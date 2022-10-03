News
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Bills | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 4 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson rushed 11 times for 73 yards but threw two interceptions while completing 20 of 29 passes for a season-low 144 yards. Since the season started, he has been fortunate enough to toss up several jump balls that his receivers have won. When the Bills started to crowd the line of scrimmage and bring a lot of blitzes in the second half, Jackson’s production dropped off. His interception in the end zone on fourth-and-goal with 4:15 to play was unacceptable. Devin Duvernay was wide open in the corner of the end zone, but Jackson waited too long and missed him for the potential game-winning touchdown. Grade: C+
Running backs
The Ravens had a good mix with Justice Hill (eight carries for 45 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (13 carries for 41 yards). Hill became more of an outside threat as the game went on and Dobbins was successful inside, especially on cutback runs. The Ravens had 91 rushing yards in the first half but only 71 in the second. If they ran the ball successfully in the second half, they might have kept Buffalo’s offense off the field. Instead, they were outscored 13-0. Hill left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, and that hurt the rushing attack. Grade: C
Offensive line
This group was dominant in the first half as the Ravens mauled the Bills at the line of scrimmage and into the second level. The Ravens were successful running draws and cutbacks, and guards Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler were effective climbing to the second level and pulling down the line of scrimmage. Rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele had a good effort in the first half run blocking against star outside linebacker Von Miller, but the Bills turned up the pressure in the second half with blitzes and crowded the line of scrimmage. The Ravens allowed two sacks, but one was from Jackson holding onto the ball too long. Grade: C
Receivers
The combination of rain, cold and wind caused problems for receivers, and maybe no player struggled more than second-year wideout Rashod Bateman, who had three catches for 17 yards but also dropped three passes. Tight end Mark Andrews, the team’s top pass-catcher this season, had only two catches for 15 yards, while Duvernay had four receptions for 51 yards. The Ravens seemed content to throw short. Maybe it was because of the poor weather, but the Bills averaged 11.2 yards per catch compared to 7.2 for the Ravens. Grade: C
Defensive line
End Justin Madubuike played a strong game, finishing with three tackles and deflecting two passes at the line of scrimmage. Like the rest of the defense, this group wore down in the second half. The frustration could be seen on the face of veteran end Calais Campbell, who spent a lot of time arguing with officials. Against the Bills’ fast-paced offense, the Ravens’ front looked winded in crunch time. Grade: C
Linebackers
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh had his best game of the season, finishing with a team-high seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits. The Ravens started newly signed veteran Jason Pierre-Paul at outside linebacker, which shows how desperate they are at that position. In the second half, inside linebackers Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes were slow to react or simply missed a lot of tackles. The Ravens need to upgrade at this position, and fast. Grade: C-
Secondary
The Ravens jumped Buffalo receivers and hounded them all over the field in the first half. At times, it seemed as if they were in the Bills’ huddle. Then they disappeared in the second half. This group looked as unorganized as it did in the collapse against Miami two weeks ago. Even safety Marcus Williams can disappear at times, and he has been the best player in the secondary. Marcus Peters continues to make plays and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey had an early interception that set up a touchdown, but the Ravens need more cohesion on the back end. Grade: C-
Special teams
Justin Tucker made field-goal attempts of 42 and 51 yards and it’s a shame the Ravens didn’t trot him out to try a game-winning 19-yard field goal with 4:15 remaining and the score tied at 20. The Ravens did get a 28-yard kickoff return from Duvernay and rookie punter Jordan Stout averaged 50.2 yards on three attempts. The only downside was allowing a 42-yard kickoff return by Isaiah McKenzie early in the first quarter. Grade: B
Coaching
This was a tale of two halves. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman had the draws, screens and power running game working in the first half but had no answer for Buffalo’s pressure in the second. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald shut down Buffalo in the first half when quarterback Josh Allen struggled to hit his receivers but had nothing to slow him down in the second once he found his rhythm. Coach John Harbaugh should have allowed Tucker to attempt the potential game-winning field goal, but he stuck to his aggressive philosophy. It showed he has no faith in his defense, which has been one of the worst in the NFL. Grade: D
News
Jets beat Steelers, 24-20, after last-minute touchdown dive – The Denver Post
PITTSBURGH — After a terrible offensive performance against the Bengals last week, the Jets were hoping their starting quarterback’s return would ignite a spark.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Jets found a way to earn their second road win of the season.
The Jets (2-2) beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) 24-20 on a cloudy 60-degree day at Acrisure Stadium in front of more than 67,000 fans.
