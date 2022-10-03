After Ravens fall apart again in 23-20 loss to Bills, home misery goes from bad to worse

Sign up for Patriots updates
The Ravens have trailed for just 14 seconds of the 120 minutes they’ve played in Baltimore this season, but from that portrait of apparent superiority there emerges only stark realities: a historic collapse in their home opener, a second-half flop Sunday against the Super Bowl favorites, two would-be wins spoiled by defensive miscommunications and offensive breakdowns and generally bad vibes.
The Ravens never trailed in their 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, not until kicker Tyler Bass knocked a 21-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired, but by the end of Sunday’s rain-soaked slopfest, Week 4 felt a lot like Week 2, a car crash in slow motion. Against the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens had squandered a 21-point fourth-quarter lead and lost in the final minute. Against the Bills, a 17-point first-half lead turned into mush, wasted at last by a late fourth-and-goal interception and a failed defensive stand.
As the Bills counted down the seconds Sunday until Bass could take his gimme kick just yards from the goal line, the Ravens’ implosion manifested in another blow-up. Cornerback Marcus Peters, who seemed to disagree openly with coach John Harbaugh’s decision to go for a goal-line touchdown on fourth-and-2 four minutes earlier, had to be restrained by pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt as he argued with Harbaugh coming off the field.
It was a confrontation that only highlighted the Ravens’ surprising struggles at home, where they have now lost a franchise-record five straight games dating to last season. An offense that can’t put away a game. A defense that’s struggling to communicate. A team that should probably be 4-0 but is instead 2-2, with the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals coming to Baltimore next.
“I think it’s very disappointing to us,” safety Chuck Clark said. “We were preaching at halftime, ‘We’ve been in this situation before, and we have to finish it out.’ So I think we know what we did and didn’t do. We have to finish.”
Lamar Jackson came close. Midway through the fourth quarter, the 20-3 lead that the Ravens’ opportunistic offense and suddenly sturdy defense had created was gone. But on the Ravens’ final drive of the game, their quarterback had them on the brink of another lead.
A 9-yard completion to wide receiver Devin Duvernay moved the Ravens to the Bills’ 1. A busted run play, a 3-yard loss by running back J.K. Dobbins, bumped them back to the 4. After a short third-down scramble by Jackson to Buffalo’s 2, the Ravens kept kicker Justin Tucker on the sideline. As Harbaugh moved deeper and deeper into the red zone before the snap, Peters followed not far behind, gesturing. (Peters was not available to comment postgame, but Harbaugh said they were “on the same page.”)
The Ravens, whose fourth-down and late-game aggressiveness often backfired last season, didn’t change their plans. Two weeks after Miami stonewalled a crucial fourth-down run in the fourth quarter, Jackson dropped back to pass.
Devin Duvernay — by then the team’s top wide receiver, with Rashod Bateman relegated to the sideline after some drops and an apparent lower-body injury suffered in the third quarter — got open in the corner of the end zone. Jackson didn’t see him initially, only “a tall defensive lineman with his hands up,” he said later.
Jackson backpedaled and backpedaled until finally he threw off his back foot to Duvernay, still open behind tight end Mark Andrews. But the pass hung as it traveled 20-plus yards in the air, wobbling in the steady afternoon rain. It arrived a split-second too late. Safety Jordan Poyer beat Duvernay to the ball for his second interception of the game.
“If I would have seen him right off the bat, that would have been a touchdown,” said Jackson, who finished with 11 carries for 73 yards but struggled to pick apart a banged-up Bills secondary, finishing 20-for-29 for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Asked about the Ravens’ meek finish, best summed up by their scoreless second half, he said: “I feel like we just have to execute. I felt like we had some chances to keep drives alive on the field, but we just have to execute. We just have to do a better job, and that way, we will have success.”
Harbaugh said the decision to go for the touchdown was not about the defense’s ability to stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen and an explosive but inconsistent offense. “I felt like it gave us the best chance to win the game,” he said. One of the NFL’s most analytically inclined coaches, Harbaugh said he felt a field goal would encourage the Bills to go for it on fourth down on the following drive, which would give them “a chance to again score seven, and then you lose the game on a touchdown.”
