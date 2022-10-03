Injective (Inj)Price Prediction 2022 — Will Inj Hit $4 Soon?

In Injective (INJ) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about INJ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Injective (INJ) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Injective (INJ) is $1.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,505,490 at the time of writing. However, INJ has decreased by nearly 4.5% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Injective (INJ) has a circulating supply of 78,005,555 INJ. Injective (INJ) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin and Kraken.

What is Injective(INJ)?

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides cross-chain margin trading, derivatives, and currency futures trading. The Injective Protocol is a Layer 2 application developed on the Cosmos blockchain. The protocol uses cross-chain bridges to allow traders to access cryptocurrencies from platforms such as Ethereum and Polkadot.

Injective Protocol, unlike other prominent decentralized exchanges like Uniswap or Bancor, does not use an automated market maker (AMM) algorithm to maintain liquidity. Instead, Injective utilizes the order book concept, which has been extensively adopted by centralized stock and cryptocurrency exchanges for many years. In this way, Injective hopes to combine the efficiency of traditional banking with the transparency of decentralized exchanges.

Injective Exchange traders only pay regular market maker and taker fees using INJ coins, rather than network gas fees for each transaction. INJ coins also act as the platform’s governance token and staking mechanism, enabling Injective’s Proof of Stake-based blockchain to function.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022

Injective (INJ) holds the 209th position on CoinGecko right now. INJ price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

INJ /USDT Ascending channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Injective (INJ) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Injective (INJ) is in the range of $1.583 If the pattern continues, the price of INJ might reach the resistance levels of 2.224 and $3.698 If the trend reverses, then the price of INJ may fall to $1.398 and $1.118.

Injective (INJ)Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Injective(INJ).

INJ /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview )



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Injective (INJ).

Resistance Level 1 $2.554 Resistance Level 2 $5.422 Resistance Level 3 $10.596 Resistance Level 4 $22.348 Support Level $1.135 INJ /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Injective (INJ) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, INJ might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $22.348.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Injective (INJ) might plummet to almost $1.135, a bearish signal.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Injective (INJ)is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of INJ lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

INJ /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Injective (INJ) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Injective (INJ) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, INJ has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of INJ at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the INJ is 46.80. This means that Injective (INJ) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of INJ may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Injective (INJ). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

INJ /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Injective(INJ). Currently, the ADX of INJ lies in the range of 22.083 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Injective (INJ). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of INJ lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Injective (INJ) is at 46.80 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of INJ with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Injective(INJ).

BTC Vs ETH Vs INJ Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of INJ is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of INJ decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of INJ decreases.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Injective (INJ)might probably attain $6 by 2023.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Injective (INJ)might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, INJ might rally to hit $8 by 2024.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2025

If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, INJ would rally to hit $10.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2026

If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, INJ would rally to hit $15.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2027

If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, INJ would rally to hit $18.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2028

Injective (INJ)holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, INJ would hit $20 in 2028.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Injective(INJ), it would witness major spikes. INJ might hit $22 by 2029.

Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in INJ for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Injective (INJ)might hit $25 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Injective Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for INJ. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Injective (INJ)in 2022 is $22.348. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Injective (INJ) price prediction for 2022 is $1.135.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of INJ would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $24.89 very soon. But, it might also reach $4 if the investors believe that INJ is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Injective(INJ)? Injective Protocol (INJ) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides cross-chain margin trading, derivatives, and currency futures trading. The Injective Protocol is a Layer 2 application developed on the Cosmos blockchain. The protocol uses cross-chain bridges to allow traders to access cryptocurrencies from platforms such as Ethereum and Polkadot 2. Where can you purchase Injective(INJ)? Injective (INJ) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin and Kraken. 3. Will Injective (INJ)reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, INJ has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Injective(INJ)? On April 30,2021, Injective(INJ) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $24.89. 5. Is Injective (INJ)a good investment in 2022? Injective (INJ)seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, INJ is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Injective (INJ) reach $4? Injective (INJ)is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Injective (INJ)will hit $4 soon. 7. What will be the Injective (INJ) price by 2023? Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $6 by 2023. 8. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2024? Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $8 by 2024. 9. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2025? Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $10 by 2025. 10. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2026? Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $15 by 2026.

