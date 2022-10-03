News
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Buffalo Bills
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 4 game at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens had every opportunity in the first half to put this game away. They couldn’t. Against a Bills team with superior talent — and, on Sunday, a superior quarterback — that was always going to court disaster. Now they’ll have to put the ugliness of the second half behind them as they prepare for a hugely important game against the Bengals. Yes, it’s at home, but that hasn’t mattered much lately.
Childs Walker, reporter: John Harbaugh is going to face a lot of second guessing after he went for it on fourth-and-goal instead of asking Justin Tucker to kick an easy field goal to put the Ravens up 23-20 deep in the fourth quarter. But Harbaugh had reason to believe his defense would struggle to keep Buffalo from scoring again, and Lamar Jackson overlooked an open Devin Duvernay on the fourth-down play. It was close to a 50-50 call, and Harbaugh went aggressive, which is his wont.
This will go down as another agonizing home loss for a team that could be 4-0. The Ravens set themselves up for a fall in the second quarter when they failed to finish a drive in the end zone after Odafe Oweh’s forced fumble gave them a short field and when Patrick Queen dropped a potential interception that would have kept Buffalo off the scoreboard in the two-minute drill. They blew another chance in the third quarter when wide receiver Rashod Bateman dropped a third-down pass that would have extended a crucial drive. Bateman did not play the rest of the way.
Give the Bills credit as well. Josh Allen is every bit as difficult to bottle up as Jackson, and they’re never out of a game for that reason.
Mike Preston, columnist: This loss is on John Harbaugh. When you have the best kicker in the history of the NFL, please let him win the game. I don’t want to hear about analytics, philosophies or anything else. Just kick the damn field goal and put pressure on the other team’s offense to win the game. End of conversation.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: The Ravens started fast, with the offense driving down the field and the defense creating two turnovers. But the Bills settled in, especially on defense, as they held the Ravens to 41 total yards in the third quarter while outscoring them 10-0. Even though the Ravens once again blew a double-digit lead at home, the questionable roughing the passer call on Brandon Stephens during the final minutes of the game really sucked the life out of M&T Bank Stadium.
C.J. Doon, editor: The margins are thin in the NFL. Had Bills safety Jordan Poyer been called for pass interference on third-and-5 with two minutes left in the first half, would the Ravens be celebrating a convincing win over perhaps the NFL’s best team? Instead, no flag was thrown, and Josh Allen led a touchdown drive in the final minutes that cut Baltimore’s lead to 20-10 at halftime. The Ravens would not score another point, as the Bills came all the way back for a stunning win. Another second-half collapse by Baltimore and a curious decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal with 4:15 left raises uncomfortable questions for coach John Harbaugh.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Four games is enough of a sample size to know what a team’s DNA is, and the Ravens are exactly who we thought they were. They create turnovers. They have Lamar Jackson doing things only he can do, even without a true No. 1 wide receiver. And they are perfecting the art of the second-half collapse.
Coach John Harbaugh likely won’t outwardly say he regrets going for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line late in the game with the game tied at 20, but you know he’s gotta be kicking himself. It was a bad decision. That’s Josh Allen on the other side! The roughing the passer penalty on the Bills’ ensuing drive to set up the game-winning field goal was questionable at best, but Allen had been complaining about some late-ish hits all game. He was bound to get one called his way.
The Ravens are 2-2 and have let two huge leads slip away in both losses. There’s solace in the fact they are leading the NFL’s best teams, but this ain’t Cleveland. You play to win the game, and they’re not getting it done.
()
News
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on ‘lower-leg fracture’
LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O’Connell said.
Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what O’Connell described as a “very tough moment for our team.”
Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.
Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical personnel stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.
“He will be having surgery to fix that here,” O’Connell said. “As soon as he’s able to make the transition back to the Twin Cities we’ll do that.”
Vikings personnel are staying in London with Cine.
The 22-year-old Cine was born in Haiti and moved to Florida with extended family at age 4. His journey to the NFL brought him through Massachusetts and Texas as a youngster before enrolling at Georgia.