Buffalo’s game-winning drive further exposed the cracks that began to show in Week 2. Needing a stop, the Ravens held off the Bills’ advance only twice — when left tackle Dion Dawins was called for a false-start penalty, and when inside linebacker Patrick Queen dropped running back Devin Singletary for a loss once Buffalo (3-1) was already inside Ravens territory.
Self-inflicted damage had undercut the Ravens’ strong start Sunday — overthrown passes, dropped catches and interceptions, untimely penalties — and it doomed them late. Buffalo moved into field-goal range after cornerback Brandon Stephens was penalized for roughing the passer because of what referee Jerome Boger said was “forcible contact” to the head and neck area.
With 1:50 remaining, the Bills called a first-down run for Singletary, who found a relatively light path from the 11-yard line to the end zone. Here, the communication miscues that plagued the Ravens against Miami resurfaced.
Harbaugh said the entire defense was told to let the Bills score, which would’ve given the Ravens’ offense time to respond. Oweh said the call was to either “strip the ball or let him score”; he went for the forced fumble, having gotten one earlier. But Singletary was tackled 8 yards downfield, costing the Ravens their last timeout.
After a short run by Allen (19-for-36 for 213 yards, one touchdown and an interception, plus 11 carries for 70 yards and a score), the Bills had another first down and the ball at the 1. After two kneel-downs, just three seconds remained, enough time for just one play: Bass’ game-winning kick. The Ravens, heads down, walked off the field with their second blown 17-point lead of the season. Over their previous 26 seasons, they’d won all but three games with such an advantage.
“It’s only Week 4,” Jackson said. “We’ve been in this situation before. I remember we got blown out by the [Cleveland] Browns in 2019 and we started the season the same way. I’m not peaking on this too soon. I’m not looking at this like we have had a disappointing season. Guys are just coming back healthy now, and I feel like we are going to hit our peak at the right time.”
A month into their season, the Ravens are still searching for something approaching a complete performance. They looked like world-beaters for stretches Sunday, their run game humming, their passing attack on time, their defense forcing turnovers, their home crowd buzzing.
Their eventual undoing was a reminder not only of whom they are missing — key starters like left tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser — but what they are striving for. They hadn’t trailed until the clock hit zero Sunday. Still, they’d left themselves too thin a margin for error. Now they would have to reckon with the consequences. Again.
“Obviously, we put ourselves in a great position to win that game,” Andrews said. “It’s unfortunate that it didn’t play out the way we wanted it to. As a team, all you can ask for is to be in those situations and have that opportunity. That’s what we had today. We didn’t get it done. We’ll be better.”
patriots
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Packers with a head injury.
Hoyer, 36, started in place of injured starter Mac Jones (out with a sprained ankle). After leading the Patriots to a field goal in the team’s first practice in Green Bay, Hoyer was sacked on a third down on the second practice and left the game.
After being evaluated, Hoyer was ruled out:
Before leaving the game, Hoyer was 5 of 6 for 37 passing yards.
Fourth-round rookie pick Bailey Zappe replaced Hoyer.
Boston
Chicago Cubs players and coaches gathered along the foul line near third base, clapping in unison while “Go Cubs Go” blared across Wrigley Field for the final time this year.
The celebration after an 8-1 win Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds continued the team’s postgame tradition throughout the season, a sing-along to the song synonymous with home victories. Willson Contreras lingered afterward, taking in the scene as he slowly made his way behind home plate, where he was greeted by family.
Sunday’s game likely was Contreras’ final home game at Wrigley. Although he proclaimed at the beginning of the homestand he would consider accepting a qualifying offer from the Cubs, the expected outcome is the sides parting ways when Contreras explores free agency in the offseason. That’s what fueled him to return to the lineup from a left ankle sprain for the final six home games.
“I don’t know what the future holds,” Contreras said Sunday. “I don’t know if this is going to be my last game with the Cubs or not. … Because I play for one of the best fan bases in baseball and they make this place special — I’ve been here a long time and I just wanted to take my moment out there. I appreciate where I’ve played for the last six years.
