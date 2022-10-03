Braves complete Mets sweep, add division lead – The Mercury News

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ATLANTA – It was the biggest moment of the season and the Mets failed to meet it.
When the Mets touched down in Atlanta, they had a one-game lead over the Braves in eastern Newfoundland. They trailed two games after a sweep at the hands of their division rivals, and Atlanta now owns the tiebreaker of the season. They fell 5-3 on Sunday night in the series finale at Truist Park, capping a disappointing weekend that may have sealed their fate as a wild card team.
If this was a litmus test to see how the Mets (98-61) compare to the defending World Series champions in record time, then clearly this team isn’t there yet. They were outplayed in almost every facet of the game. They had three aces lined up — two of which are among the best big-game pitchers on the planet — and they failed the test against the Braves (100-59).
“They threw a little better than us and they swung the sticks a little better than us. We struggled to keep the ball in the stadium, but that’s been the case with (the Braves) all year,” manager Buck Showalter said. “They beat us once more than we beat them this year. Our guys are having a good year, but it hasn’t worked out for us the last three games.
Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt combined for 11 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings. These are the types of games these pitchers were born for and they couldn’t get away with.
But it is not that simple. Atlanta’s roster is one of the best and deepest in baseball. Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson have hit home runs in all three games of the series, with Swanson taking all three starters deep.
“I threw a 3-2 pitch in the middle and he hit,” Bassitt said of the home run he threw at Swanson in the first inning. “A world-class hitter who just put a good swing on a really bad pitch.”
The Mets, meanwhile, have scored just seven runs in 27 innings. That’s not good enough for any pitcher, let alone elites like deGrom and Scherzer. There’s been a lot of talk about how heavy the Braves are and how Mets work, but they haven’t made many.
That point was underscored in the third inning when they scored two runs and blocked two runners. The Mets put nine runners through the first three innings, increasing Charlie Morton’s pitch count. But they only tackled three.
Daniel Vogelbach homered Morton to start the second inning and tie the game at 1-1. Jeff McNeil, who is chasing former Braves first baseman and current Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman for the batting title, led the third with one of his own. Morton then gave up three straight singles to score Pete Alonso. The bottom of the order went down the order and the Mets came away with just a one-point lead.
It wasn’t enough.
Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud opened the game late in the inning with a two-run single from Bassitt. Olson’s third homer of the game came off Seth Lugo in sixth.
Bassitt (15-9) was shaky early on and lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits, walking three and hitting one. Bassitt, somewhat unusually, could not find his command.
“I kept waiting for him to follow suit,” Showalter said. “Chris has done that some nights, misses pitches, and then he’s kind of running around. Kind of what their guy did – he made an adjustment and went a little further in the game. But Chris was one of our best pitchers and he didn’t have it tonight.
Some of the Mets’ biggest hitters failed to make it through the series, including Francisco Lindor, who went just 2-for-13 on the weekend and retired with the bases loaded in third.
“I didn’t make the adjustments fast enough,” Lindor said. “They pitched well and I have to give a lot of credit to the pitching staff who performed. I didn’t have the series I wanted to have. It is the motivation to be better. I just need to be better.
The Mets are desperately clinging to a positive attitude and an opportunity to redeem themselves against the Washington Nationals at home this week. Showalter also said he was looking forward to making another team pay. They might get the chance to do that to the Braves later in October, as there’s still a chance these two teams will meet, although it probably won’t be until the NLCS.
To get there, they will have to play baseball much better than that.
“Take your hat off to Atlanta,” Showalter said. “And I hope you get the chance to play them again.”
()
California Daily Newspapers
Former left-wing president Lula came out on top in the first round of presidential elections in Brazil, which took place on October 2. His lead over the head of state Jair Bolsonaro is however less important than predicted by the polls and a second round will take place on October 30.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva thus obtained 48.4% of the vote, against 43.2% for Bolsonaro, according to almost final results, while the latest Datafolha poll gave the left-wing politician 14 points in advance.
“The fight continues until the final victory”, reacted the one who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, promising to “win this election”. The 76-year-old former steelworker, who admitted he was hoping to win in the first round, continued: “It’s just overtime. I can tell you that we are going to win this election.”
For his part, Jair Bolsonaro was delighted to have “defeated the lies” of the polls, and said he was optimistic for the “second half” of the ballot.
The outgoing president indeed has every reason to hope, especially since the Bolsonarists won important victories in the legislative and governorship elections organized in parallel with the presidential election.
