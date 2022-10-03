News
Andrew Lloyd Webber is moving his ‘Cinderella’ to Broadway
NEW YORK CITY — Andrew Lloyd Webber is saying goodbye to his last remaining show on Broadway and hosting another one.
The musical theater icon announced Monday that her revamped version of “Cinderella” will land in New York at the Imperial Theater in February with new songs, a new star and a new title.
“Bad Cinderella” – borrowing the title of a key song from the show rather than using the bland name of London West End’s “Cinderella” – will feature Linedy Genao in the title role. She had ensemble roles in “Dear Evan Hansen” and “On Your Feet!” Carrie Hope Fletcher played the title character in London.
Lloyd Webber hopes his fairy tale will end better on Broadway than in London, where “Cinderella” closed less than a year after opening and suffered heavy losses, especially when COVID-19 scrambled its run.
The musical features an all-new score by Lloyd Webber with book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs under the direction of Laurence Connor.
Lloyd Webber will close his “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway in 2023. Present on Broadway since 1988, it will close on February 18, a day after the start of previews for “Bad Cinderella”, which means that a comedy Lloyd Webber’s musical will have been performing on Broadway every night since September 1979.
News
Jaywalking decriminalized under new California law
Under a new law, Californians will be able to cross the street outside a formal intersection without having a ticket.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed the Freedom to Walk Act, which says pedestrians can be ticketed for jaywalking – or crossing outside an intersection – only if there is an “immediate danger of collision” , the statement said.
The law, drafted by Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco, will take effect Jan. 1.
It amends the state’s vehicle code to “prohibit a peace officer … from stopping a pedestrian for specified traffic violations unless a reasonably prudent person becomes aware that he there is an immediate danger of collision with a moving vehicle”.
A similar bill that Ting introduced in the previous legislative session was vetoed by Newsom, who said he feared it would “unintentionally reduce pedestrian safety.” The governor, however, said at the time that “the uneven enforcement of jaywalking laws and the use of minor infractions like this as a pretext to arrest people of color…is unacceptable and must be addressed.”
Four years ago, Chinedu Okobi died after being repeatedly shocked by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies trying to arrest him for jaywalking in Millbrae. And in 2020, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Kurt Reinhold after arresting him for allegedly jaywalking. Both Okobi and Reinhold were black. No charges were brought against the deputies.
News
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retiring after 11 seasons in Baltimore
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will announce his retirement Monday afternoon, ending his NFL career after 11 years in Baltimore.
Smith, a first-round pick in 2011 who helped secure the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII triumph, played 128 games in Baltimore, starting 90. He finished with 14 interceptions, seventh most in franchise history.
Smith, 33, acknowledged near the end of last season that his future in football was uncertain. He was set to become a free agent, and injuries had limited him to just 30 games from 2019 to 2021. He’ll be joined at a news conference Monday by coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
“It’s tough because I’m a football player,” Smith said before the Ravens’ regular-season finale in January. “I love it. Like, this is my life, and sometimes just even thinking about not playing, I’m like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do anything else.’ But it is a grind, and it’s something you have to mentally prepare yourself [for] the older you get. [And] having kids now, all the time, they’re like, ‘Daddy, you’re going to work again? You’re going to work again?’ And it’s like, ‘I’ve been doing this my entire life. I don’t know what it’s like to be free.’ ”
When healthy, Smith could be a shutdown outside cornerback, with the technique and size (6 feet 1) the Ravens have long coveted for their aggressive coverage schemes. Almost three months into the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus graded Smith as the eighth-best all-around corner in the league and the ninth best in coverage — ahead of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
But injuries soon sidelined Smith, as they often did throughout his career. He played in every game in a season just twice, and after 2015, he never made more than 12 appearances in a year. Smith dealt with a sprained ankle, a sports hernia, a Lisfranc (foot) fracture, a back injury, a torn Achilles tendon, a sprained knee, a strained groin, a shoulder injury, a strained hip and a strained neck, among other ailments, over his career.
In January, Harbaugh, one of Smith’s fiercest advocates in Baltimore, recalled consoling him during his rookie year and telling him that he would recover from a sports hernia in time to play. Harbaugh said he told Smith that “You are going to be the guy that makes the difference in our season and wins us a championship.” In the Super Bowl, Smith kept San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree from catching the go-ahead touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play late in the fourth quarter.
“Darned if it wasn’t him on that last series that made the plays that needed to be made to win the Super Bowl in that game,” Harbaugh said. “So every now and then, we’ll kind of talk about that and kind of laugh about it. That always stands out for me. And then all the way through, he’s been through a lot personally. He’s done a great job with his family and his kids. He’s had to battle some adversity in terms of injuries and things like that, but when the time comes, he always shows up and plays good football.”
