Jewish Creators Launch NFT Fundraiser for Feminist Nonprofits

A collective of Jewish creators have teamed up to launch an NFT project that will raise funds for women’s nonprofits. The philanthropic cause will donate much of its proceeds to charities promoting women’s rights, especially as they relate to the Jewish community. The campaign will directly benefit women in Jewish communities while showcasing the power of NFTs for inspiring positive change.
Artist Jill Blutt, writer Leigh Cuen, and technologist Yotam Bar-On are among the many creators behind this interactive digital art project. The Matriarchs, as it is known, will launch publicly on October 11, 2022. Until then, supporters are welcome to join the community conversation on Telegram. The launch will be marked by the promotion of visual art representing six Jewish female leaders throughout history, published in the form of unique NFTs. Each of the NFTs will be accompanied by written biographies and some will include unlockable, secret perks as well.
The bulk of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will be donated to nonprofits dedicated to promoting women’s rights such as the National Council of Jewish Women, although not limited to it. The NCJW is spearheading the Jewish community’s response to American restrictions on abortion access and healthcare. Other nonprofits may be chosen by the community as well.
“There’s never been a more important time for feminists around the world to support religious freedom in the United States, especially as it pertains to the Jewish perspective on women’s right to health care,” Cuen said. “So we’re collaborating with Jewish creators around the world to explore how we can practice effective altruism through art.”
The Matriarchs, led by a prominent group of feminist entrepreneurs, aims to create a unique community that is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds who are interested in learning more about women leaders throughout history.
The collective’s first NFT drop is part of a broader trend for leveraging NFTs for social causes. The transparency provided by blockchain technology, coupled with the intersection with artists whose industry is historically aligned with benevolent causes, have made NFTs an ideal fundraising vehicle.
About Matriarchs
A band of Jewish creators have teamed up to create an interactive art project called “The Matriarchs.” A collection of visual art representing Jewish women leaders throughout history, published in the form of 6 unique NFTs, with written biographies and a few unlockable goodies to boot.
Inaugural Event Celebrating Everything Metaverse Announces 21 Award Categories; Nominations Open from October 1st
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first-ever American Metaverse Awards will be held March 30 in Miami, with the goal to connect and build relationships among up-and-coming new companies, brands and large corporations embracing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. Award nominations open October 1st and close November 15th; click here for more info on categories, entry rules and requirements.
Among other topics the event will explore are the opportunities in the Metaverse for new and well-established brands, as well as emerging new business models, and revenue-growth strategies.
The American Metaverse Awards is a sister event to the European Metaverse Awards, to be held October 27 in Berlin. This year the keynote presentation will be delivered by Sebastien Borget, founder of The Sandbox.Other speakers include Robert Gunther, head of Meta’s Reality Labs Developer Partnerships.
About the Awards:
There are 21 Awards categories and organizers expect more than 100 companies to be “Short-Listed” as finalists. Pioneers and “rule breakers” (both top companies and leading entrepreneurs) deserve to be distinguished and recognized for their early-achievements in the Metaverse/Web3.0 space.
Nominations can be submitted here: https://www.americanmetaverseawards.com/nominations.html
About The Summit:
The American Metaverse Summit focuses on business opportunities in the Metaverse, with a unique focus on actionable business. The aim is to connect, educate and help build relationships among up-and-coming new companies and large corporations embracing Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. The Summit features speakers, panels, delivering insights into Metaverse/Web 3.0 strategies and tactics. Break-out sessions include multiple mini-presentations on specific subjects; as well as nomination showcases that will spotlight the extraordinary companies short-listed for the awards.
Who Should Attend?
More than 250 companies are expected to attend the Summit & Awards Gala evening. These attendees are 99 percent entrepreneurs, innovators or top execs of up-and-coming Metaverse-focused companies or large corporations keen to partner with the Metaverse/Web 3.0 ecosystem. In addition, more than 50 VC and CVC execs will likely attend.
About The Organizers:
CEE Business Media Europe has organized more than 35 Awards events over the last 15 years in Europe, as well as New York, Tokyo, and Texas. Led by Thom Barnhardt, and supported by a team spread across Europe, US and Australia, the Metaverse Awards are both “a first” for the team and “the first” such American Metaverse Awards to be held. The company also publishes a weekly newsletter with more than 40 stories weekly covering the American Metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystem, including new investments, new partnerships, new and emerging technologies, and top entrepreneurs building disruptive new companies.
