Berkeley teenage brothers killed in Saturday night shooting at Oakland party
OAKLAND — Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two other revelers injured when gunfire erupted at a birthday party in Oakland on Saturday night.
Witnesses said the shooting happened on the second floor of a duplex at 988 Apgar Street near the Oakland/Emeryville border.
Family members and a Berkeley High teacher said the two teens killed were brothers from Berkeley. The teacher said the two surviving victims were also students at Berkeley High.
Family and friends have identified the two brothers as 17-year-old Jazy Soleto Garcia and 15-year-old Angel Soleto Garcia. Angel’s teacher said he was in second grade at school. The coroner’s office has not released their names pending next of kin notification.
Neighbors said around 30 to 40 teenagers attended what was believed to be a birthday party which started around 8pm on Saturday evening.
“It just started as a commotion where young people were drinking and congregating. (And then) broke out into bickering and hostility. Before you knew it, two guys came upstairs and started arguing. shoot it,” neighbor and witness Martin said. Opsahl, who lives across the street.
School officials released a statement confirming the student deaths.
“We are deeply saddened to learn that two Berkeley High School students and beloved members of the BUSD family lost their lives yesterday in a senseless act of gun violence,” Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel wrote in an email. mail. “Our hearts go out to their family and everyone affected by this tragedy. Because it was two of our own, we all feel this pain collectively and we need to stand especially close and take care of each other. “
Sandra Loving, president of Berkeley High PTSA, told KPIX in a statement on Sunday evening, “We will be holding all of our children close to us tonight. We will be working with the district and Berkeley High administration to support all of our students during this heartbreaking time.”
The deaths came during another weekend of deadly shootings across the city. Two other shootings claimed their lives and left another victim clinging to life.
City Councilman Dan Kalb said violent crime in Oakland has gotten out of control and it will take a comprehensive strategy to move forward.
“It’s about response, prevention and enforcement and doing what we can at the federal, state and municipal level to get guns off the streets,” he said. “It’s not easy, but we need to redouble our efforts and invest more dollars to do what we can and I’m absolutely going to be part of that effort.”
During the Apgar Street shooting, police officers who arrived found several victims with gunshot wounds.
“It looked like two people exchanging gunfire. It looked like at least two guns,” Opsahl said.
Witnesses saw school-aged boys and girls screaming and running from the house. We now know that many of the teenagers were students at Berkeley High.
A crime scene cleanup officer who entered the apartment said there were still lots of party decorations inside the two-bedroom apartment. He thinks the shooting happened in the kitchen.
“It was mainly around the kitchen that we ended up seeing the majority of what was in there,” said Ricardo De Luna Jr., a cleaner at Diablo Crime Scene Cleaners. The Walnut Creek company was hired by the city and the owner to clean up the bloodstains in the house and on the sidewalk.
Neighbors said the apartment was an Airbnb vacation rental. KPIX contacted Airbnb on Sunday morning but did not receive a response.
“(There were) a bunch of beer crates out front and I was like ‘let’s go.’ You just never think it would evolve into something like this,” Opsahl said.
The two injured teens were in stable condition as of Sunday, police said.
No suspects have been arrested.
The shooting came amid a wave of deadly violence on the streets of Oakland. After the latest shootings, 12 victims have died in the past two weeks. The city has seen 99 homicides so far this year.
Six people were injured last week when at least two gunmen fired 30 rounds on a school campus in East Oakland.
Oakland police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the department’s hotline at (510) 238-7950.
Supreme Court with Justice Jackson faces major tests on race
At the United States Supreme Court, the siege may be over, but the mood is still sour.
The nine justices of the nation’s highest court, six conservatives and three liberals, met publicly on Monday for the first time since its blockbuster ruling striking down abortion rights in Roe v. Wade. They face a sharp decline in public confidence even as protests have died down and security barricades have come down.
“The big question now is whether judges will feel any pressure to respond to public disapproval. It doesn’t look like it,” said Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center.
The conservative majority, led by Senior Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, is set to make more dramatic changes to US law in the coming months, including in several race-related disputes.
“The five most conservative members of the court are interested in a maximalist strategy, basically to push the law as far and as fast as possible while still keeping control of this court,” said Kate Shaw, a professor at the Cardozo School of Law and ABC News legal. analyst.
“Underlying the challenges in each of the race-related cases is the idea that the Constitution absolutely prohibits any distinction based on race, regardless of motivation,” Shaw said. “I think we might well see a vindication of that position.”
