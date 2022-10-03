News
As Chicago Cubs fans again say goodbye to Willson Contreras at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman finishes the season on a high note
Chicago Cubs players and coaches gathered along the foul line near third base, clapping in unison while “Go Cubs Go” blared across Wrigley Field for the final time this year.
The celebration after an 8-1 win Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds continued the team’s postgame tradition throughout the season, a sing-along to the song synonymous with home victories. Willson Contreras lingered afterward, taking in the scene as he slowly made his way behind home plate, where he was greeted by family.
Sunday’s game likely was Contreras’ final home game at Wrigley. Although he proclaimed at the beginning of the homestand he would consider accepting a qualifying offer from the Cubs, the expected outcome is the sides parting ways when Contreras explores free agency in the offseason. That’s what fueled him to return to the lineup from a left ankle sprain for the final six home games.
“I don’t know what the future holds,” Contreras said Sunday. “I don’t know if this is going to be my last game with the Cubs or not. … Because I play for one of the best fan bases in baseball and they make this place special — I’ve been here a long time and I just wanted to take my moment out there. I appreciate where I’ve played for the last six years.
“Since the moment that I got here, I knew this could have been my home for my entire career. But I got to the moment in my career that is like a dream come true. I’ve earned my spot in free agency and I’m looking forward to it.”
Manager David Ross removed Contreras for a pinch runner after he walked in the bottom of the eighth, his only time on base Sunday. As Contreras jogged back to the dugout, fans gave him a standing ovation, his third of the game. Ross greeted Contreras in the dugout with a hug.
“He’s been a part of so much winning here and from early on and being a World Series starting catcher (in) Game 7, I mean just having that on your resume, right there’s pretty special,” Ross said. “And then going through all that’s gone on here, it was nice for him to get some love.
“He’s gotten a lot of moments of love this year. It looked like he was taking those in. Those are special, special things that you don’t ever forget as a player when you get to get to do that.”
The Cubs went 6-0 on the homestand, part of a season-high seven-game winning streak that ensures they will avoid a 90-loss season with three games left in Cincinnati.
The Cubs (73-86) finished the home schedule with a paid attendance total of 2,616,780 at Wrigley Field. That’s their lowest home total since 1997, excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and ‘21 seasons that featured either empty or limited-capacity ballparks.
The Cubs likely will finish between seventh and 10th in the majors in home attendance.
Their feel-good vibes after Sunday’s victory extend only so far. This is a roster that needs big offseason upgrades via a free-agent class with elite talent. To the credit of Ross and the coaching staff, the Cubs have continued to play hard despite their record. But effort goes only so far.
Adding a top starting pitcher to pair with right-hander Marcus Stroman should be part of the plan. Stroman will be an important piece of the rotation as he looks to carry over a strong second-half performance. His six shutout innings Sunday closed out his first season in Chicago.
The 31-year-old finished with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.147 WHIP in 138⅔ innings over 25 starts. Stroman overcome a slow start, getting roughed up in early April and in an awful June 3 outing before going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
He got on a roll once he returned in early July, posting a 2.56 ERA over his final 16 starts.
“A lot of people can kind of cash it in mentally, physically, emotionally,” Stroman said. “And I had close to a 6.00 ERA after my first few starts, so it’s just a product of all the work that goes into it.
“I’m someone who never gives up regardless of if I’ve had 10 bad starts or 10 great ones. I’m truly adapting and changing and working in between each and every start. I can’t wait until next year.”
New Orleans’ controversial Democratic mayor is accused of living in a taxpayer-funded apartment without rent
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, has admitted to living in an apartment in the city’s French Quarter without rent.
Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first-class air travel and excused her by saying economy class was ‘unsafe’ for black women, says no have done nothing illegal.
The apartment is located in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous neighborhood. It is city-owned and operated by French Market Corp., a city-affiliated agency, has a market rate of $2,991 per month.