News
Target teases some deal day deals ahead of next Amazon Prime Day sale
Last week’s goal announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event returns October 6-8, offering three days “of savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in-store.” Now Target is giving us a look at some of the deals we can expect to see during the event with savings on tech, toys, beauty, food and drink, essentials and more.
Upcoming Target Deal Days offers
Target’s Deal Days announcement followed Amazon’s unveiling of a fall Prime Early Access Salewhich should be a second Amazon Prime Day sort of, with 48 hours of deals starting October 11. It’s the week after Target’s next sale.
There are a few things that set Target Deal Days apart from Amazon’s next sale. One of the biggest is that Target stands behind all purchases with a price match guarantee. Any purchases made between October 6th and December 24th may be matched if the item’s price is reduced during another sale event. This peace of mind is huge for those looking to get their holiday shopping done early.
Another difference between Target Deal Days and Amazon Prime Day is that you don’t need to be a member to shop at the Target event or get the discounts. Anyone can shop the sales and get the items at discounted prices. Target Red Card holders can still save an additional 5% on every purchase and select items may be eligible for Target Circle offers.
With black friday two months from now, it doesn’t look like trading will slow down in the next few weeks.
News
The mobile clinic will be able to travel closer to states that ban abortion. : NPR
With a growing number of patients in states that now ban abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood announces that it will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the nation, in southern Illinois.
“Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles people have to travel now to access care…and meet them where they are,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis area and of southwestern Missouri. , said in an interview with NPR.
The mobile clinic will begin offering consultations and dispensing abortion pills later this year. It will work in Illinois, where abortion remains legal, but may move closer to neighboring state borders, reducing the distance many patients travel for the procedure.
“It gives us a lot of flexibility as to where to be,” Rodriguez said.
Illinois has become a hub for people from other parts of the Midwest and South who became unable to have abortions in their home state following the overturning of the state Supreme Court’s ruling. United this summer. Roe vs. Wade.
Anticipating this possibility, Planned Parenthood opened a large clinic in 2019 in Fairview Heights, Illinois, just across the border from St. Louis. Missouri had some of the strictest abortion laws in the country even before the court issued the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, and state officials moved almost immediately to implement abortion bans in response to it.
The Fairview Heights clinic is expected to see about 14,000 patients traveling from across the region each year, an increase that “is materializing much, much faster than expected,” Rodriguez said. “We just need more access points.”
The mobile facility – housed inside a recreational vehicle – will include a small waiting room, a lab and two exam rooms. It will initially provide medical abortion up to 11 weeks gestation, officials said. It will eventually offer surgical abortions, probably starting next year.
Patients who see health care providers at the mobile clinic will follow the same protocol as those who visit a permanent Planned Parenthood facility, said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood in the region. They take mifepristone — the first of a two-drug protocol approved by the Food and Drug Administration — on the spot. They are offered advice on the other drug, misoprostol, which is taken later.
“The only thing that will change is the fact that they may only have to drive for five hours instead of nine hours,” she said.
One of the first tasks will be to determine the best routes for the mobile clinic. The organization is looking at the data to determine where patients are coming from and is looking at health facilities, churches and other locations as potential stopping points. Another important consideration will be the safety and security of patients and staff, McNicholas said.
Officials say they may expand to other mobile units in the future. If the mobile clinic concept is successful, it could be part of a larger strategy to find new ways to reach post-abortion patients.Deer. An organization called Just the Pill also recently announced that it will provide mobile clinic medical abortion care to patients in the Western and Midwestern United States.
“We are all trying to work together to deal with the exponential increase in the number of patients traveling from prohibited states to what we call ‘safe haven states’ for abortion care,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez. “It’s a moment when everyone is on deck.”
Planned Parenthood says between June, when the Dobbs decision was made, and in August the number of patients from outside Missouri or Illinois nearly quadrupled at his clinic in Fairview Heights. The organization is also preparing to open a new family planning clinic in Rolla, Missouri in early November. Rodriguez said it was part of a broader effort to expand services, including contraception, STI testing and transgender care, and to provide reproductive health care in underserved rural areas of the state. .
The reversal of deer set up likely battles between states with a patchwork of different abortion laws. Earlier this year, a Missouri state legislator unsuccessfully proposed allowing people to sue those who help Missouri residents get out-of-state abortions — which she called of “abortion tourism”. That proposal fell through, but legal experts say it’s unclear how conflicts between state laws will be resolved in the future.
News
Chris Perkins: I need to be educated, or re-educated, on brain injuries, and I’m probably not alone
I’m one of the people that needs to be educated, or re-educated, about concussions, brain injury and head trauma. I admit it.
I would have played Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday at Cincinnati.
I wouldn’t have played him in the third quarter of the Buffalo game, not after the way he wobbled around after hitting his head on the ground late in the second quarter after a hit by linebacker Matt Milano. I was surprised Tagovailoa re-entered the game so quickly.