“I thought our D-line was putting pressure on these guys all day,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “A huge resilience from our group because we were in the lead, had a bad streak at the end of the first half.
“They had some momentum with the young child. But weathering the storm and showing the resisters to get back on the road, great.
Just like two weeks ago, Gang Green had magic late in the fourth quarter.
Down 20-17 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson took the team 65 yards in 10 plays with ease after two big catches by wide receiver Corey Davis. Then, a defensive holding penalty gave the Jets the ball at the nine-yard line. Two plays later, Breece Hall found the end zone with 16 seconds left to give the Jets the four-point victory.
Sunday was Wilson’s first game in seven weeks since suffering a bone bruise and torn meniscus during preseason in August. Joe Flacco started the first three weeks of the season.
Wilson had an inconsistent day, completing 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also recorded a touchdown catch in the second quarter. Hall finished with 66 yards on 17 carries.
The Jets hoped that Wilson, despite not playing in the past seven weeks, would show growth in his second year as the team’s starting quarterback. Although he made several ill-advised decisions with football, Wilson was at his best when the game mattered the most. He completed 10 of 12 passes in the fourth quarter, including a touchdown pass.
“It’s just the NFL,” Wilson said. “We had things early, we scored things that got stuck. My mentality is just to keep doing my job, keep doing my job, keep snacking and relaying this message and everyone else did.
“Everyone kept fighting. There was never a single time we went there that someone fell. There was frustration, but it was the right frustration.
What didn’t help Wilson was that the Jets’ musical chairs on the offensive line continued with George Fant (knee) placed on the disabled list last week. Alijah Vera-Tucker, usually the Jets right guard, has been moved to left tackle. Additionally, Nate Herbig was the team’s right guard.
Then just before halftime, starting right tackle Max Mitchell injured his knee and didn’t return.
“I thought our O line had a fight,” Saleh said. “It wasn’t the nice game in my opinion, but they did a good job fighting.”
Heading into Sunday, the Jets’ defense was solid against the run. But Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 74 yards on 18 carries.
Neither team had much success offensively in the first quarter. The Jets got the first points of their opener after Lamarcus Joyner’s interception in Steelers territory set up a 38-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein that gave Gang Green a 3-0 lead. . After a three-and-out by the Steelers, fans booed, hoping Steelers coach Mike Tomlin would bench Trubisky for Pickett, who was the team’s first-round pick last April.
The Green and White’s third possession was their best of the first half. After starting alone 30 in the second quarter, the Jets went 70 yards as the drive ended with a throw sweep from Garrett Wilson as he returned it to Braxton Berrios and he completed a touchdown pass to Zach Wilson that celebrated by doing the Griddy Dance. This extended the Jets’ lead to 10-0.
According to CBS Sports, Wilson’s touchdown was the first-ever touchdown reception by a Jets quarterback.
“It was pretty cool,” Wilson said of the touchdown take.
“First I give it away and I see everyone sinking and I’m like, oh thank God. I have the best hands in the team.
Pittsburgh finally entered the board near the halfway mark in the second quarter after a 51-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Fans continued to resent the Steelers offense as chants for Pickett grew louder. The Steelers added another field goal as Boswell converted an Acrisure Stadium record 59 yards, making it 10-6 after 30 minutes.
After three and eliminated by the Jets offense, the Steelers finally benched Trubisky and placed Pickett under center as the crowd erupted when the change was made. But on his first pass attempt, Pickett’s pass was intercepted by safety Jordan Whitehead at the Jets’ 10-yard line.
However, Pickett entering the game was exactly what the Steelers needed offensively.
The Jets couldn’t capitalize on the interception as Wilson threw his second interception of the day, this time to Minkah Fitzpatrick as he returned her to the Jets’ four-yard line. This set up a Pickett yard touchdown run.
Pittsburgh also scored on Pickett’s third drive as the team rushed for 87 yards, which ended with a two-yard touchdown that extended their lead to 20-10.
“We just thought we needed a spark,” Tomlin said after the game. “We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively and we thought he could give us a spark.”
With their backs to the wall, the Jets found the end zone for the second time midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson completed a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis to cut the Steelers lead to 20-17.
When it looked like the Steelers were going to score another touchdown to extend their lead, Jets cornerback Michael Carter II knocked out Pickett on an angled pass with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter.
Carter’s interception led to the Jets’ comeback victory.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett completed 10 of 13 passes for 93 yards, three interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.
“It’s frustrating to lose to people who you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “Especially when you have the team that we have.