A spokesperson for Cantrell and the city council member who sits on FMC’s board of directors said everything is legal under the city’s terms with French Market Corp.
However, the city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission sent a report to the city council on Thursday calling for an investigation into Cantrell’s use of the apartment.
The MCC report included footage of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment over several months as well as allegations from witnesses saying she regularly slept in the apartment.
The city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission showed photographs of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering and leaving the apartment and presented testimony that she spent nights there, installed privacy screens and received package.
Cantrell admitted to living in an apartment in the city’s French Quarter rent-free, but says she did nothing wrong
The apartment is located in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous neighborhood and has a market rate of $2,991 per month
City Council President Helena Moreno is asking for time to review the findings before agreeing to an investigation.
A spokesperson for Eugene Green, a Democrat who sits on the board of directors of French Market Corp., said “board member Green is not aware of any regulations or procedures that may have been violated.” .
FMC records obtained by WWL-TV indicate that no rent was paid for the apartment between September 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.
It was also alleged that a city employee was used as a de facto super-building to fix the apartment’s problems.
A spokesman for Eugene Green, who serves on the board of directors of French Market Corp., said “board member Green is not aware of any regulations or procedures that may have been violated.” Mayor Cantrell is pictured here (right) raising his glass during a parade during Mardi Gras Mardi Gras celebrations in March 2022
The report shows Cantrell speaking with Byron Cornelison of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economics about a leak in the bathroom and telling him when would be a good time to fix it.
Earlier, she had written to him asking Cox Cable employees to come and fix the WiFi in the apartment.
Rafael Goyeneche, the president of the MCC, calls this arrangement inappropriate for the mayor, saying: “It’s an additional non-taxable benefit that she receives.” She does not need to reside there or use it. And I think that’s a misuse and abuse of his authority. But I’m waiting to see what the city council’s position is.
Goyeneche asks the council to investigate.
“The mayor’s use of the city-owned apartment at Pontalba is consistent with the use of previous mayors,” Cantrell communications director Gregory Joseph responded. “In the 2013 franchise agreement, there are no rules governing the use of this unit and the FMC believes that the mayor has no obligation to pay rent for this apartment because they use it in the same way as mayors previous.”
The mayor made headlines recently, after she said economy-class passenger flights were dangerous for black women, while insisting she would not refund $30,000 of taxpayers’ money spent on first class flights to France and Switzerland.
“My travel accommodation is about safety, not luxury,” Cantrell said Thursday at a news conference.
“As all women know, our health and safety is often ignored and we have to navigate it alone.
“As the mother of a young child that I live for, I will protect myself by all reasonable means to ensure that I am there to see her grow into the strong woman I want her to be.”
“Anyone who wants to wonder how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world that black women walk around in.”
She repeatedly refused to reimburse the cost of an American Airlines luxury flight from Washington Dulles airport to Switzerland for herself in July, despite the city’s ban on luxury jet travel.
Cantrell spent around $10,000 on his own flat bed seat and spent a similar amount on a first-class return to France earlier this year – while his aides traveled by coach.
Cantrell defended her purchase of luxury tickets because she was “doing business” on behalf of the city and because she believed it would not be safe for her to travel economy class.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell refuses to reimburse money spent on international business and first-class flights to France and Switzerland
While the mayor sat in first class, his team, including his security detail, sat in the car.
The chief executive revealed that the legal department is still considering whether Cantrell should reimburse nearly $30,000 in taxpayers’ money for first-class tickets to France and Switzerland.
The mayor had an extremely piquant response when asked by reporters on Thursday whether she was planning to shell out to replenish the city’s coffers.
“Any expenses incurred in doing business on behalf of the City of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the City of New Orleans,” Mayor Cantrell said speaking outside the Nix Library.
‘One thing is clear; I do my job and will continue to do so with distinction and integrity every step of the way. And so, that’s what I have to say about it!