But if the doctor cleared him, and he showed me he was “good,” I’d have played him in the fourth quarter of the Bills game.
That’s where I’m at with things. Honestly.
I’m a caveman when it comes to concussions and brain injuries. I’d have probably played Tagovailoa against the Bills and Bengals.
I need to change my thinking.
More importantly, apparently the NFL, the players union, the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and many others in the football world need to change their thinking.
Changes are coming, according to a joint statement by the NFL and the players union.
As the Dolphins (3-1) prepare to visit the New York Jets (2-2) this week under the guidance of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, perhaps we’ll learn what those changes entail and how quickly they’ll be enacted.
This should be the starting point: The independent neurotrauma doctors should have the final decision on whether a player returns to a game or whether he suits up at all. Period.
It shouldn’t be the team doctor who makes the final decision, as policy now states.
Many teams have orthopedists, not neurologists, as their team doctor.
Giving an orthopedist final say on a brain injury makes as much sense as giving a neurologist final say on a knee injury.
Tagovailoa shouldn’t have played against Buffalo.
Tagovailoa, I’m told, informed doctors it was his back, not his head, that was the problem.
Regardless, the independent doctor, or UNC, should have ruled him out.
I know that now.
The UNC who cleared Tagovailoa, by the way, was subsequently fired. A source said a “number of mistakes” were made in the process allowing Tagovailoa back in the Buffalo game.
It’s questionable whether Tagovailoa should have played Thursday at Cincinnati. Most likely he shouldn’t have been on the field.
Again, I need re-education. I’m probably not alone.
From what I observed of Tagovailoa from afar Monday (I only saw him briefly in the locker room and saw video of his media session), he looked cogent.
From what I observed of Tagovailoa from afar Thursday against the Bengals, before he exited the game in the second quarter with a head and neck injury on a sack by Josh Tupou, he looked cogent.
Further, if I was the Dolphins head coach, and I’d observed Tagovailoa all week, and I wanted to give my team the best chance of winning, which means not having a foggy-headed quarterback, I’d have started Tagovailoa.
As things stand now, Bridgewater is the Dolphins’ starter for the foreseeable future.
I believe coach Mike McDaniel has Tagovailoa’s best interest at heart.
It appeared to many people, myself included, Tagovailoa simply “had his bell rung” against Buffalo.
You shake it off, clear your head and you’re good to go.
Football needs to work on its messaging.
Football needs something along the lines of, “If you have your bell rung, you might have brain damage.”
Numerous football injuries send up the multi-week absence warning flare — the high ankle sprain, a calf injury, a bone bruise, etc. — but “having your bell rung” isn’t on that list.
Football needs to take brain injuries more seriously.
I need to take brain injuries more seriously.
How does such an attitude change manifest itself in Tagovailoa and his treatment/recovery?
That’s the big question.
Let’s just say if this attitude change is real, Tagovailoa should be sidelined at least two games and possibly as long as four games.
You wouldn’t allow a player to return one week after being diagnosed with a pulled hamstring even if he swore he could play. Returning too soon enhances his risk for further injury and decreases his chances for full recovery.
A brain injury needs to be regarded in the same fashion.
Perhaps now, it will.
News
Hyde10: Bridgewater would be obvious Dolphins starter, Skylar fans; Patriots at bottom of AFC East — 10 thoughts on NFL weekend
Let’s end this nonsense about whether Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson would start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins before it gets out of hand from a certain segment of fans.
If Tua Tagovailoa is out with his concussion issues, Bridgewater starts in the easiest decision of coach Mike McDaniel’s week.
It’s a non-starter as a starting issue. Bridgewater has played in 75 games, the majority as a starter, with a 90.4 quarterback rating. Thompson hasn’t played an NFL snap.
A year ago, Bridgewater ranked 12th in the league with a 94.9 rating in Denver.
A year ago, Thompson was at Kansas State on his way to being a seventh-round pick.
This is a road game, too, in the Meadowlands against the New York Jets. Another factor.
Enough said?
Bridgewater didn’t get an offer to start this year, but no team has a better insurance policy at quarterback. Now the Dolphins probably have to use that policy. Bridgewater completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards a touchdown and a costly interception to end the Dolphins’ chances in Cincinnati last Thursday. With a week’s work in practice as the starter, there’s no reason he doesn’t offer the best option.
Thompson looked good in preseason. He could come in and pull a Bailey Zappe, if needed. But this segment of fans pushing for him to start are overthinking this situation.
2. The Dolphins open as 3-point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday. If you saw the Jets’ 24-20 win against Pittsburgh, you saw why. You also understand with the Jets and Pittsburgh as two of the next three opponents how the schedule lightens up. Throw in Minnesota at home and Detroit and Chicago and this is as light a stretch as the first month was heavy.
