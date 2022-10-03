Blockchain
Chainlink Crosses $6.18 Trillion In Transaction Value
The reception of Chainlink among crypto enthusiasts has been positive. The ecosystem’s transaction volume has surpassed $6 trillion, according to the project’s official Twitter account. Because of this rise, the number of native integrations in the ecosystem rose from 12 to 15.
At this point, it appears that Chainlink may be en route to the proverbial moon. Shouldn’t a price increase coincide with improved metrics? No, not quite. The on-chain stats for LINK don’t look good, according to the statistics provided by Santiment.
Chainlink Market Cap Down
As of this writing, there has been significantly less progress made on the LINK chain than in previous months. The value of Chainlink’s stock on the market is likewise much lower.
The market cap for LINK on October 2 was $284,961,375, a decline of 78.06% from its all-time high of $1,299,905,978 on September 29, data from CoinGecko show.
A downward trend may be forming. However, at this time, Chainlink’s price is quite volatile on the intraday and 4-hour time frames.
LINK’s historical volatility is rather high, ranging between 64.75 and 50.27, indicating that its price frequently fluctuates between ranges.
The Stoch RSI figures are also falling, although the relative strength index of the coin is quite constant.
Although the coin’s performance indicates a downward trend, LINK HODLers may still have reason for optimism.
Chart: TradingView.com
LINK Investor Confidence Up
According to statistics from CryptoQuant, LINK exchange reserves are currently below average. This may suggest that the coin is not undergoing a significant selling pressure.
This is depicted on the graphs as a price increase. As of the time of writing, LINK is up 2.26 percent on a 4-hour scale.
The price of the coin fluctuates between $7,026 and $6,574. These two support levels are significant, as any breach by the bears might cause a sell-off that pushes the price below $6.
The chart also reveals a head-and-shoulders shape, which can act as a development impediment. However, as of this writing, the token has broken through and is on an intraday and 4-hour upswing.
Considering the current report for the third quarter of 2022, this could indicate a rise in investor confidence.
As the ecosystem continues to flourish, LINK holders should anticipate more good news in the coming days.
LINK total market cap at $3.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Matt Homer, Cryptocurrency Investment Leader and Former Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Research and Innovation Division at the New York Department of Financial Services, Becomes Senior Advisor to Tusk Strategies’ Crypto + FinTech Practice
Recent Additions of Matt Homer and Shontell Smith Bolster Tusk’s Unparalleled Crypto + FinTech Practice in New York and Beyond
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building off a decade of guiding the world’s fastest-growing start-ups through major regulatory, communications and public affairs challenges, Tusk Strategies today welcomed Matt Homer as Senior Advisor to its expanding Cryptocurrency + FinTech Practice. Matt will advise on the rapidly developing state and federal political landscape impacting the crypto, blockchain, and the financial services ecosystem.
Matt becomes Senior Advisor to Tusk with unparalleled public and private sector experience. Prior to entering the venture capital space full-time, Matt founded and ran the Research and Innovation Division at the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), where he led efforts involving fintech, crypto, insurtech, and regtech. He also chaired the Conference of State Bank Supervisor’s FinTech Steering Group. Before that, Matt was Head of Policy and Research at Quovo, which was acquired by Plaid during his tenure. Earlier, Matt was with the FDIC and launched two innovation programs with USAID, promoting cashless payments and regtech knowledge-sharing among regulators. He has also been an advisor to the U.N., World Bank, Aspen Institute and Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance.
Tusk Strategies also announced that Eric Soufer, the Head of the firm’s Crypto + FinTech Practice, has been promoted to partner.
Matt Homer, Senior Advisor at Tusk, said “I’ve long admired the impact Tusk has had tackling difficult public policy issues to enable innovation and entrepreneurship. Bradley has been an example in my career and Eric is one of the most thoughtful and effective policy and political strategists operating in fintech and crypto. I’m excited and honored to serve as an advisor to the Tusk team as they continue to influence and shape the policy landscape for fintech and crypto.”