The mayor insists that travel and luxury travel spending was necessary to improve New Orleans itself.
But the city’s travel policy leaves little wiggle room: “Employees are required to purchase the lowest airfare available…Employees who choose to upgrade from Economy Class, Economy Class or in business class are solely responsible for the difference in cost”.
The policy also states: “Any travel expense reconciliation that results in an overpayment by the City requires the employee to reimburse the City within twenty business days.
Column: With errors galore in all 3 phases, the Chicago Bears remind us how bumpy the 2022 season promises to be
At the end of an ugly performance on a gloomy New Jersey afternoon, the Chicago Bears found themselves pulling together for one last eyes-closed, fingers-crossed, full-prayers miracle.
Only 8 seconds remained Sunday and the Bears were 67 yards from MetLife Stadium’s north end zone, the landmark for a potential last-gasp touchdown that could have maybe, possibly, by chance set up a game-tying 2-point conversion attempt. A whole ton of wildness had to happen to extend the game. But the Bears gave it a shot anyway on their final snap against the New York Giants.
“You’ve just got to hope for the best,” quarterback Justin Fields said, “and keep the ball alive.”
From their 33-yard line, away we went …
- Fields threw a 3-yard pass to Trestan Ebner, who immediately lateraled to Equanimeous St. Brown.
- St. Brown ran to the Bears 45 and, an instant before being hit by Adoree’ Jackson, threw a fastball across the field that bounced once, caromed off linebacker Micah McFadden’s thigh and somehow skittered back to Fields at the 40.
- Fields ran forward for 9 yards, then bombed a backward pass to St. Brown, who again burst ahead before throwing a wild pitch back to Ebner, who …
You know what? Let’s just summarize things here. During a madcap 43-second sequence, five Bears players touched the football, including offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins; Fields and Ebner each had it three times; and the chaos ultimately ended 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage when Giants safety Dane Belton dived on one last wild pitch.
Finally. Mercifully. The end.
That’s how Sunday’s “False Hope Bowl” ended with the depleted Giants surviving for a 20-12 victory that moved them to 3-1. For the Bears, that final play served as an appropriate snapshot of the entire afternoon, starting with the desperation continuing with all that helter-skelter action and culminating, of course, with a fate-sealing turnover.
The game was lost well before, with the Bears coming apart in all three phases during their second defeat of the season.
The defense was far too flimsy, allowing 262 rushing yards, including 49 yards and two touchdowns by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the first half.
The passing offense was again erratic, finishing with a season-high but still troubling 155 yards. The Bears were 0-for-3 scoring touchdowns inside the red zone and converted only 5 of 15 third-down attempts.
And the special teams? Well, fill-in kicker Michael Badgley was almost the day’s hero, scoring all 12 Bears points as he made the most of his emergency opportunity to spell Cairo Santos for a weekend.
But late in the game, with the Bears seeking a chance to mount a game-tying touchdown drive, rookie Velus Jones muffed the second punt return opportunity of his career, taking the wind out of the Bears’ sails.
It was the wind, Jones said, that crossed him up on Jamie Gillan’s punt, sending him swerving toward the sideline in front of the Giants bench, where he simply dropped the football at the Bears 34.
“The wind was carrying the ball a lot, especially in that direction,” Jones said. “You just have to beat the ball to the spot. I felt like I didn’t do that. I was still moving with it instead of beating the ball to the spot.
“It’s really frustrating. I’m definitely going to let this one sit and hurt.”
Matt Eberflus tried to balance his duties as both a supportive and empathetic coach and a demanding boss: “No one feels as bad as Velus does. We understand that. We’re going to rally our team around him.”
But a few moments later, Eberflus added: “It comes down to being under the football, squeezing your elbows and then high tucking it.”
Throughout his postgame news conference, Eberflus emphasized he would have to review tape of Sunday’s game to offer a more comprehensive analysis of how the Bears played. But that video viewing is almost certain to leave him with an upset stomach.