“Since the moment that I got here, I knew this could have been my home for my entire career. But I got to the moment in my career that is like a dream come true. I’ve earned my spot in free agency and I’m looking forward to it.”
Manager David Ross removed Contreras for a pinch runner after he walked in the bottom of the eighth, his only time on base Sunday. As Contreras jogged back to the dugout, fans gave him a standing ovation, his third of the game. Ross greeted Contreras in the dugout with a hug.
“He’s been a part of so much winning here and from early on and being a World Series starting catcher (in) Game 7, I mean just having that on your resume, right there’s pretty special,” Ross said. “And then going through all that’s gone on here, it was nice for him to get some love.
“He’s gotten a lot of moments of love this year. It looked like he was taking those in. Those are special, special things that you don’t ever forget as a player when you get to get to do that.”
The Cubs went 6-0 on the homestand, part of a season-high seven-game winning streak that ensures they will avoid a 90-loss season with three games left in Cincinnati.
The Cubs (73-86) finished the home schedule with a paid attendance total of 2,616,780 at Wrigley Field. That’s their lowest home total since 1997, excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and ‘21 seasons that featured either empty or limited-capacity ballparks.
The Cubs likely will finish between seventh and 10th in the majors in home attendance.
Their feel-good vibes after Sunday’s victory extend only so far. This is a roster that needs big offseason upgrades via a free-agent class with elite talent. To the credit of Ross and the coaching staff, the Cubs have continued to play hard despite their record. But effort goes only so far.
Adding a top starting pitcher to pair with right-hander Marcus Stroman should be part of the plan. Stroman will be an important piece of the rotation as he looks to carry over a strong second-half performance. His six shutout innings Sunday closed out his first season in Chicago.
The 31-year-old finished with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.147 WHIP in 138⅔ innings over 25 starts. Stroman overcome a slow start, getting roughed up in early April and in an awful June 3 outing before going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
He got on a roll once he returned in early July, posting a 2.56 ERA over his final 16 starts.
“A lot of people can kind of cash it in mentally, physically, emotionally,” Stroman said. “And I had close to a 6.00 ERA after my first few starts, so it’s just a product of all the work that goes into it.
“I’m someone who never gives up regardless of if I’ve had 10 bad starts or 10 great ones. I’m truly adapting and changing and working in between each and every start. I can’t wait until next year.”
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, has admitted to living in an apartment in the city’s French Quarter without rent.
Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first-class air travel and excused her by saying economy class was ‘unsafe’ for black women, says no have done nothing illegal.
The apartment is located in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous neighborhood. It is city-owned and operated by French Market Corp., a city-affiliated agency, has a market rate of $2,991 per month.
A spokesperson for Cantrell and the city council member who sits on FMC’s board of directors said everything is legal under the city’s terms with French Market Corp.
However, the city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission sent a report to the city council on Thursday calling for an investigation into Cantrell’s use of the apartment.
The MCC report included footage of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment over several months as well as allegations from witnesses saying she regularly slept in the apartment.
The city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission showed photographs of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering and leaving the apartment and presented testimony that she spent nights there, installed privacy screens and received package.
Cantrell admitted to living in an apartment in the city’s French Quarter rent-free, but says she did nothing wrong
The apartment is located in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous neighborhood and has a market rate of $2,991 per month
City Council President Helena Moreno is asking for time to review the findings before agreeing to an investigation.
A spokesperson for Eugene Green, a Democrat who sits on the board of directors of French Market Corp., said “board member Green is not aware of any regulations or procedures that may have been violated.” .
FMC records obtained by WWL-TV indicate that no rent was paid for the apartment between September 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.
It was also alleged that a city employee was used as a de facto super-building to fix the apartment’s problems.
A spokesman for Eugene Green, who serves on the board of directors of French Market Corp., said “board member Green is not aware of any regulations or procedures that may have been violated.” Mayor Cantrell is pictured here (right) raising his glass during a parade during Mardi Gras Mardi Gras celebrations in March 2022
The report shows Cantrell speaking with Byron Cornelison of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economics about a leak in the bathroom and telling him when would be a good time to fix it.
