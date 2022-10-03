News
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, reportedly will announce his retirement Monday
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step.
Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change.
La Russa plans to announce his retirement Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
“Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. “As much as he probably wants to be here day in and day out, the stress and the edge and the anxiety that this team probably gave him probably wasn’t good for his health.
“So he’s going to have a good retirement. It would be different if he was 50. He’s not in the beginning part of his career. He’s had a great career, Hall of Famer. Ultimately we fell short as players and we didn’t perform as well as we should have.”
La Russa’s hiring on Oct. 29, 2020, shocked the baseball world because he had not managed since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.
Monday’s reported announcement does not come as a surprise.
The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals the team announced he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors. The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
On Sept. 24 the Sox announced La Russa — who turns 78 Tuesday — would not return for the rest of the 2022 season at the direction of his doctors.
Nightengale reported the health issues related to La Russa’s heart are at the center of the retirement, with doctors advising him not to return.
“I think health is more important than the game,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said.
La Russa is second all time among major-league managers with 2,889 victories (he is credited with the wins during Cairo’s time as acting manager).
“I played for him, I know how intense he was,” Cairo said. “I know how prepared he was.”
La Russa won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and Cardinals (2006, 2011) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
“He needs to take care of his health, that’s first and foremost,” Sox outfielder/first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “It was a privilege to learn what he knows, how to go about stuff. Picking his brain has been helpful. People would say he’s probably forgotten more about baseball than I’ve learned so far.”
La Russa’s managerial career began with the Sox from 1979-86, guiding them to the 1983 American League West title.
He returned after the Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria following a 2020 season in which they made the playoffs but lost to the Oakland Athletics in three games in an wild-card series.
Less than a month after he was hired, reports emerged that La Russa was charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence after a February arrest. He pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving at a change of plea hearing that December in Arizona.
The Sox navigated through injuries and situations such as a discussion on “unwritten” rules to run away with the AL Central in 2021. But they lost in four games to the Houston Astros in an AL Division Series.
The expectations grew for this season, and the team fell far short. The Sox entered Sunday two games under .500 (78-80) with four games to go.
“Wish we would have played a little bit better for him as a unit,” Kelly said.
Injuries to core position players, as well as starting pitchers and relievers, made an impact. But the team also had glaring miscues on the bases and in the field while never reaching its potential.
Additionally, moves such as intentionally walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count in a June 9 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers gained national attention. Fans voiced their displeasure with the inconsistent play, including chants of “Fire Tony” during an extra-innings loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11.
The Sox made a charge when Cairo took over, winning 13 of 19, before fading from contention during an eight-game losing streak.
There will be plenty of speculation about who’s in line to be the next manager and what other changes are ahead.
Asked before Sunday’s game if he would be interested in taking over full time, Cairo said: “That’s something I cannot control. Right now what I can control is what I’m doing right now with the players. We’ve got four more games and that’s up to the guys in charge.
“Would love to do it — of course I would love to be a manager somewhere. I hope here. But you know how it is. It is something you cannot control. I’ve just got to concentrate and finish my job here and make sure I do it the right way.”
The Sox played their final road game of the season Sunday. While the Padres were looking to secure a playoff spot, the Sox were playing out the string.
“The disappointing year we had, the players didn’t play to our potential,” Vaughn said. “It’s on us. We’re professionals. … With the talent we have, we should definitely have won more games and got into the postseason, but it didn’t happen. We have to go home hungrier and think about that.”
Yankees lose final regular season home game 3-1 against Orioles, Judge stuck at 61 home runs
That was a bummer of a finale.
Not only did Aaron Judge not make history in the final regular season home game in the Bronx in a 3-1 loss to the Orioles, but the Bombers might have lost reliever Ron Marinaccio in the process.
The Yankees lost the three-game series to the Orioles and finished the regular season at the Stadium 57-24.
Judge went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday. He has four games in Texas to try and break the 61-year old American League single-season record, set 61 years ago by Roger Maris.