Public relations agency Metaverse PR Inc. is working in collaboration with CEE Business Media to produce the event. Metaverse PR Inc. is a communications and publicity company that specializes in public relations for the Web 3.0 industry.
Reflects continued advancement in the business combination process; transaction remains on schedule and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–INFINT Acquisition Corporation (“INFINT”) (NYSE: IFIN, IFIN.WS), a special purpose acquisition company, and Seamless Group Inc., a leading global fintech platform (“Seamless”), today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus in connection with INFINT’s previously announced proposed business combination with Seamless. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about INFINT, Seamless and the proposed business combination.
As previously announced, on August 3, 2022, INFINT entered into a business combination agreement with Seamless, an EBITDA positive company with cash as of June 30, 2022 of $59.1 million. The business combination does not contain a minimum cash condition and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by INFINT’s shareholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million. Seamless’ financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2022 and related disclosures can be found in the Registration Statement, which we encourage you to read.
Seamless’ entities operate global digital money transfer services delivering global financial access for the unbanked populations and migrant workers, as well as companies with a focus in Southeast Asia. Companies under the Seamless umbrella include Tranglo, one of Asia’s leading platforms and service providers of cross-border payment processing capabilities, as well as a leading international retail airtime transfer operator in WalletKu. Seamless believes its business model is highly scalable and transferrable to additional geographic markets, aiming to grow and create value for all participants within the Seamless ecosystem. The expertise Seamless has gained from its deep understanding of its target audience should allow the continued expansion of its visionary portfolio companies globally through strategic acquisitions.
Advisors
ARC Group Limited is acting as sole financial and M&A advisor to INFINT. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as legal counsel to Seamless. Greenberg Traurig, LLP is acting as legal counsel to INFINT.
About Seamless Group
Seamless Group Inc. pioneers a global fintech banking platform for e-wallets, financial institutions and merchants worldwide, delivering frictionless interoperable real-time fund transfers and instant messaging. Seamless’ state-of-the-art digital ecosystem empowers billions of smart consumers and businesses to grow rapidly and efficiently in over 150 countries.
About INFINT Acquisition Corporation
INFINT Acquisition Corporation is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) company on a mission to bring the most promising financial technology company from North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Israel to the U.S. public market. As a result of the pandemic, the world is changing rapidly, and in unique, unexpected ways. Thanks to growth and investment in the global digital infrastructure, legal, healthcare, automotive, financial, and other fields are evolving at a faster rate than ever before. INFINT believes the greatest opportunities in the near future lie in the global fintech space and are looking forward to merging with an exceptional international fintech company.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This press release relates to the transaction, but does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the transaction and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the transaction. INFINT has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the transaction that includes a proxy statement of INFINT and a prospectus of INFINT. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials will be sent to all INFINT shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the transaction. INFINT also will file other documents regarding the transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and securities holders of INFINT are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about INFINT, Seamless and the transaction.
Investors and securities holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by INFINT through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by INFINT may be obtained free of charge from INFINT’s website at https://infintspac.com/ or by written request to INFINT at INFINT Acquisition Corporation, 32 Broadway, Suite 401, New York, NY 10004.