Earlier, she had written to him asking Cox Cable employees to come and fix the WiFi in the apartment.
Rafael Goyeneche, the president of the MCC, calls this arrangement inappropriate for the mayor, saying: “It’s an additional non-taxable benefit that she receives.” She does not need to reside there or use it. And I think that’s a misuse and abuse of his authority. But I’m waiting to see what the city council’s position is.
Goyeneche asks the council to investigate.
“The mayor’s use of the city-owned apartment at Pontalba is consistent with the use of previous mayors,” Cantrell communications director Gregory Joseph responded. “In the 2013 franchise agreement, there are no rules governing the use of this unit and the FMC believes that the mayor has no obligation to pay rent for this apartment because they use it in the same way as mayors previous.”
The mayor made headlines recently, after she said economy-class passenger flights were dangerous for black women, while insisting she would not refund $30,000 of taxpayers’ money spent on first class flights to France and Switzerland.
“My travel accommodation is about safety, not luxury,” Cantrell said Thursday at a news conference.
“As all women know, our health and safety is often ignored and we have to navigate it alone.
“As the mother of a young child that I live for, I will protect myself by all reasonable means to ensure that I am there to see her grow into the strong woman I want her to be.”
“Anyone who wants to wonder how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world that black women walk around in.”
She repeatedly refused to reimburse the cost of an American Airlines luxury flight from Washington Dulles airport to Switzerland for herself in July, despite the city’s ban on luxury jet travel.
Cantrell spent around $10,000 on his own flat bed seat and spent a similar amount on a first-class return to France earlier this year – while his aides traveled by coach.
Cantrell defended her purchase of luxury tickets because she was “doing business” on behalf of the city and because she believed it would not be safe for her to travel economy class.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell refuses to reimburse money spent on international business and first-class flights to France and Switzerland
While the mayor sat in first class, his team, including his security detail, sat in the car.
The chief executive revealed that the legal department is still considering whether Cantrell should reimburse nearly $30,000 in taxpayers’ money for first-class tickets to France and Switzerland.
The mayor had an extremely piquant response when asked by reporters on Thursday whether she was planning to shell out to replenish the city’s coffers.
“Any expenses incurred in doing business on behalf of the City of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the City of New Orleans,” Mayor Cantrell said speaking outside the Nix Library.
‘One thing is clear; I do my job and will continue to do so with distinction and integrity every step of the way. And so, that’s what I have to say about it!
The mayor insists that travel and luxury travel spending was necessary to improve New Orleans itself.
But the city’s travel policy leaves little wiggle room: “Employees are required to purchase the lowest airfare available…Employees who choose to upgrade from Economy Class, Economy Class or in business class are solely responsible for the difference in cost”.
The policy also states: “Any travel expense reconciliation that results in an overpayment by the City requires the employee to reimburse the City within twenty business days.
At the end of an ugly performance on a gloomy New Jersey afternoon, the Chicago Bears found themselves pulling together for one last eyes-closed, fingers-crossed, full-prayers miracle.
Only 8 seconds remained Sunday and the Bears were 67 yards from MetLife Stadium’s north end zone, the landmark for a potential last-gasp touchdown that could have maybe, possibly, by chance set up a game-tying 2-point conversion attempt. A whole ton of wildness had to happen to extend the game. But the Bears gave it a shot anyway on their final snap against the New York Giants.
“You’ve just got to hope for the best,” quarterback Justin Fields said, “and keep the ball alive.”
From their 33-yard line, away we went …
You know what? Let’s just summarize things here. During a madcap 43-second sequence, five Bears players touched the football, including offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins; Fields and Ebner each had it three times; and the chaos ultimately ended 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage when Giants safety Dane Belton dived on one last wild pitch.
Finally. Mercifully. The end.
That’s how Sunday’s “False Hope Bowl” ended with the depleted Giants surviving for a 20-12 victory that moved them to 3-1. For the Bears, that final play served as an appropriate snapshot of the entire afternoon, starting with the desperation continuing with all that helter-skelter action and culminating, of course, with a fate-sealing turnover.
The game was lost well before, with the Bears coming apart in all three phases during their second defeat of the season.