Eric Soufer, Partner and Head of the Crypto + FinTech Practice at Tusk, said “We’ve all been fans of Matt for a long time and so we are thrilled to formally welcome him to the Tusk Strategies network. His experience navigating novel and complex regulatory challenges in crypto, DeFi, and financial technology will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients.”
Matt is currently Executive in Residence at Nyca Partners, a venture capital firm focused on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. Matt also recently joined the Board of Managers at Gemini Trust Company, a leading crypto-native finance platform.
Tusk Strategies has been advising some of the biggest names in crypto, blockchain, fintech and NFTs since 2014. In recent years, Tusk Strategies has advised industry leaders such as Paxos, Zero Hash, Genesis, Circle, eToro, Tezos, Apex Crypto, Sorare, Moonpay, the Crypto Council of Innovation (CCI), and the Proof of Stake Alliance, among many others.
The addition of Matt comes on the heels of a major expansion at Tusk Strategies in 2022. New senior team members include Shontell Smith, previously chief of staff to the New York State Senate Democratic Majority, and Cristóbal Alex, the former White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary under President Joe Biden and current MSNBC contributor, who opened Tusk’s Washington, DC office. Jackie Zupsic also recently launched a new Los Angeles office to deepen Tusk’s national communications and policy capabilities.
About Tusk Strategies
Tusk has led successful interdisciplinary campaigns for dozens of the world’s leading disruptors in tech, finance, mobility, healthcare, and countless other industries, helping them build their brands with thought leadership and earned media; gain market share with cutting edge commercial strategies; and solve complex “bet the company” regulatory challenges in markets across the globe. Tusk Strategies was founded by venture capitalist, philanthropist and political strategist Bradley Tusk and is now led by CEO Chris Coffey.
www.tuskstrategies.com
@tuskstrategies
Contacts
Blockchain
As Crypto Storage is Still a Major Problem, Can NFT integration Solve the Issue?
Now a trillion-dollar market, the crypto ecosystem has withered some of the toughest conditions within its period of existence. However, like any other technological innovation, it is not short of native challenges. This ‘lucrative’ market faces a myriad of shortcomings, including criticisms from regulators and long-standing financial institutions. But the most significant hurdles are currently attributed to the underlying infrastructures.
In a recent interview during the Paris Blockchain Week, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao identified crypto custody as one of the hardest challenges that remains unsolved. According to CZ, the inaccessible and complex nature of crypto wallets is undoubtedly hindering mass adoption in the digital asset space. He was also keen to highlight that this one of problems he would prioritize given an opportunity,
“If I had no financial pressure, I would want to solve the most difficult problem that is blocking adoption. That would be the problem I would try to solve.”
The Loophole in Crypto Custody
Anyone who has interacted with crypto long enough understands there is a thin line when it comes to storing the newly found wealth. Stakeholders have in the past lost huge sums of money as result of wallet breaches or forgetting one’s seed phrase. As it stands, 20% of the BTC in supply cannot be accessed due to lost private keys.
Is this efficient for an ecosystem touted as the future of finance? While Rome wasn’t built in a day, the issue of crypto wallets needs to be addressed sooner than later. Some crypto diehards would argue that non-custodial wallets are a long term solution. However, the complexities involved in securing one’s seed phrase paint a different picture.
“But today, most people cannot store their private keys securely. The wallets require them to be technical. Your computer cannot get a virus. If your computer gets a virus, there’s all kinds of problems that will happen. You will lose your money.” added CZ Binance.
Even worse, the current infrastructure of most non-custodial wallets does not feature a solution for passing heritage to future generations. It is quite unfair to invest in an industry where there is no guarantee that one’s offspring will benefit in the event of their death. After all, this is standard practice in the traditional finance scope.
Unfortunately, custodial wallets offered by crypto exchanges are not any better; while they might feature a heritage structure, users are not in control of their private keys. In the event of a breach such as the infamous Mt Gox hack, chances are high that any investor holding funds with the affected exchange will have to incur significant losses.
