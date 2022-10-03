New Orleans’ controversial Democratic mayor is accused of living in a taxpayer-funded apartment without rent

Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, has admitted to living in an apartment in the city’s French Quarter without rent.

Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first-class air travel and excused her by saying economy class was ‘unsafe’ for black women, says no have done nothing illegal.

The apartment is located in the city’s Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square in the famous neighborhood. It is city-owned and operated by French Market Corp., a city-affiliated agency, has a market rate of $2,991 per month.

A spokesperson for Cantrell and the city council member who sits on FMC’s board of directors said everything is legal under the city’s terms with French Market Corp.

However, the city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission sent a report to the city council on Thursday calling for an investigation into Cantrell’s use of the apartment.

The MCC report included footage of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment over several months as well as allegations from witnesses saying she regularly slept in the apartment.

The city’s Metropolitan Crime Commission showed photographs of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering and leaving the apartment and presented testimony that she spent nights there, installed privacy screens and received package.

City Council President Helena Moreno is asking for time to review the findings before agreeing to an investigation.

A spokesperson for Eugene Green, a Democrat who sits on the board of directors of French Market Corp., said “board member Green is not aware of any regulations or procedures that may have been violated.” .

FMC records obtained by WWL-TV indicate that no rent was paid for the apartment between September 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

It was also alleged that a city employee was used as a de facto super-building to fix the apartment’s problems.

Mayor Cantrell is pictured here (right) raising his glass during a parade during Mardi Gras Mardi Gras celebrations in March 2022

The report shows Cantrell speaking with Byron Cornelison of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economics about a leak in the bathroom and telling him when would be a good time to fix it.

Earlier, she had written to him asking Cox Cable employees to come and fix the WiFi in the apartment.

Rafael Goyeneche, the president of the MCC, calls this arrangement inappropriate for the mayor, saying: “It’s an additional non-taxable benefit that she receives.” She does not need to reside there or use it. And I think that’s a misuse and abuse of his authority. But I’m waiting to see what the city council’s position is.

Goyeneche asks the council to investigate.

“The mayor’s use of the city-owned apartment at Pontalba is consistent with the use of previous mayors,” Cantrell communications director Gregory Joseph responded. “In the 2013 franchise agreement, there are no rules governing the use of this unit and the FMC believes that the mayor has no obligation to pay rent for this apartment because they use it in the same way as mayors previous.”

The mayor made headlines recently, after she said economy-class passenger flights were dangerous for black women, while insisting she would not refund $30,000 of taxpayers’ money spent on first class flights to France and Switzerland.

“My travel accommodation is about safety, not luxury,” Cantrell said Thursday at a news conference.

“As all women know, our health and safety is often ignored and we have to navigate it alone.

“As the mother of a young child that I live for, I will protect myself by all reasonable means to ensure that I am there to see her grow into the strong woman I want her to be.”

“Anyone who wants to wonder how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world that black women walk around in.”

She repeatedly refused to reimburse the cost of an American Airlines luxury flight from Washington Dulles airport to Switzerland for herself in July, despite the city’s ban on luxury jet travel.

Cantrell spent around $10,000 on his own flat bed seat and spent a similar amount on a first-class return to France earlier this year – while his aides traveled by coach.

Cantrell defended her purchase of luxury tickets because she was “doing business” on behalf of the city and because she believed it would not be safe for her to travel economy class.

At yesterday’s press conference, @FOX8NOLA was the only station that asked Mayor LaToya Cantrell whether or not she would reimburse the city thousands of dollars for her travel upgrades. Here is his full statement: pic.twitter.com/swA2flFIkc — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) September 9, 2022

While the mayor sat in first class, his team, including his security detail, sat in the car.

The chief executive revealed that the legal department is still considering whether Cantrell should reimburse nearly $30,000 in taxpayers’ money for first-class tickets to France and Switzerland.

The mayor had an extremely piquant response when asked by reporters on Thursday whether she was planning to shell out to replenish the city’s coffers.

“Any expenses incurred in doing business on behalf of the City of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the City of New Orleans,” Mayor Cantrell said speaking outside the Nix Library.

‘One thing is clear; I do my job and will continue to do so with distinction and integrity every step of the way. And so, that’s what I have to say about it!

The mayor insists that travel and luxury travel spending was necessary to improve New Orleans itself.

But the city’s travel policy leaves little wiggle room: “Employees are required to purchase the lowest airfare available…Employees who choose to upgrade from Economy Class, Economy Class or in business class are solely responsible for the difference in cost”.

The policy also states: “Any travel expense reconciliation that results in an overpayment by the City requires the employee to reimburse the City within twenty business days.