First and foremost, the Bears’ first turnover — a Fields fumble with the Bears in scoring range in the second quarter — was a flagrant violation of Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle.
Fields was eyeing St. Brown on a crossing route when Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari beat left tackle Braxton Jones around the edge and hit the Bears quarterback.
“That was going to be a big play if we held up a little bit longer,” Fields said.
Instead, the ball came flying out, fluttered to the ground near the line of scrimmage and neither left guard Cody Whitehair nor St. Brown put enough effort into chasing it, allowing Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux to pounce on it for a takeaway.
“I saw it was a fumble,” Eberflus said, “and I don’t know exactly what happened. I’ll have to go back and look at it.”
Added Fields: “It’s just a lesson for the O-line. If you don’t hear a whistle blow, you don’t know if it’s incomplete.”
The Giants converted that turnover into a 75-yard touchdown drive.
That’s not the kind of concentration lapse or effort deficiency Eberflus will tolerate. He’ll have to make that clear in the coming days. Just as he’ll have to continue seeking ways to improve Fields’ production as the second-year quarterback searches for his first groove of the 2022 season.
Fields completed 11 of 22 passes Sunday for 174 yards and was sacked six times. He also gave the outside world another sound bite to parse when he took exception to a question about how he assessed the league’s 32nd-ranked passing attack.
Why, Fields was asked, isn’t the passing game working?
“Who said the passing game wasn’t working?” he said. “Numbers don’t matter in my opinion. As long as we win, like I’ve said, that’s all I care about.”
The Bears didn’t win Sunday, though. And they won’t win often with the passing-game struggles that have persisted through a month’s worth of games.
Not a single objective NFL analyst would argue that the Bears passing game is working. Fields has gone 36 possessions since throwing his last touchdown pass. And it says everything that the Bears seemed so eager Sunday to celebrate their longest play of the season — a beautiful 56-yard deep ball from Fields to Darnell Mooney on the game’s second series.
“We got Mooney going today,” Eberflus said. “Which is really good to see.”
Without question, it was a crisp route by Mooney and a picture-perfect pass. But those big-play moments need to be coming more than a couple of times each month.
Furthermore, that completion led only to a field goal. And the idea that a four-catch, 94-yard outing for Mooney — while a step forward — was somehow landmark shows how much grasping the Bears have been forced into doing.
For full context, Sunday’s loss came against a middle-of-the-road opponent that was riddled with injuries. The Giants entered without a handful of key players — Leonard Williams, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Tooney — who were dealing with various ailments.
And during Sunday’s action, they lost Ojulari (calf), Thibodeaux (back), safety Julian Love (concussion), right tackle Evan Neal (neck), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle).
Jones had to miss 12 offensive snaps after spraining his left ankle, then had to play the Giants’ final 11 plays with one bum wheel after backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was taken to be evaluated for a concussion.
Still, short-handed and not even playing all that well, the Giants coasted to a relieving home victory. That should offer Bears fans a reminder of how shaky and patience-testing this season figures to be.
The turbulence isn’t likely to lessen anytime soon.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly will announce his retirement Monday: ‘Health is more important than the game’
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step.
Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change.
La Russa plans to announce his retirement Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
“Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. “As much as he probably wants to be here day in and day out, the stress and the edge and the anxiety that this team probably gave him probably wasn’t good for his health.
“So he’s going to have a good retirement. It would be different if he was 50. He’s not in the beginning part of his career. He’s had a great career, Hall of Famer. Ultimately we fell short as players and we didn’t perform as well as we should have.”
La Russa’s hiring on Oct. 29, 2020, shocked the baseball world because he had not managed since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.
Monday’s reported announcement does not come as a surprise.
The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals the team announced he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors. The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
On Sept. 24 the Sox announced La Russa — who turns 78 Tuesday — would not return for the rest of the 2022 season at the direction of his doctors.
