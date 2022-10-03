News
Crash on SR-52 East in College Town area triggers traffic alert
A crash involving two cars on State Route 52 eastbound in the University City area early Monday prompted a vehicle rescue and led to the traffic alert, officials said.
Two sedans collided shortly after 8:30 a.m. on SR-52 East and blocked access to the Regents Road on-ramp, according to a California Highway Patrol online log.
Emergency crews responded to extricate at least one driver from one of the cars involved in the accident, according to the newspaper.
A CHP dispatcher said the westbound SR-52 on-ramp at southbound Regents Road and the eastbound SR-52 off-ramp at Regents were both closed. The closure had to be in place for at least two hours.
San Diego police said the accident caused “serious injury” to at least one person.
A San Diego fire crew arrived at 8:41 a.m. in response to a vehicle rescue call.
No other details were immediately available.
City News Service contributed to this report.
News
Ali Khamenei accuses Israel and the United States of being behind the wave of protests in Iran – RT in French
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei denounces the responsibility of the United States and Israel in the anti-government demonstrations. He also accuses Washington of having found a pretext “to provoke incidents”.
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on October 3 accused the United States, Israel and their “agents” of having fomented the anti-government protest movement sparked by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini in Tehran.
The girl’s death broke our hearts, but what is not normal is that some people, without proof or investigation, make the streets dangerous, burn the Koran, remove the hijab from veiled women, put the fire to mosques and cars
“I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity are the work of America, the usurping Zionist[Israel]regime and their salaried agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad,” he said. he says in his first reaction to the death of the young woman, arrested on September 13 by the morality police.
“The death of the young girl broke our hearts, but what is not normal is that some people, without proof or investigation, make the streets dangerous, burn the Koran, remove the hijab from veiled women, put burning mosques and cars,” he said. Speaking at a graduation ceremony for officers graduating from the military academy in Tehran, he said: “Police are obligated to stand up to criminals and ensure the safety of society “.
“So weakening the police means strengthening the criminals, and whoever attacks the police leaves the people defenseless against criminals, thugs, thieves,” he added. He called on the judicial authorities to try “the rioters in proportion to the level of their participation in the destruction and security breaches”.
Regarding the position taken by certain sports and artistic personalities in favor of the demonstrators, he considered that “it is up to justice to decide whether it is a criminal act”, but in his eyes their statements have ‘no importance’.
“They are happy to find this excuse to cause incidents”
Many Iranian sportsmen as well as actors and filmmakers have lent their support to the protest movement, asking the authorities to listen to the demands of the people. Two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi urged people around the world to “stand in solidarity” with the protesters.
During a friendly football match against Senegal in Vienna, the entire Iranian team remained dressed in black during the anthems rather than exposing the national jersey. Ayatollah Khamenei on the other hand strongly attacked the press in the world.
“There are a lot of riots in the world and in Europe, especially in France, in Paris. But did the mass media affiliated with American capitalism and their mercenaries, like some governments in the region, notably the Saudis, support the rioters in these countries? The guide called Americans’ expression of regret for the death of a girl a “lie because, contrary to appearances, they are happy to find this excuse to cause trouble”.
News
Mark Zuckerberg’s wife can’t stand watching UFC fighters
Mark Zuckerberg’s love of his new hobby of mixed martial arts apparently hasn’t captivated his wife to the same degree.
The Facebook founder’s philanthropist wife Priscilla Chan was seen grimacing and writhing in agony as she could barely stand the sight of two UFC fighters squaring off in the ring at Las Vegas Saturday.
Zuckerberg and Chan were at ringside at the Apex in Las Vegas, where they watched an 11-fight card on Saturday.
The undercards were a buildup to the main event, which saw female strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan defeat jiu-jitsu specialist Mackenzie Dern.
Chan’s pained expressions and facial features during the match went viral, generating millions of views online over the weekend.
Zuckerberg’s appearance at the Apex was a poorly kept secret last week after Dern told reporters she heard the CEO of Meta was renting the complex, which houses some 500 people.
Dern’s comments and other reports have fueled speculation that Zuckerberg, who trained in jiu-jitsu while working with a professional mixed martial artist, would step into the ring himself on Saturday. Alas, that did not happen.
