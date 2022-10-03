News
In a neighborhood of Fort Myers, residents feel abandoned in the wake of Ian: NPR
Carlos Osorio/NPR
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Unlike the affluent beach communities of Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where the media descended to report every detail of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the people who live in Dunbar squats have mostly faced the crisis on their own.
And for many in the historically African-American neighborhood, there is a sense of anger and frustration. “They say the islands have been destroyed,” observes Lexxus Cherry, 24. “Well, we’re destroyed too. We’re really screwed up here.”
There is no electricity. Water comes out of the tap, but it’s little more than a thin brownish trickle, unfit for consumption. A faint smell of sewage rises from the street.
When people here call the electricity and water authorities, they get only vague assurances. No promises and no deadlines.
Authorities accused of slowness in black communities
Cherry’s uncle, Ta’Wan Grant, senses a pattern in their plight.
“I understand that the city is doing its best to restore everyone’s power,” he says. “But that’s a common thing I see in cities across America. Whenever a disaster happens, for whatever reason, the city is slow to respond to people from ethnic communities, low-income communities. “
“We are the ones who need the help the most,” Grant says.
A large piece of twisted aluminum siding, apparently blown across the street, lies in a crumpled heap on Grant’s front yard. His air conditioning unit was ripped out, leaving a gaping hole in the side of his house.
Cherry’s mother, Chanel, who lives a few blocks away in public housing, underwent a kidney transplant in May. She says she has had “no water, no ice, nothing” since Tuesday. “I did not see a single policeman [officer] come check out the community where we live,” she adds.
On Sunday, in the area affected by the storm, about 580,000 people were still without power and boil water advisories had been issued for 120 areas in 22 counties.
“You Can’t Hide From God”
Earline McCoy has lived next door since 1969. She has seen many hurricanes pass here over the past five decades. But this one tops them all, she admits.
McCoy and his friend, Jesse Howard, stayed home as Ian approached. “You can’t hide from God,” she says.
The roof at the back of his house heaved up and down in the strong winds, causing the plasterboard ceiling to crumble and collapse. Fortunately for her, she is insured.
Carlos Osorio/Carlos Osorio
McCoy, who is 85, says she gets bottled water from a nearby rescue center. She is optimistic that “if we turn the light back on in a day or two, we will save our food.”
Outside nearby Dunbar High School, which is being used as a temporary shelter, Sheddrick Jacobs and his wife Sheneka wait for a bus to take them to the centralized shelter, with electricity and water, at the Hertz Arena in Estero.
“I get what I need, and I think other people get what they need too,” he says. “From what I see on Facebook and Instagram and then us coming here, I think it was great.”
A woman’s tale of two storms
About a mile west, in historic Dean Park, Lindsay Comstock’s rental home backs almost to the Caloosahatchee River, which Ian caused to overflow its banks, sending a torrent of water through one-story house.
As the storm approached, it evacuated to nearby Naples, “but they were hit just as badly and I lost my truck there.”
As she comes out of the house in wet carpets and clothes, her boyfriend calls. “It’s all gone,” she told him. “Everything we own is gone.”
Comstock was living on the Jersey Shore during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. She also lost almost everything in that storm, she says.
Carlos Osorio/NPR
Since Ian, she’s already been filed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. “They really helped me” after Sandy, she says. “I’m hoping the same with this. It takes a bit of time.”
Looking around at the destruction that her life has been, she seems resigned.
“It’s just a thing, I can get it back,” she said. “My family is safe. My dog is safe. It could be worse.”
NPR’s Martin Kaste contributed to this story from Fort Myers.
Dangers continue and worsen in some areas after Hurricane Ian – NBC Chicago
People were kayaking on passable streets a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without electricity. National Guard helicopters are carrying out rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted and even worsened in some places. It was clear that the road to recovery from this monstrous storm would be long and painful.
And Ian still wasn’t finished. The storm showered Virginia with rain on Sunday, and officials warned of the risk of severe flooding along its coast, starting Monday night.