Judges will hear arguments about the use of race in undergraduate admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina later this month. The court’s Tories appear poised to end affirmative action in higher education, overturning decades of precedent and banning any consideration of race as a factor in student admissions.
“That could be the term when the court clearly stated that the Constitution is color blind — through a range of state actions,” Rosen said, “and further restricts the ability to be racially aware in voting rights and adoption. And that will be a sea change in American law.”
The court will decide whether Alabama’s electoral maps dilute black voting power under the Voting Rights Act and, in a major North Carolina case, decide whether state legislatures should have significantly more power over federal elections.
“It has a lot of implications for who gets to decide when, where and how real elections take place,” said Sarah Isgur, a former Justice Department attorney and ABC News legal contributor.
The judges will also hear a major case on gay rights and free speech that could have sweeping implications for anti-discrimination laws nationwide.
“The stakes really couldn’t be higher for LGBTQ people,” said Jennifer Pizer, acting chief legal officer of Lambda Legal, which advocates for members of the gay community.
A wedding website designer is asking the court to strike down a Colorado public accommodations law that she says requires her to serve LGBTQ couples. “There are some messages that I’m not able to promote through my business,” said Lorie Smith, designer and owner of 303 Creative LLC.
After a major ruling last term on power plant regulations, judges will rule on the EPA’s authority to protect wetlands over landowner objections. They will also pick up California’s Proposition 12, which would ban the sale of pork from pregnant pigs kept in crates.
“If this law were to continue, pork — especially in California — would be much more expensive,” said Lori Stevermer, vice president of the National Pork Producers Council.
These cases will unfold during a campaign season dominated by unusually high voter engagement around the court.
“Women are enrolling in greater numbers in a number of critical states since the Dobbs [abortion] decision, and all of that in a tight election cycle could be the difference in a number of races,” Shaw said.
With a rise in partisanship within the court, several judges attempted to project unity.
“We love each other. We really love each other,” Judge Amy Coney Barrett said at a joint event with Judge Sonia Sotomayor earlier this summer. “As we often joke, it’s like a marriage. We are starters for life and we get along well.”
But behind the scenes, relations between some judges remain strained, sources say.
Who leaked Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion on abortion remains an apparent mystery, several judges have said publicly. A report on the internal investigation is expected as early as this month, but it is unclear whether the findings will be made public.
“If not, I fear these types of leaks will become commonplace in the Supreme Court,” said Carrie Severino, former clerk at Thomas and president of the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative legal advocacy group.
Enter Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the sixth new judge in the past 13 years.
“Judge Jackson is going to be a fantastic colleague and will bring all kinds of new things,” Judge Elena Kagan said during an appearance in Chicago last month.
Jackson is the first former public defender and first judge raised in Florida. Her appointment marks the first time that four seats on the High Court bench will be filled by women.
“She is unlikely to be the deciding vote in some of these most important cases, on the other hand she could have a huge influence on the court in its ability to focus its dissents on specific judges to change certain of these majority opinions,” says Isgur.
Vogue magazine thrust Jackson into the spotlight last month with portraits taken at the Lincoln Memorial – his first major media appearance since being sworn in. But it’s Judge Thomas that most legal experts are watching the court’s decisions the most in the coming weeks.
“It’s Court Thomas,” Rosen said. “And Judge Thomas can go to great lengths to overturn the precedents he has stood for for a very long time.”
Three things learned from Gators’ rout of Eastern Washington
The Florida Gators imposed their will on 30-point underdog Eastern Washington during a 52-17 Sunday stroll in the Swamp.
The Eagles (1-3) did not back down from the Gators (3-2) and even took a quick 3-0 lead.
But this was a chance for coach Billy Napier’s team to spread its wings and spread the wealth as 16 players touched the football and Florida racked up 666 yards in a game Hurricane Ian delayed a day.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Backup quarterback Jalen Kitna is capable in relief.
Kitna replaced star Anthony Richardson after he briefly left during the first half for a right ankle taping following a low hit. The redshirt freshman promptly completed his first college pass — a 22-yarder to Ricky Pearsall — and appeared comfortable for a 19-year-old without experience.
The son of NFL veteran Jon Kitna assumed QB duties for much of the second half and finished an efficient 8 of 12 for 152 yards, highlighted by 62-yard strike to Caleb Douglas.
“It felt good, being there, being prepared for my team,” Jalen Kitna said. “I got a job to do.”
Kitna’s performance against an FCS foe could be the fool’s gold often arising from such mismatches. Chances are Kitna’s efforts provide a sigh of relief for a team without a healthy backup to Richardson.
Napier said Kitna has evolved in the primary backup role since Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III broke his thumb and required mid-August surgery. While Miller works his way into game shape, Kitna continues to improve.
“The last probably two weeks, he’s really grown up a lot,” Napier said. “Guy’s a pretty smart player. He’s learned our system. For the most part the ball went where it’s supposed to go.”
The ball reached its destination at an unprecedented clip during a Sept. 22 practice. Kitna completed every pass he threw, according to Napier.
“I don’t know that that’s ever been done,” said Napier, who coaches his team’s quarterbacks.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Kitna was a 3-star recruit who played at four high schools during his father’s nomadic coaching career. Kitna landed on former coach Dan Mullen’s radar when Jon Kitna worked with Dak Prescott, who played for Mullen at Mississippi State.
As a lightly recruited player who wears Florida’s iconic No. 11, made famous decades ago by Steve Spurrier, Jalen Kitna is in good company.
Record-setter Kyle Trask followed a similar path from Texas to Gainesville.
“I‘m no way trying to follow up in his shoes,” Kitna said. “I’m just playing my game.”
On Sunday, it was more than enough.
2. FCS games serve a purpose, maybe more so with playoff expansion coming.
Having quarterbacked Furman University (1999-2002), Napier supports opportunities for smaller schools.
The games are less competitive, less enticing for fans and ignored by television. Yet an EWU player could recall his trip to the Swamp as a career-defining moment.
“A large percentage of those guys, they’re not going to the National Football League,” Napier said. “They’re playing football because they love the game. That’s the thing I respect.”
The Gators are 22-1 against FCS foes, winning the last seven contests by an average margin of about 42 points.
But better competition isn’t always the best thing.
Expansion of the SEC to 16 teams and the College Football Playoff to 12 enhances the need for an FCS opponent to provide a breather, along with playing time for backups.
“That’s healthy for the locker room,” Napier said.
A nine-game SEC schedule, along with two Power 5 opponents and the possibility of multiple playoff games, leaves a spot well-suited to an FCS school.
3. Napier is willing to shake up things on defense.
This week it was Justus Boone and Jaydon Hill and last week Desmond Watson.
The starting defense might have to undergo more changes as coaches aim to fix continued issues. EWU finished with 16 plays of at least 10 yards, far too many for an FCS foe receiving a $750,000 payday to travel three times zones.
Against Eastern Washington, Boone replaced Princely Umanmielen at end while Hill started his first game since 2020, in place of Avery Helm a week after Tennessee torched Florida for 576 yards.
Boone responded with a career-high 4 tackles while Umanmielen chipped in 3.
“I don’t necessarily know that it’s Princely,” Napier said. “We’ve just got two really young players there that it’s competitive. We played them one to one today. Boone had played a little bit better … as of late.”
While downplaying the switch, Napier said players strive to be among the first 11 on the field.
“Competition is healthy for anybody,” he said.
Hill was in line to start in 2021 until a preseason knee injury. A less serious knee injury last spring derailed him again.
Sunday, Hill recorded 4 stops during his first start in almost two years but was beaten for an early third-down completion. Helm did not record a statistic.
True freshman safety Kamari Wilson also made his first start in place of injured veteran Trey Dean. Wilson managed 5 tackles and provided a physical presence.
A Gators defense looking for answers also benefitted from freshman Trey Smack handling kickoff duties. He recorded 7 touchbacks for a team struggling to cover kicks.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
The 750-hp GranTurismo Folgore is Maserati’s first electric vehicle
Along with the new combustion engine Modena and Trofeo variants, Maserati on Monday launched the all-new GranTurismo Folgore, the first all-electric model in the brand’s history. The EV GT is, in many ways, the flagship specification of the GranTurismo and the best blend of performance and luxury, offering the quickest acceleration and the quietest cabin.
Visually, the Folgore is nearly identical to the Modena and Trofeo models. There are Folgore badging on the front fenders which also feature unique LED-lit triple vents. Take a closer look at the spy-reshaped front grilles and an exhaustless rear diffuser that help reduce drag. The Folgore’s unique Aero wheels also cut through the air better than combustion model designs. (The wheels are still offset with 295/30ZR21 rear tires and the 265/35ZR20 front tires have a slightly higher sidewall.) With active grille shutters and lowered turbulence-reducing air suspension at high speeds, the Folgore is even more slippery than the Modena with a drag coefficient of 0.26 versus 0.28.
The Folgore also removes the circular fuel filler door from the driver’s side rear fender – as there is no gas tank – replacing it with a larger door just below the taillight on the fender. rear shocks that hides the CCS charging port.
Folgore, fully electric
The heart of the Folgore’s 800-volt electrical architecture is the 92.5 kWh (83.0 kWh usable) battery, most of which is nestled in a central tunnel rather than flat under the floor and seats. This “T-bone” configuration keeps the passenger’s hip point low and the overall coupe silhouette sleek. At 53.2 inches tall, the Folgore is the same height as the GranTurismo Modena.
The all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore focuses on power, not range
View all photos
The Folgore uses three 300kW motors – one shared by the front wheels and two on the rear axle which provide torque vectoring. The vaunted early previews”more than 1,200 horsepower“, which Maserati representatives confirm the engines are theoretically capable of achieving. However, the battery discharge capacity of around 560 kW limits continuous power to around 750 hp and 996 lb-ft of torque, which which is still impressive power. Great enough to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 km/h, faster than the GranTurismo Trofeo with identical top speed.
The Italian automaker has not released a range estimate for its electric grand tourer. I’m told it’ll boast well over 200 miles per charge, but Maserati also told me that its focus for the Folgore is on “uncompromising performance,” not top-end range. So expect numbers closer to those of The Porsche Taycannot one EPA estimate surpassing Tesla.
The electrical system can receive up to 270 kW on a DC fast charging station, quickly adding around 60 miles of range in just 5 minutes. The battery can also charge to 22kW on a Level 2 AC station. Expect more detailed charging estimates closer to launch.
To get the most out of the range, several levels of regenerative braking are selectable via the Folgore’s standard paddle shifters or via touchscreen control. Like the petrol variants, the EV’s steering wheel has an on/off button and a drive mode selector built into its hub. Drivers can choose between the default GT mode which limits power to 80 per cent, Max Range mode which limits acceleration and top speed to 81 mph, Sport or Corsa. Here, Corsa mode offers Max Boost and Endurance sub-settings – the former is a sort of qualifying mode that leaves nothing on the table, while the latter manages thermal performance for extended trail sessions.
Maserati Smart Assistant
The same Maserati Intelligent Assistant infotainment suite can be found on the dashboard of all three GranTurismo specs. All feature a trio of screens – including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a matching 12.3-inch main infotainment screen and a smaller 8-inch secondary touchscreen – and are powered by Maserati Connect for integration with Amazon Alexa, Tidal music streaming and more.
The Folgore’s system has a few bespoke features that make the electrical life a little easier. Navigation software integrates with battery management systems, triggering thermal preconditioning of the battery when en route to a DC charging point to enable faster, more consistent charging. Routes to destinations are calculated based on battery status and predicted consumption, while the map displays a dynamic range overlay of maximum cruising distance in real time. Cab air conditioning systems can also operate when the Folgore is parked and unoccupied, allowing preconditioning when plugged in, saving energy on the road.
The GranTurismo Folgore will launch alongside the Modena and Trofeo in early 2023. We hope to hear more about the lineup and pricing closer to that launch window. The Folgore is the first of what will be a wave of expected electric models from the brand, the next being the Grecale Folgore SUV. By 2025, Maserati plans to offer a battery-electric variant for every model in its range before moving to a fully electric range in 2030.
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rocks Anaheim area
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday in Anaheim, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Yorba Linda, two miles from Orange, three miles from Placentia and three miles from Chino Hills.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
According to a recent three-year sample of data, an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.
Did you feel that earthquake? Consider reporting your feelings to the USGS.
Are you ready for the Big One? Prepare for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into small steps over six weeks. Learn about earthquake kits, the apps you need, top tips from Lucy Jones and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before publication. If you want to know more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.
Bidens to view hurricane damage in Florida, Puerto Rico: CBS News Flash October 3, 2022
Orioles reset: How baseball writers could decide when Adley Rutschman becomes a free agent
As Adley Rutschman came to the plate in Saturday’s seventh inning, a chant broke out at Yankee Stadium.
“M-V-P! M-V-P!”
In reality, the cheers were for New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, whose 61 home runs are tied for the American League record and could earn him the circuit’s Most Valuable Player honor. But Rutschman’s season could also lead to some hardware for the Orioles’ rookie catcher.
His late May arrival propelled the Orioles into a surprising playoff push that ended over the weekend, and when his bat began to take off in mid-June, so too did Baltimore. On Monday, Rutschman will likely be recognized as the Most Valuable Oriole, as voted on by local media. Days later, 30 baseball writers throughout North America will cast ballots that will determine whether he’s also the American League Rookie of the Year.
In doing so, they’ll potentially be determining when Rutschman becomes a free agent.
As part of the new collective bargaining agreement that came out of Major League Baseball’s lockout of the MLB Players Association, players who finish in the top two in their respective league’s Rookie of the Year voting will be awarded a full year of service time. In most cases, three years of service time are required to become eligible for the salary boosts provided by arbitration, with six years needed to become a free agent.
Voting for Rookie of the Year, as well as MVP, Manager of the Year and the Cy Young Award is performed by the Baseball Writers Association of America, which also determines entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. For the rookie honor, two writers representing the 15 cities of the teams in each league select the top three players they view as deserving.
And despite not reaching the majors until 40 games into the year, Rutschman certainly fits that bill. Among first-year players with at least 300 plate appearances, the 24-year-old leads with 35 doubles, setting a record for an Orioles rookie or catcher, and ranks second in walks, on-base percentage, OPS and Fangraphs’ version of wins above replacement. In the last of those, he trails outfielder Julio Rodríguez, the presumptive AL Rookie of the Year favorite after posting a 27-homer, 25-steal season to help the Seattle Mariners to their first playoff berth since 2001.
If not for a right tricep strain suffered just as major league spring training began, Rutschman possibly would have broken camp with the Orioles, joining Rodríguez and other candidates such as Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan (a teammate of Rutschman’s at Oregon State), Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and Kansas City infielder Bobby Witt Jr. But because of that delay, Rutschman will finish short of the number of days in the majors necessary to earn a full year of service time, postponing when he will become a free agent from after the 2027 season to after 2028 — unless he finishes in the top two of AL Rookie of the Year voting. This year, he’s the only AL candidate who the CBA’s new rule will potentially affect.
Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone, the president of BBWAA, said the organization isn’t a fan of its members having such a direct impact on the players they cover. He noted that an early proposal from the MLBPA had the top five vote recipients awarded with a year of service, but the BBWAA felt that would risk giving individual votes too much influence; the group found that five times over the previous two decades, one vote had been enough to get a player into the top five.
There’s a risk of impropriety, where players, their representatives or front office members could persuade writers to vote certain ways. A media member’s relationship with a player could also impact how he or she votes without the player’s direct influence.
An MLB spokesperson declined to comment for this story, while the MLBPA did not respond to a request for comment.
“We don’t want writers influencing the earning power of the people that they cover, which could put them in potentially compromising situations,” Stone said. “But we also trust that our voters will vote with their hearts and their minds and not succumb to that. But it’s unfortunate that we’re being put in that situation.”
As a counter to the new CBA, which will last five years, the BBWAA has considered announcing only the award winners and not publicizing individual votes, “but we’re an organization that believes in transparency, so there’s a lot of discomfort with that,” Stone said. He added an alternative would be increasing the voting pool for each award, diminishing the value of a single vote.
This year, BaltimoreBaseball.com’s Rich Dubroff and Dave Ginsburg of the Associated Press are the AL Rookie of the Year voters for the BBWAA’s Baltimore-Washington chapter. Both said they don’t expect the attachment of service time to affect how they handle Rutschman’s place on their ballots.
“I don’t like that my vote will influence how his career is impacted, his future, but it’s not going to impact the way I vote,” Ginsburg said. “Same thing when I vote for Hall of Fame. For me, it has nothing to do with what it does for the person. I just vote on whether he’s worthy, and whether Adley’s worthy of being [No.] 1, 2 or 3 has nothing to do with how it will impact his future.”
Dubroff pointed out that he has voted for players he’s covered throughout his career; when Orioles closer Zack Britton didn’t blow a save in 2016, Dubroff was one of five voters to have the left-hander atop his five-player Cy Young Award ballot. He doesn’t expect the service time stipulation to impact whether he does so going forward.
Stone said some BBWAA members have opted out of voting for Rookie of the Year to avoid the potential conflicts of interest. Although The Baltimore Sun’s Orioles reporters are members of the BBWAA, it has long been the paper’s policy that they not participate in the organization’s award or Hall of Fame voting.