___
More AP NFL coverage: and
News
Ravens collapse in second half again, fall to Bills, 23-20, for 5th straight home loss
In a matchup of star quarterbacks, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a come-from-behind 23-20 win with a decisive final drive, handing the Ravens another loss after a second straight second-half collapse in Baltimore.
Kicker Tyler Bass’ 21-yard field goal as time expired, the last action of a 12-play, 77-yard drive that ended the game, concluded Buffalo’s 20-0 run inside M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have now lost five straight at home, a franchise record. Next up is a test against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, the defending AFC North champions.
With a strong second half, Allen outplayed quarterback Lamar Jackson, the early favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. Allen finished 19-for-36 for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception, as well as 11 carries for 70 yards. He also called for and received a roughing-the-passer penalty on the Bills’ go-ahead drive after a hit by cornerback Brandon Stephens.
Jackson finished 20-for-29 for 144 yards, a touchdown and two crucial interceptions, and again led the team with 11 carries for 73 yards. The offense struggled overall, finishing with 296 yards and 4.6 yards per play.
Two weeks after the Ravens (2-2) had their home opener ruined by a fourth-quarter collapse against the Miami Dolphins, they watched the Bills (3-1) become the bullies once again. Trailing 20-3 with 3:39 remaining in the second quarter, Buffalo went on a 17-0 run over the next 15-plus minutes. Allen’s 11-yard touchdown run on a naked bootleg evened the score, which held until the game’s final minutes.
With wide receiver Rashod Bateman struggling with drops and an apparent injury, and with the Bills mostly snuffing out the Ravens’ rushing attack, their offense struggled after a fast start. The Ravens didn’t cross midfield in the third quarter, and Jackson had a pass picked off by safety Jordan Poyer after it was deflected high at the line of scrimmage. Penalties were a problem, too, as the team finished with nine for 70 yards total.
But late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens patched together enough first downs to get within range of another lead. A 9-yard completion to wide receiver Devin Duvernay moved the Ravens to the 1. A carry by J.K. Dobbins bumped them back to the 4. After a short third-down scramble by Jackson, the Ravens kept kicker Justin Tucker on the sideline. They left with nothing after Jackson’s pass to Duvernay, once wide open in the corner of the end zone, was intercepted by Poyer again.
Hours earlier, the Ravens hadn’t needed long to go ahead. The Bills, who had opened their past eight games with a touchdown on their opening drive, started Sunday’s with a near-interception. Two plays after cornerback Marcus Peters almost secured a pick, cornerback Marlon Humphrey more than made up for it.
Allen’s third-down pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage by defensive lineman Calais Campbell and then skidded off tight end Dawson Knox’s hands and into Humphrey’s waiting grasp. His return and a Bills penalty set the Ravens up at Buffalo’s 4-yard line, and Dobbins took a shovel pass from Jackson for a 1-yard touchdown catch two plays later.
After the Bills answered with a field-goal drive, the Ravens took a while to respond. But at the end of a 15-play, 81-yard drive that drained over nine minutes off the game clock, Dobbins rumbled in for a 4-yard score. He became the second player in franchise history to score both a rushing and receiving touchdown in one quarter, joining Ray Rice in the second quarter against the Saints in 2010, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
The Ravens’ 14-3 lead grew from there. After outside linebacker Odafe Oweh forced a fumble in Bills territory, the Ravens recovered and turned the short field into a 42-yard field goal. After a third-and-1 stop on the Bills’ subsequent drive forced a three-and-out, the Ravens got into range for Tucker, who made a 51-yard field goal.
Still, missed opportunities marred their first half, just as dropped balls spoiled Buffalo’s. Jackson overthrew tight end Mark Andrews on a would-be touchdown pass early in the second quarter, and Andrews had a red-zone catch disallowed on a questionable offensive-pass-interference penalty two plays later. The Ravens had to settle for Tucker’s first field goal.