“I know Mark Zuckerberg praised the whole event,” Dern said Saturday.
“I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s literally him, his wife, or if he’ll have friends — some kind of party,” Dern told Disney-owned ESPN, which reported. broadcast an event on Saturday.
“But from someone who wanted a main event with a crowd, [it’s now] is going to be very, very private.
MMA insider Ariel Helwani also revealed on his podcast that he was told by a “very good source, very close to the event” that the UFC’s decision to close the site to the press and to the spectators had “something to do with Mark Zuckerberg”.
However, UFC President Dana White tried to punch a gaping hole in their claims, tweeting, “Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent the UFC Apex. That’s total bulls–t.
The 39-year-old tech mogul revealed to Joe Rogan last month that he had trained in mixed martial arts.
Last month, Zuckerberg posted a video on his Instagram showing him training with jiu-jitsu black belt holder Khai Wu.
Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley executives, including Palantir CEO Alex Karp and PayPal boss Dan Schulman, have turned to mixed martial arts training to relieve stress.
Wu told The Information he trains with Zuckerberg and other “jiu-jitsu nerds” at the Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy in San Jose.
Two weeks ago, Zuckerberg, 38, announced on his Instagram page that he and Chan, who first met during their years at Harvard University, were expecting their third child together.
News
Mets look to turn page against Nationals after disastrous sweep by Braves
ATLANTA — The Mets seem to be searching for answers after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.
The defending World Series champs now control the NL East after a dismal showing by the Mets at Truist Park. The Braves took down Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt in succession, and the Mets bats went cold. This was a stunning fall for a team that led the division by as many as 10 games in June and the mood in the clubhouse following Sunday night’s 5-3 loss was a mix of shock, anger and determination.
However, no one seems to know what the Mets did wrong or how to fix it.
“I would say they executed,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “Hats off to them. Good pitching staff. They did very well.”
“They just flat out beat us this weekend,” first baseman Pete Alonso said. “They played well. Good for them. Tip your hat.”
“Hats off to them,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “They’re just peaking at the right time and they’re a good team.”
Gentlemen, the hats are off and they’ve been off since Friday.
The Mets don’t have much time to dissect this series with the Washington Nationals coming to town Monday for the final three games of the regular season. But let’s start here: They scored only seven runs in three games, only had four extra-base hits, left 22 runners on base and went 5-for-18 with runners in scoring position.
Manager Buck Showalter thinks some key players, like Francisco Lindor, were pressing at the plate, though Lindor downplayed the notion.
“I don’t know if I would say pressing,” Lindor said. “I want to be good, but that’s year-long. I had a good game yesterday, today I didn’t have the game that I wanted to.”
Technically, there is still a chance to win the division. Atlanta has not clinched the title just yet but the Braves are two games ahead with three to play this week in Miami against the Marlins, so the Mets will need help from a team that looks as dominant as ever, even if they sweep the Nats.
But it’s a longshot, with the Braves needing only a single win to take the division and advance to the NLDS. The playoff picture for the Mets is coming into focus and it’s a difficult road.
The San Diego Padres are the Mets’ most likely opponent in a wild card round that would begin Friday at Citi Field. If the Mets advance, they would face the 110-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. If they manage to get past the Dodgers, they might have to face the Braves again in the NLCS.
The team is trying to take the lessons learned from this series and apply them to the postseason.
“I feel like for a lot of us in this group, and for me, I feel like this is the closest thing to a playoff atmosphere,” Alonso said. “I feel like we did a good job with getting hits, but I feel like if we get a couple more timely hits in some big spots and have quality at-bats with guys in scoring position, I feel like we can get a little bit better with that.”
Alonso thinks maybe the shock factor of postseason play will be taken out of the equation now and that the first-time playoff players can now focus on playing and enjoying the moment. But there was little enjoyment in Atlanta, only disappointment.
The Mets are aiming to use that as fuel against Washington.
“If I know these guys, they’ll rebound and look to make somebody feel their pain,” Showalter said.
News
The biggest inflection points in the Mets’ second-half slide
The dream is dead.