In addition to the President and the Vice-President of the Republic, the Brazilians were indeed called upon to elect the governors of 27 states (including the Federal District of Brasilia), the 513 elected members of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the 81 Senators, as well as state legislatures.
According to analysts, the head of state’s Liberal Party (PL) is on track to win the largest number of seats in the Chamber of Deputies.
In the Senate, PL candidates and allied groups won at least 14 of the 27 seats up for grabs.
Among the new members of Congress are five former ministers of Jair Bolsonaro: the former Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles (who left the government due to suspicions of corruption), that of Health Eduardo Pazuello, Damares Alves (Minister of Human, Family and Women’s Rights), former Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina, as well as Rogerio Marino (former Minister of Development). The current vice-president was also elected to the Senate, which must confirm two Supreme Court justices in 2023.
The list of Bolonarists for the Senate also includes former soccer player Romario (re-elected) and Marcos Ponte, a former astronaut and former science minister who ousted Lula’s ally Marcio Franca, the poll favorite.
Brazilians also elected the governors of 27 states (including the Federal District of Brasilia).
PL candidate Claudio Castro was elected governor in Rio de Janeiro. But the biggest surprise came from Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous and wealthiest state, with the first-round victory of former infrastructure minister Tarcisio Freitas, who was second in the polls.
Freitas (PL) came out on top, ahead of Fernando Haddad, heir apparent to Lula and former mayor of the megalopolis of Sao Paulo, beaten by Bolsonaro in the 2018 presidential election. The two men will compete for the post of governor on October 30 during of a second ballot.
RT All Fr Trans
As Nicholas founder is on trial for securities fraud, a revamped management team is working to make the company the first to market commercial hydrogen trucks in the United States and overcome production and credibility issues that have plagued its shares.
The seven-year-old company’s first battery-powered electric trucks rolled off the assembly line this year, and around 300 are expected to be built by the end of 2022. Nikola said he plans to start to produce hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. cells next year. The Arizona-based startup said it has orders for about 1,500 trucks in total for its battery-powered and hydrogen fuel-cell models, designed to pull tractor-trailers with cargo.
wsj
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season, looking to take a young and promising team to the next level.
Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, apparently, a change of direction.
La Russa plans to announce his retirement on Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
“Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. “Even though he probably wants to be here day in and day out, the stress, the edge and the anxiety that this team probably gave him was probably not good for his health.
“So he’s going to have a good retirement. It would be different if he was 50. He is not at the start of his career. He had a great career, Hall of Famer. In the end, we fell short as players and didn’t perform as well as we should have.
La Russa’s hiring on October 29, 2020 shocked the baseball world as he hadn’t been successful since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.
Monday’s reported announcement comes as no surprise.
The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced he would not make it out that night under his coaches. doctors. The next day, the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
On Sept. 24, the Sox announced that La Russa — who turns 78 on Tuesday — would not return for the remainder of the 2022 season under the direction of his doctors.
Nightengale reported that La Russa’s heart-related health issues are at the center of the retreat, with doctors advising him not to return.
“I think health is more important than the game,” caretaker manager Miguel Cairo said.
La Russa is second all-time among major league managers with 2,889 wins (he is credited with the wins during Cairo’s time as caretaker manager).
“I played for him, I know how intense he was,” Cairo said. “I know how prepared he was.”
La Russa won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and Cardinals (2006, 2011) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
“He has to take care of his health, that’s first and foremost,” said Sox outfielder and first baseman Andrew Vaughn. “It’s been a privilege to learn what he knows, how to do it. Picking his brain has been helpful. People would say he’s probably forgotten more about baseball than I’ve learned so far. ‘now.
La Russa’s managerial career began with the Sox from 1979 to 1986, guiding them to the American League West title in 1983.
He returned after the Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria following a 2020 season in which they made the playoffs but lost to the Oakland Athletics in three games in a wildcard series.
Less than a month after he was hired, reports emerged that La Russa had been charged with two class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence after an arrest in February. He pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge at a plea change hearing in December in Arizona.
The Sox went through injuries and situations such as an “unwritten” rules discussion to run away with the AL Central in 2021. But they lost in four games to the Houston Astros in a series of the AL division.
Expectations have risen for this season, and the team has fallen far short. The Sox have one game under .500 (79-80) with three games left after Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Padres.
