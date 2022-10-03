News
Neighbors unite to help after Hurricane Ian
Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, hundreds of families are trying to pick up the pieces as the recovery process continues.
In the tight-knit community of Harlem Heights in Fort Myers, Florida, Ian decimated the area, leaving homes and buildings submerged in several feet of water. Among them is the Gladiolus Food Pantry, which provides around 250 low-income families with food and household items like diapers and toothpaste each week.
After the hurricane, Gladiolus Food Pantry was flooded and essential supplies inside the building were all destroyed.
“I mean, when the storm came, we lost power. We have no water. I mean, my food is spoiling in the fridge,” said local resident Keyondra Smith.
Neighbors and community members have since teamed up to participate in Gladiolus, distributing food and water to anyone in need.
“People have worked their whole lives to get a tiny piece of something and here we go,” Jessica Woods said. “So that’s what hurts, I think, the most.”
Woods called his friends after Ian’s aftermath and they are now volunteering to support their community in this crucial time of need.
“When everyone has emptied this tent, we’re done,” Woods said. “Our community is really hurting.”
Floyd Simmons, who has lived in Harlem Heights for 44 years, says his home is a “disaster” but he is grateful for the volunteers in his community who step in to help.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” Simmons said. “It’s showing love.”
Gladiolus manager Miriam Ortiz said that despite the immense impact of the storm, the pantry will continue to operate. The pantry is currently accepting donations of food, water and other basics like blankets, as well as volunteers who can lend a hand.
For people looking to help, food-based organizations such as Feeding Tampa Bay and World Central Kitchen are helping local communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Other groups offer support beyond food needs, such as debris cleanup, financial assistance and more. These organizations include the CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund, Florida Disaster Fund, Good360 and Team Rubicon.
Click HERE for more information on organizations helping those affected by Hurricane Ian.
ABC News
News
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors told jurors Monday at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial yet in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
“Their goal was to stop by whatever means necessary the lawful transfer of presidential power, including by taking up arms against the United States government,” he said. “They concocted a plan for armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy.”
The Oath Keepers planned their conspiracy “in plain sight,” Nestler said, noting open letters Rhodes published on the group’s website. They also used encrypted apps, like Signal, to message in secret and sometimes met in person, he said.
“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help; they went to attack,” he said.
Defense attorneys will also get their first chance to address jurors, who were chosen last week after days of questioning over their feelings about the insurrection, Trump supporters and other matters. The judge on Monday denied another request from the defense attorneys to move the trial out of D.C., where they contend the jury pool is biased against them.
The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which last secured a seditious conspiracy conviction at trial nearly 30 years ago.
About 900 people have been charged and hundreds convicted in the Capitol attack. Rioters stormed past police barriers, engaged in hand-to-hand combat with officers, smashed windows and temporarily halted the certification of Biden’s electoral victory.
But the Oath Keepers are the first to stand trial on seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that carries up to 20 years behind bars. The trial is expected to last several weeks.
Prosecutors told jurors that the insurrection for the antigovernment group was not a spontaneous outpouring of election-fueled rage but part of a drawn-out plot to stop Biden from entering the White House.
On trial with Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, are Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group. They face several other charges as well.
Prosecutors say Rhodes began plotting to overturn Biden’s victory just days after the election.
He provided the group in November with a step-by-step plan based on a popular uprising that brought down Yugoslavia’s president two decades earlier, Nestler said.
By December, authorities say, Rhodes and the Oath Keepers had set their sights on Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.
Nestler read a host of messages, saying they showed the group becoming became increasingly desperate for action as the date approached. On Christmas Day, Meggs wrote they would have to make senators very “uncomfortable.” Rhodes said in one message that Trump “needs to know that if he fails to act, then we will.” When asked about a possible civil war, Caldwell responded: “I’m starting it the night of the 6th, if necessary.”
The Oath Keepers organized training, including one session that was recorded on video and set to rock music, and stashed “weapons of war” at a Virginia hotel so they could get them into the capital quickly if necessary, prosecutors said.
Jan. 6 videos and photos were shown in court of Oath Keepers dressed in helmets, protective vests and other military gear marching toward the Capitol and pushing into the building.
When Watkins declared on the walkie-talkie app Zello that they were in the building, someone responded: “Get it, Jess. … Everything we (expletive) trained for.”
The air was heavy with pepper spray and smoke as Watkins tried to push toward the Senate chamber, Nestler said. “Simply entering the building was not enough,” he said. They “needed to do more, they needed to actually get to the senators.”
Some Oath Keepers went toward the House of Representatives to look for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi but couldn’t find her, prosecutors allege.