“We are a great team with a lot of talent. Lots of great young players. I think we are much better than what we presented.
The Jets return to MetLife Stadium next week as they host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.
News
Amber alert for missing 15-year-old Wisconsin girl
Wisconsin authorities are asking for help in locating an endangered teenager.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Kryssy King was reported missing from her home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office believes she is with 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn.
Authorities ask anyone who has seen King or knows where she is to call 911, or to call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700 and dial option one.
News
Dane Mizutani: For once, the kicking gods give the Vikings a break
Admit it. You were getting ready for overtime between the Vikings and the Saints as Will Lutz’s 61-yarder sailed through the sky at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
No kicker misses that field goal, even at that distance. Not against the Vikings.
For the past couple of decades, the Vikings have been a living, breathing example of what can go wrong will go wrong when it comes to the kicking game. Whether it’s Gary Anderson’s miss against the Atlanta Falcons in the 1998 NFC Championship Game, Blair Walsh’s chip-shot shank in the 2015 playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks at TCF Bank Stadium, or Daniel Carlson’s unraveling against the Green Bay Packers, the kicking gods have always seemed to hate the Vikings.
That might explain why Vikings receiver Adam Thielen thought Lutz’s kick was going in as soon as it left his foot on Sunday. Never mind that it was an extremely low-percentage kick. Growing up in Detroit Lakes, Minn., Thielen learned from an early age to hope for the best and expect the worse whenever a ball leaves a kicker’s foot.
“You’re just hoping it doesn’t go in,” Thielen said. “To go to overtime after a hard-fought battle would have been tough.”
Nonetheless, the extra session felt inevitable after Lutz put a charge into it.
Then something amazing happen. For once, the kicking gods gave the Vikings a break.
Not only did Lutz miss the game-tying field goal as time expired, he did so in the most incredible fashion you can imagine. The ball caromed off the inside of the left upright, then bounced off the crossbar, before landing harmlessly in the back of the end zone. The double doink.
It hit the upright AND crossbar. VIKINGS WIN VIKINGS WIN. #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/MfDpg7PRm1
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
The reaction from both teams was priceless. After the ball hit the crossbar, Saints players started to celebrate, thinking the kick was going to bounce throughout the uprights. A few seconds later, Vikings players were the ones who were celebrating after realizing what actually happened.
“There was a crazy, crazy moment,” Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson said. “It bounced our way.”
This type of stuff almost never goes in favor of the Vikings. They will certainly take it.
“Yeah,” Vikings safety Harrison Smith said. “Just glad it didn’t bounce the other way.”
Meanwhile, Greg Joseph finished for 5 for 5 on field goals, another example of the kicking gods being kind to the Vikings across the pond. He impressively shook off a missed extra point to nail a 47-yarder that proved to be the difference. Clutch.
“Just an awesome day,” Joseph said. “A great team win.”
The juxtaposition of Lutz’s day and Joseph’s day shouldn’t be lost on Vikings fans who have been traumatized over time by the kicking game.
Maybe this signals the turning of a page. Maybe the kicking gods will go bug another franchise for the foreseeable future. Maybe Joseph will be the goat next week.
Either way, the Vikings will take the win, knowing they have been on the other side of it more than their fair share of times.
“As soon as he hit it, I thought it was going in,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said of Lutz’s 61-yarder. “A couple of bounces later, we’re able to walk off as the winning team.”
No overtime necessary.
News
How long could Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa remain out in NFL’s concussion protocol?
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel repeatedly said there is no timetable for Tua Tagovailoa’s return on Friday after his quarterback suffered a concussion in Thursday night’s loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.
His thoughts are certainly more with Tagovailoa’s personal health than how quickly he can get game ready.
But Dolphins fans — and Tagovailoa himself, as he noted in his statement released Friday night — are eager to know when he might be able to return to action.
The reason there is no said timetable, though, is because of exactly that: There is no set timetable for concussion recovery. Different athletes respond differently to concussions. Many take several weeks and even a month to get back into a game. Contrarily, there is ample precedence for NFL players, quarterbacks included, not even missing the following week’s game.
The only other Dolphin to experience a concussion this season, tight end Cethan Carter, has not yet returned to practice since first getting concussed in the Sept. 11 opener against New England Patriots. There were differences in the blows to the head, of course. Carter’s occurred on a kickoff collision. Tagovailoa was spun and driven to the ground on a sack, causing the back of his head to hit the turf from the whiplash.