In the first, Judge got ahead 2-0, but Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish battled back and got him looking at an 89-mile an hour slider. In the second, with the bases loaded and two outs Bradish got ahead 0-2 and thought he had him on a checked swing at 2-2. First base umpire Dan Merzel gave Judge another chance and Bradish finished him off with a curveball that Judge swung and missed at. In the fifth with one on and no outs, Judge worked a five-pitch walk.
That walk extended Judge’s on-base streak to 30 games. During that span, Judge is hitting .398 with 12 home runs and 21 RBI. In the seventh, Bryan Baker got Judge to swing through an 87-mph curveball, a 99-mph fastball and struck him out on a 98-mph fastball.
Judge is 7-of-30 with one homer in 11 games since hitting his 60th homer on Sept. 20 against the Pirates.
In the eighth, Marinaccio left with an apparent injury. The rookie, who has become one of the bullpen’s most reliable pieces, had cleaned up a mess left by Aroldis Chapman in the seventh, facing two batters and got one out in the eighth. He was facing Jorge Mateo and after throwing a 1-1 pitch, he let one go wide, but at normal velocity for him. Aaron Boone popped out of the dugout with a trainer.
That is just another concern for the Yankees, whose bullpen was a big reason for their first half success. They have lost Clay Holmes (shoulder) and Wandy Peralta (back) down the stretch. They were already without Michael King since July.
Chapman showed once again he is not consistent.
The Yankees former closer gave up a lead off single to Cedric Mullins and walked the bases loaded before recording his first out — a strikeout looking. Chapman walked in a run and Boone had to go get Marinaccio to get out of the jam. The Orioles scored another on an Austin Hays sacrifice fly and Aaron Hicks saved two more runs from crossing the plate with a tremendous catch on a Terrin Vavra line drive.
Heading into this final home season series, Boone would not commit to Chapman having a postseason roster spot. These last few games were going to help them decide who they can take into the Division Series with them, now it just may be whoever is still standing.
Chi Chi Gonzalez gave the Yankees 4.2 innings allowing one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out three. Gonzalez was called up to the Bronx because of the threat of rain and his arrival allowed the team to push back their regular rotation.
Twins’ Luis Arraez sits with hamstring issue but increases lead in race for batting title
DETROIT — Scoreboard-watching looks a little different this time of year than the Twins might have expected — or hoped — it would. Instead of checking in on how the Guardians or the White Sox are doing, as the season winds down, there are more than a few members of the Twins checking in on one specific person: Yankees star Aaron Judge.
With three games remaining for the Twins (and four for the Yankees), Twins infielder Luis Arrraez and Judge remain locked in a tight race for the American League batting title. Should Judge win, it would seal a Triple Crown for the 6-foot-7 slugger.
Count Twins shortstop Carlos Correa among those intently watching the race.
“It’s been a lot of fun to watch Luis, hitting behind him and watching him do his thing all year and be consistent,” Correa said. “It’s also been a lot of fun watching Judge try to break the record for the American League in home runs and also compete for MVP and Triple Crown and all that stuff that he’s up for. Obviously, I want my boy to get his batting title. He’s been great all year.”
Arraez, who holds a .31549 to .31127 edge over Judge with one series remaining, took a seat on Sunday as he continues to deal with a left hamstring issue that has been bothering him for some time now.
While Arraez sat, Judge went 0 for 3 against the Orioles on Sunday, helping the infielder increase his lead in the race.
“If he was completely healthy and fine to be playing, he would have been in the lineup (Sunday),” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s actually what we’re going to have to work through from here until the end of the year. We’ll be keeping a close eye on him. He’s been dealing with this to one level or another for a while now. It’s affecting his ability to run, his ability to defend, sometimes his swings. It does affect him. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t.”
Even while dealing with the hamstring issue in recent days, Arraez has been productive at the plate, rattling off a seven-game hitting streak. He has two hits in four of thes past five games he has played, including multi-hit efforts in his past three games.
“Every guy in the clubhouse, every staff member, every person here gets excited every time he steps to the plate and every time he whacks one and it gets through the infield, you see the dugout come alive,” Baldelli said. “… He’s a really good player, and he’s a guy that we want this for — maybe not as much as him but pretty (darn) close.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins optioned Ronny Henriquez to make room on the roster for rookie pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson. To make space on the 40-man roster, they transferred catcher Sandy León to the 60-day injured list. León underwent surgery earlier this week to repair his meniscus. … Woods Richardson is believed to have the longest name in major-league history — 15 letters and 16 characters. … Reliever Trevor Megill warmed up on Sunday but was pulled early after Baldelli said Megill had some tightness in his side.