3. The one concern with the Jets is they’re somehow 2-2 and showed some late-game magic in both wins. Down two touchdowns with two minutes to go against Cleveland, they won. Down 10 points in the fourth quarter at Pittsburgh, they won. Their late-game recoveries rival the Dolphins wins against Baltimore and Buffalo. Zach Wilson, too, went 5-for-5 on the Jets’ winning drive in his first start of the year.
4. We’re nearly to the quarter-pole of the NFL season, meaning it’s too early for the playoff spots to mean anything, but it’s not too early to look anyhow. The shocker is the AFC has three teams with winning records: Miami, Kansas City and Buffalo. They’re all 3-1. Eight teams are 2-2. Again, there’s a lot to sort out with 12 games to go. But here’s the playoff seeding today:
1. Dolphins 3-1. A great first month, aside from Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries.
2. Kansas City 3-1. Patrick Mahomes just put up 41 points on the NFL’s previously best defense in Tampa Bay — the most Tampa Bay gave up in three seasons.
3. Jacksonville 2-2. They’re for real. Doug Pedersen is showing the problem was Urban Meyer.
4. Cleveland 2-2. Ugly loss to Atlanta on Sunday.
5. Buffalo 2-2. They’re the best team in the league.
6. Cincinnati 2-2. After an 0-2 start, they’re looking like last year’s team.
7. Tennessee 2-2. In his 11th year, Ryan Tannehill has five TDs, three interceptions and a 93.8 rating.
5. Quote of the week from NBC’s Rodney Harrison, who estimates he had at least 20 concussions in his career, regarding the Tagovailoa situation: “I would get hit, the entire stadium is spinning around, and I would go back into the game. It’s not worth it. And I would implore these young men: Don’t go back on that football field if you get hurt, because I don’t want them to have to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions. Whether it’s depression, anxiety, paranoia, broken relationships, not being able to communicate with your spouse and things like that, it’s a lot. CTE takes you to a dark place, and I want these players to know, it’s not worth it. Please take care of yourself. Don’t depend on the NFL. Don’t depend on anybody. If something’s wrong with your head, report it.” That, folks, is why such a big deal is made about Tagovailoa’s head trauma.
6. New England is at the bottom of the AFC East and looking at starting their third-string quarterback, Zappe. But don’t go to a full sleep on them. The Patriots played their best game of the year Sunday in losing at Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers vs. Bailey Zappe? Green Bay needed overtime to win 30-27. Zappe took over for Brian Hoyer, who left the game after getting a kick to the head and going into concussion protocol. Starter Mac Jones is out a while with an ankle injury. Belichick has gone from chasing Don Shula’s win record with Tom Brady to chasing him with Zappe, a rookie out of Western Kentucky. Zappe was fine for a third-string rookie coming off the bench, too, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
7. Has Raheem Mostert shown he’s the Dolphins primary back? He has 39 carries for 147 yards, a 3.8-yard average. Edmonds has 28 carries for 85 yards, a 3.0-yard average? Mostert also has seven first downs to Edmonds’ three. Receiving? Mostert has eight catches for 58 yards (8.5-yard average) and Edmonds nine for 56 (9.3-yard average).
8. It looked dumb on first glance, and it could have all sorts of AFC East and playoff implications come December. But I’m with Baltimore coach John Harbaugh going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with four minutes left in a tie game against Buffalo. Put yourself in his headset. Buffalo has scored four of its previous five possessions. Harbaugh has a chance to go up a touchdown or make Buffalo take over at its 2-yard line. It couldn’t have turned out much worse. Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the end zone to give Buffalo the ball at the 20-yard line. Buffalo’s Josh Allen then did exactly what Harbaugh feared: His offense drove the ball 77 yards downfield, stopping only to run out the clock so the 21-yard field goal wins it. Harbaugh caught a lot of grief. And no one would have said anything if he’d kicked the field goal and Buffalo turned that 77-yard field goal drive into an 80-yard touchdown drive as it easily could have. But he made the odd-looking right decision that didn’t work out.
9. Stat of Week 4: Baltimore is the second team in NFL history to lead games (plural) by at least 17 points in their first four games of a season and lose, according to Elias Sports. Sunday it was against Buffalo. The first one was when the Dolphins came from 21 points down in the fourth quarter. The other team to descend to that was Minnesota in 2011. Does Jackson put out this tweet to Buffalo that he did to the Dolphins?
10. It’s odd to see stern, old-school Belichick with a man-crush on Aaron Rodgers. The coach who keeps to himself talked for a long time with Rodgers before and after Sunday’s game. Then came his assessment of the loss: “In the end, Rodgers was just too good. He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those and he was just too smart, too good, too accurate. In the end he got us.”
