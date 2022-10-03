Ali Khamenei accuses Israel and the United States of being behind the wave of protests in Iran – RT in French

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the second of the final six games of the 2022 MLB season on Saturday night.

The Colorado Rockies’ season ended a few weeks ago, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series and will likely have home-court advantage throughout the MLB postseason. . The first pitch from Dodgers Stadium is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The outcome of this game may seem like a given, however, the Rockies have faced the Dodgers up close this season. Los Angeles holds the head-to-head series lead 8-5. In those thirteen head-to-head matchups between the Rockies and Dodgers, only 3 matchups ended within a one-point gap.

Colorado Rockies preview: Playing the last six games of a disappointing season

The Colorado Rockies’ season has been over for a while, and this series against the Dodgers is the last on the Rockies’ schedule before the 2022 season ends.

Heading into the final series of the MLB season, the Rockies are 1-9 in their last ten games. Over that ten-game streak, Colorado is averaging 3.3 points per game, dropping its season average to 4.37 points per game. During that same ten-game streak, the Rockies averaged 6.7 points per game against, bringing their season average to a league-worst 5.43 points per game against.

The Rockies have left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland slated to start Saturday in Los Angeles. Freeland is 9-11 in thirty appearances, with a 4.63 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview: The Best Team in MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball and the odds favorite to win the World Series. The Dodgers enter Friday’s game against Colorado with a 108-48 record (.692 winning percentage). That record will change for Saturday, October 1’s game by one game, depending on Friday night’s result.

Heading into the series with the Rockies, the Dodgers are 6-4 in their last ten games, averaging 3.1 points per game, bringing their season average down to 5.26 points per game . Over that same ten-game streak, the Dodgers are averaging 3.8 carries per game against, bringing their 2022 season average to 3.18 carries per game. It should be noted that the Dodgers opposition is against the average in their last ten games with an 11-0 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles has right-handed pitcher Michael Grove scheduled to throw the first pitch against the Rockies on Saturday night. Grove is 1-0 in six appearances, with a 4.07 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.

Here are the best sites to bet on

Sometimes a game like Rockies vs Dodgers can seem inescapable, but that doesn’t mean you can’t increase the excitement of the game.

Simply go to your online bookmaker of choice, take your pick (probably the Dodgers) and enjoy the game. Here is our list of the best online sportsbooks for your sports betting needs:

Our betting prediction

How to bet against the best baseball team? We don’t, and we often win those bets. Spoiler time: the Los Angeles Dodgers will (probably) win Saturday night’s game. Colorado has a chance to win, but we think the Dodgers will continue their good game

While there are no odds for Saturday’s game at press time, we can safely say that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be a heavy betting favorite on the moneyline. If the odds for Friday’s game are any indication, the Dodgers will be a heavy betting favorite on the moneyline. Such a big favorite, we won’t make a choice on the funding line unless we really believe in the Rockies to upset the Dodgers.

Our betting prediction is to take the Dodgers to win and cover the run line gap. At press time, the rush line spread for Friday’s game is set at 1.5 or 2.5, with the Dodgers listed between -1.5 and -2.5. These racing line spread odds will likely be the same for Saturday night’s game.

Take the Dodgers at -1.5 to cover the spread, but stay away from the Dodgers at -2.5.

This article has been provided by Betting.com, a betting community website where you can find the latest promo codes, sports betting bonuses, expert predictions and betting picks on all major leagues in the USA and beyond. You will also be able to compare odds between different betting sites, have access to high-tech betting calculators and sports statistics to help you place winning bets.

Gambling involves risk. Please only play with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Although we do our best to offer good advice and information, we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be suffered as a result of playing. We do our best to ensure that all information we provide on this site are correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held responsible. Please verify statistics or information if you are unsure of its accuracy.

The Denver Post’s news and editorial teams played no role in the preparation of this message.

This Sponsored Content article is governed by our Online Gaming Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and such Sponsored Content Article constitutes “Gambling Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to and use of this Game Content. By accessing and using this Game Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to read the entire disclaimer carefully.