Rhodes remained outside, “like a general surveying his troops on a battlefield,” Nestler said.
After the attack, the Oath Keepers were “elated,” the prosecutor said. “They were boastful, they were proud. They were prepared to continue their efforts, even escalating their use of force, to accomplish their goal.”
In the days between the riot and Biden’s inauguration, Rhodes spent more than $17,000 on firearm parts, ammunition and other items, prosecutors say. Around the time of the inauguration, Rhodes told others to organize local militias to oppose the Democratic administration, authorities say.
“Patriots entering their own Capitol to send a message to the traitors is NOTHING compared to what’s coming,” Rhodes wrote in a message the evening of Jan. 6.
But that bravado quickly turned to worry as the Oath Keepers realized how much trouble they could be in, Neslter said.
Rhodes sped out of a restaurant while having dinner that evening and drove through the night back to Texas when he got word that police were looking for people involved in the riot, he said. He urged the Oath Keepers not to talk about what happened at the Capitol, saying in one message: “Let me put it in infantry speak: SHUT THE (EXPLETIVE) UP!”
Defense attorneys have said the Oath Keepers came to Washington only to provide security at events for figures such as Trump ally Roger Stone before the president’s big outdoor rally behind the White House. Rhodes has said there was no plan to attack the Capitol and that the members who did acted on their own.
Defense lawyers are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before Jan. 6 were in preparation for orders he anticipated from Trump — orders that never came.
Rhodes’ attorney has said that his client will eventually take the stand to argue that he believed Trump was going to invoke the Insurrection Act and call up a militia, which Rhodes had been calling on him to do to stop Biden from becoming president. He was merely lobbying the president to use a U.S. law.
Nestler took aim at the Insurrection Act claim, saying it was only an attempt to cover up Rhodes’ illegal scheme. “Rhodes, with a law degree was careful with his own words. Rather than say out loud their plan, they used a code – or shorthand – the Insurrection Act,” he said.
In one message from December 2020, Rhodes wrote that Trump “needs to know that if he fails to act, then we will.”
___
For full coverage of the Capitol riot, go to
More on Donald Trump-related investigations:
News
Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss concussion and Tua’s future, plus preview of Sunday’s Jets game Tuesday at noon – The Denver Post
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk”, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers will talk about Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the controversy and what it means for the Dolphins. They also anticipate Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and answer questions from viewers.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
denverpost sports
News
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss Tua’s concussion and future, plus preview Sunday’s Jets matchup Tuesday at noon
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers will talk about Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the controversy and what it means for the Dolphins. They also look ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets and answer viewers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
News
2 in custody after Marist College father was shot dead in nearby hotel
News
Ravens-Bills in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 4 loss
The Ravens blew another big lead at home and lost to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, on a last-second field goal. Coach John Harbaugh went for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal with the game tied at 20 instead of having Justin Tucker kick an easy go-ahead field goal. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the play, and the Bills marched the other way for the game-winning score.
Players of the Game
RB J.K. Dobbins: Dobbins has yet to regain all of his explosiveness as he works back from a catastrophic knee injury, but he was productive against a rugged Buffalo run defense, with 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground and four catches on four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.
DT Justin Madubuike: Madubuike continued his breakout third season with three tackles, one for a loss, and two pressures. He has been the team’s most consistent interior defender through four games.
LT Daniel Faalele: The rookie might not receive the highest grade for this game, but he held his own against perhaps the league’s top collection of edge rushers and did so in his first start, college or pro, at left tackle. In the postgame locker room, veteran teammate Morgan Moses told him that what he had done was “unheard of.”
Snap-count analysis
Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul played 86% of the team’s defensive snaps after practicing with the Ravens for just three days. Fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played a career-high 95% of defensive snaps. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones played 13 fewer snaps than he did in his debut the week before. Defensive tackle Broderick Washington played 25 defensive snaps, so the Ravens did not replace injured nose tackle Michael Pierce in a one-for-one sense, probably because they did not need as many interior defenders to match up with Buffalo’s offense. They turned to Brandon Stephens as a clear No. 3 option at cornerback, giving rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams zero defensive snaps. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton played just 17 defensive snaps despite his strong performance the previous week.
Running back J.K. Dobbins played nine more snaps than he did the previous week, in part because Justice Hill hurt his hamstring in the second half. It will be interesting to see whom the Ravens pair with Dobbins if Hill is out for a significant stretch. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman played a season-low 31 snaps, perhaps because of an injury, though Harbaugh was not clear on that after the game. Both Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson played more than Bateman. Tight end Nick Boyle did not play any offensive snaps and it’s not clear if he has a path to reclaim a more significant role.
Number crunch
53: Rushing yards for Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second half, the most for any player on either team.
7: Consecutive one-score games the Ravens have lost going back to December.
14: The number of seconds the Ravens have trailed at home this year, yet they’re 0-2 at M&T Bank Stadium.
63: Lamar Jackson’s passer rating against the Bills, his worst of the season by more than 35 points.
Quote of the Day
Harbaugh on Marcus Peters’ late-game sideline outburst: “Emotions run high. We’re on the same page, he and I. We have a great relationship; we have an honest relationship. I love him, I hope he still loves me; we’ll see. I’m a Marcus Peters guy.”
Next up
Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
The Bengals righted their ship with a 27-15 Thursday night win over the Miami Dolphins that was overshadowed by the frightening head injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The defending AFC champions are 2-2, tied with the Ravens, and star quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown five touchdown passes with no interceptions over their last two games, both double-digit victories.
Offensive snap counts
Ben Powers G 70
Kevin Zeitler G 70
Daniel Faalele T 70
Morgan Moses T 70
Tyler Linderbaum C 70
Lamar Jackson QB 70
Mark Andrews TE 66
Patrick Ricard FB 49
Devin Duvernay WR 45
Demarcus Robinson WR 39
J.K. Dobbins RB 35
Rashod Bateman WR 31
Isaiah Likely TE 26
Justice Hill RB 25
Josh Oliver TE 21
Tylan Wallace WR 6
James Proche WR 5
Mike Davis RB 2
Defensive snap counts
Chuck Clark SS 64
Marlon Humphrey CB 64
Marcus Peters CB 64
Marcus Williams FS 64
Patrick Queen LB 63
Odafe Oweh LB 61
Brandon Stephens CB 57
Jason Pierre-Paul LB 55
Calais Campbell DT 45
Josh Bynes LB 39
Justin Madubuike DT 37
Broderick Washington DT 25
Kyle Hamilton DB 17
Travis Jones DT 16
Malik Harrison LB 15
Brent Urban DE 10
Brandon Copeland LB 7
Geno Stone SS 1
Del’Shawn Phillips LB 1
()
News
Kim Kardashian Charged By SEC Over Crypto Asset Security Instagram Post, Agrees To Pay $1.26M Fine
LOS ANGELES– Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges for promoting a cryptocurrency on Instagram without revealing that she was paid $250,000 to do so.
The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.
The SEC said Kardashian did not disclose that she had been paid to post an article on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security offered by EthereumMax.
Kardashian’s Instagram post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.
“Federal securities laws clearly state that any celebrity or other person who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion,” Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said in a prepared statement.
Kardashian has agreed not to promote any crypto asset securities for three years.
“Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian has cooperated fully with the SEC from the outset and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to put this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so she can move forward with her many different business endeavors,” a Kardashian attorney said in an email.
While Kardashian is well known for reality TV, currently appearing on “The Kardashians” on Hulu, she is also a successful businesswoman. Its brands include SKIMS, which offers shapewear, loungewear and other products, and a skincare line called SKKN.
Cryptocurrency is attracting more and more attention from Congress. A bipartisan proposal last month would hand over regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether, two popular cryptocurrencies, to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission after wild swings in crypto valuations, dozens of scams and hundreds of billions of dollars won and lost.
Kardashian isn’t the first celebrity to come to the attention of regulators for her involvement in cryptocurrency. In 2018, the agency settled charges against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ Khaled for failing to disclose payments they received for promoting digital currency investments.
This year, crypto investors have seen prices plunge and businesses collapse with fortunes and jobs disappearing overnight, and some companies have been accused by federal regulators of running an illegal stock exchange.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Neighbors unite to help after Hurricane Ian
Matt Homer, Cryptocurrency Investment Leader and Former Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Research and Innovation Division at the New York Department of Financial Services, Becomes Senior Advisor to Tusk Strategies’ Crypto + FinTech Practice
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says
Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss concussion and Tua’s future, plus preview of Sunday’s Jets game Tuesday at noon – The Denver Post
As Crypto Storage is Still a Major Problem, Can NFT integration Solve the Issue?
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss Tua’s concussion and future, plus preview Sunday’s Jets matchup Tuesday at noon
2 in custody after Marist College father was shot dead in nearby hotel
Ravens-Bills in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 4 loss
USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social to Bring Web3 to The Masses
Kim Kardashian Charged By SEC Over Crypto Asset Security Instagram Post, Agrees To Pay $1.26M Fine
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy