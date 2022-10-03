Blockchain
Bitcoin in El Salvador – One Year Later
It has been one year since Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador. Crypto adoption has not been without issues in El Salvador, but it’s difficult to weed through the different stories about Bitcoin because there are so many competing interests promoting or FUDing Bitcoin. This article will filter through the nonsense and describe how Bitcoin in El Salvador has panned out one year after it became legal tender.
Why El Salvador Made Bitcoin Legal Tender
El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender ostensibly for a few reasons. The government cited the following reasons:
- A significant portion of El Salvadorans receive remittances from the United States. Remittances from the US actually make up 20% of El Salvador’s GDP. Fees for wiring money to El Salvador are not cheap. Bitcoin transactions are cheap, so the El Salvador government made Bitcoin legal tender to reduce the fees citizens must pay for remittances.
- Approximately 70% of El Salvadorans do not have bank accounts. Transacting in Bitcoin can act as a sort of bank account.
- El Salvador uses the United States Dollar, which is suffering from fairly bad inflation at the moment. El Salvador moved to Bitcoin to hedge itself against inflation of the US Dollar.
The three reasons listed above are all the official reasons that El Salvador gave for making Bitcoin legal tender. There are likely other reasons for El Salvador to make Bitcoin legal tender that they will not say publicly, though.
It’s also important to note that USD is still legal tender in El Salvador. The country still mostly uses USD despite Bitcoin legal tender. Anyway, the next section will discuss the reality of Bitcoin use in El Salvador since the country made it legal tender.
Bitcoin in El Salvador – The Reality
This section will cover point by point the official reasons that El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender and then describe the reality of the situation. First of all, remittances in El Salvador. Are Salvadorans using Bitcoin for remittances?
No, Salvadorans are not really using Bitcoin for remittances. According to information from worldcoinstats.com only 3.2% of all remittances are done in Bitcoin, which is pretty bad. Of course, no one expected this number to jump to 100% overnight, but it’s an underwhelming use compared to what many in crypto expected.
Next, are Salvadorans using Bitcoin for their daily transactions?
Again, not really. There’s no hard data on this figure, but it’s estimated that approximately 80% of shops in the country do not accept Bitcoin despite it being legal tender in the country. With that in mind, it’s unlikely that Salvadorans are using Bitcoin for most of their transactions.
This came as surprise because the Chivo wallet app (the official Bitcoin lightning network app of El Salvador) had over 4 million downloads when it was released. However, this is because new Chivo wallets received a free $30 deposit. The average salary in El Salvador is $12 per day, so $30 is a few days of work for many Salvadorans. Of course many would download an app for a free $30 when they make so little per day.
Finally, has Bitcoin served as a good hedge against inflation of the United States dollar?
Well, El Salvador bought approximately $100 million worth of Bitcoin over the past year at an average price of $45,000. The current price of Bitcoin is about $19,000. USD inflation currently stands around 8.2%, so El Salvador has lost more money by holding Bitcoin than it would have if it held USD over the past year.
Of course, Bitcoin is more of a long term thing for El Salvador, so it’s a little silly to declare this a failure after only one year.
What Went Wrong With Bitcoin in El Salvador?
As you can see from the above points, Bitcoin in El Salvador has not been the great success that many people expected. There’s not much reason to fear, though. It has only been one year since El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in the country.
The biggest problem with Bitcoin in El Salvador is that El Salvador picked probably the absolute worst time to make Bitcoin legal tender. They basically did it right at the top of the bubble and then proceeded to buy “the dip” anytime the price dropped – the problem was the price kept dropping.
Anyone that went all in on Bitcoin around that time would be down about 50% right now. It happened to plenty of people, but in the case of El Salvador it happened to the entire country. If El Salvador would have invested in Bitcoin a year or two earlier, then the country would be up 500% on its investment and many would declare it incredibly succesful.
This will likely occur if the price of Bitcoin rises again, which its expected to do after the Bitcoin halving. The problem with that the next halving is a few years away in 2024. Can El Salvador stay with Bitcoin for that long? Or will the country abandon the cryptocurrency before the price recovers?
The other problem with Bitcoin in El Salvador is that the government forced people to use it, which goes against a lot of the principles of cryptocurrency. In fact, is it even cryptocurrency at that point?
We would argue that it’s not really cryptocurrency if the government forces you to use it. The government specifically forced people to use the Chivo wallet app, which has a reputation for having a lot of bugs. And that has left a lot of Salvadorans with a bad first impression with Bitcoin because they associate all the bugs with the Chivo app as problems with Bitcoin.
This is still a relatively minor problem, though. The bigger problem was that El Salvador picked the worst time to invest in cryptocurrency, but it’s still worth mentioning the other problem with the current system in El Salvador.
Final Thoughts
To summarize, Bitcoin in El Salvador has not been very successful one year into the country making it legal tender. There is still no need to fear, though. Bitcoin is a long term project for the country, so if El Salvador can stick to their Bitcoin experiment, then they will likely see it become successful.
Tokens.com to Speak at the W3BX Investor Summit
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to share that the company will be attending this year’s W3BX Investor Summit and Expo, which will be taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas from October 10th to 13th. Tokens.com’s CEO, Andrew Kiguel, will deliver a keynote address at the event. He will be speaking alongside other visionary CEOs, prominent futurists and industry experts from Mastercard, O’leary Ventures, Amazon Web Services, and Kraken.
This year’s W3BX Investor Summit will host a collection of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats focusing on investing in web3. The conference takes place over four days and will be hosting guests ranging from Fortune 500 companies to venture capitalists, retail and institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and Blue-Chip NFT Collectors. The event will feature senior executives from over 100 private and public companies all within the growing web3 sector.
Senior management from Tokens.com, and its subsidiaries Metaverse Group and Hulk Labs will be in attendance and will be participating in a panel discussion. In addition, Tokens.com will have a booth on the Expo floor where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Company directly from its leaders. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to connect with the team at the Tokens.com expo booth number 218 or reach out via email to [email protected]
“As a keynote at this year’s W3BX Investor Summit and Expo, I’ll be connecting with new and prospective Tokens.com shareholders,” said Andrew Kiguel, Tokens.com CEO. “This is a best-in-class event and we are looking forward to educating a new audience on the breadth of web3 businesses that we give investors exposure to through Tokens.com and our subsidiaries, Hulk Labs and Metaverse Group.”
For more information on the W3BX investor summit and expo please visit https://web3expo.live/.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and builds Web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within Web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Bella Protocol Shows Strength, Can Bulls Break A Key Resistance?
- BEL price creates more bullish sentiment as price struggles to break and hold above the daily 50 EMA
- BEL looks more stable as bulls breakout of a descending triangle
- The price of BEL could face major resistance at $1
Bella Protocol (BEL) had a rocky start to the year, failing to live up to its initial hype. However, this could be set aside as the price has recently turned bullish against tether (USDT). Bella Protocol (BEL) has seen more of a downtrend than an upside in the bear market, with the price struggling to regain the bullish structure and failing each time, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling to a region of $18,700, affecting the price of altcoins. (Data from Binance)
Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The cryptocurrency market hasn’t had the best price movement in recent times, but that doesn’t mean that some crypto assets haven’t shown great strength in bouncing from their lows and breaking out of their downtrends to establish bullish momentum.
Despite showing less price movement in recent weeks, the price of BEL has continued to trade below the key resistance level of $0.67, preventing a rally to new highs.
The price of BEL ended the week looking more bullish as bulls pushed the price to break the resistance at $0.67, setting up a more bullish price movement for the price of BEL in the coming week.
The price of BEL is being rejected near $0.65, preventing it from trending higher. The price of BEL has previously been affected by news from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). BEL price has responded positively after breaking out of its downtrend price movement.
The price of BEL needs to break and hold above $1 for the price to rally to a higher region with more bullish sentiments; if the price of LIT gets rejected from this region, we could see the price retesting a region of $0.75 acting as good support zones.
Weekly resistance for the price of BEL – $1.
Weekly support for the price of BEL – $0.75.
Price Analysis Of BEL On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of BEL continues to look bullish as it breaks out of a descending triangle after trading in a range of downward trends and faces resistance at $0.65 to trend higher.
The price of BEL is $0.63 lower than the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). On the daily timeframe, the prices of $0.65 and $1 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMA for BEL.
Daily resistance for the BEL price – $1.
Daily support for the BEL price – $0.65-0.75.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Post Ethereum Merge New Blocks Creation Rate Surges
- The average block time for Ethereum has decreased by more than 13%.
- Ethereum blockchain transitioned away from the power-intensive proof-of-work.
It has been discovered that the Ethereum Merge update, which aimed to shift the blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has improved the rate at which new Ethereum blocks are generated.
It was widely agreed that The Merge was one of Ethereum’s most important enhancements. Several myths about reduced gas prices and speedier transactions that arose as a consequence of the buzz were dispelled. The blockchain, however, has seen noticeable improvements after the Merge, such as a dramatic rise in daily block generation and a significant drop in average block time.
Results Starting to Appear
Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus was finalized on September 15, along with the Merge update. That same day, daily block production increased by almost 18%, from about 6,000 blocks to 7,100 blocks.
Along with this change, YCharts data shows that the average block time for Ethereum has decreased by more than 13%. The block time is the amount of time it takes for miners or validators inside a network to validate transactions.
The aforementioned results demonstrate the constructive effects of the Merge update on the Ethereum network. As the Ethereum blockchain transitioned away from the power-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus process, GPU prices in China plummeted after the update.
According to a Chinese retailer, the price of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 plummeted from 8,000 yuan (about $1,118) to 5,000 yuan (about $560) in only three months. Moreover, the vendor said that nobody in China was purchasing new PCs or graphics processing units.
According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $1,294.83 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,628,791,591 USD. Ethereum is up 0.32% in the last 24 hours.
CoinW Prioritizes Bolstering Marketization in India Amid Huge Potential
- CoinW Exchange plans to host in-person events and engage with local Indian KOLs.
- The Indian blockchain sector has raised over $627M via 16 fundraisings this year.
CoinW is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that has made security and compliance deployments a priority from the start. CoinW was founded in 2017, and in the five years since then, the company has secured financial licenses from authorities in the United States (the MSB), Singapore (the MAS), Lithuania (the SVGFSA), and Abu Dhabi (the FSRA).
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Bureau of Canada issued CoinW with its MSB (Money Services Business) license on August 25, 2022. This implies CoinW may legally provide services in Canada relating to crypto assets including trading, payment, derivatives, etc.
To better serve its global client of 8 million blockchain investors, cryptocurrency asset trading platform CoinW Exchange has established 16 regional trading service centers in 13 different countries and regions. The official website may now be seen in five different languages: Chinese, English, Korean, Vietnamese, and Turkish, allowing people from all around the globe to participate in trading without any language barriers.
Over the last five years, CoinW has dedicated itself tirelessly to improving its worldwide strategy and operations. As more nations adopt blockchain technology and finance, digital money has made inroads into the mainstream economy. One of the countries with tremendous potential is India. According to statistics, the Indian blockchain business has raised over $627 million via 16 fundraisings this year, which is 14.25 times higher than in 2021.
With a population of over 1.3 billion people and a younger generation that is more open to innovative solutions like blockchain and cryptocurrencies, India is a promising market. In order to further connect with and serve its Indian user base, CoinW Exchange plans to host in-person events and engage with local Indian KOLs and communities in the country.
The cryptocurrency market is a worldwide exchange that never closes. India’s market potential is enormous since it is the most populous democratic nation. Taking India as a significant area in Asia-Pacific, CoinW Exchange will continue to promote globalization and localization in the future by aggressively exploring collaboration with Indian regulatory authorities and bolstering the local marketization process.
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.”
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
Q: Tell us about the PointPay ecosystem. What projects does it include, and what services does it provide? Who are your main clients?
A: PointPay is a comprehensive service provider in the cryptocurrency market. Launched in 2018, PointPay already has more than one million active users worldwide. We seek to help people from all walks of life access the financial tools they need to build a better future.
Our core products are a blockchain-based bank, exchange platform, cryptocurrency wallet, and payment system. We offer a diverse range of services that enable you to buy and sell digital assets, take out cryptocurrency loans, store your holdings securely, earn passive income on your holdings, and more.
We aim to provide a comprehensive range of services in one place. We’ve developed many innovative products, such as Launchboard, Escrow, and HR Talent:
- PointPay Launchboard offers investors the opportunity to be among the first to invest in promising cryptocurrency projects. Our goal is to support the crypto economy by providing our customers with priority access to quality emerging projects.
- PointPay’s Escrow Platform is a service that helps protect buyers and sellers in transactions. We act as a middleman to help ensure successful transactions by keeping the buyer’s money secure in an escrow account.
- PointPay Talent Platform – is a platform that matches employers with remote professionals. The Talent Platform is our solution to finding and attracting top-level talent worldwide.
Q: Your company provides cryptocurrency banking services. What functions are already available? Tell us more about it.
A: PointPay, a blockchain-based bank, allows users to earn interest on 32 of the most popular digital assets by simply funding a Savings account. We offer a transparent and simple interest rate that allows anyone to earn APY on their assets.
Furthermore, PointPay customers can borrow and lend seven popular cryptocurrencies with USDT as collateral. Cryptoloans do not require a credit check because digital assets serve as collateral for transactions. We offer the lowest interest rates on cryptocurrency loans – users can borrow assets from us at 0.012% per day. We are planning to launch crypto debit cards, enabling users to make online and in-store purchases with the same ease as with a traditional debit card.
Q: What crypto processing options do you offer? How do you work with accounts? Can a large business organize cryptocurrency acceptance with the help of your solutions?
A: Several months ago, we introduced the Unified Balance System. Now users have two accounts in the PointPay System – Regular and Savings. Regular Accounts can be used to perform any transactions, such as trading on the exchange, buying or selling crypto, etc. A Savings account serves as an interest-bearing account. It is suitable for holding your funds as you can transfer funds only 3 times per month; otherwise, you will not earn interest on your funds.
PointPay Payment System allows customers to buy and sell digital assets with a bank card for fiat currencies, such as USD, EUR, GBP, and others. You can easily buy or sell assets using Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, and more. We support over 50 major fiat currencies via our developed network of payment providers.
We are planning to introduce recurring payments for individual clients and businesses so that they can accept periodic payments from customers.
Q: What earning opportunities for regular users (staking, trading) does your platform provide?
A: In addition to Savings accounts, we offer a Staking Program that allows you to earn passive income. The program provides an easy way to earn passive income by locking up PXP tokens in your personal wallet. Users can lock their tokens for 3, 6, or 12 months to receive rewards on a progressive scale – the more tokens they invest, the higher their return will be at the end of the period.
We are constantly adding new ways for customers to earn rewards. For instance, our new service Launchboard allows PXP token holders to vote on projects that want to be listed on our platform. In return, token holders will receive project tokens.
Our users can take advantage of our cryptocurrency exchange to grow their portfolios. We provide three types of interfaces: Classic, Advanced and Quick Exchange. The Classic and Advanced versions are intended for experienced customers, while Quick Exchange offers simplified exchange functionality. We also offer some of the market’s lowest trading and withdrawal fees.
Q: Tell us more about your token. How is it used in the ecosystem?
A: PXP is a utility token that allows our clients to use all the benefits of our PointPay Ecosystem.
As the owner of the token, you can enjoy:
- Reduced Maker/Taker fees, depending on the number of tokens you hold;
- Earning passive income on Savings accounts and Staking;
- Instant commission-free transfers within the PointPay Ecosystem;
- Access to promising innovative projects on the Launchboard platform and much more!
We are constantly working on expanding the perks and bonuses for our token holders.
Q: Tell us about the company’s plans for the next 3-5 years.
A: We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people. We plan to attract investors, traders, and everyday users by creating an ecosystem of complex solutions. We always follow the trends in cryptocurrencies to offer the most relevant and in-demand products. Soon, we plan to launch several new solutions such as Margin Trading, Recurring Payments, ACH transfers, and much more.
In three to five years, we aim to build the leading ecosystem of cryptocurrency products that provide our users with all the services they may require in one place. We strive to become the number one cryptocurrency services provider in the world.
$1.6M Worth BTC Seized by India’s ED Over Gaming Fraud
- Separately, it froze almost $550,000 in a combination of US Dollars and WRX.
- The accused was captured on September 25 by ED.
The top Indian financial crime investigation agency has blocked an account on Binance containing 85.9 bitcoins, or around $1.6 million, in connection with a gaming software fraud case that dates back two years. Separately, it froze almost $550,000 in a combination of US Dollars and WazirX’s local currency, WRX.
A large sum of Indian money, over $2.2 million, was confiscated in a series of raids conducted by the agency earlier this month in Kolkata. Aamir Khan, 25 years old, is accused of pulling off a swindle for an estimated $8.5 million.
Money Laundering Scheme
During the majority of the Covid-19 blackout, players could participate in E-Nuggets and use the app wallet service to deposit funds and gain prizes by playing a variety of games. The accused also removed their profile information and all data from the App’s servers, according to the investigative agency.
The investigation agency said that Khan utilized a fake WazirX account to buy cryptocurrency and send it to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
On February 15, 2022, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Park Street police station in Kolkata by Federal Bank, a large commercial bank. The financial institution filed a complaint regarding a possible money laundering scheme using Aamir Khan’s mobile game. However, it seems that the local police force was uninterested in investigating the matter.
The ED attempted to apprehend Aamir Khan during its searches on September 10, but was unsuccessful; the accused was not captured until September 25. Following the ED’s decision, the Kolkata Police Department also suspended the investigating officer, who was accused of lax investigation.
As regulatory scrutiny grows, the ED has been on the trail of fintech firms, cryptocurrency exchanges, and crypto fraudsters over the last several months.
