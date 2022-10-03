News
Jets defeat Steelers, 24-20, after last-minute touchdown plunge
PITTSBURGH — After a dreadful showing offensively against the Bengals last week, the Jets were hoping the return of their starting quarterback would ignite a spark.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Jets found a way to come away with their second road victory of the season.
The Jets (2-2) defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) 24-20 on a cloudy, 60-degree day at Acrisure Stadium in front of over 67,000 fans.
Just like two weeks ago, Gang Green had some late fourth-quarter magic.
Down 20-17 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, the Jets were able to drive down the field with ease after two big catches by wide receiver Corey Davis. Then a defensive holding penalty gave the Jets the ball at the nine-yard line. Two plays later, Breece Hall found the end zone, which put New York ahead by four points with 16 seconds left.
Sunday was Zach Wilson’s first game in seven weeks since suffering a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in the preseason in August. Joe Flacco started the first three weeks of the season.
Steelers (1-2) rookie Kenny Pickett, who replaced starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky after halftime completed 10 of 13 passes for 93 yards, three interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.
Wilson had a mediocre day, completing 19 of 37 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also recorded a touchdown catch in the second quarter.
The Jets were hoping Wilson, despite not playing the last seven weeks, would show growth in his second year as the team’s starting quarterback. While he made several ill-advised decisions with the football, Wilson was able to lead the Jets to a late fourth-quarter victory.
What didn’t help Wilson was the Jets’ musical chairs on the offensive line continued with George Fant (knee) being placed on injured reserve last week. Alijah Vera-Tucker, usually the Jets right guard, was moved to left tackle. Also, Nate Herbig was the team’s right guard.
Then right before halftime, starting right tackle Max Mitchell went down with a knee injury and did not return.
Coming into Sunday, the Jets defense has been stout against the run. But Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 74 yards on 18 carries.
Neither team had a lot of success offensively in the first quarter. The Jets got their first game’s first points after Lamarcus Joyner’s interception in Steelers territory set up a 38-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein, which gave Gang Green a 3-0 lead. After a three and out by the Steelers, fans were booing, hoping for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to bench Trubisky for Pickett, who was the team’s first-round pick last April.
The Green and White’s third possession was its best of the first half. After starting on their own 30 in the second quarter, the Jets marched 70-yards as the drive ended with a jet sweep from Garrett Wilson as he flipped it to Braxton Berrios and he completed a touchdown pass to Zach Wilson who celebrated by doing the Griddy dance. That extended the Jets’ lead to 10-0.
According to CBS Sports, Wilson’s touchdown was the first ever touchdown reception by a Jets quarterback.
Pittsburgh finally got on the board near the midway point in the second quarter after a 51-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. Fans continued to be displeased with the Steelers offense as chants for Pickett grew louder. The Steelers added another field goal as Boswell converted on an Acrisure Stadium record 59-yarder, making the score 10-6 after 30 minutes.
Following three and out by the Jets offense, the Steelers finally benched Trubisky and put Pickett under center as the crowd erupted when the change was made. But on his first pass attempt, Pickett’s pass was intercepted by safety Jordan Whitehead at the Jets’ 10-yard-line.
However, Pickett entering the game was exactly what the Steelers needed offensively.
The Jets could not capitalize on the interception as Wilson threw his second interception of the day, this time to Minkah Fitzpatrick as he returned it to the Jets’ four-yard-line. That set up a Pickett one-yard touchdown run.
Pittsburgh also scored on Pickett’s third drive as the team drove 87 yards which ended with him scoring a two-yard touchdown that extended its lead to 20-10.
With their backs against the wall, the Jets found the end zone for the second time midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson completed a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis as that trimmed the Steelers lead to 20-17.
When it looked like the Steelers were going to score another touchdown to extend their lead, Jets cornerback Michael Carter II picked off Pickett on a tipped pass with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter.
Carter’s interception led to the Jets comeback victory.
The Jets will return to MetLife Stadium next week as they will host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills.
Chris Tomasson: Vikings hardly impressive against Saints but ‘a win’s a win’
Last season, the Vikings lost games they could have won. Now, they’re winning games they could have lost.
Sunday’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London marked the second straight week the Vikings (3-1) had to come from behind in the fourth quarter to survive against a lesser foe. On Sept. 25, they were fortunate to defeat the supposedly improved Detroit Lions 28-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Supposedly?
Indeed. The Lions lost to Seattle 48-45 at home Sunday.
So there are two ways to look at this. One is that the Vikings learned lessons after giving away games last season and have become more resilient under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell. The other is that the Vikings better step up their play if they hope to continue to win once the schedule gets tougher.
But since it was a dramatic victory, we’ll start with the glass-half-full approach. After all, as veteran safety Harrison Smith said, “A win’s a win.”
The Vikings took the lead for good at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 28-25 when Greg Joseph drilled a 47-yard field goal, his fifth of the game in five attempts, with 24 seconds remaining. Then they watched as Wil Lutz’s 61-yard field-goal attempt on the final play hit the left upright and bounced back off the crossbar and fell harmlessly to the turf.
Last season, Joseph might have missed that field goal. If not, Lutz probably would have made the 61-yarder, and Minnesota, under Mike Zimmer, would have found a way to stumble in overtime.
The Vikings went 2-5 in games last season decided by four points or fewer. They blew big leads and found other creative ways to lose games.
“Coming into this thing, we knew what we lost a lot games at, and (O’Connell) came right into this thing right away, addressing it,” running back Dalvin Cook told KFAN-AM. “Situational things. We’ve been doing situational things since he got here, and it’s paying off on the field.”
In a wild fourth quarter, the Vikings fell behind when the Saints’ versatile Taysom Hill ran in from 2 yards with 9:29 left for a 22-19 lead. But they came back to take a 25-22 lead with 4:15 left on a 3-yard run by wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Joseph missed the extra point, but that did not prove fatal.
“You definitely don’t want to come eight hours and not get the dub,” Jefferson, who bounced back after two sub-par games game to catch 10 passes for 147 yards, told NFL Network.
Still, the game never should have been close. The Saints (1-3), who for starters aren’t the team they once were with Dennis Allen replacing Sean Payton as head coach, were without their starting quarterback (Jameis Winston), their best wide receiver (Michael Thomas) and their top running back (Alvin Kamara) due to injuries.
The Saints did get a solid game out of backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards against an often-shaky Minnesota defense. But they lost three fumbles and committed 10 penalties for 102 yards, several coming in key situations late in the game.
As it turned out, the Vikings barely were able to take advantage of all of that. Quarterback Kirk Cousins put up decent numbers by completing 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards, but he threw an ugly interception in the second quarter that led to a Saints touchdown. And when the Vikings got into the red zone, it often was like a red light for the offense.
The Vikings made five trips inside the 20-yard line, and settled three times for Joseph field goals. At least they did get the key late Jefferson touchdown run.
“We left a lot of points out there,” O’Connell told KFAN. “I think we need to continue to improve, but what I love about this team is even when adversity hits, and it really would knock a lot of teams back in this league to the point were they struggle to finish in the end, this team always wants the next opportunity. … Now, what I’d like to see is a little bit more consistency out of our offense and our defense to play to our standard consistently for four quarters, and it’ll be a beautiful thing.”
The Vikings face a mediocre Chicago team next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The schedule will get tougher after that, starting with an Oct. 16 game at Miami, and will be even more difficult in November with back-to-back games at Buffalo and home against Dallas.
By then, the Vikings will need to be playing much better if they hope to be a playoff team. But on Sunday they at least flew home with a victory that gave them their best start since 2016.
“That’s a good thing being 3-1 through four games,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “But we’ve got to have a little bit of a sense of urgency to kind of go correct (things).”
Referee immediately sends Tyrod Taylor off field in NFL concussion emphasis
The NFL’s enhanced vigilance enforcing its concussion protocol was on full display on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, just three days after the Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins catastrophe in Cincinnati.
Referee Carl Cheffers ran over to shaken Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter and pointed him off the field for evaluation immediately after Taylor was smoked in the head by Bears DB Kyler Gordon on a scramble near the sideline.
The Giants medical staff took Taylor to the blue tent and into the locker room for concussion evaluation. Taylor had been in the game, seeing his first snaps as a Giant, after Daniel Jones had sustained a left ankle injury.
Meanwhile, the NFL’s concussion spotter at MetLife Stadium also stopped the game with 12:27 remaining in the second quarter to send Giants safety Julian Love off for a check.
Love had appeared shaken up after taking on Bears RB Trestan Ebner in a big one-on-one collision on the outside.
Love initially looked like he was trying to stay in the game, but two referees escorted Love to the sideline. And the Giants’ medical staff took Love into the locker room, evaluated him and confirmed a concussion.
This is how the process is supposed to work.
The NFL and players’ union already announced they are making “modifications” to the concussion protocol in the wake of the mishandling of Tagovailoa’s head injury last week against the Buffalo Bills.
And that put every team and spotter on notice entering Sunday’s game.
In Sunday’s third quarter, Giants running back Matt Breida looked woozy after making a tackle on a kickoff return.
A Giants trainer immediately grabbed him when he came to the sideline and called over a couple others to evaluate Breida’s head, neck and motor skills on the sideline. He was not taken to the blue tent or into the locker room.
Breida then remained on the sideline and continued to play in the game.
Developing story. Check back for more info.
Ravens RB Justice Hill exits game vs. Bills with hamstring injury
Ravens running back Justice Hill suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
With 9:05 left, Hill received a handoff from quarterback Lamar Jackson before cutting to the left for a 14-yard gain. In the middle of his rushing attempt, Hill began limping toward the sideline before going out of bounds.
Hill tried to walk it off, but ultimately went down on the ground before being attended to by trainers. Hill limped toward the sideline and into the team’s medical tent before being ruled questionable to return.
Hill, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick who has totaled 125 rushing yards on 19 carries this year, suffered a torn Achilles tendon before the start of last season.
This story will be updated.
6 potential Orlando Magic lineups to look forward to during preseason
If the early parts of preseason are about trial and error, it sounds like the Orlando Magic are going to have one of the more interesting experiments over the next couple of weeks.
The Magic kick off preseason exhibitions Monday at the Memphis Grizzlies and based on how players and coaches have talked about camp, it seems like Orlando could throw out several different lineups — even ones that feature three big men.
“We’re going to play a bunch of combinations throughout the preseason,” coach Jamahl Mosley said Sunday, “just to see what guys are capable of, how they gain a comfort level for one another just so we can continue to get that chemistry no matter who we put on the floor.”
Monday’s game tips off at 8 p.m.
Mosley said all 17 players on the Magic’s preseason besides Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (recovery from left knee surgery) and Jonathan Isaac (recovery from left knee and right hamstring surgeries) will be available.
Ball Sports Florida won’t be broadcasting the game, but fans with NBA League Pass should be able to watch the Grizzlies’ broadcast via Bally Sports South on NBA League Pass. The game can also be listened to on Magic Radio (96.9 FM The Game).
Bally Sports Florida will broadcast the Magic’s two preseason home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
“It’s going to continue to throw things against the wall, I really do believe that,” Mosley said about trying out different lineups during the preseason. “We’ve talked about making these guys decision makers from each position, so we’ll find out what combinations work and what combinations we’ll have to continue to improve on.”’
Here are six potential lineups to look forward to during preseason play, and possibly beyond:
1. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol/Caleb Houstan/Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.
A focus during training camp has been some of the bigger lineups the Magic could use because of the abundance of versatile, bigger forwards/centers they have.
If you’re trying out bigger lineups, why not go all out?
Bamba told reporters Sunday that the team tried out a lineup that had Banchero at the 1, Wagner at the 2, Bamba at the 4 and Carter at the 5 during Saturday’s practice.
The fifth person in this lineup could be a few different players to maintain this lineup’s size and versatility. Bol, Houstan or Okeke could slide into the 3 spot.
“It’s actually a little easier defensively than people would think because it’s just straight-up switching,” Bamba said of playing in bigger lineups. “It’s fun to go out there and make plays people would scratch their heads [at]. Defensively, that’s where we can make an impact: altering shots, sliding our feet, guarding guards and making them uncomfortable at the rim.”
2. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr.
Another bigger lineup, but one with a natural guard.
This unit played alongside one another in Friday’s practice, matching up against Bamba, Okeke, Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield in five-on-five action.
The latter team won, 8-2, according to Anthony, showing there are growing pains these bigger lineups will go through.
“It was a little difficult just because we’re all used to playing a certain position,” Carter said. “But coach wants to go into this year with people knowing we can all be position-less. That was kind of tricky, especially for me because I kind of fit into a certain role but I’m ready to learn and try to pick up on the different things he wants us to do. It’s going to be a good thing once we get a hang of it.”