In adding this element to award voting, the MLBPA was seeking to curb so-called service time manipulation, where teams intentionally kept players in the minors longer than necessary to avoid them reaching a full year of service time. The most egregious case came in 2015, when the Chicago Cubs kept Kris Bryant in Triple-A one day past the date required for him to get a full year.
In addition to awarding players with a year of service time if they perform well after a delayed debut via Rookie of the Year voting, the new CBA also tries to encourage teams to have their top prospects on their opening day rosters. If a top prospect starts the season in the majors, spends enough of the year there and does well in award voting early in his career — again involving the BBWAA in the process — that team could receive extra draft picks. The Orioles have positioned themselves for that possibility next year with infielder Gunnar Henderson, holding the sport’s No. 1 prospect in the minors long enough this year that he maintains rookie eligibility into 2023.
Regardless of what Rookie of the Year voting does for Rutschman, he and the Orioles could render the situation moot by reaching an agreement on a long-term contract that goes at least through the 2028 season. The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Michael Harris II, a strong contender to be the National League Rookie of the Year, to an eight-year, $72 million deal in August that negated voting needing to determine his timeline for free agency.
But until such an agreement is in place for Rutschman, how long the Orioles have him under team control will be in the hands of 30 baseball writers.
What’s to come?
The Orioles will play their final three games of the season, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays. Although the series doesn’t have the playoff implications Baltimore hoped it would, there will be plenty to watch for.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Dean Kremer and Mike Baumann will start the first two games, but he wanted to consult Jordan Lyles before confirming the veteran right-hander would start the season’s final game. If Lyles does make that start, he would do so one inning and two strikeouts shy of his career highs.
Offensively, Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo enter the series tied for first in the AL in steals. It’ll be worth watching who comes away with the title. If they finish first and second, it’ll be the first time teammates have done so in either league since Montreal’s Marquis Grissom and Delino DeShields did so in 1992 and the first time in the AL since Kansas City’s Amos Otis and Freddie Patek in 1971. Mullins and Mateo also could join Elmer Flick and Harry Bay of the 1904 Cleveland Nips as the only pairs of teammates to tie for the league lead in steals.
What was good?
The responsibility to face Judge one last time in the Bronx fell on right-hander Bryan Baker, and in some ways, there might not have been a better person to have on the mound if Hyde was looking to avoid history.
Last season for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A team, Baker allowed only one home run in more than 40 innings, and he carried that suppressive ability with him when Baltimore claimed him on waivers. Entering Sunday, only five pitchers who have thrown as many innings (66 2/3) have also surrendered three home runs or fewer.
Then, he struck out five, Judge included, in two perfect innings for his 10th straight scoreless appearance. The past five have also been hitless, positioning the 27-year-old well heading into the winter. But he would prefer different timing.
“I don’t want the season to end right now,” Baker said.
What wasn’t?
The Orioles losing three of four to the last-place Boston Red Sox squashed whatever playoff hopes they might have had left. The last two weeks saw their share of winnable games slip past Baltimore, with the club dropping two of three to a 100-loss Detroit Tigers team and losing consecutive heartbreakers to the Houston Astros before the disappointment in Boston.
Any season in which a team finishes as the best in its league to not make the playoffs will have its share of what-ifs. The Orioles’ September supplied plenty on its own.
On the farm
Tuesday, the Orioles will recognize their yearly minor league award winners, with the hitting and pitching honorees speaking to the state of those players in the system.
Of Baltimore’s prospects with at least 400 minor league plate appearances, Brooks Robinson Player of the Year Jordan Westburg was the fifth best by weighted runs created plus, an all-encompassing offensive metric. He trailed Gunnar Henderson (Baseball America’s top overall minor leaguer), Colton Cowser, Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers with a still-impressive 127, with 100 being average. Including Hudson Haskin, the Orioles had six players with a wRC+ of more than 125, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays and speaking to the organization’s stockpile of offensive talent.
Pitching also presented a difficult decision, though that was because there were many solid performers rather than standout ones. Jim Palmer Pitcher of the Year Ryan Watson ended up the winner, with the Orioles recognizing an unexpected breakout from a player signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Watson ranked fourth in the system in innings, with the best ERA of the top nine in that category. Of that group, only Drew Rom and Jean Pinto ranked among Baltimore’s top 30 prospects according to Baseball America, with both in the back half. The Orioles haven’t invested much draft capital in pitching of late, leading to a group of interesting prospects without eye-popping statistics.
BLUE [email protected]
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