On Buffalo’s lone touchdown drive, inside linebacker Patrick Queen dropped a would-be interception after a deflected ball fell right to his chest. Allen’s 4-yard pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie with nine seconds remaining in the first half cut the Ravens’ lead to 20-10.
This story will be updated.
Week 5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
TV: Chs. 11, 4
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Giants beat Bears 20-12, move to 3-1 despite numerous injuries to key players – The Denver Post
Daniel Jones did everything until he couldn’t anymore. Tyrod Taylor and Saquon Barkley played quarterback. The defense took care of Justin Fields.
And the Giants are 3-1 in London next week.
Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears saw Jones injure his left ankle, Taylor go for a concussion check and Barkley play three snaps as the Wildcat quarterback.
The Giants rushed 44 times for 262 yards as a team, including 146 yards on 31 carries for Barkley.
Jones scored two rushing touchdowns and gained 68 rushing yards. It was the first time since his NFL debut in Week 3 of the 2019 season that he scored twice on the ground in the same game.
Taylor added 30 rushing yards, as Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka used Barkley and a play action rollout play with their quarterbacks to keep the Bears defense out of control.
Taylor replaced Jones in the third quarter when the Giants starter wasn’t good enough to execute the game plan that worked.
The Giants defense held Chicago’s run game in check and forced Fields to beat them, which he couldn’t.
The home team also forced two turnovers: one by Azeez Ojulari recovered by Kayvon Thibodeaux on defense and a second on a failed Bears punt in the fourth quarter recovered by Gary Brightwell.
Unfortunately, a slew of key Giants players were injured: Jones, Taylor, safety Julian Love (concussion), right tackle Evan Neal (neck), corner Aaron Robinson (knee), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee ), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) and at the end, Thibodeaux and Ojulari too.
The Giants now travel to London later this week to take on the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Stadium.
This is a developing story.
()
denverpost sports
News
Jets defeat Steelers, 24-20, after last-minute touchdown plunge
PITTSBURGH — After a dreadful showing offensively against the Bengals last week, the Jets were hoping the return of their starting quarterback would ignite a spark.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Jets found a way to come away with their second road victory of the season.
The Jets (2-2) defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) 24-20 on a cloudy, 60-degree day at Acrisure Stadium in front of over 67,000 fans.
Just like two weeks ago, Gang Green had some late fourth-quarter magic.
Down 20-17 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, the Jets were able to drive down the field with ease after two big catches by wide receiver Corey Davis. Then a defensive holding penalty gave the Jets the ball at the nine-yard line. Two plays later, Breece Hall found the end zone, which put New York ahead by four points with 16 seconds left.
Sunday was Zach Wilson’s first game in seven weeks since suffering a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in the preseason in August. Joe Flacco started the first three weeks of the season.
Steelers (1-2) rookie Kenny Pickett, who replaced starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky after halftime completed 10 of 13 passes for 93 yards, three interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.
Wilson had a mediocre day, completing 19 of 37 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also recorded a touchdown catch in the second quarter.
The Jets were hoping Wilson, despite not playing the last seven weeks, would show growth in his second year as the team’s starting quarterback. While he made several ill-advised decisions with the football, Wilson was able to lead the Jets to a late fourth-quarter victory.
What didn’t help Wilson was the Jets’ musical chairs on the offensive line continued with George Fant (knee) being placed on injured reserve last week. Alijah Vera-Tucker, usually the Jets right guard, was moved to left tackle. Also, Nate Herbig was the team’s right guard.
Then right before halftime, starting right tackle Max Mitchell went down with a knee injury and did not return.
Coming into Sunday, the Jets defense has been stout against the run. But Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 74 yards on 18 carries.
Neither team had a lot of success offensively in the first quarter. The Jets got their first game’s first points after Lamarcus Joyner’s interception in Steelers territory set up a 38-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein, which gave Gang Green a 3-0 lead. After a three and out by the Steelers, fans were booing, hoping for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to bench Trubisky for Pickett, who was the team’s first-round pick last April.