A Banchero-Suggs inverted pick and roll with Banchero as the ball handler, Suggs as the roller and Wagner, Bol and Carter spacing beyond the arc around them would be an interesting action to run with this group.
3. Jalen Suggs/Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.
A modified version of last year’s starting lineup, with Banchero stepping in for Anthony or Suggs.
The Magic will maintain their rim protection with the combination of Bamba and Carter, and should have enough ball handling/playmaking to make this lineup work offensively.
A focus of these bigger lineups is having Banchero at the 3 and not the 4, which is viewed by some as his more natural position defensively.
The Magic are confident Banchero will more than hold his own on that end of the floor.
“Paolo can guard 1-5,” Carter said of the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft. “That’s something he probably didn’t get to showcase as much as he could in college. Especially on this team with the optimism and coaching staff, they’re going to try a lot of different defensive schemes. He’s definitely going to get a chance to showcase how good of a defender he is and how he can not only get steals but disrupt shots, clog up the paint and things like that. He’s a hell of a defender and he wants to win.”
4. Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.
This lineup, last season’s starting and most-used group, was one of the league’s best quintets early in 2021-22.
They outscored opponents by 11.4 points per 100 possessions (39 points in 163 minutes) in 15 games across October and November because of elite defense (94.2 defensive rating) before Anthony and Suggs started to miss significant time with injuries.
The unit’s defense wasn’t as stout once Suggs returned from a broken thumb in mid-January, further exposing the lineup’s scoring struggles (99.8 offensive rating in 19 games in 2022) because of turnovers and a significant dip in 3-point shooting.
How will they look after a full season and another training camp behind them?
5. Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Another iteration of last year’s starting group with Banchero replacing Bamba.
The offensive versatility for this group should stick out with everyone having the skillset to be used as a ball handler in actions.
It’s smaller than most aforementioned lineups, but still has good size with Wagner, Banchero and Carter all being listed at 6-10.
Similar lineups with Okeke, R.J. Hampton or Gary Harris in Banchero’s place last season performed well, albeit in small samples.
6. Jalen Suggs, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
It’d be surprising if this lineup didn’t play significant minutes at some point during the preseason or regular season.
Even during a down year (career-low 29.2% 3-point shooting), Ross commanded a level of attention from defenses in 2021-22 as a movement shooter that was unmatched by most of the roster.
The Magic ran inverted pick and rolls with Banchero as the ball handler and Devin Cannady — another good movement shooter — as the roller/popper during the Las Vegas summer league.
It was an effective action, with Cannady creating space for an open look or defenses switching smaller players onto Banchero.
Ross could fill the Cannady role.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt tweets he’s ready to play days after undergoing heart surgery
CHARLOTTE, NC — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman JJ Watt tweeted Sunday, hours before he was set to play against the Carolina Panthers, that he suffered from fibrillation auricular on Wednesday and that he had to resume his heart rate on Thursday.
He sent the tweet at 12:14 p.m. ET. The Cardinals were scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Watt, who is in his second season with the Cardinals, said he will play against Carolina. He was not among the inactive players announced by the Cardinals before the game.
I have just been told that someone has leaked personal information about me and it is going to be reported today.
I walked into A-Fib on Wednesday, got my heart pumped on Thursday, and I’m playing today.
That’s it.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022
He said he tweeted the information because news of his heart condition and the procedure had leaked.
Watt missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for what the Cardinals called a “calf/illness” in their injury report.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, atrial fibrillation is “an irregular heartbeat that begins in the upper chambers of your heart.”
Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears score 12 points — all from field goals by new kicker — in 20-12 road loss to New York Giants
The Chicago Bears knew they would have a challenge stopping New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and Barkley made his mark with 146 rushing yards.
Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor also carved up the Bears run defense, combining for 82 yards in a 20-12 victory over the Bears.
The Bears had a late chance to go on a tying drive after the defense came up with a stop, but rookie returner Velus Jones Jr., who was making his NFL debut, muffed the punt. Giants running back Gary Brightwell recovered it, and the Giants pulled off the win.
Giants kicker Graham Gano made two second-half field goals from 44 and 43 yards out to build on a 14-9 halftime lead. Gano missed a 37-yard attempt off the left upright in the final minute, the Bears had a wild final attempt to score but couldn’t come through.
The second field goal came after the Giants’ second quarterback swap of the day.