Participants in the Solicitation
INFINT and Seamless and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from INFINT’s shareholders in connection with the transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of INFINT is set forth in INFINT’s filings with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Seamless and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the transaction when available.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the transaction between Seamless and INFINT, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the completion of the transaction, the services offered by Seamless and the markets in which it operates, the expected total addressable market for the services offered by Seamless, the sufficiency of the net proceeds of the proposed transaction to fund Seamless’ operations and business plan and Seamless’ projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by INFINT’s business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by INFINT; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the adoption of the business combination agreement by the shareholders of INFINT and Seamless, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following redemptions by INFINT’s public shareholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; (iv) the lack of a third-party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the transaction; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Seamless’ business relationships, performance, and business generally; (vii) risks that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Seamless as a result; (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Seamless, INFINT or others related to the business combination agreement or the transaction; (ix) the ability to meet New York Stock Exchange listing standards at or following the consummation of the transaction; (x) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, which may be affected by a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Seamless operates, variations in performance across competitors and partners, changes in laws and regulations affecting Seamless’ business or cryptocurrencies in general and the ability of Seamless and the post-combination company to retain its management and key employees; (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the transaction (xii) the risk that Seamless may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; (xiii) the ability to attract new users and retain existing users in order to continue to expand; (xiv) Seamless’ ability to integrate its services with a variety of operating systems, networks and devices; (xv) the risk that Seamless will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (xvi) the risk that the post-combination company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; (xvii) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Seamless’ business; (xviii) the risk of cyber security or foreign exchange losses; (xix) the risk that Seamless is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; (xx) the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises or hostilities in Ukraine or other geopolitical crises on Seamless’ business and results of operations and the global economy generally; and (xxi) costs related to the transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of INFINT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the registration statement on Form S-4 and proxy statement/prospectus discussed above and other documents filed by INFINT from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Seamless and INFINT assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Seamless nor INFINT gives any assurance that either Seamless or INFINT will achieve its expectations.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of INFINT or Seamless, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or exemptions therefrom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, to present the financial performance of Seamless. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Seamless’ operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because such results provide additional insights into trends in Seamless’ business. The presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies’ reports. You should review Seamless’ audited financial statements, which are included in the Registration Statement.
Contacts
Investor Contacts Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
The Ethereum Merge upgrade is expected to haul in more new users on the network which happens to be true with the surge of new active wallet addresses on the platform.
Ethereum’s new active wallet addresses climb to a new ATH of 3,001.804
ETH seen to spike in terms of social media engagements and mentions
ETH price up by 0.46% as of press time
According to a Twitter post by Glassnode shared on October 2, the number of new active wallet addresses on the Ethereum network recently climbed to a new ATH of 3,001.804.
While it’s true that this screams a boost in investor interest in the alt, the recent plunge in market volume and sentiment seems to be in contrast to everyone’s expectations to date.
The number of new active wallet addresses on the Ethereum platform is seen to have dropped in August and recovered since September.
Spike In Number Of ETH Addresses Trigger Increase In Social Metrics
The increase in the number of wallet addresses also triggered a spike in social media engagement of the altcoin. Ethereum has shown a significant improvement of 4.63% surge in terms of social mentions and also 27.6% in social engagements.
The Merge has created a lot of buzz on social media especially in the past month but the overall sentiment wasn’t purely positive. In fact, Ethereum is down in terms of weighted sentiment as seen in the last few days.
In addition, ETH value has also been moving downwards as seen in the past couple of days. The altcoin volume has retreated from 13.45 billion on September 30 to only 6.03 billion on October 2.
On the brighter side, even with the negative public sentiment, Ethereum still managed to attract more whale investors in the altcoin. Evidently, the top 500 ETH whales have gained interest in investing and buying the crypto.
The momentum of Ethereum has shown some growth as seen in the past three days indicating an increase in wallet transactions involving Ether.
Ethereum Development Activity Decreasing
More so, the altcoin also gained the approval of Deutsche Telekom following their announcement of planning to roll out an Ethereum validator.
On the other hand, the development activity on Ethereum has been spiraling down too which implies the decrease in activity on the GitHub.
The current market state has however negatively impacted Ethereum as even the Merge failed to meet expectations in terms of capital outflow.
Consequently, despite the growth in terms of wallet transactions and the rise in social media engagements, the price of ETH wasn’t able to keep up with the positive sentiment.
The coin is seen to recover a bit and is in the green lane as of publication. According toCoinMarketCap, ETH price has soared by 0.46% or trading at $1,304.30 as of this writing.
The ETHUSD pair is trying to break past the $1,317 level on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Top Trend Coins, chart from TradingView.com
LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, has announced that DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, has been onboarded and is now actively trading on the Bosonic Network™. Using Bosonic’s dFMI technology, DMG is now exchanging its bitcoin to fiat currency at a lower cost and with lower risk versus traditional exchanges. In addition, DMG is working with Bosonic to offer its dFMI technology to all Terra Pool members.