Tagovailoa’s concussion has also come under significant controversy. Many on the outside speculate Tagovailoa sustained a concussion four days earlier in the Sept. 25 win over the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback similarly hit the back of his head against the ground but after a push. He grabbed at his head, shook it as if to shake the cobwebs and stumbled after getting up. He was evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return for the second half in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa and McDaniel said postgame it was a back injury that caused him to appear woozy.
The NFL Players Association, which is investigating Tagovailoa’s clearance, terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa in the Week 3 game against Buffalo. The union also said, in a joint statement with the league, that no conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations have been made. The statement also said the league and union agree modifications need to be made to the concussion protocol.
Tagovailoa has had his tests come back clean — X-rays and CT scans, plus his Friday MRI, according to NFL Network — since being released from University of Cincinnati medical facilities and traveling back to South Florida with the team after the Thursday night game, although he was still dealing with headaches when McDaniel last updated his situation on Friday. Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.
The protocol has five steps to return to participation after being diagnosed with a concussion:
The first phase, symptom-limited activity: The player is prescribed rest, limiting or, if necessary, avoiding activities (both physical and cognitive) which increase or aggravate symptoms. Under athletic training staff supervision, limited stretching and balance training can be introduced, progressing to light aerobic exercise, all as tolerated.”
Second is aerobic exercise: “Under direct oversight of the team’s medical staff, the player should begin graduated cardiovascular exercise and may also engage in dynamic stretching and balance training. Neurocognitive and balance testing can be administered after completion of Phase Two and the results should be interpreted as back to baseline.”
Third is football-specific exercise: “The player continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and may mimic sport-specific activities, and supervised strength training is introduced. The player is allowed to practice with the team in sport-specific exercise for 30 minutes or less with ongoing and careful monitoring.”
Fourth is club-based non-contact training drills: “The player continues cardiovascular, strength and balance training, team-based sports-specific exercise, and participates in non-contact football activities (e.g. throwing, catching, running, and other position-specific activities). Neurocognitive and balance testing should be completed no later than the end of Phase Four with the results interpreted as back to baseline.”
Finally, full football activity/clearance: “Upon clearance by the Club physician for full football activity involving contact, the player must be examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) assigned to his Club. If the INC concurs with the Club physician that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may participate in his Club’s next practice or game.”
In Tagovailoa’s case, the independent doctor that initially cleared him from the first hit to the head in Buffalo was fired, so another unaffiliated specialist will be brought in.
Among some notable recent instances of quarterbacks sustaining concussions, recovery timelines vary.
Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater, who will start while Tagovailoa is out, went through two last season in Denver. He didn’t miss a game after the first one in Week 4, but he didn’t play for the rest of the season after he had another in Week 15.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered concussion protocol last October in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. He cleared to return the following week.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill missed three weeks, including a bye, after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Washington last October.
In what has been a difficult week for the NFL regarding concussions in the sport, multiple players left games due to head injuries on Sunday. Among them: Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer.
News
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, reportedly will announce his retirement Monday
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step.
Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change.
La Russa plans to announce his retirement Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
“Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. “As much as he probably wants to be here day in and day out, the stress and the edge and the anxiety that this team probably gave him probably wasn’t good for his health.
“So he’s going to have a good retirement. It would be different if he was 50. He’s not in the beginning part of his career. He’s had a great career, Hall of Famer. Ultimately we fell short as players and we didn’t perform as well as we should have.”
La Russa’s hiring on Oct. 29, 2020, shocked the baseball world because he had not managed since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.
Monday’s reported announcement does not come as a surprise.
The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals the team announced he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors. The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
On Sept. 24 the Sox announced La Russa — who turns 78 Tuesday — would not return for the rest of the 2022 season at the direction of his doctors.
Nightengale reported the health issues related to La Russa’s heart are at the center of the retirement, with doctors advising him not to return.
“I think health is more important than the game,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said.
La Russa is second all time among major-league managers with 2,889 victories (he is credited with the wins during Cairo’s time as acting manager).
“I played for him, I know how intense he was,” Cairo said. “I know how prepared he was.”
La Russa won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and Cardinals (2006, 2011) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
“He needs to take care of his health, that’s first and foremost,” Sox outfielder/first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “It was a privilege to learn what he knows, how to go about stuff. Picking his brain has been helpful. People would say he’s probably forgotten more about baseball than I’ve learned so far.”
La Russa’s managerial career began with the Sox from 1979-86, guiding them to the 1983 American League West title.
He returned after the Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria following a 2020 season in which they made the playoffs but lost to the Oakland Athletics in three games in an wild-card series.