One of the dreams, at least. The Mets are not going to win the National League East unless the Braves forget what time their next three games begin. Barring a few dozen professional athletes oversleeping by 72 hours, give or take, they will clinch their fifth straight NL East title in the extremely near future, sending the Mets to a wild card series.
The Mets can still blaze their way through the playoffs, reach the World Series for the first time since 2015 and make all of this a humorous memory. But the disappointment is undeniable, especially for a team that had a 10.5-game lead over Atlanta in early June.
In breaking down both teams’ seasons, it’s abundantly clear that Atlanta won the division, the Mets did not lose it. The Braves are an unfathomable 77-32 since the calendar flipped to June, immediately reversing course after putting up losing records in April and May. That is a winning percentage north of 70 percent, making the Mets’ 64-44 record in the same time frame (.592 winning percentage) look like a relative failure.
With the Mets sitting two games back of Atlanta with three to play, and their chances of winning the East now down to 2.0% per FanGraphs, a look back through their schedule shows us the exact moments they let things slip away. Getting swept in Atlanta over the weekend was obviously the biggest one — the Mets’ odds of winning the division were at 79.2% on Sept. 29, the day before the calamitous series at Truist Park began — and Atlanta had some of their own moments that shifted the odds dramatically, but these parts of the season are the ones that the Mets will want back.
THE LOS ANGELES, SAN DIEGO AND ANAHEIM ROAD TRIP
From June 2 to June 12, the Mets lived exclusively in California. They started with four games at Dodger Stadium, then headed south for three in San Diego before closing with three more against the Angels. The Mets went 5-5 in those games, a perfectly respectable stretch for an east coast team playing on the opposite side of the country.
But during those same 11 days, the Braves did not lose once. Atlanta’s turning point was its 14-game winning streak in June, a period that overlaps with the Mets simply breaking even in Southern California. While the Mets were soaking up the sun and a few too many losses, the Braves stormed through Colorado, then went home and took care of Oakland and Pittsburgh.
The Mets’ chances of being division champions sank from 76.1% on June 2 to 59.3% on June 11, a day they lost handily to the Halos. That west coast voyage started with a highly contested two-run loss to the Dodgers, but each of the other four losses were by at least five runs, an unknown harbinger at the time.
EXTRA INNINGS DOES NOT MEAN EXTRA FUN
On July 10, the Mets lost 2-0 at home to the Marlins in ten innings. The very same day, the Braves walked off the Nationals in the bottom of the twelfth. That brought Atlanta within 1.5 games of the Mets, giving the Amazin’s their slimmest lead since April 16. It also put the Mets’ odds of winning the division under 50% for the first time since April.
THE FIRST THREE-GAME LOSING STREAK
A July 23 loss to the Padres — a potential playoff opponent, and one that the Mets went 2-4 against in the regular season — brought the Mets their first three-game skid of 2022.
Lasting until July 23 before losing three in a row is a mighty impressive feat, and once again speaks to how well the Braves have had to play to derail the Mets’ consistency train. But with Atlanta polishing off their fifth win in six games on July 23, the Mets’ trio of L’s opened the door. Atlanta crept within a half game as the Mets’ division odds dropped from 59.8% to 53.4% in one day.
SEPTEMBER SWOON
August was very kind to the Mets. They welcomed Jacob deGrom back from injury, had a winning record against Atlanta during the month, and went 19-11 overall. On the 11th, they had a seven-game cushion and a season-high 96.4% probability of wearing the NL East crown.
Then September happened. Going 2-4 in a six-game stretch against the Nationals, Pirates and Marlins will doom any contender that late in the year. That’s exactly what happened to the Mets, and even though they bounced back to spear the Marlins in the next two games, this is when things started to feel lost. An embarrassing three-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs followed — and then, yes, a six-game winning streak — but the Sept. 9 loss in Miami was a major wake up call that the Mets failed to answer.
THE FINAL MARLINS LOSS
The Mets dominated the Marlins this year, full stop. They went 13-6 against Miami and outscored them 101 to 61. Still, the losses seemed to come at the worst possible times. Their Tuesday night home loss to the Fish on Sept. 27 let the Braves tie them in the standings, as Atlanta was putting a bow on a four-game heater.
