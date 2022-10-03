Heat, Tyler Herro reach agreement on four-year, $130 million extension

In September, The Associated Press and PBS Frontline published the first part of an in-depth reporting project that examined how retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, has been relentless. for Trump while warning his audience that the United States is in the midst of spiritual warfare. Flynn “brought together election deniers, mask and vaccine opponents, insurgents, Proud Boys, and state and local Republican elected and party leaders,” Michelle R. Smith writes. In summary, the report details how Flynn became a central figure in a network of extremists, conspiracy theorists and election deniers held together by the mainstreaming mechanism of Christian nationalism.

Christian nationalism is becoming a bigger factor among Republican voters, with 61% of Republican respondents saying they support declaring the United States a Christian nation.

These two things are not unrelated.

As scholars Samuel Perry and Philip Gorski show in their recent book “The Flag and the Cross,” white Christian nationalism, in particular, is not about Orthodox Christian belief or even Christian practice. “Christian” in Christian nationalism is really a cultural identity that uses Christian symbols and myths to link American nationalism to white ethnicity. In other words, it gives transcendent authority to a movement that seeks to consolidate political power and, often, maintain white ethno-cultural norms.

One of the geniuses of Christian nationalism is its agility. As a cultural identity, Christian nationalism is nimble and flexible enough to include militias, QAnon theorists, and election deniers who believe Trump is the rightful president — not to mention conservative Christians for whom spiritual warfare rhetoric and the apocalypse is common parlance.

Flynn is a particularly prominent leader who has seamlessly married faith, conspiracy, politics and activism. But it is not exactly unique. Many right-wing Christian nationalists in America become MAGA celebrities. Some make big bucks pretending the election was stolen and asking God to restore the country to greatness, even if it takes a civil war. (And they often say it even more explosively than Flynn.)

What is What makes Flynn special is that he was once a legitimate insider in the US Armed Forces. The three-star general may have retired from the military, but he remains a loyal soldier in Trump’s army. In the minds of his audience, Flynn’s authority and credentials are unassailable. Thus, its appeal extends across the different dimensions of the MAGA movement, making it a powerful node in a robust coalition. When, as the AP/Frontline report shows, Flynn says America is in ‘spiritual warfare’, says public schools teach ‘filth’ and ‘pornography’, says many Americans are ‘evil’ and “don’t think and act like us,” and says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a literal demonit hits differently.

Although the AP report was alarming, those who had read Flynn’s memoir already knew how conspiratorial his worldview had become over the past decade. Former President Barack Obama warned Trump not to choose Flynn as his national security adviser – to no avail. Shortly after Flynn went into labor, staff members quickly grew concerned about how extreme his views seemed. During a December 2020 meeting with Trump, Flynn allegedly spread lies about voter fraud and called for martial law. He didn’t soften his tone.

While Christian nationalism is more about cultural identity than theology or religious practice, it is worth looking behind the rhetoric to understand the theological underpinnings of this crusade to “save” America. Flynn has associated himself with a specific brand of Christian extremists who belong to a movement largely unknown to most Americans, Dominionism, inspired by what is commonly known as the Mandate of the Seven Mountains. Flynn appeared on stage with the Reverend John Hagee, a prominent Dominionist, at Hagee Church in San Antonio during a November 2021 leg of the “ReAwaken America” ​​tour. There, Flynn called for an American national religion. “If we want to have a nation under God, which we have to do, we have to have a religion. One nation under God and one religion under God,” he said.

Dominionism, like Christian nationalism, is still mostly a descriptive term applied from the outside, by scholars and journalists. However, now that various right-wing politicians and pundits have begun to embrace the term “Christian nationalist,” we may also begin to see a more overt embrace of “dominionism.”

The movement has its roots in Pentecostalism, which in turn has its roots in a 19th century American movement centered on the Holy Spirit and the conferral of pastoral authority by the direct anointing of God. But Dominionism also draws significant influence from RJ Rushdoony’s Christian Reconstructionism, which calls for theonomy – a society governed by biblical laws and guidelines found in the Hebrew Bible. Dominionism specifically calls on Christians to claim the “seven mountains of dominionin society for God: family, religion, education, media, entertainment, business and government.

Perhaps the Dominionist sub-group that has gotten the most traction of late is the New Apostolic Reformation. Founded by C. Peter Wagner in the 1990s, its adherents, like Paula White, rose to prominence under the Trump administration. NAR adherents believe in modern prophets with a direct line to God, anointed apostles, and spiritual warfare waged by Christians against demons. Some followers of spirit warfare believe that not only people, but also buildings and institutions can be possessed by evil spirits (hence Flynn’s comments about Pelosi).

As the AP/Frontline report points out, white Christian nationalism has united disparate parts of the MAGA movement by offering them a cultural identity to rally behind. And while it may be hard to believe, Flynn is actually more low-key and factual than many of the famous pastors and pundits who make headlines. This makes him powerful – and the consequences of this power are disturbing.