Less than a month after he was hired, reports emerged that La Russa was charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence after a February arrest. He pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving at a change of plea hearing that December in Arizona.
The Sox navigated through injuries and situations such as a discussion on “unwritten” rules to run away with the AL Central in 2021. But they lost in four games to the Houston Astros in an AL Division Series.
The expectations grew for this season, and the team fell far short. The Sox entered Sunday two games under .500 (78-80) with four games to go.
“Wish we would have played a little bit better for him as a unit,” Kelly said.
Injuries to core position players, as well as starting pitchers and relievers, made an impact. But the team also had glaring miscues on the bases and in the field while never reaching its potential.
Additionally, moves such as intentionally walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count in a June 9 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers gained national attention. Fans voiced their displeasure with the inconsistent play, including chants of “Fire Tony” during an extra-innings loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11.
The Sox made a charge when Cairo took over, winning 13 of 19, before fading from contention during an eight-game losing streak.
There will be plenty of speculation about who’s in line to be the next manager and what other changes are ahead.
Asked before Sunday’s game if he would be interested in taking over full time, Cairo said: “That’s something I cannot control. Right now what I can control is what I’m doing right now with the players. We’ve got four more games and that’s up to the guys in charge.
“Would love to do it — of course I would love to be a manager somewhere. I hope here. But you know how it is. It is something you cannot control. I’ve just got to concentrate and finish my job here and make sure I do it the right way.”
The Sox played their final road game of the season Sunday. While the Padres were looking to secure a playoff spot, the Sox were playing out the string.
“The disappointing year we had, the players didn’t play to our potential,” Vaughn said. “It’s on us. We’re professionals. … With the talent we have, we should definitely have won more games and got into the postseason, but it didn’t happen. We have to go home hungrier and think about that.”
News
Yankees lose final regular season home game 3-1 against Orioles, Judge stuck at 61 home runs
That was a bummer of a finale.
Not only did Aaron Judge not make history in the final regular season home game in the Bronx in a 3-1 loss to the Orioles, but the Bombers might have lost reliever Ron Marinaccio in the process.
The Yankees lost the three-game series to the Orioles and finished the regular season at the Stadium 57-24.
Judge went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday. He has four games in Texas to try and break the 61-year old American League single-season record, set 61 years ago by Roger Maris.
In the first, Judge got ahead 2-0, but Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish battled back and got him looking at an 89-mile an hour slider. In the second, with the bases loaded and two outs Bradish got ahead 0-2 and thought he had him on a checked swing at 2-2. First base umpire Dan Merzel gave Judge another chance and Bradish finished him off with a curveball that Judge swung and missed at. In the fifth with one on and no outs, Judge worked a five-pitch walk.
That walk extended Judge’s on-base streak to 30 games. During that span, Judge is hitting .398 with 12 home runs and 21 RBI. In the seventh, Bryan Baker got Judge to swing through an 87-mph curveball, a 99-mph fastball and struck him out on a 98-mph fastball.
Judge is 7-of-30 with one homer in 11 games since hitting his 60th homer on Sept. 20 against the Pirates.
In the eighth, Marinaccio left with an apparent injury. The rookie, who has become one of the bullpen’s most reliable pieces, had cleaned up a mess left by Aroldis Chapman in the seventh, facing two batters and got one out in the eighth. He was facing Jorge Mateo and after throwing a 1-1 pitch, he let one go wide, but at normal velocity for him. Aaron Boone popped out of the dugout with a trainer.
That is just another concern for the Yankees, whose bullpen was a big reason for their first half success. They have lost Clay Holmes (shoulder) and Wandy Peralta (back) down the stretch. They were already without Michael King since July.
Chapman showed once again he is not consistent.
The Yankees former closer gave up a lead off single to Cedric Mullins and walked the bases loaded before recording his first out — a strikeout looking. Chapman walked in a run and Boone had to go get Marinaccio to get out of the jam. The Orioles scored another on an Austin Hays sacrifice fly and Aaron Hicks saved two more runs from crossing the plate with a tremendous catch on a Terrin Vavra line drive.
Heading into this final home season series, Boone would not commit to Chapman having a postseason roster spot. These last few games were going to help them decide who they can take into the Division Series with them, now it just may be whoever is still standing.
Chi Chi Gonzalez gave the Yankees 4.2 innings allowing one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out three. Gonzalez was called up to the Bronx because of the threat of rain and his arrival allowed the team to push back their regular rotation.
()