That loss caused the sharpest downturn in the NL East graph before the death blow in Atlanta. The Mets plummeted from 87.4% on Sept. 23 to 63.1% following the 6-4 loss to Pablo Lopez and his crew.
Other factors of course contributed to the Mets losing their grip — a trade deadline that was both terribly underwhelming then and now, Starling Marte’s injury and the bullpen running a 4.66 ERA for the last two weeks chief among them — but those five on-field events are the biggest non-Brave reasons why the Mets will be playing a wild card game series this weekend.
News
Land sales underway at former Hillcrest site in St. Paul now known as ‘The Heights’
Land sales are underway for both housing and light industrial development at the Heights, the sprawling St. Paul property formerly home to the Hillcrest golf course.
The St. Paul Port Authority, which acquired the 112-acre site three years ago, announced on Sept. 29 that the land was zoned and officially on the market. The Port Authority expects to select a master housing developer, as well as users of light industry to build on individual parcels ranging from two to 20 acres.
Negotiations with a potential employer interested in a 29-acre site within Hillcrest have already begun. That project could draw $28.9 million of private investment, according to a recent announcement from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The department, known as DEED, recently awarded the Port Authority $701,000 in redevelopment grant funds for demolition and public infrastructure improvements on the 29-acre site, which would be redeveloped into a 30,000-square-foot training facility, a 55,800-square foot office and 100,000 square foot shop and fleet warehouse. The project is expected to retain some 400 jobs in St. Paul, according to DEED. Matching funds will be paid by the Port Authority.
“There’s negotiations in place with a potential user, which we can’t disclose because we’re still in negotiations, but if that comes into play, those will be the results,” said Andrea Novak, a spokesperson for the Port Authority.
Developers will be expected to work within the parameters laid out by the Hillcrest Master Plan, approved by the St. Paul City Council in June. Among them, the master housing developer will be selected based on the ability to bring market-rate, affordable and deeply affordable housing to the site, spanning both owner-occupied and rental housing, housing for large families, senior housing and more. The city is interested in finding a diverse development team, as well as environmental sustainability.
Industry must meet building size and job density requirements. Other expectations include living wages, local hiring efforts and participation in a curated art mural program led by the St. Paul Port Authority. Qualified buyers willing to enter into a 10-year community benefits agreement may qualify for subsidies.
More information is online at theheightssaintpaul.com.
News
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she’d been paid $250,000 to do so.
The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.
The SEC said Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax.
Kardashian’s Instagram post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.
“The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion,” Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, said in a prepared statement.
Kardashian has agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.
“Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits,” a lawyer for Kardashian said in an email.
While Kardashian is well known for reality TV, currently appearing on “The Kardashians” on Hulu, she is also a successful businesswoman. Her brands include SKIMS, which makes shapewear, loungewear and other products, and a skincare line called SKKN.
For anyone trying to promote a product, Kardashian provides a huge megaphone with 330 million followers on Instagram.
The crypto industry often uses influencers and celebrities to promote new tokens or products. Matt Damon appears in advertisements for Crypto.com, and other celebrities that have been paid to do crypto promotions include Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Kardashian is not the first celebrity to attract the attention of financial regulators, either. In 2018 the SEC settled charges against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ Khaled for failing to disclose payments they received for promoting investments in digital currency.
“This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean that those investment products are right for all investors,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “We encourage investors to consider an investment’s potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals.”
“Ms. Kardashian’s case also serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities,” Gensler added.
Cryptocurrency has attracted increasing attention from Congress as well. A bipartisan proposal that emerged last month would hand the regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether, two popular cryptocurrencies, to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission after wild swings in crypto valuations, dozens of scams and hundreds of billions of dollars gained and lost.
Cryptocurrencies, after soaring during the pandemic, have had a rough year as prices swing wildly, but mostly lower, and with crypto companies under intensifying scrutiny.
The token Kardashian was promoting has performed particularly poorly and is now worse less than 10% of its peak price.
Bitcoin has given up more than half its value in 2022, tumbling from almost $46,000, to around $19,000 Monday.