The defense was far too flimsy, allowing 262 rushing yards, including 49 yards and two touchdowns by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the first half.
The passing offense was again erratic, finishing with a season-high but still troubling 155 yards. The Bears were 0-for-3 scoring touchdowns inside the red zone and converted only 5 of 15 third-down attempts.
And the special teams? Well, fill-in kicker Michael Badgley was almost the day’s hero, scoring all 12 Bears points as he made the most of his emergency opportunity to spell Cairo Santos for a weekend.
But late in the game, with the Bears seeking a chance to mount a game-tying touchdown drive, rookie Velus Jones muffed the second punt return opportunity of his career, taking the wind out of the Bears’ sails.
It was the wind, Jones said, that crossed him up on Jamie Gillan’s punt, sending him swerving toward the sideline in front of the Giants bench, where he simply dropped the football at the Bears 34.
“The wind was carrying the ball a lot, especially in that direction,” Jones said. “You just have to beat the ball to the spot. I felt like I didn’t do that. I was still moving with it instead of beating the ball to the spot.
“It’s really frustrating. I’m definitely going to let this one sit and hurt.”
Matt Eberflus tried to balance his duties as both a supportive and empathetic coach and a demanding boss: “No one feels as bad as Velus does. We understand that. We’re going to rally our team around him.”
But a few moments later, Eberflus added: “It comes down to being under the football, squeezing your elbows and then high tucking it.”
Throughout his postgame news conference, Eberflus emphasized he would have to review tape of Sunday’s game to offer a more comprehensive analysis of how the Bears played. But that video viewing is almost certain to leave him with an upset stomach.
First and foremost, the Bears’ first turnover — a Fields fumble with the Bears in scoring range in the second quarter — was a flagrant violation of Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle.
Fields was eyeing St. Brown on a crossing route when Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari beat left tackle Braxton Jones around the edge and hit the Bears quarterback.
“That was going to be a big play if we held up a little bit longer,” Fields said.
Instead, the ball came flying out, fluttered to the ground near the line of scrimmage and neither left guard Cody Whitehair nor St. Brown put enough effort into chasing it, allowing Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux to pounce on it for a takeaway.
“I saw it was a fumble,” Eberflus said, “and I don’t know exactly what happened. I’ll have to go back and look at it.”
Added Fields: “It’s just a lesson for the O-line. If you don’t hear a whistle blow, you don’t know if it’s incomplete.”
The Giants converted that turnover into a 75-yard touchdown drive.
That’s not the kind of concentration lapse or effort deficiency Eberflus will tolerate. He’ll have to make that clear in the coming days. Just as he’ll have to continue seeking ways to improve Fields’ production as the second-year quarterback searches for his first groove of the 2022 season.
Fields completed 11 of 22 passes Sunday for 174 yards and was sacked six times. He also gave the outside world another sound bite to parse when he took exception to a question about how he assessed the league’s 32nd-ranked passing attack.
Why, Fields was asked, isn’t the passing game working?
“Who said the passing game wasn’t working?” he said. “Numbers don’t matter in my opinion. As long as we win, like I’ve said, that’s all I care about.”
The Bears didn’t win Sunday, though. And they won’t win often with the passing-game struggles that have persisted through a month’s worth of games.
Not a single objective NFL analyst would argue that the Bears passing game is working. Fields has gone 36 possessions since throwing his last touchdown pass. And it says everything that the Bears seemed so eager Sunday to celebrate their longest play of the season — a beautiful 56-yard deep ball from Fields to Darnell Mooney on the game’s second series.
“We got Mooney going today,” Eberflus said. “Which is really good to see.”
Without question, it was a crisp route by Mooney and a picture-perfect pass. But those big-play moments need to be coming more than a couple of times each month.
Furthermore, that completion led only to a field goal. And the idea that a four-catch, 94-yard outing for Mooney — while a step forward — was somehow landmark shows how much grasping the Bears have been forced into doing.
For full context, Sunday’s loss came against a middle-of-the-road opponent that was riddled with injuries. The Giants entered without a handful of key players — Leonard Williams, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Tooney — who were dealing with various ailments.
