keep us in, or it definitely could’ve been a different game.”
SUNDAY STRANGENESS
When Faber was a freshman, the season started in November with home games played before crowds of 150 or less as the pandemic had college sports locked down, and games played on midweek nights were not uncommon. Going back to a more traditional Friday-Saturday schedule last season, Faber said playing on a Sunday was an oddity.
“Normally Sunday you lay on the couch and watch football all day. It’s a lot different today though and (I have) class in the morning, class tomorrow night,” Faber said. “It is what it is, I guess, but I definitely prefer Friday-Saturday.”
Even with 3M Arena at Mariucci roughly half full for both Lindenwood games, Faber praised the team’s rookies for getting their feet wet and getting used to a college hockey atmosphere a little bit over the season’s first weekend.
“They were all great. They’re all so unique in the way they play and I just think back to when I was a freshman, how nervous I was playing in front of nobody,” Faber said. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through, but it’s a special group, for sure. There are a lot of things we need to learn as a hockey team, but those guys will catch right up to pace soon and we’ll keep building every day.”
EXTRA PUCKS
The parents of Lindenwood freshman defenseman Joe Prouty only needed to travel 20 miles or so, from their home in Burnsville, Minn., to see his college debut. As they enjoyed a pregame beer in the parking lot north of the rink, they joked that on Saturday and Sunday evenings they had conducted the first tailgate parties in the history of Lindenwood hockey.
Up next for the Gophers is a home-and-home series with in-state rival Minnesota State Mankato. They have not faced the Mavericks in the regular season since November 2018, but MSU has ended Minnesota’s last two seasons in the NCAA playoffs, including a 4-1 win by the Mavs in the Frozen Four semifinals in Boston last April. The teams play Friday night in Minneapolis and Saturday night in Mankato.
Healthy scratches for Sunday’s game for the Gophers were defensemen Matt Staudacher and Carl Fish and forwards Colin Schmidt and John Mittelstadt.
Braves finish sweep of Mets, add to division lead
ATLANTA — It was the biggest moment of the season and the Mets failed to meet it.
When the Mets landed in Atlanta, they had a one-game lead on the Braves in the NL East. They left two games back after a sweep at the hands of their division rivals. They fell 5-3 on Sunday night in the series finale at Truist Park, capping a disappointing weekend that may have sealed their fate as a wild card team.
If this was a litmus test to see how the Mets (98-61) stack up next to the defending World Series champs in crunch time, then it’s clear that this squad isn’t there yet. They were outplayed in nearly every facet of the game. They had three aces lined up — two of which are some of the best big-game pitchers on the planet — and they failed the test against the Braves (100-59).
Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt combined for 11 earned runs over 14 1/3 innings. These are the types of games these pitchers were born for, and they couldn’t come through.
But it’s not that simple. Atlanta’s lineup is one of the best and deepest in baseball. Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson hit home runs in all three games of the series, with Swanson taking all three starters deep.
The Mets, on the other hand, scored only seven runs over 27 innings. That’s not enough for any pitcher, let alone world-class ones like deGrom and Scherzer. Much has been made about how the Braves are homer-heavy and the Mets manufacture runs, but they didn’t manufacture many.
That point was underscored in the third inning when they scored two runs and stranded two runners. The Mets put nine runners on over the first three innings, driving up Charlie Morton’s pitch count. But they plated only three of them.
Daniel Vogelbach homered off Morton to lead off the second inning and tie the game at 1-1. Jeff McNeil, who is chasing former Braves and current Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title, led off the third with one of his own. Morton then gave up three straight singles to score Pete Alonso. The bottom of the order went down in order and the Mets came away with only a one-run lead.
It wasn’t enough.
Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud blew the game open in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single off of Bassitt. Olson’s third homer of the game came off Seth Lugo in the sixth.
Bassitt (15-9) was shaky from the start and lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits, walking three and hitting one. Morton (10-6) limited the Mets to three runs over 4 1/3 innings and the bullpen blanked them the rest of the way. Kenley Jansen earned his 29th save and his third in as many nights.
Mets mulling over bullpen decisions as postseason nears
ATLANTA — In the midst of the most important week of the regular season, the Mets have also been evaluating players for postseason roles. At the start of the week, the biggest questions were about which relievers they would take and what they would do with the DH spot. Those questions still have not been answered.