“I know he signed up to do a job and it’s eating away at him that he can’t do it for health reasons,” said Sox pitcher Lance Lynn – who also played for La Russa with the Cardinals. 2011 – after allowing one run in seven innings. “He’s had a hell of a career. He’s a Hall of Fame manager. He had a great race.
“But when it comes to an ending where you can’t really choose it because of health, that’s never how anyone wants to end anything.”
Injuries to middle position players, as well as starting pitchers and relievers, have had an impact this season. But the team also made glaring mistakes on the bases and on the pitch without ever reaching their potential.
Additionally, moves such as intentionally walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count in a June 9 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers captured national attention. Fans expressed their displeasure with the inconsistent play, including chants of “Fire Tony” in an overtime loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11.
The Sox carried a charge as Cairo took over, winning 13 of 19 before fading on an eight-game losing streak.
There will be plenty of speculation about who is in line to be the next manager and what other changes are to come.
Asked before Sunday’s game if he would be interested in taking over full-time, Cairo replied: “It’s something I can’t control. Right now what I can control is what I’m doing right now with the players. We still have four games and it’s up to the guys in charge to decide.
“I would love to do it – of course I would love to be a manager somewhere. I hope here. But you know how it is. It’s something you can’t control. I just have to focus and finish my job here and making sure I’m doing it the right way.
The Sox played their last road game of the season on Sunday. As the Padres looked to secure a playoff spot, the Sox were playing the ropes.
“The disappointing year we had, the players didn’t play to our potential,” Vaughn said. “It’s on us. We are professionals. … With the talent we have, we definitely should have won more games and made the playoffs, but that didn’t happen. We have to go home hungrier and think about it.
()
denverpost sports
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers didn’t think he’d play another terrible half on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback was right.
And Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes he doesn’t make what he called “the worst decision of the day” again when it comes to an ill-advised replay challenge.
They got away with it — narrowly — in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots at Lambeau Field. But if they hadn’t faced a third-rank rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe for most of the game, they might not have been able to make it.
“This way of winning, I don’t think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense,” Rodgers said. “And obviously I have to play better and I will play better.”
While fully appreciating that he’s lucky his team is 3-1 going into next Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in London, Rodgers didn’t shy away from the reality of what could have been. be.
“You can’t go 2-2 down to a third-tier quarterback and not play well in all three phases, so we had to have this one,” Rodgers said. “It doesn’t take away from the joy of winning, but it was the one we had to have.”
The Packers trailed 10-7 at halftime in part because of Rodgers, who:
Had the lowest assist rating (11.2) of any half in any of the 210 games he started.
Only threw the fourth pick six of his career when rookie cornerback Jack Jones jumped a route off the intended quarterback Allen Lazard, in which Rodgers said he “missed the pitch so badly [Jones] invaded him. It would have been good. If I threw the ball where I was supposed to, he probably picked it up right away.”
Was so off target on a short throw to Romeo Doubs that the rookie wide receiver couldn’t secure it easily enough before fumbling. “It wasn’t a good pitch,” Rodgers said. “Nice catch from him. I almost wish he had dropped it.”
Rodgers got almost nothing on the pitch in the first half. He completed just 1 of 5 passes with 10 or more air yards in the first two quarters. It was 24 yards for Lazard (who had six catches for 116 yards for the first day of receiving 100 yards by a Packers player this season). In the second half, Rodgers went 7 for 9 on such throws for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’ve settled in and don’t usually have two terrible halves,” Rodgers said. “So I kind of got back into the form that I expect from myself, and we started to rock football.”
It helped that Rodgers finally started to stretch the field. He averaged a season-high 9.0 rushing yards per attempt on Sunday after averaging 5.2 rushing yards in the first three weeks, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
It also helped the Packers rush for 199 yards (including 110 by Aaron Jones on 16 carries).
But mistakes still forced them to go into extra time.
One was from LaFleur, who challenged what he thought was a 40-yard touchdown catch by Doubs with 2 minutes and 2 seconds left in regulation. Doubs clearly didn’t secure the catch, and LaFleur even said his sky-eyed coach Connor Lewis told him so. Still, LaFleur threw up the red flag anyway. Losing the challenge cost him a timeout that could have helped the Packers win in regulation, but instead they won the ball with just four seconds left.