The Green and White’s third possession was its best of the first half. After starting on their own 30 in the second quarter, the Jets marched 70-yards as the drive ended with a jet sweep from Garrett Wilson as he flipped it to Braxton Berrios and he completed a touchdown pass to Zach Wilson who celebrated by doing the Griddy dance. That extended the Jets’ lead to 10-0.
According to CBS Sports, Wilson’s touchdown was the first ever touchdown reception by a Jets quarterback.
Pittsburgh finally got on the board near the midway point in the second quarter after a 51-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. Fans continued to be displeased with the Steelers offense as chants for Pickett grew louder. The Steelers added another field goal as Boswell converted on an Acrisure Stadium record 59-yarder, making the score 10-6 after 30 minutes.
Following three and out by the Jets offense, the Steelers finally benched Trubisky and put Pickett under center as the crowd erupted when the change was made. But on his first pass attempt, Pickett’s pass was intercepted by safety Jordan Whitehead at the Jets’ 10-yard-line.
However, Pickett entering the game was exactly what the Steelers needed offensively.
The Jets could not capitalize on the interception as Wilson threw his second interception of the day, this time to Minkah Fitzpatrick as he returned it to the Jets’ four-yard-line. That set up a Pickett one-yard touchdown run.
Pittsburgh also scored on Pickett’s third drive as the team drove 87 yards which ended with him scoring a two-yard touchdown that extended its lead to 20-10.
With their backs against the wall, the Jets found the end zone for the second time midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson completed a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis as that trimmed the Steelers lead to 20-17.
When it looked like the Steelers were going to score another touchdown to extend their lead, Jets cornerback Michael Carter II picked off Pickett on a tipped pass with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter.
Carter’s interception led to the Jets comeback victory.
The Jets will return to MetLife Stadium next week as they will host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.
()
News
Chris Tomasson: Vikings hardly impressive against Saints but ‘a win’s a win’
Last season, the Vikings lost games they could have won. Now, they’re winning games they could have lost.
Sunday’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London marked the second straight week the Vikings (3-1) had to come from behind in the fourth quarter to survive against a lesser foe. On Sept. 25, they were fortunate to defeat the supposedly improved Detroit Lions 28-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Supposedly?
Indeed. The Lions lost to Seattle 48-45 at home Sunday.
So there are two ways to look at this. One is that the Vikings learned lessons after giving away games last season and have become more resilient under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell. The other is that the Vikings better step up their play if they hope to continue to win once the schedule gets tougher.
But since it was a dramatic victory, we’ll start with the glass-half-full approach. After all, as veteran safety Harrison Smith said, “A win’s a win.”
The Vikings took the lead for good at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 28-25 when Greg Joseph drilled a 47-yard field goal, his fifth of the game in five attempts, with 24 seconds remaining. Then they watched as Wil Lutz’s 61-yard field-goal attempt on the final play hit the left upright and bounced back off the crossbar and fell harmlessly to the turf.
Last season, Joseph might have missed that field goal. If not, Lutz probably would have made the 61-yarder, and Minnesota, under Mike Zimmer, would have found a way to stumble in overtime.
The Vikings went 2-5 in games last season decided by four points or fewer. They blew big leads and found other creative ways to lose games.
“Coming into this thing, we knew what we lost a lot games at, and (O’Connell) came right into this thing right away, addressing it,” running back Dalvin Cook told KFAN-AM. “Situational things. We’ve been doing situational things since he got here, and it’s paying off on the field.”
In a wild fourth quarter, the Vikings fell behind when the Saints’ versatile Taysom Hill ran in from 2 yards with 9:29 left for a 22-19 lead. But they came back to take a 25-22 lead with 4:15 left on a 3-yard run by wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Joseph missed the extra point, but that did not prove fatal.
“You definitely don’t want to come eight hours and not get the dub,” Jefferson, who bounced back after two sub-par games game to catch 10 passes for 147 yards, told NFL Network.
Still, the game never should have been close. The Saints (1-3), who for starters aren’t the team they once were with Dennis Allen replacing Sean Payton as head coach, were without their starting quarterback (Jameis Winston), their best wide receiver (Michael Thomas) and their top running back (Alvin Kamara) due to injuries.