Jones left the game late in the third quarter after getting his left ankle taped up. Taylor entered the game while Jones stood on the sideline watching. But Taylor was taken out midway through his second drive to be evaluated for a concussion, and Jones came back in the game. The Giants ran four straight running plays.
The Bears offense didn’t get much going in the second half, getting its only points from Michael Badgley’s fourth field goal of the day.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 10 of 21 passes for 163 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and one lost fumble. He rushed for 52 yards and was sacked six times. Khalil Herbert rushed for 77 yards on 19 carries.
Gano made a 44-yard field goal late in the third quarter to push the Giants’ lead to 17-12. The drive included a 40-yard pass interference penalty on Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon against wide receiver Darius Slayton. But rookie safety Jaquan Brisker sacked Jones on the next play, and Nicholas Morrow made a big stop of Barkley to help slow the drive.
Badgley, who was filling in for Cairo Santos while Santos is out for personal reasons, made field goals from 29, 22, 40 and 35 yards.
The Bears are now 2-2 on the season.
Here’s how the Week 4 game unfolded.
New rejuvenated spirit for Jackson — and same bold confidence
Eddie Jackson feels new energy under the changed coaching staff and roster. And the “fresh start” coaches touted for him in the spring has led to two interceptions in the first three games of 2022. The team vibe is one Jackson hopes pushes him back to the playmaking prowess that resulted in 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Not that he ever thought it was gone, even after a couple of years of loss on and off the field.
“I always knew what type of player I am,” Jackson told the Tribune. “My coaches, players, teammates, everyone knows. It never was a thing where my head was held low.”
Read the full story here.
Inactives for Week 4
The Bears will be without top running back David Montgomery, top cornerback Jaylon Johnson and kicker Cairo Santos.
The Bears ruled out Montgomery (ankle) and Johnson (quad) earlier in the week, and announced Santos would not play on Sunday morning as he is away from the team for personal reasons. The Bears signed Michael Badgley to serve as the kicker.
But rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. will make his NFL debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.
Also inactive for the Bears are tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring). Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter is a healthy scratch.
Halftime: Giants 14, Bears 9
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scored on two touchdown runs in the first half to fuel a 14-9 halftime lead over the Bears.
Jones sped in from 21 yards out on their second drive of the game for a 7-3 lead. Late in the second quarter, Jones’ 8-yard touchdown run following a fake handoff that fooled several Bears players put the Giants ahead 14-6.
Jones’ second touchdown came after Bears quarterback Justin Fields fumbled while being hit by Azeez Ojulari, and the Giants recovered it. Jones rushed for 49 yards on five carries in the half, and running back Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 90 yards.
Fields got the passing game going with a few big plays in the first half. He completed 5 of 11 passes for 117 yards, including two passes for 74 yards to wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Fields also rushed for 47 yards. He was sacked five times.
But the Bears couldn’t find the end zone, settling for three fields goals from Michael Badgley, who is filling in for kicker Cairo Santos while Santos is out for personal reasons.
Badgley made a 29-yard field goal on the Bears’ first drive for a 3-0 lead. The Bears put together some big plays on the drive, including an 18-yard Fields pass to Mooney and a 16-yard Fields scramble. But after getting to the 14-yard line following Giants linebacker Micah McFadden’s unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on Fields, the Bears stalled. Khalil Herbert had carries of one and two yards, and Fields threw incomplete in the end zone.
On the Bears’ second drive, Badgley made a 22-yard field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 7-6. Fields connected with Mooney for a 56-yard pass and Herbert had a 9-yard run before the drive stalled.
Bears rookie defensive back Josh Blackwell forced Giants punt returner Richie James to fumble late in the second quarter, and Blackwell recovered it at the Giants’ 35-yard line. But the Bears settled for Badgley’s 40-yard field goal.
The Bears lost left guard Cody Whitehair to a knee injury and announced he was doubtful to return.
Should the Bears have hired Brian Daboll?
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Brian Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A petition to prohibit public money for a Chicago Bears development in Arlington Heights won enough signatures to be considered by the village board Monday, but trustees are expected to reject it.
The libertarian group Americans for Prosperity — Illinois had initially fallen short of the required 557 signatures, or 1% of the registered voters in the village. Seventy of those who signed were discounted for not being registered resident voters, not matching registered signatures, or other reasons.
Read the full story here.
