Mahan Air receives bomb threat and refuses to land in Jaipur

The Chicago Bears and New York Giants each have a 2-1 start to the 2022 season, and one will be 3-1 (barring a tie) after Sunday’s game. Even the most ardent fan of either team would be shocked to start October with three wins. Justin Fields for the Bears and Daniel Jones for the Giants are limited passers, so both teams rely on the ground game. Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks like his old self with two years of tearing his ACL. The Bears lost starting running back David Montgomery to an ankle injury last week, but managed to get the ball running with backup Khalil Herbert. The Bears and Giants kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Fox.

The game will air on Fox in the New York and Chicago areas (according to 506 Sports) on live tv broadcast services, but there may be times when you are blocked due to an internet location issue or just want an extra layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that does not require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket Where NFL+or search the Internet for a basic website: you can use a virtual private network, or vpn.



Here’s how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Bears versus giants: when and where?

For Week 4 of the NFL season, the Bears take on the Giants at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the New York Giants.

How to watch the Bears vs Giants game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you are unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly enforced blackout restrictions, you may need another way to watch the game and this is where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from throttling your game day speeds by encrypting your traffic. Plus, it’s a great idea when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and connections.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to access the game. So if your ISP or mobile carrier has blocked you with an IP address that says incorrectly your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix this problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, unobstructed zone. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in all countries where VPNs are legal, including the United States and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You need to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even when VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it believes is circumventing properly applied blackout restrictions.

Stream the Bears vs Giants game live in the US

This week’s Bears vs Giants game is on Fox, so in addition to a VPN, you’ll need a live tv streaming service which carries a local Fox affiliate that airs the game. The cheapest service is Sling TV Blue. You’ll need to be a Sling Blue subscriber in order to watch the game, and you’ll need to switch your VPN to the Chicago or New York areas.

Fronde/CNET Of the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $35 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half price ($17.50) for new subscribers. An important caveat: In our experience, local Fox affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered by Sling’s agreement. If you’re outside of one of these areas, you’re probably better off opting for one of the alternative services listed below.

Many others live tv streaming services also broadcast local Fox stations, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also offer more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, and/or RedZone. Discover our guide to live tv streaming channels for more details.

Quick tips for streaming Bears vs Giants using a VPN