Ian’s remnants moved offshore and formed a northeast that is expected to pile even more water into an already flooded Chesapeake Bay and threatens to cause the region’s largest tidal flood event. from Hampton Roads in Virginia for the past 10 to 15 years, said National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Poche.
The island town of Chincoteague declared a state of emergency on Sunday and urged residents in certain areas to evacuate. The east coast and the northern part of the Outer Banks of North Carolina were also likely to be affected.
At least 87 people have been confirmed dead: 83 in Florida, four in North Carolina, according to NBC News.
With the death toll rising, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the federal government stands ready to help in a big way, focusing first on victims in Florida, who bore the brunt of one of the strongest storms to make landfall. in the USA. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state on Wednesday.
Flooded roads and washed away bridges to barrier islands have left many people isolated amid limited cell phone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and internet. Officials have warned that the situation in many areas is unlikely to improve for several days as the rain that has fallen has nowhere to go as rivers overflow.
Fewer than 700,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without power Sunday night, down from a peak of 2.6 million.
Hurricane Ian causes power outages across Florida
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, power outages are expected to increase across the state. The Category 4 hurricane brought catastrophic winds and flooding to the state.
Criswell told “Fox News Sunday” that the federal government, including the Coast Guard and the Department of Defense, had put in place “the greatest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place. in place before”.
Still, recovery will take time, said Criswell, who traveled to the state on Friday and Saturday to assess the damage and speak to survivors. She warned that dangers remain with downed power lines in standing water.
More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to the Florida Emergency Management Agency.
Rescue missions were underway, particularly in Florida’s barrier islands, which were cut off from the mainland when storm surges destroyed causeways and bridges.
The state will build a temporary traffic crossing for the largest, Pine Island, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Sunday, adding that an allocation had been approved for the Department of Transportation to build it this week and that construction could start as early as Monday.
“It won’t be a full bridge, you’ll probably have to cross it at 5 miles per hour or something, but it will at least allow people to get in and out of the island with their vehicles,” he said. said the governor. said at a press conference.
Coastguard, municipal and private crews have used helicopters, boats and even jet skis to evacuate people over the past few days.
In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents donned waders, boots and insect repellent to paddle to their flooded homes on Sunday.
Florida’s governor provided an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Ian on Saturday. He pointed out that there have been more than 1,100 rescues and reflected the support Florida has received.
Ben Bertat found 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water in his home on Lake Harney after kayaking there.
“I think it’s going to get worse because all that water has to get to the lake,” Bertat said, pointing to water flooding a nearby road. “With the ground saturated, this whole swamp is full and it just can’t take any more water. It doesn’t seem to be going down.”
Elsewhere, power remained knocked out to at least half of South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community about 115 miles up the coast from Charleston. In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines.
Jaguars vs Eagles Livestream: How to watch NFL Week 4 from anywhere in the US
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high with a perfect 3-0 record heading into Week 4, with quarterback Jalen Hurts looking like an MVP candidate. Perhaps the only fan base more excited about their team after three weeks than the Eagles faithful resides in Jacksonville. After winning just three games last year under the disastrous and embarrassing management of Urban Meyer, the Jaguars have righted the ship under head coach Doug Pederson, who, it should be noted, coached the Eagles until their only Super Bowl title in 2017. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked lost last year as a rookie but got off to a strong start in Year 2 as the Jags 2 -1 find themselves in first place in the AFC South. The Eagles and Jaguars will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS.
The game will air on CBS in the Jacksonville and Philadelphia areas (according to 506 Sports) on live tv broadcast services, but there may be times when you are blocked due to an internet location issue or just want an extra layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that does not require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket Where NFL+or search the Internet for a basic website: you can use a virtual private network, or vpn.
Here’s how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.
Read more: NFL 2022: How to stream every game live without cable
Jaguars vs Eagles: When and where?
For Week 4 of the NFL season, the Eagles host the Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The game will take place in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.
How to watch the Jaguars vs Eagles game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you are unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly enforced blackout restrictions, you may need another way to watch the game and this is where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from throttling your game day speeds by encrypting your traffic. Plus, it’s a great idea when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and connections.