DMG Blockchain Solutions, the developer of Terra Pool (www.terrapool.io), is bringing together bitcoin miners to create carbon-neutral bitcoin. DMG recently opened Terra Pool to the general Bitcoin mining public and announced the development of a marketplace of funds to access its green bitcoin. The partnership with Bosonic provides key capabilities and benefits including:
Cross-custodian trading and settlement of transactions from users’ own custodial accounts
Greater security of users’ bitcoin as they never touch a traditional ‘exchange wallet’
Ability to set limit orders for buy and sell transactions
Real-time monitoring of the bid-ask spread from a tradable aggregation of top exchange and market maker streaming liquidity instead of intermediaries quoting and re-quoting pricing
Instantaneous settlement for each buy/sell transaction and extremely fast transfer of BTC/fiat
Self-service exchange delivering reduced fees versus traditional OTC desks
DMG Blockchain Solutions CEO Sheldon Bennett said: “We are excited about utilizing the Bosonic Network for the operation of our business, particularly the integration of this with our Blockseer product line which focuses on Terra Pool. The Bosonic Network connects our custodian directly to institutional buyers with no intermediaries and offers a unique, real-time clearing and settlement infrastructure for digital asset trading.” He added, “DMG has tested the exchange with over two million dollars of bitcoin sold over the past few months, and we are very happy with the results.”
Bosonic CEO Rosario Ingargiola commented: “We are delighted to welcome DMG Blockchain Solutions to the Bosonic Network, further expanding our ecosystem of key industry participants.” He added: “Providing institutional clients with access to carbon-neutral mined bitcoin continues our strong focus on ESG and sustainability as we build out the network’s future capabilities.”
– ENDS –
About Bosonic
Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralized financial market infrastructure “dFMI” company with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London, providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets.
The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is liquidity and custodian agnostic, enables tokenization of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments.
Bosonic Enterprise Solutions is a full front-to-back white-label SaaS deployment of the same technology for use in other regulated FMI, Bank or Broker digital asset platforms. The Bosonic Network and Bosonic Enterprise Solutions deliver best-in-class blockchain infrastructure that’s shaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximizing capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.
About Terra Pool
Terra Pool is a cryptocurrency mining platform operated by DMG’s Blockseer software company. Terra Pool is the world’s first Bitcoin mining pool focused on clean energy. The purpose of this initiative is to accelerate the shift from conventional power to clean energy and reduce the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment. Terra Pool aggregates the computing power of individual miners and then shares the received rewards and transaction fees proportionally among them so that miners are rewarded more consistently.
About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG’s vertical integration.
Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.
For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com
In Injective (INJ) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about INJ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Injective (INJ) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Injective (INJ) is $1.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,505,490 at the time of writing. However, INJ has decreased by nearly 4.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Injective (INJ) has a circulating supply of 78,005,555 INJ. Injective (INJ) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin and Kraken.
What is Injective(INJ)?
Injective Protocol (INJ) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides cross-chain margin trading, derivatives, and currency futures trading. The Injective Protocol is a Layer 2 application developed on the Cosmos blockchain. The protocol uses cross-chain bridges to allow traders to access cryptocurrencies from platforms such as Ethereum and Polkadot.
Injective Protocol, unlike other prominent decentralized exchanges like Uniswap or Bancor, does not use an automated market maker (AMM) algorithm to maintain liquidity. Instead, Injective utilizes the order book concept, which has been extensively adopted by centralized stock and cryptocurrency exchanges for many years. In this way, Injective hopes to combine the efficiency of traditional banking with the transparency of decentralized exchanges.
Injective Exchange traders only pay regular market maker and taker fees using INJ coins, rather than network gas fees for each transaction. INJ coins also act as the platform’s governance token and staking mechanism, enabling Injective’s Proof of Stake-based blockchain to function.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022
Injective (INJ) holds the 209th position on CoinGecko right now. INJ price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Injective (INJ) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Injective (INJ) is in the range of $1.583 If the pattern continues, the price of INJ might reach the resistance levels of 2.224 and $3.698 If the trend reverses, then the price of INJ may fall to $1.398 and $1.118.
Injective (INJ)Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Injective(INJ).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Injective (INJ).