David Peterson and Drew Smith pitched well this week, but Tylor Megill wasn’t as strong. Peterson, Megill and Trevor Williams all have value as pitchers who have been stretched out to start at times this season, so they could eat multiple innings from the bullpen if needed. But the Mets have to find out if they can trust them in the type of high-leverage situations that typically define the postseason.
“You’re not going to find out in four games,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Most of the guys we’re talking about are probably going to be starters for us next year. But this is about the here and now and trying to put our best foot forward.”
The bullpen has long been short on left-handers with only Peterson and Joely Rodriguez, so that could give Peterson a leg up in the competition.
Peterson was given a tough task Saturday night in a 4-2 loss and passed with flying colors. Coming in during the eighth inning, he had to face left-handed Michael Harris II, right-handed Austin Riley and left-handed Matt Olson. Riley and Olson had homered off Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on back-to-back nights, and Peterson had to keep runs off the board to be able to give the Mets a chance to come back.
Peterson struck out Harris and allowed a single to Riley. With Olson at the plate, Riley advanced on a wild pitch. But he struck out Olson and former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud to end the inning.
“If you’re asking about left-handed relievers, can you really survive Riley in between the two left-handers? Can you keep it in the park,” Showalter said. “Things like that. And can you trust him?”
But winning is more important than evaluating right now given that the Mets are still in a battle for the NL East with the Braves. Time is running out so the club will have to be confident with the decisions made.
“You’re not going to know that in five days or 10 days,” Showalter said. “You might think you can. You do what you can to take that information and try to make a good decision. But if anyone tries to tell you they know for sure what’s going to happen when the playoff lights go on, they’re kidding themselves.”
MAPPING IT OUT
In preparation for the final series of the season, the Mets sent pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker back to New York. They will start the first two games of the series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, which begins Monday.
As for whether or not deGrom throws in the regular season finale, that hasn’t been determined yet. However, Showalter and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner have told him to plan on pitching Wednesday for now.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mychal Givens and Tommy Hunter will not have to throw more simulated games. The relievers are eligible to be activated off of the injured list at any time but a roster move would have to be made. The Mets did not have a decision as of Sunday.
‘SNL’ gets a Manningcast for its first episode of the season
New York
CNN Business
—
“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 48th season on Saturday night with host Miles Teller as former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Andrew Dismukes as his brother, Eli.
In the skit, the two were doing an analysis of the season premiere of the NBC variety show.
“Okay, we have a Mar-a-Lago establishment shot,” Dismukes’ Eli said.
“Oh great! Sketch of Trump,” Peyton said of Teller. “A way to mix it all up.”
This led to the two watching a Trump skit featuring James Austin Johnson as the former president.
Peyton (Teller) and Eli (Dismukes) were unhappy with the sketch.
“Okay, time out,” Eli of Dismukes said, interrupting the sketch. “What was that?”
Teller’s Peyton asked why there weren’t any fun Anthony Fauci or Rudy Giuliani impersonations.
“It was all Kate McKinnon,” Dismukes’ Eli told Teller’s Peyton. McKinnon left the show last season.
Bowen Yang then walked into the sketch and missed a line, which the two former fake quarterbacks called.
“He was supposed to step up this year,” Eli of Dismukes said. “But you can tell the pressure is mounting on him.”
Teller’s Peyton said the series was in a “year of rebuilding for sure”.
The two then went over the show’s stats so far, which were “14 joke attempts, 1 sweet laugh, and 3 laughs.”
“Thank goodness they have Kendrick Lamar because that’s the only reason everyone tunes in,” said Peyton of Teller — the joke being that Teller is also the host.
The two then brought in former host Jon Hamm as a guest and asked him what he had seen so far tonight.
“I don’t know, but it’s not comedy,” Hamm said.
Hamm, Teller’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star, went on to point out that the show couldn’t even have celebrity hosts anymore.
“Well, I hear they rarely put the host out in the open, so when they do…it’s special,” Teller’s Peyton said.
The entire cast then spoke the show’s tagline, “Live…from New York.” It’s Saturday night!”