Orioles secure winning season, keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge at 61 home runs in 3-1 victory
Kyle Bradish shrugged toward first base umpire Dan Merzel, then put his right hand in his glove to mimic the check-swing New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had taken moments earlier. Baffled that Merzel had ruled Judge didn’t swing despite thrusting his bat forward to dodge an up-and-in fastball with two strikes, the Orioles’ rookie right-hander took a cut himself to express his displeasure.
A pitch later, Bradish elicited another check-swing from Judge, with Merzel this time ruling he crossed the plane to end the inning and leave the bases loaded in Sunday’s second inning. It marked Bradish’s second strikeout of Judge, with Bryan Baker adding a third on the day and sixth of the series in the seventh as the Orioles beat the Yankees, 3-1, to earn a series victory while keeping Judge at 61 home runs, tied for the most in American League history.
The Orioles’ two wins in the three-game series pushed them to 82 on the year, their first winning season since 2016 and a 30-game improvement from 2021.
Judge finished the three-game series 1-for-7 with a single, six strikeouts, five walks and a hit-by-pitch. The Yankees’ (97-61) lone run Sunday came in the only inning he reached. Bradish issued two walks to open the fifth, the latter to Judge, and on a wild pitch, a throwing error from Adley Rutschman brought Aaron Hicks home.
But that unearned run was the only damage against Bradish as he closed his first year in the majors with five shaky but effective innings. After going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation in June with a 7.38 ERA, he posted a 3.48 mark over 13 starts upon his return.
He came out for the sixth inning on 92 pitches, but when his fifth walk of the day opened the frame, manager Brandon Hyde called on Logan Gillaspie. A forceout, single and wild pitch put two in scoring position, but second baseman Terrin Vavra turned a lineout into an inning-ending double play by throwing to Gunnar Henderson to catch Harrison Bader off third base.
The Orioles (82-77) then struck for two runs. They loaded the bases with no outs on an infield single and two walks before Ryan Mountcastle, who drove in a first-inning run with a double, struck out. Henderson then walked to break the tie before Austin Hays added insurance with a sacrifice fly.
After Mountcastle’s early RBI, the Orioles went hitless in 11 at-bats with runners in scoring position, but their bullpen rendered that moot. Baker took over in the bottom of the seventh and struck out five of six, including Judge, for his 10th straight scoreless appearance before Dillon Tate pitched a clean ninth, with Félix Bautista still nursing a left knee issue suffered Friday.
This story will be updated.
BLUE [email protected]
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Giants defeat Bears 20-12, improve to 3-1 despite slew of injuries to key players
Daniel Jones did it all until he couldn’t. Tyrod Taylor and Saquon Barkley played some quarterback. The defense handled Justin Fields.
And the Giants are 3-1 heading to London next week.
Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears saw Jones hurt his left ankle, Taylor leave for a concussion check and Barkley play three snaps as quarterback in the Wildcat.
The Giants rushed 44 times for 262 yards as a team, including 146 yards on 31 carries for Barkley.
Jones scored two rushing TDs and gained 68 yards rushing. It was the first time since his NFL starting debut in Week 3 of the 2019 season that he scored twice on the ground in the same game.
Taylor added 30 rushing yards, as Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka used Barkley and a play action rollout game with their quarterbacks to keep the Bears defense off kilter.
Taylor replaced Jones in the third quarter when the Giants’ starter was not well enough to execute the game plan that was working.
The Giants defense held the Chicago running game in check and made Fields beat them and he couldn’t.
The home team also forced two turnovers: one by Azeez Ojulari recovered by Kayvon Thibodeaux on defense and a second on a muffed Bears punt in the fourth quarter recovered by Gary Brightwell.
A slew of key Giants players got hurt, unfortunately: Jones, Taylor, safety Julian Love (concussion), right tackle Evan Neal (neck), corner Aaron Robinson (knee), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) and at the end, Thibodeaux and Ojulari, too.