With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to access the game. So if your ISP or mobile carrier has blocked you with an IP address that says incorrectly your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix this problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, unobstructed zone. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in all countries where VPNs are legal, including the United States and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You need to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even when VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it believes is circumventing properly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN offers is taking place at the moment.
Sarah Tew/CNET
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN for people who want a reliable and secure VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% and get three months of free access – the equivalent of $6.67 a month – if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Stream the Jaguars vs Eagles game live in the US
This week’s Jaguars vs Eagles game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN, you’ll need a live tv streaming service which carries a local CBS affiliate that airs the game. The cheapest service is Paramount Plus. You’ll need to be on Paramount Plus’ Essential or Premium plans to watch the game (or an older “limited ads” plan), and you’ll need to switch your VPN to the Jacksonville or Philadelphia areas.
Paramount Plus has two main options: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paid annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paid annually). Both offer live NFL games, though the cheaper Essential option lacks live CBS streams, ad-free content for on-demand streaming, or the ability to download shows to watch offline later.
Since either option works for NFL games, if all you want is football, the cheaper Essential option would be the way to go.
Read our Paramount Plus review.
Many others live tv streaming services also broadcast local CBS stations, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Paramount Plus, but they also offer more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, and/or RedZone. Discover our guide to live tv streaming channels for more details.
Quick Tips for Stream Jaguars vs. Eagles Using a VPN
- With four variables in play – your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN – experience and success can vary.
- Use the ExpressVPN NJ-3 (Jersey-3) node to get the Philadelphia CBS station on Paramount Plus.
- If you don’t see your desired location as the default option for ExpressVPN, try using the “search for a city or country” option.
- If you’re having trouble getting the game after turning on your VPN and setting it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure that the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file in your account. Second, some smart TVs – like Roku – don’t have VPN apps that you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you’ll need to install the VPN on your router or whatever mobile hotspot you use (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network will now appear in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with Smart TV services, after installing a cable network’s sports app, you will be asked to verify a numeric code or click on a link sent to your registered email address for your Smart TV . This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, as both devices will appear in the correct place.
- And remember, browsers can often give away location despite using a VPN, so make sure you’re using a privacy-focused browser to connect to your services. We normally recommend Brave.
17 Silly Tongue Twisters With S To Twist Your Tongue
Tongue twisters in English are a fun way to exercise your tongue and improve your speech, but they’re also just plain silly. And, who doesn’t want to be silly every now and then? In this list of tongue twisters with S, you’ll have the chance to try saying some silly phrases and practice saying them faster and faster until you get tongue-tied! Before you know it, your tongue will be twisting in knots as you giggle at your own ridiculousness.
Tongue Twisters With S To Twist Your Tongue:
1) “She sells seashells by the sea shore” – Tongue twister English
She sells seashells by the seashore. The shells she sells are surely seashells, I’m sure. So if she sells seashells by the seashore, then I’m sure she sells seashore
2) “Six sick sheep skating on ice skates” – Tongue twisters with S
There is a certain kind of tongue twister that uses brief syllables that are humorous.
3) “Send toast to ten tense stout Saints’ tall tents” – Hardest short tongue twisters
If you’ve never seen tongue twisters in English before, then prepare to be confused. This tongue twisters with the letter s that might make your head spin.
4) “Six sharp swords slaughtering six straw men” – Tongue twisters with S
5) “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but chains and whips excite me.” – Tongue twister English
6) “Six socks sit in a sink, soaking in soapsuds.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
7) “Susan’s sock shop has surely stopped selling.” Tongue twisters with S
8) “Scared sailors sink ships sailing near icebergs.” – Tricky tongue twisters
9) “Some see shootings as something sinister.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
Also Read: Popular And Best Pakistani Dramas Of All Time
10) “She shrieked when she saw Jerry’s shirt.” – Tricky tongue twisters
11) “Six silly sisters selling shiny shoes.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
12) “Simon shouted abuse at some shepherds.” – Tongue twisters with S
13) “Seven slick, slimy snakes sliding slowly southward.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
14) “Sixty-six sick six-shooters.” – Tricky tongue twisters
Here’s another tongue twisters with s to keep your mind busy. She sells sea shells by the seashore.
15) “Susie’s shirt shop sells preshrunk shirts.” – Tongue twisters with S
This is another tongue twisters with s, but it has the expressions. Observe the punctuation rules when speaking. Then, it’s more enjoyable.
16) “The sad soldier should shoot soon.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
One of the best tongue twisters with letter “S” is the sad soldier. This trickster sentence is sure to turn your tongue into knots. You start by saying The sad soldier should shoot soon. Then, you repeat this sentence five times, but with one letter changed each time.
17) “She Sees Cheese” – Tongue twisters with S
One of the best tongue twisters with letter s is She sees cheese.
So, do you think you have the skills to say she sells seashells by the seashore without stumbling? Or how about six thick thistle sticks without tripping up on the th? With tongue twisters in English and tongue twisters with S like these, it’s no wonder that they are popular with kids. Give them a try and see what kind of tongue twister skills you have!
The post 17 Silly Tongue Twisters With S To Twist Your Tongue appeared first on MEWS.
Defense contractor L3Harris close to deal to buy part of Viasat’s government systems unit, sources say
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use. The distribution and use of this material is governed by our subscription agreement and copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
Asian stocks are generally down as recession fears intensify
BANGKOK — Asian stocks were mostly down on Monday after Wall Street ended a miserable September with a 9.3% loss, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for the week-long Chinese National Day holiday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.1% to 26,215.79 after a quarterly Bank of Japan survey showed manufacturing sentiment had darkened, reflecting rising costs, weaker yen and ongoing pandemic-related restrictions.
The main measure of the “tankan”, measuring the sentiment of large manufacturers, was plus 8, compared to plus 9 in the previous quarter. The tankan measures business sentiment by subtracting the number of companies that say business conditions are negative from those that say they are positive.
“Today’s Tankan survey suggests that while the services sector is benefiting from the diminishing virus wave, the outlook for the manufacturing sector continues to deteriorate,” said a report from Capital Economics. He noted that this was the third consecutive drop in sentiment for the Third World. greater economy.
The BOJ has kept interest rates below zero in a longstanding effort to encourage inflation and contain deflation as the country ages and its population shrinks. This has kept the value of the yen low against the US dollar, which has strengthened as the Federal Reserve raises rates to combat decades-high inflation.
The dollar was trading at 145.04 yen early Monday, down from 144.68 yen late Friday. The euro was at 97.98 cents, down from 97.96 cents.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.9% to 17,073.81. S from Australia&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 6,456.90. Taiwan’s Taiex lost 0.9% and Bangkok’s SET fell 1.3%.
Wall Street closed a miserable September on Friday with the SThe &P 500’s worst monthly slippage since the coronavirus pandemic sent global markets tumbling. It is now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down more than a quarter since the start of the year.
The Fed has been at the forefront of the global campaign to slow economic growth and hurt labor markets just enough to reduce inflation, but not enough to cause a recession. On Friday, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation showed that it was worse last month than economists had expected. This should allow the Fed to keep rates rising and keep them high for some time, increasing the risk that it will go too far and cause a slowdown.
Vice Chairman Lael Brainard was the latest Fed official on Friday to insist he will not cut rates prematurely.
Them&P 500 fell 1.5% to close at 3,585.62 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% to 28,725.51. The Nasdaq composite slid 1.5% to 10,575.62. The tech-focused index fell 10.5% in September and is down 32.4% so far this year.
Small company stocks also had a tough September. The Russell 2000 ended the month down 9.7%. On Friday, it was down 0.6% at 1,664.72.
Other concerns loom over global markets, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A UK government plan to cut taxes recently sent bond markets tumbling amid fears it could further worsen inflation. Bond markets only calmed down a bit after the Bank of England last week pledged to buy, but plenty of UK government bonds are needed to drive yields lower.
The astonishing and rapid rise of the US dollar against other currencies, meanwhile, increases the risk of creating so much stress that something will crack somewhere in the global markets.
In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained $2.18 to $81.67 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.74 to $79.49 a barrel on Friday.
Brent crude, the standard for international oil pricing, rose $2.28 to $87.42 a barrel.
The specter of a possible global recession has led major oil-producing nations to consider further production cuts that would limit supplies and push prices higher.
OPEC and allied oil-producing nations, including Russia, cut supplies to the global economy slightly a month ago, underscoring their displeasure as recession fears help drive down crude prices.
Commanders vs Cowboys Livestream: How to watch NFL Week 4 from anywhere in the US
NFC East rivals Washington and Dallas are heading in opposite directions. After winning their first game, the Commanders gave up their last two as quarterback Carson Wentz’s play waned. By contrast, the Cowboys lost their first game of the season but have won their last two contests with replacement QB Cooper Rush at the helm – starter Dak Prescott is sidelined with a broken finger. Prescott is expected to sit out again this weekend. Commanders and Cowboys kick off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Fox.
The game will air on Fox in large parts of the country, including the DC and Dallas areas (according to 506 Sports), the live tv streaming servicesbut there may be cases where you are stuck due to internet location issue or just want an extra layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that does not require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket Where NFL+or search the Internet for a basic website: you can use a virtual private network, or vpn.
Here’s how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.
Read more: NFL 2022: How to stream every game live without cable
Commanders vs. Cowboys: when and where?
For Week 4 of the NFL season, Commanders travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
How to Watch Commanders vs Cowboys Game Online From Anywhere Using a VPN
If you are unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly enforced blackout restrictions, you may need another way to watch the game and this is where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from throttling your game day speeds by encrypting your traffic. Plus, it’s a great idea when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and connections.
With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to access the game. So if your ISP or mobile carrier has blocked you with an IP address that says incorrectly your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix this problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, unobstructed zone. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in all countries where VPNs are legal, including the United States and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You need to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even when VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it believes is circumventing properly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN offers is taking place at the moment.
Sarah Tew/CNET
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN for people who want a reliable and secure VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% and get three months of free access – the equivalent of $6.67 a month – if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Stream the Commanders vs Cowboys game live in the US
This week’s Commanders vs Cowboys game is on Fox, so in addition to a VPN, you’ll need a live tv streaming service which carries a local Fox affiliate that airs the game. The cheapest service is Sling TV Blue. You’ll need to be a Sling Blue subscriber in order to watch the game, and you’ll need to switch your VPN to the Washington DC area.
Fronde/CNET
Of the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $35 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half price ($17.50) for new subscribers.
An important caveat: In our experience, local Fox affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered by Sling’s agreement. If you’re outside of one of these areas, you’re probably better off opting for one of the alternative services listed below.
Many others live tv streaming services also broadcast local Fox stations, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also offer more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, and/or RedZone. Discover our guide to live tv streaming channels for more details.
Quick Tips for Stream Commanders vs. Cowboys Using a VPN
- With four variables in play – your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN – experience and success can vary.
- Sling Blue is only an option if and when the ability to get local Fox affiliates is active on your account. You may want to verify that your billing address is eligible for this option before committing your credit card.
- Sling Blue has agreements with the local Fox channel in DC, so ExpressVPN users should choose this location.
- If you don’t see your desired location as the default option for ExpressVPN, try using the “search for a city or country” option.
- If you’re having trouble getting the game after turning on your VPN and setting it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure that the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file in your account. Second, some smart TVs – like Roku – don’t have VPN apps that you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you’ll need to install the VPN on your router or whatever mobile hotspot you use (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network will now appear in the correct viewing location.
- The whole of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with Smart TV services, after installing a cable network’s sports app, you will be asked to verify a numeric code or click on a link sent to your registered email address for your Smart TV . This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, as both devices will appear in the correct place.
- And remember, browsers can often give away location despite using a VPN, so make sure you’re using a privacy-focused browser to connect to your services. We normally recommend Brave.
CNET