Resistance Level 1
$2.554
Resistance Level 2
$5.422
Resistance Level 3
$10.596
Resistance Level 4
$22.348
Support Level
$1.135
INJ /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Injective (INJ) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, INJ might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $22.348.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Injective (INJ) might plummet to almost $1.135, a bearish signal.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Injective (INJ)is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of INJ lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Injective (INJ) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Injective (INJ) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, INJ has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of INJ at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the INJ is 46.80. This means that Injective (INJ) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of INJ may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Injective (INJ). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Injective(INJ). Currently, the ADX of INJ lies in the range of 22.083 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Injective (INJ). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of INJ lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Injective (INJ) is at 46.80 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of INJ with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Injective(INJ).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of INJ is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of INJ decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of INJ decreases.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Injective (INJ)might probably attain $6 by 2023.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Injective (INJ)might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, INJ might rally to hit $8 by 2024.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2025
If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, INJ would rally to hit $10.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2026
If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, INJ would rally to hit $15.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2027
If Injective (INJ)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, INJ would rally to hit $18.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2028
Injective (INJ)holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, INJ would hit $20 in 2028.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Injective(INJ), it would witness major spikes. INJ might hit $22 by 2029.
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in INJ for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Injective (INJ)might hit $25 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Injective Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for INJ. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Injective (INJ)in 2022 is $22.348. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Injective (INJ) price prediction for 2022 is $1.135.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of INJ would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $24.89 very soon. But, it might also reach $4 if the investors believe that INJ is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Injective(INJ)?
Injective Protocol (INJ) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides cross-chain margin trading, derivatives, and currency futures trading. The Injective Protocol is a Layer 2 application developed on the Cosmos blockchain. The protocol uses cross-chain bridges to allow traders to access cryptocurrencies from platforms such as Ethereum and Polkadot
2. Where can you purchase Injective(INJ)?
Injective (INJ) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin and Kraken.
3. Will Injective (INJ)reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, INJ has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Injective(INJ)?
On April 30,2021, Injective(INJ) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $24.89.
5. Is Injective (INJ)a good investment in 2022?
Injective (INJ)seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, INJ is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Injective (INJ) reach $4?
Injective (INJ)is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Injective (INJ)will hit $4 soon.
7. What will be the Injective (INJ) price by 2023?
Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $6 by 2023.
8. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2024?
Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $8 by 2024.
9. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2025?
Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $10 by 2025.
10. What will be the Injective (INJ)price by 2026?
Injective (INJ)price is expected to reach $15 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Credit Suisse’s CDS spread is at levels not seen since 2009.
Deutsche Bank’s price per share has averaged 0.3 times tangible book value (TBV).
The financial world is buzzing about Credit Suisse. The recent increase in Credit Suisse’s credit default swap spread has garnered media attention. A credit default swap, or CDS, is a kind of derivative that enables one investor to hedge against another’s credit risk by exchanging their own credit risk for that of the other.
Lenders may hedge their bets by purchasing credit default swaps (CDS) from investors who have already agreed to compensate them if the borrower fails. In most cases, a high CDS reflects widespread market concern that a credit swap would be ineffective.
Global Recession on the Cards?
Presently, Credit Suisse’s CDS spread is at levels not seen since 2009. The price of default insurance on the company’s bonds increased by nearly 15% in the preceding week. Additionally, the Swiss bank’s market value fell to about 10 billion Swiss francs [$10.1 billion] as its share price hit a new all-time low last week, falling below $4.
Similarities may be seen between the present and the past at Deutsche Bank. Price per share has averaged 0.3 times tangible book value (TBV). If a company declares bankruptcy, common shareholders will get TBV. Many people have already described the current statistics as “extremely worrisome.” Experts believe the German government would “go all out” to rescue Deutsche Bank since it is Germany’s largest bank.
And yet, financial institutions are not standing idly by. The CEO of Credit Suisse has requested for less than 100 days to present a fresh recovery plan to investors. According to Bloomberg, Ulrich Koerner informed workers that the bank had a “strong capital base and liquidity position,” and promised to keep them apprised of developments until a new strategy plan was unveiled on October 27.
Recommended For You:
DBS Bank Expands Crypto Services Access to Customers