“I’m not too proud of this moment,” LaFleur said. “It was an emotional decision, and I think it’s a great learning lesson that you can never make those emotional decisions in the heat of the moment. You know best. You have to survive on the ground. Connor Lewis was in my ear, it’s in the box and it’s in my ear, and he said, ‘I don’t think so.’ And he said we shouldn’t argue with it. I just made an emotional decision, and it was almost like throwing a Hail Mary. It could have come back and bit our ass.”
And then there’s the Packers defense, which was highly touted before the season. The defense has come close to letting a third-string quarterback beat it, and it’s struggled on the run (the Patriots are averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) so far.
While the way they won may not be sustainable, that doesn’t mean the Packers can’t keep winning.
“I think winning is sustainable, for sure,” Rodgers said. “I think we’re going to have to play a little better against the starting quarterbacks and if our defense isn’t playing as well as it can.”
espn
HONG KONG — China’s securities regulator has told investment banks operating in the country to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a twice-in-a-decade Communist Party meeting next month, people say. close to the file.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission recently issued a notice to several securities firms, including domestic units of major international banks, the sources said. Mainland China activities of Goldman Sachs Group and JP Morgan Chase & Co. were among those contacted by the regulator, the sources added.
wsj
Crime
Adam Howe, the man Truro Police arrested for allegedly killing his mother and setting her body on fire on their lawn, died in police custody on Sunday.
Following a medical emergency in his jail cell, Howe was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, NBC 10 reported.
Officials said they have not yet determined the cause of death.
“Out of respect for the family, we have no additional comments or details,” a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement late Sunday. “This family has been through a lot this weekend; please keep them in your prayers.
Here’s what we know about the incident so far.
Police responded to a request for a wellness check and a separate fire report around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Truro Police Department. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Adam Howe outside the house and a fire on the lawn.
The police soon realized the fire was a burning body, and Howe quickly returned to the house, locking the door.
The Cape Cod Regional SWAT team was called and eventually entered the house. Howe was arrested and charged with murder.
The victim has been identified as Adam Howe’s mother, Susan Howe, 69.
Susan Howe was a beloved and well-known member of the Truro community, bringing energy and a passion for public good to the small town near the tip of Cape Cod.
Susan Howe recently helped renovate a local playground to make it fully accessible and encouraged the city to display blue lights in the name of autism awareness, The Boston Globe reported.
She was chair of the board of the Truro Historical Society, where she coordinated the signing of a 20-year lease with the National Park Service to preserve the historic Highland House. With the signing, documented in a 2017 Facebook post, the historical society pledged to continue running the hotel built in 1907 as a museum dedicated to Truro’s history.
“Susan has brought immense creativity, energy, time and passion to our organization. She loved Truro and was totally committed to preserving our history and culture and the well-being of her beloved town,” the historical society said in a statement to the World. “Susan was a shining light in our organization and in our city. She was loved by so many of us and will be forever missed.
Susan Howe also served on the Truro Disability Commission. She helped install exercise equipment at Puma Park Playground and was coordinating the installation of a communication board at the park to help non-verbal people enjoy the space, according to World. A recent commission meeting was held at a property owned by the historical society to accommodate its busy schedule.
“Our hearts are heavy to learn that we have lost a beloved member of our community, Susan Howe. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this time of tragic loss. We follow the example of the law enforcement as they investigate this tragedy and have no further comment at this time,” the Truro Select Board said in a statement.
On Saturday, Truro Police said arrangements were being made for Adam Howe to be “assessed for mental health issues”, after investigators spoke to family members.
After his arrest, Adam Howe was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of a medical condition, the World reported. He was later released from hospital but remained in police custody. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe told the newspaper that his office is in the process of committing Adam Howe to a facility such as Bridgewater State Hospital or Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Boston for health evaluations. mental.
O’Keefe declined to say whether or not police spoke with Adam Howe after his arrest, or if he provided any information about his mother’s death.
“The mental health system – I’ve seen it fail so many times in these kinds of tragedies,” O’Keefe told the World. “It really is a broken system and I hope we fix it one of these days.”
This is not the first time Adam Howe has been detained. He was arrested in August by Tewksbury Police after he allegedly broke into a business in Old Main Street. An employee arrived around 7 a.m. to find him inside, and he quickly left.
Officers then located Adam Howe on Main Street, identifying him as the suspect in the break-in. Police also learned that Howe was wanted on a warrant from Salem, NH, for receiving stolen property. He was stopped.
When searching for Adam Howe, police found he had Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, without a prescription. He pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing in late September.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy