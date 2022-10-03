Injective (Inj)Price Prediction 2022 — Will Inj Hit $4 Soon?

In Injective (INJ) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about INJ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Injective (INJ) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Injective (INJ) is $1.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,505,490 at the time of writing. However, INJ has decreased by nearly 4.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Injective (INJ) has a circulating supply of 78,005,555 INJ. Injective (INJ) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin and Kraken.
What is Injective(INJ)?
Injective Protocol (INJ) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides cross-chain margin trading, derivatives, and currency futures trading. The Injective Protocol is a Layer 2 application developed on the Cosmos blockchain. The protocol uses cross-chain bridges to allow traders to access cryptocurrencies from platforms such as Ethereum and Polkadot.
Injective Protocol, unlike other prominent decentralized exchanges like Uniswap or Bancor, does not use an automated market maker (AMM) algorithm to maintain liquidity. Instead, Injective utilizes the order book concept, which has been extensively adopted by centralized stock and cryptocurrency exchanges for many years. In this way, Injective hopes to combine the efficiency of traditional banking with the transparency of decentralized exchanges.
Injective Exchange traders only pay regular market maker and taker fees using INJ coins, rather than network gas fees for each transaction. INJ coins also act as the platform’s governance token and staking mechanism, enabling Injective’s Proof of Stake-based blockchain to function.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022
Injective (INJ) holds the 209th position on CoinGecko right now. INJ price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Injective (INJ) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Injective (INJ) is in the range of $1.583 If the pattern continues, the price of INJ might reach the resistance levels of 2.224 and $3.698 If the trend reverses, then the price of INJ may fall to $1.398 and $1.118.
Injective (INJ)Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Injective(INJ).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Injective (INJ).
Resistance Level 1
$2.554
Resistance Level 2
$5.422
Resistance Level 3
$10.596
Resistance Level 4
$22.348
Support Level
$1.135
INJ /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Injective (INJ) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, INJ might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $22.348.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Injective (INJ) might plummet to almost $1.135, a bearish signal.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Injective (INJ)is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of INJ lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Injective (INJ) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Injective (INJ) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, INJ has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of INJ at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the INJ is 46.80. This means that Injective (INJ) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of INJ may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Injective (INJ). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Injective(INJ). Currently, the ADX of INJ lies in the range of 22.083 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Injective (INJ). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of INJ lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Injective (INJ) is at 46.80 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of INJ with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Injective(INJ).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of INJ is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of INJ decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of INJ decreases.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Injective (INJ)might probably attain $6 by 2023.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Injective (INJ)might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, INJ might rally to hit $8 by 2024.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2025
If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, INJ would rally to hit $10.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2026
If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, INJ would rally to hit $15.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2027
If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, INJ would rally to hit $18.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2028
Injective (INJ)holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, INJ would hit $20 in 2028.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Injective(INJ), it would witness major spikes. INJ might hit $22 by 2029.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in INJ for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Injective (INJ)might hit $25 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Injective Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for INJ. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Injective (INJ)in 2022 is $22.348. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Injective (INJ) price prediction for 2022 is $1.135.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of INJ would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $24.89 very soon. But, it might also reach $4 if the investors believe that INJ is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Injective(INJ)?
Injective Protocol (INJ) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides cross-chain margin trading, derivatives, and currency futures trading. The Injective Protocol is a Layer 2 application developed on the Cosmos blockchain. The protocol uses cross-chain bridges to allow traders to access cryptocurrencies from platforms such as Ethereum and Polkadot
2. Where can you purchase Injective(INJ)?
Injective (INJ) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin and Kraken.
3. Will Injective (INJ)reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, INJ has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Injective(INJ)?
On April 30,2021, Injective(INJ) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $24.89.
5. Is Injective (INJ)a good investment in 2022?
Injective (INJ)seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, INJ is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Injective (INJ) reach $4?
Injective (INJ)is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Injective (INJ)will hit $4 soon.
7. What will be the Injective (INJ) price by 2023?
Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $6 by 2023.
8. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2024?
Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $8 by 2024.
9. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2025?
Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $10 by 2025.
10. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2026?
Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $15 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Credit Suisse’s CDS spread is at levels not seen since 2009.
Deutsche Bank’s price per share has averaged 0.3 times tangible book value (TBV).
The financial world is buzzing about Credit Suisse. The recent increase in Credit Suisse’s credit default swap spread has garnered media attention. A credit default swap, or CDS, is a kind of derivative that enables one investor to hedge against another’s credit risk by exchanging their own credit risk for that of the other.
Lenders may hedge their bets by purchasing credit default swaps (CDS) from investors who have already agreed to compensate them if the borrower fails. In most cases, a high CDS reflects widespread market concern that a credit swap would be ineffective.
Global Recession on the Cards?
Presently, Credit Suisse’s CDS spread is at levels not seen since 2009. The price of default insurance on the company’s bonds increased by nearly 15% in the preceding week. Additionally, the Swiss bank’s market value fell to about 10 billion Swiss francs [$10.1 billion] as its share price hit a new all-time low last week, falling below $4.
Similarities may be seen between the present and the past at Deutsche Bank. Price per share has averaged 0.3 times tangible book value (TBV). If a company declares bankruptcy, common shareholders will get TBV. Many people have already described the current statistics as “extremely worrisome.” Experts believe the German government would “go all out” to rescue Deutsche Bank since it is Germany’s largest bank.
And yet, financial institutions are not standing idly by. The CEO of Credit Suisse has requested for less than 100 days to present a fresh recovery plan to investors. According to Bloomberg, Ulrich Koerner informed workers that the bank had a “strong capital base and liquidity position,” and promised to keep them apprised of developments until a new strategy plan was unveiled on October 27.
It has been one year since Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador. Crypto adoption has not been without issues in El Salvador, but it’s difficult to weed through the different stories about Bitcoin because there are so many competing interests promoting or FUDing Bitcoin. This article will filter through the nonsense and describe how Bitcoin in El Salvador has panned out one year after it became legal tender.
Why El Salvador Made Bitcoin Legal Tender
El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender ostensibly for a few reasons. The government cited the following reasons:
A significant portion of El Salvadorans receive remittances from the United States. Remittances from the US actually make up 20% of El Salvador’s GDP. Fees for wiring money to El Salvador are not cheap. Bitcoin transactions are cheap, so the El Salvador government made Bitcoin legal tender to reduce the fees citizens must pay for remittances.
Approximately 70% of El Salvadorans do not have bank accounts. Transacting in Bitcoin can act as a sort of bank account.
El Salvador uses the United States Dollar, which is suffering from fairly bad inflation at the moment. El Salvador moved to Bitcoin to hedge itself against inflation of the US Dollar.
The three reasons listed above are all the official reasons that El Salvador gave for making Bitcoin legal tender. There are likely other reasons for El Salvador to make Bitcoin legal tender that they will not say publicly, though.
It’s also important to note that USD is still legal tender in El Salvador. The country still mostly uses USD despite Bitcoin legal tender. Anyway, the next section will discuss the reality of Bitcoin use in El Salvador since the country made it legal tender.
Bitcoin in El Salvador – The Reality
This section will cover point by point the official reasons that El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender and then describe the reality of the situation. First of all, remittances in El Salvador. Are Salvadorans using Bitcoin for remittances?
No, Salvadorans are not really using Bitcoin for remittances. According to information from worldcoinstats.com only 3.2% of all remittances are done in Bitcoin, which is pretty bad. Of course, no one expected this number to jump to 100% overnight, but it’s an underwhelming use compared to what many in crypto expected.
Next, are Salvadorans using Bitcoin for their daily transactions?
Again, not really. There’s no hard data on this figure, but it’s estimated that approximately 80% of shops in the country do not accept Bitcoin despite it being legal tender in the country. With that in mind, it’s unlikely that Salvadorans are using Bitcoin for most of their transactions.
This came as surprise because the Chivo wallet app (the official Bitcoin lightning network app of El Salvador) had over 4 million downloads when it was released. However, this is because new Chivo wallets received a free $30 deposit. The average salary in El Salvador is $12 per day, so $30 is a few days of work for many Salvadorans. Of course many would download an app for a free $30 when they make so little per day.
Finally, has Bitcoin served as a good hedge against inflation of the United States dollar?
Well, El Salvador bought approximately $100 million worth of Bitcoin over the past year at an average price of $45,000. The current price of Bitcoin is about $19,000. USD inflation currently stands around 8.2%, so El Salvador has lost more money by holding Bitcoin than it would have if it held USD over the past year.
Of course, Bitcoin is more of a long term thing for El Salvador, so it’s a little silly to declare this a failure after only one year.
What Went Wrong With Bitcoin in El Salvador?
As you can see from the above points, Bitcoin in El Salvador has not been the great success that many people expected. There’s not much reason to fear, though. It has only been one year since El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in the country.
The biggest problem with Bitcoin in El Salvador is that El Salvador picked probably the absolute worst time to make Bitcoin legal tender. They basically did it right at the top of the bubble and then proceeded to buy “the dip” anytime the price dropped – the problem was the price kept dropping.
Anyone that went all in on Bitcoin around that time would be down about 50% right now. It happened to plenty of people, but in the case of El Salvador it happened to the entire country. If El Salvador would have invested in Bitcoin a year or two earlier, then the country would be up 500% on its investment and many would declare it incredibly succesful.
This will likely occur if the price of Bitcoin rises again, which its expected to do after the Bitcoin halving. The problem with that the next halving is a few years away in 2024. Can El Salvador stay with Bitcoin for that long? Or will the country abandon the cryptocurrency before the price recovers?
The other problem with Bitcoin in El Salvador is that the government forced people to use it, which goes against a lot of the principles of cryptocurrency. In fact, is it even cryptocurrency at that point?
We would argue that it’s not really cryptocurrency if the government forces you to use it. The government specifically forced people to use the Chivo wallet app, which has a reputation for having a lot of bugs. And that has left a lot of Salvadorans with a bad first impression with Bitcoin because they associate all the bugs with the Chivo app as problems with Bitcoin.
This is still a relatively minor problem, though. The bigger problem was that El Salvador picked the worst time to invest in cryptocurrency, but it’s still worth mentioning the other problem with the current system in El Salvador.
Final Thoughts
To summarize, Bitcoin in El Salvador has not been very successful one year into the country making it legal tender. There is still no need to fear, though. Bitcoin is a long term project for the country, so if El Salvador can stick to their Bitcoin experiment, then they will likely see it become successful.
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to share that the company will be attending this year’s W3BX Investor Summit and Expo, which will be taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas from October 10th to 13th. Tokens.com’s CEO, Andrew Kiguel, will deliver a keynote address at the event. He will be speaking alongside other visionary CEOs, prominent futurists and industry experts from Mastercard, O’leary Ventures, Amazon Web Services, and Kraken.
This year’s W3BX Investor Summit will host a collection of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats focusing on investing in web3. The conference takes place over four days and will be hosting guests ranging from Fortune 500 companies to venture capitalists, retail and institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and Blue-Chip NFT Collectors. The event will feature senior executives from over 100 private and public companies all within the growing web3 sector.
Senior management from Tokens.com, and its subsidiaries Metaverse Group and Hulk Labs will be in attendance and will be participating in a panel discussion. In addition, Tokens.com will have a booth on the Expo floor where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Company directly from its leaders. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to connect with the team at the Tokens.com expo booth number 218 or reach out via email to [email protected]
“As a keynote at this year’s W3BX Investor Summit and Expo, I’ll be connecting with new and prospective Tokens.com shareholders,” said Andrew Kiguel, Tokens.com CEO. “This is a best-in-class event and we are looking forward to educating a new audience on the breadth of web3 businesses that we give investors exposure to through Tokens.com and our subsidiaries, Hulk Labs and Metaverse Group.”
For more information on the W3BX investor summit and expo please visit https://web3expo.live/.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and builds Web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within Web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
BEL price creates more bullish sentiment as price struggles to break and hold above the daily 50 EMA
BEL looks more stable as bulls breakout of a descending triangle
The price of BEL could face major resistance at $1
Bella Protocol (BEL) had a rocky start to the year, failing to live up to its initial hype. However, this could be set aside as the price has recently turned bullish against tether (USDT). Bella Protocol (BEL) has seen more of a downtrend than an upside in the bear market, with the price struggling to regain the bullish structure and failing each time, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling to a region of $18,700, affecting the price of altcoins. (Data from Binance)
Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The cryptocurrency market hasn’t had the best price movement in recent times, but that doesn’t mean that some crypto assets haven’t shown great strength in bouncing from their lows and breaking out of their downtrends to establish bullish momentum.
Despite showing less price movement in recent weeks, the price of BEL has continued to trade below the key resistance level of $0.67, preventing a rally to new highs.
The price of BEL ended the week looking more bullish as bulls pushed the price to break the resistance at $0.67, setting up a more bullish price movement for the price of BEL in the coming week.
The price of BEL is being rejected near $0.65, preventing it from trending higher. The price of BEL has previously been affected by news from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). BEL price has responded positively after breaking out of its downtrend price movement.
The price of BEL needs to break and hold above $1 for the price to rally to a higher region with more bullish sentiments; if the price of LIT gets rejected from this region, we could see the price retesting a region of $0.75 acting as good support zones.
Weekly resistance for the price of BEL – $1.
Weekly support for the price of BEL – $0.75.
Price Analysis Of BEL On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of BEL continues to look bullish as it breaks out of a descending triangle after trading in a range of downward trends and faces resistance at $0.65 to trend higher.
The price of BEL is $0.63 lower than the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). On the daily timeframe, the prices of $0.65 and $1 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMA for BEL.
Daily resistance for the BEL price – $1.
Daily support for the BEL price – $0.65-0.75.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
The average block time for Ethereum has decreased by more than 13%.
Ethereum blockchain transitioned away from the power-intensive proof-of-work.
It has been discovered that the Ethereum Merge update, which aimed to shift the blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has improved the rate at which new Ethereum blocks are generated.
It was widely agreed that The Merge was one of Ethereum’s most important enhancements. Several myths about reduced gas prices and speedier transactions that arose as a consequence of the buzz were dispelled. The blockchain, however, has seen noticeable improvements after the Merge, such as a dramatic rise in daily block generation and a significant drop in average block time.
Results Starting to Appear
Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus was finalized on September 15, along with the Merge update. That same day, daily block production increased by almost 18%, from about 6,000 blocks to 7,100 blocks.
Along with this change, YCharts data shows that the average block time for Ethereum has decreased by more than 13%. The block time is the amount of time it takes for miners or validators inside a network to validate transactions.
The aforementioned results demonstrate the constructive effects of the Merge update on the Ethereum network. As the Ethereum blockchain transitioned away from the power-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus process, GPU prices in China plummeted after the update.
According to a Chinese retailer, the price of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 plummeted from 8,000 yuan (about $1,118) to 5,000 yuan (about $560) in only three months. Moreover, the vendor said that nobody in China was purchasing new PCs or graphics processing units.
According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $1,294.83 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,628,791,591 USD. Ethereum is up 0.32% in the last 24 hours.
CoinW Exchange plans to host in-person events and engage with local Indian KOLs.
The Indian blockchain sector has raised over $627M via 16 fundraisings this year.
CoinW is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that has made security and compliance deployments a priority from the start. CoinW was founded in 2017, and in the five years since then, the company has secured financial licenses from authorities in the United States (the MSB), Singapore (the MAS), Lithuania (the SVGFSA), and Abu Dhabi (the FSRA).
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Bureau of Canada issued CoinW with its MSB (Money Services Business) license on August 25, 2022. This implies CoinW may legally provide services in Canada relating to crypto assets including trading, payment, derivatives, etc.
To better serve its global client of 8 million blockchain investors, cryptocurrency asset trading platform CoinW Exchange has established 16 regional trading service centers in 13 different countries and regions. The official website may now be seen in five different languages: Chinese, English, Korean, Vietnamese, and Turkish, allowing people from all around the globe to participate in trading without any language barriers.
Over the last five years, CoinW has dedicated itself tirelessly to improving its worldwide strategy and operations. As more nations adopt blockchain technology and finance, digital money has made inroads into the mainstream economy. One of the countries with tremendous potential is India. According to statistics, the Indian blockchain business has raised over $627 million via 16 fundraisings this year, which is 14.25 times higher than in 2021.
With a population of over 1.3 billion people and a younger generation that is more open to innovative solutions like blockchain and cryptocurrencies, India is a promising market. In order to further connect with and serve its Indian user base, CoinW Exchange plans to host in-person events and engage with local Indian KOLs and communities in the country.
The cryptocurrency market is a worldwide exchange that never closes. India’s market potential is enormous since it is the most populous democratic nation. Taking India as a significant area in Asia-Pacific, CoinW Exchange will continue to promote globalization and localization in the future by aggressively exploring collaboration with Indian regulatory authorities and bolstering the local marketization process.