Nightengale reported the health issues related to La Russa’s heart are at the center of the retirement, with doctors advising him not to return.
“I think health is more important than the game,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said.
La Russa is second all time among major-league managers with 2,889 victories (he is credited with the wins during Cairo’s time as acting manager).
“I played for him, I know how intense he was,” Cairo said. “I know how prepared he was.”
La Russa won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and Cardinals (2006, 2011) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
“He needs to take care of his health, that’s first and foremost,” Sox outfielder/first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “It was a privilege to learn what he knows, how to go about stuff. Picking his brain has been helpful. People would say he’s probably forgotten more about baseball than I’ve learned so far.”
La Russa’s managerial career began with the Sox from 1979-86, guiding them to the 1983 American League West title.
He returned after the Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria following a 2020 season in which they made the playoffs but lost to the Oakland Athletics in three games in an wild-card series.
Less than a month after he was hired, reports emerged that La Russa was charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence after a February arrest. He pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving at a change of plea hearing that December in Arizona.
The Sox navigated through injuries and situations such as a discussion on “unwritten” rules to run away with the AL Central in 2021. But they lost in four games to the Houston Astros in an AL Division Series.
The expectations grew for this season, and the team fell far short. The Sox are one game under .500 (79-80) with three games to go after Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Padres.
“Wish we would have played a little bit better for him as a unit,” Kelly said.
Injuries to core position players, as well as starting pitchers and relievers, made an impact. But the team also had glaring miscues on the bases and in the field while never reaching its potential.
Additionally, moves such as intentionally walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count in a June 9 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers gained national attention. Fans voiced their displeasure with the inconsistent play, including chants of “Fire Tony” during an extra-innings loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11.
The Sox made a charge when Cairo took over, winning 13 of 19, before fading from contention during an eight-game losing streak.
There will be plenty of speculation about who’s in line to be the next manager and what other changes are ahead.
Asked before Sunday’s game if he would be interested in taking over full time, Cairo said: “That’s something I cannot control. Right now what I can control is what I’m doing right now with the players. We’ve got four more games and that’s up to the guys in charge.
“Would love to do it — of course I would love to be a manager somewhere. I hope here. But you know how it is. It is something you cannot control. I’ve just got to concentrate and finish my job here and make sure I do it the right way.”
The Sox played their final road game of the season Sunday. While the Padres were looking to secure a playoff spot, the Sox were playing out the string.
“The disappointing year we had, the players didn’t play to our potential,” Vaughn said. “It’s on us. We’re professionals. … With the talent we have, we should definitely have won more games and got into the postseason, but it didn’t happen. We have to go home hungrier and think about that.”
Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz take first place at 2022 Twin Cities Marathon
A 25-year-old man from Japan was the first male runner across the finish line in the 2022 Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday, which marked the 40th anniversary of the race.
Yuya Yoshida, from Higashi-Matsuyama, Saitama, finished the 2022 race in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds. Yoshida is the event’s first Japanese winner.
Last year’s winner, Mohamed Hrezi, finished with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 22 seconds.
The first female runner across the finish line was Jessica Watychowicz, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colo., who ran the race in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 9 seconds. She was the 17th person out of 6,495 runners to cross the finish line.
More than 20,000 people participated in the events over the weekend, which included the 26.2-mile marathon, a 10-mile race, a 5K, a 10K, and other activities.
Yoshida was followed by Daniel Mesfun, 34, of Flagstaff, Ariz., who finished at 2 hours, 13 minutes and 35 seconds. In the men’s division, Wilfred Kimitel, 37, came in third at 2 hours, 13 minutes and 51 seconds.
In the women’s race, Watychowicz was followed by 34-year-old Bridget Belyeu, of Newnan, Ga., who came in second at 2 hours, 35 minutes and 18 seconds. Kim Conley, 36, also of Flagstaff, Ariz., was the third woman to finish at 2 hours, 35 minutes and 43 seconds.