And during Sunday’s action, they lost Ojulari (calf), Thibodeaux (back), safety Julian Love (concussion), right tackle Evan Neal (neck), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle).
Jones had to miss 12 offensive snaps after spraining his left ankle, then had to play the Giants’ final 11 plays with one bum wheel after backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was taken to be evaluated for a concussion.
Still, short-handed and not even playing all that well, the Giants coasted to a relieving home victory. That should offer Bears fans a reminder of how shaky and patience-testing this season figures to be.
The turbulence isn’t likely to lessen anytime soon.
When New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones faked the transfer to Saquon Barkley in the first quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium, then sped to his left, a clear 21-yard lane to the end zone lay ahead. Jones.
With Chicago Bears defensemen Trevis Gipson, Jaquan Brisker and Dominique Robinson in chase mode, Jones picked up speed. Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon was unable to shake off tight end Tanner Hudson’s block near the goal line, and Jones creaked into the corner of the end zone behind Hudson for the first of the QB’s two touchdowns in the first half.
The Giants never trailed the Bears again in their 20-12 win, and Jones contributed 68 yards rushing to the Giants’ 262 for the day, a season high for a Bears opponent.
“He’s a good athlete,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of Jones. “He has long legs so he has a good stride and can kind of get out a bit. But there are certain rules we have to follow to make sure we can contain some of those races.
Jones’ second touchdown went the same way – a fake at Barkley, a sprint into the left corner of the end zone, an 8-yard touchdown.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears made adjustments to stop similar forgery plays in the second half, but needed to come faster. The damage of two touchdowns was done, and coupled with a Bears offense that failed to get into the end zone, it was too much to overcome.
“It’s just eyes – you have to keep your eyes in the right place,” safety Eddie Jackson said of Jones’ defense during play action. “They were doing a good job setting it up. , running with Saquon. Run, run and then slip the boot here and there. We just need to do a better job with our eyes and around the edges.
The threat posed by Barkley helped the Giants pull off plays. After being limited the past two seasons by injuries, Barkley continued his rebounding season with 31 carries for 146 yards and two catches for 16 yards.
His performance continued a worrying trend, as the Bears allowed more than 175 rushing yards in three of their four games this season.
“He came out and played a great game, but there were a lot of mistakes on our part,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “He’s a hell of a player, but that’s no excuse. We all need to improve and look in the mirror, myself included.
Jones was hampered by a left ankle injury midway through the second half, then substitute quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game to be assessed for a concussion. The Bears limited the Giants to just two second-half field goals from kicker Graham Gano. Jackson had a big interception early in the fourth quarter — his third in four games — but the Bears offense failed to capitalize on takeaways that gave them the ball on their own 4-yard line.
In four games, the Bears defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown after halftime, allowing just 18 total points in the second half.
But the common thread in the Bears locker room of defenders after the game was that mistakes here and there were preventing the unit from putting on the game-changing performances the team needed – especially since the offense was struggling and that special teams were making costly mistakes, like the missed punt by returner Velus Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Morrow lamented a missed tackle on a short pass from Jones to Barkley on the Giants’ second touchdown. On the third and the 9, Morrow was right on Barkley when he caught the ball, but Barkley slipped out of his grip for a 15-yard gain.
Gordon was called for a 40-yard defensive pass interference penalty on the Giants’ first drive on goal in the second half. And Smith obviously wasn’t happy that Taylor escaped his third-and-fourth-place catch in the Giants’ final practice on goal.
“Self-inflicted wounds. This is the most important thing. That’s what hurts the most,” Jackson said. “Player for player, we felt like we had some ups on them. We just have to do the little things right. We can’t keep shooting each other in the foot, myself included, and both sides of the ball, I’m sure, even in the special teams.
Eberflus said a focus this week for the whole team as the Bears prepare for the Minnesota Vikings 3-1 at US Bank Stadium will put together a full game after Sunday’s first-half errors.
“We just have to be consistent throughout,” Eberflus said. “It will be something that we will preach this week and do a better job. Apparently we are doing good things in this second half, but we have to play 60 minutes in this league.