The Giants now travel to London later this week to take on the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Stadium.
This is a developing story.
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Buffalo Bills
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 4 game at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens had every opportunity in the first half to put this game away. They couldn’t. Against a Bills team with superior talent — and, on Sunday, a superior quarterback — that was always going to court disaster. Now they’ll have to put the ugliness of the second half behind them as they prepare for a hugely important game against the Bengals. Yes, it’s at home, but that hasn’t mattered much lately.
Childs Walker, reporter: John Harbaugh is going to face a lot of second guessing after he went for it on fourth-and-goal instead of asking Justin Tucker to kick an easy field goal to put the Ravens up 23-20 deep in the fourth quarter. But Harbaugh had reason to believe his defense would struggle to keep Buffalo from scoring again, and Lamar Jackson overlooked an open Devin Duvernay on the fourth-down play. It was close to a 50-50 call, and Harbaugh went aggressive, which is his wont.
This will go down as another agonizing home loss for a team that could be 4-0. The Ravens set themselves up for a fall in the second quarter when they failed to finish a drive in the end zone after Odafe Oweh’s forced fumble gave them a short field and when Patrick Queen dropped a potential interception that would have kept Buffalo off the scoreboard in the two-minute drill. They blew another chance in the third quarter when wide receiver Rashod Bateman dropped a third-down pass that would have extended a crucial drive. Bateman did not play the rest of the way.
Give the Bills credit as well. Josh Allen is every bit as difficult to bottle up as Jackson, and they’re never out of a game for that reason.
Mike Preston, columnist: This loss is on John Harbaugh. When you have the best kicker in the history of the NFL, please let him win the game. I don’t want to hear about analytics, philosophies or anything else. Just kick the damn field goal and put pressure on the other team’s offense to win the game. End of conversation.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: The Ravens started fast, with the offense driving down the field and the defense creating two turnovers. But the Bills settled in, especially on defense, as they held the Ravens to 41 total yards in the third quarter while outscoring them 10-0. Even though the Ravens once again blew a double-digit lead at home, the questionable roughing the passer call on Brandon Stephens during the final minutes of the game really sucked the life out of M&T Bank Stadium.
C.J. Doon, editor: The margins are thin in the NFL. Had Bills safety Jordan Poyer been called for pass interference on third-and-5 with two minutes left in the first half, would the Ravens be celebrating a convincing win over perhaps the NFL’s best team? Instead, no flag was thrown, and Josh Allen led a touchdown drive in the final minutes that cut Baltimore’s lead to 20-10 at halftime. The Ravens would not score another point, as the Bills came all the way back for a stunning win. Another second-half collapse by Baltimore and a curious decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal with 4:15 left raises uncomfortable questions for coach John Harbaugh.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Four games is enough of a sample size to know what a team’s DNA is, and the Ravens are exactly who we thought they were. They create turnovers. They have Lamar Jackson doing things only he can do, even without a true No. 1 wide receiver. And they are perfecting the art of the second-half collapse.
Coach John Harbaugh likely won’t outwardly say he regrets going for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line late in the game with the game tied at 20, but you know he’s gotta be kicking himself. It was a bad decision. That’s Josh Allen on the other side! The roughing the passer penalty on the Bills’ ensuing drive to set up the game-winning field goal was questionable at best, but Allen had been complaining about some late-ish hits all game. He was bound to get one called his way.
The Ravens are 2-2 and have let two huge leads slip away in both losses. There’s solace in the fact they are leading the NFL’s best teams, but this ain’t Cleveland. You play to win the game, and they’re not getting it done.
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on ‘lower-leg fracture’
LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O’Connell said.
Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what O’Connell described as a “very tough moment for our team.”
Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.
Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical personnel stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.
“He will be having surgery to fix that here,” O’Connell said. “As soon as he’s able to make the transition back to the Twin Cities we’ll do that.”
Vikings personnel are staying in London with Cine.
The 22-year-old Cine was born in Haiti and moved to Florida with extended family at age 4. His journey to the NFL brought him through Massachusetts and Texas as a youngster before enrolling at Georgia.
More AP NFL coverage: and