So, what is the ultimate solution to a secure crypto storage ecosystem? The perfect answer would be it’s neither white nor black, but the emergence of Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seems to be paving way for tamper-proof and heritage-designed Web 3.0 wallets.
NFTs; The Future of Crypto Wallet Infrastructures
The NFT hype has taken the crypto industry by a storm, with digital creatives such as Beeple cashing big on their work. Though a relatively new area of innovation, the indistinguishable (unique) nature of NFTs could be a game-changer in the development of non-custodial crypto wallets.
Emerging DApps such as Serenity Shield are implementing NFT technology to introduce a strongbox solution that addresses seed recovery and heritage issues. Launched in 2021, this Web 3.0 project features a fully encrypted solution for storing digital assets. Ideally, Serenity shield allows crypto natives to create an account where they can securely store their seed recovery phrases.
Serenity’s strongbox then partitions the sensitive information into three unique NFT keys. The first NFT is allocated to the account owner, the second to a prospective heir while the final key is stored in the Serenity Shield smart contract. To unlock the information in the strongbox, one requires at least two of the NFT keys, making it possible for a user to recover sensitive information or transfer ownership to an heir.
Going by the trends in NFT integrations, the value stretches beyond play-to-earn and the metaverse economies. There is a wide range of crypto applications that could benefit from scaling through NFT infrastructure. Most notably, this upcoming crypto niche provides a building base for secure DApps, ultimately solving pertinent issues such as seed recovery and digital asset heritage.
Conclusion
Cryptocurrencies might have come of age but there is a lot to be done to ensure that investors sleep comfortably knowing their assets are safe. As highlighted in the introduction, it is still a murky world for crypto wallets, whether custodial or non-custodial. This is not to say that existing issues cannot be solved; newer technologies like NFTs present an opportunity to tackle a majority of the underlying problems.
Blockchain
USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social to Bring Web3 to The Masses
Los Angeles, California, 3rd October, 2022, Chainwire
- A USDC integration with DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, is launching next week
- The integration gives DeSo a financial bridge to millions of Ethereum users and DApps, giving them one-click access to end-to-end encrypted on-chain messaging and a full “Twitter-like” feature set
- The integration paves the way for DeSo to become a cross-chain social layer for all of web3
Today, social media is controlled by a handful of private corporations– but that could soon change as blockchains like DeSo begin to onboard millions of Ethereum users from DeFi apps into social apps.
As one of the industry’s first illustrations of this, a USDC integration with the DeSo blockchain, backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and others, effectively gives any Ethereum user access to a full-fledged decentralized social network.
The integration will allow millions of existing MetaMask and Ethereum users to onboard onto decentralized social apps with USDC, and message one another using gas-less end-to-end encrypted on-chain messages powered by DeSo. But that’s not all– these Ethereum users also gain access to gas-less profile creation, gas-less posting, gas-less following of other users, with a fully-decentralized on-chain follow graph, and much more.
The onboarding process is simple: Users can deposit USDC from MetaMask onto DeSo apps, and receive a DeSo-native stablecoin called DesoDollar. Once onboarded with USDC, all stablecoin transactions become virtually gas-less, costing less than one ten-thousandth of a cent.
This financial bridge from Ethereum to DeSo will also allow developers to build web3 social apps for the first time. “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently,” says Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo. “It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum, and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social,” he says.
Although DeSo currently only supports USDC via Ethereum, DeSo also plans to integrate with other stablecoin ecosystems like Solana in the future as well. “It’s not our goal to be tied to a single chain,” says Al-Naji. “DeSo is a cross-chain solution that allows people to connect with each other no matter what ecosystem they’re a part of. DeSo is the unified social layer for all of web3,” he says.
This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year, announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that has caused a significant price surge, and many new social apps like Diamond, a web3 social network built on DeSo, have launched and are growing rapidly with a recent surge in user numbers.
In a world where many are dissatisfied with traditional social media, USDC and DeSo offer a decentralized solution that can finally compete with web2 juggernauts. “DeSo is the first and only blockchain that allows developers to build social apps where you can’t even tell you’re on a blockchain,” says Al-Naji. “That means, for the first time, we have a shot at finally expanding web3 from disrupting finance to disrupting the trillion-dollar social media industry.”
About DeSo
DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. They raised $200 million and are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and several others.
$DESO, the native currency of the DeSo blockchain, is listed on Coinbase.
For more information about DeSo and username claiming, visit deso.com.
Contact
- Ash
- DeSo Foundation
- [email protected]
- 7207677819
Blockchain
Bitcoin Sees Bullish Opening, Can BTC Reclaim $20,000 Region?
The Bitcoin price has been able to hold its ground over the weekend, and it’s hinting at a potential bullish week for the nascent asset class. The cryptocurrency has been stuck in a tight range for the past month, unable to reclaim and flip the area north of $20,000 back to support.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,400 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours and a 3% profit over the past week. In the crypto top 10, most cryptocurrencies are trading sideways or with small profits in the last hour, as this trading session prompted low timeframe bullish momentum across the board.
Bitcoin Gearing Up For The Upside, $20,500 Holds The Key
Today’s bullish trading session has been supported by a rebound in traditional finance markets. Major U.S. indexes were able to rebound from last week’s downside move and have been recovering allowing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to display some strength on lower timeframes.
The upside move might come as a surprise to many market participants expecting more losses over the rumors of insolvency surrounding financial institution Credit Suisse. Top representatives from the bank have denied the rumors, and the markets seem to be pricing them to the upside, so far.
Analyst and trader Adam Mancini celebrated the recent bullish price action for the stock market and hinted at the potential continuation of the bullish momentum. As Bitcoin and crypto continued to move in tandem with equities, the rally might be translated into further gains for the nascent asset class.
Mancini wrote the following about the current price action for the S&P 500, and the longer implication:
Excellent follow through in #ES_F: 3635, 3670 were my targets today & 3670 just hit. Key to note-by reclaiming 3635, this makes Fridays drop a big, failed breakdown & bottoming signal. Bulls must follow through though. 3705 next up, 3635-45 now must hold support.
Stars Align For A Bitcoin And Crypto Rally?
In support of the bullish thesis for Bitcoin, data from Material Indicators show a spike in buying pressure from all investors, retail, and whales. If these investors continue to bid on the price action, BTC’s price might extend its bullish momentum.
However, as the chart below shows, there is considerable ask (sell) liquidity for Bitcoin above its current levels. This selling order might cap any short time rally, and prevent the cryptocurrency from reclaiming higher levels.
Additional data provided by analyst Justin Bennett indicates that the U.S. Dollar continues to see weakness over today’s trading session. As NewsBTC has been reporting, the DXY Index (U.S. Dollar) bullish price action has taken its toll on risk-on assets, such as Bitcoin and equities.
As the currency prepares for further losses, the nascent asset class might be able to bounce further and reach the top of a channel presented by Bennett. The analyst claims that as long as Bitcoin stays above $18,700, the cryptocurrency has a chance of climbing all the way up to $26,000 in the coming weeks.
No change to this. 👇 https://t.co/ICHbqXGbQr
— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) October 3, 2022
Blockchain
Jewish Creators Launch NFT Fundraiser for Feminist Nonprofits
New York, New York, 3rd October, 2022, Chainwire
A collective of Jewish creators have teamed up to launch an NFT project that will raise funds for women’s nonprofits. The philanthropic cause will donate much of its proceeds to charities promoting women’s rights, especially as they relate to the Jewish community. The campaign will directly benefit women in Jewish communities while showcasing the power of NFTs for inspiring positive change.
Artist Jill Blutt, writer Leigh Cuen, and technologist Yotam Bar-On are among the many creators behind this interactive digital art project. The Matriarchs, as it is known, will launch publicly on October 11, 2022. Until then, supporters are welcome to join the community conversation on Telegram. The launch will be marked by the promotion of visual art representing six Jewish female leaders throughout history, published in the form of unique NFTs. Each of the NFTs will be accompanied by written biographies and some will include unlockable, secret perks as well.
The bulk of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will be donated to nonprofits dedicated to promoting women’s rights such as the National Council of Jewish Women, although not limited to it. The NCJW is spearheading the Jewish community’s response to American restrictions on abortion access and healthcare. Other nonprofits may be chosen by the community as well.
“There’s never been a more important time for feminists around the world to support religious freedom in the United States, especially as it pertains to the Jewish perspective on women’s right to health care,” Cuen said. “So we’re collaborating with Jewish creators around the world to explore how we can practice effective altruism through art.”
The Matriarchs, led by a prominent group of feminist entrepreneurs, aims to create a unique community that is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds who are interested in learning more about women leaders throughout history.
The collective’s first NFT drop is part of a broader trend for leveraging NFTs for social causes. The transparency provided by blockchain technology, coupled with the intersection with artists whose industry is historically aligned with benevolent causes, have made NFTs an ideal fundraising vehicle.
About Matriarchs
A band of Jewish creators have teamed up to create an interactive art project called “The Matriarchs.” A collection of visual art representing Jewish women leaders throughout history, published in the form of 6 unique NFTs, with written biographies and a few unlockable goodies to boot.
Contact
- MarketAcross PR
- [email protected]
Blockchain
The 1st Annual American Metaverse Summit And Awards debuts March 2023
Inaugural Event Celebrating Everything Metaverse Announces 21 Award Categories; Nominations Open from October 1st
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first-ever American Metaverse Awards will be held March 30 in Miami, with the goal to connect and build relationships among up-and-coming new companies, brands and large corporations embracing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. Award nominations open October 1st and close November 15th; click here for more info on categories, entry rules and requirements.
Among other topics the event will explore are the opportunities in the Metaverse for new and well-established brands, as well as emerging new business models, and revenue-growth strategies.
The American Metaverse Awards is a sister event to the European Metaverse Awards, to be held October 27 in Berlin. This year the keynote presentation will be delivered by Sebastien Borget, founder of The Sandbox. Other speakers include Robert Gunther, head of Meta’s Reality Labs Developer Partnerships.
About the Awards:
There are 21 Awards categories and organizers expect more than 100 companies to be “Short-Listed” as finalists. Pioneers and “rule breakers” (both top companies and leading entrepreneurs) deserve to be distinguished and recognized for their early-achievements in the Metaverse/Web3.0 space.
Nominations can be submitted here: https://www.americanmetaverseawards.com/nominations.html
About The Summit:
The American Metaverse Summit focuses on business opportunities in the Metaverse, with a unique focus on actionable business. The aim is to connect, educate and help build relationships among up-and-coming new companies and large corporations embracing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. The Summit features speakers, panels, delivering insights into Metaverse/Web 3.0 strategies and tactics. Break-out sessions include multiple mini-presentations on specific subjects; as well as nomination showcases that will spotlight the extraordinary companies short-listed for the awards.
Who Should Attend?
More than 250 companies are expected to attend the Summit & Awards Gala evening. These attendees are 99 percent entrepreneurs, innovators or top execs of up-and-coming Metaverse-focused companies or large corporations keen to partner with the Metaverse/Web 3.0 ecosystem. In addition, more than 50 VC and CVC execs will likely attend.
About The Organizers:
CEE Business Media Europe has organized more than 35 Awards events over the last 15 years in Europe, as well as New York, Tokyo, and Texas. Led by Thom Barnhardt, and supported by a team spread across Europe, US and Australia, the Metaverse Awards are both “a first” for the team and “the first” such American Metaverse Awards to be held. The company also publishes a weekly newsletter with more than 40 stories weekly covering the American Metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystem, including new investments, new partnerships, new and emerging technologies, and top entrepreneurs building disruptive new companies.
Public relations agency Metaverse PR Inc. is working in collaboration with CEE Business Media to produce the event. Metaverse PR Inc. is a communications and publicity company that specializes in public relations for the Web 3.0 industry.
Contacts
Eric Eddy
[email protected]
mobile: 646-283-6528
www.americanmetaverseawards.com