The Saints did get a solid game out of backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards against an often-shaky Minnesota defense. But they lost three fumbles and committed 10 penalties for 102 yards, several coming in key situations late in the game.
As it turned out, the Vikings barely were able to take advantage of all of that. Quarterback Kirk Cousins put up decent numbers by completing 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards, but he threw an ugly interception in the second quarter that led to a Saints touchdown. And when the Vikings got into the red zone, it often was like a red light for the offense.
The Vikings made five trips inside the 20-yard line, and settled three times for Joseph field goals. At least they did get the key late Jefferson touchdown run.
“We left a lot of points out there,” O’Connell told KFAN. “I think we need to continue to improve, but what I love about this team is even when adversity hits, and it really would knock a lot of teams back in this league to the point were they struggle to finish in the end, this team always wants the next opportunity. … Now, what I’d like to see is a little bit more consistency out of our offense and our defense to play to our standard consistently for four quarters, and it’ll be a beautiful thing.”
The Vikings face a mediocre Chicago team next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The schedule will get tougher after that, starting with an Oct. 16 game at Miami, and will be even more difficult in November with back-to-back games at Buffalo and home against Dallas.
By then, the Vikings will need to be playing much better if they hope to be a playoff team. But on Sunday they at least flew home with a victory that gave them their best start since 2016.
“That’s a good thing being 3-1 through four games,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “But we’ve got to have a little bit of a sense of urgency to kind of go correct (things).”
News
Referee immediately sends Tyrod Taylor off field in NFL concussion emphasis
The NFL’s enhanced vigilance enforcing its concussion protocol was on full display on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, just three days after the Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins catastrophe in Cincinnati.
Referee Carl Cheffers ran over to shaken Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter and pointed him off the field for evaluation immediately after Taylor was smoked in the head by Bears DB Kyler Gordon on a scramble near the sideline.
The Giants medical staff took Taylor to the blue tent and into the locker room for concussion evaluation. Taylor had been in the game, seeing his first snaps as a Giant, after Daniel Jones had sustained a left ankle injury.
Meanwhile, the NFL’s concussion spotter at MetLife Stadium also stopped the game with 12:27 remaining in the second quarter to send Giants safety Julian Love off for a check.
Love had appeared shaken up after taking on Bears RB Trestan Ebner in a big one-on-one collision on the outside.
Love initially looked like he was trying to stay in the game, but two referees escorted Love to the sideline. And the Giants’ medical staff took Love into the locker room, evaluated him and confirmed a concussion.
This is how the process is supposed to work.
The NFL and players’ union already announced they are making “modifications” to the concussion protocol in the wake of the mishandling of Tagovailoa’s head injury last week against the Buffalo Bills.
And that put every team and spotter on notice entering Sunday’s game.
In Sunday’s third quarter, Giants running back Matt Breida looked woozy after making a tackle on a kickoff return.
A Giants trainer immediately grabbed him when he came to the sideline and called over a couple others to evaluate Breida’s head, neck and motor skills on the sideline. He was not taken to the blue tent or into the locker room.
Breida then remained on the sideline and continued to play in the game.
Developing story. Check back for more info.
()
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Buffalo Bills
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on ‘lower-leg fracture’
Ravens collapse in second half again, fall to Bills, 23-20, for 5th straight home loss
Giants beat Bears 20-12, move to 3-1 despite numerous injuries to key players – The Denver Post
Jets defeat Steelers, 24-20, after last-minute touchdown plunge
Chris Tomasson: Vikings hardly impressive against Saints but ‘a win’s a win’
Referee immediately sends Tyrod Taylor off field in NFL concussion emphasis
Ravens RB Justice Hill exits game vs. Bills with hamstring injury
6 potential Orlando Magic lineups to look forward to during preseason
Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt tweets he’s ready to play days after undergoing heart surgery
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao ‘appalled’ by Nirmala Sitharaman’s conduct with official
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out