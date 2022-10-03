Qb Aaron Rodgers After Green Bay Packers Ot Breakout Against New England Patriots

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers didn’t think he’d play another terrible half on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback was right.
And Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes he doesn’t make what he called “the worst decision of the day” again when it comes to an ill-advised replay challenge.
They got away with it — narrowly — in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots at Lambeau Field. But if they hadn’t faced a third-rank rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe for most of the game, they might not have been able to make it.
“This way of winning, I don’t think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense,” Rodgers said. “And obviously I have to play better and I will play better.”
While fully appreciating that he’s lucky his team is 3-1 going into next Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in London, Rodgers didn’t shy away from the reality of what could have been. be.
“You can’t go 2-2 down to a third-tier quarterback and not play well in all three phases, so we had to have this one,” Rodgers said. “It doesn’t take away from the joy of winning, but it was the one we had to have.”
The Packers trailed 10-7 at halftime in part because of Rodgers, who:
Had the lowest assist rating (11.2) of any half in any of the 210 games he started.
Only threw the fourth pick six of his career when rookie cornerback Jack Jones jumped a route off the intended quarterback Allen Lazard, in which Rodgers said he “missed the pitch so badly [Jones] invaded him. It would have been good. If I threw the ball where I was supposed to, he probably picked it up right away.”
Was so off target on a short throw to Romeo Doubs that the rookie wide receiver couldn’t secure it easily enough before fumbling. “It wasn’t a good pitch,” Rodgers said. “Nice catch from him. I almost wish he had dropped it.”
Rodgers got almost nothing on the pitch in the first half. He completed just 1 of 5 passes with 10 or more air yards in the first two quarters. It was 24 yards for Lazard (who had six catches for 116 yards for the first day of receiving 100 yards by a Packers player this season). In the second half, Rodgers went 7 for 9 on such throws for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’ve settled in and don’t usually have two terrible halves,” Rodgers said. “So I kind of got back into the form that I expect from myself, and we started to rock football.”
It helped that Rodgers finally started to stretch the field. He averaged a season-high 9.0 rushing yards per attempt on Sunday after averaging 5.2 rushing yards in the first three weeks, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
It also helped the Packers rush for 199 yards (including 110 by Aaron Jones on 16 carries).
But mistakes still forced them to go into extra time.
One was from LaFleur, who challenged what he thought was a 40-yard touchdown catch by Doubs with 2 minutes and 2 seconds left in regulation. Doubs clearly didn’t secure the catch, and LaFleur even said his sky-eyed coach Connor Lewis told him so. Still, LaFleur threw up the red flag anyway. Losing the challenge cost him a timeout that could have helped the Packers win in regulation, but instead they won the ball with just four seconds left.
“I’m not too proud of this moment,” LaFleur said. “It was an emotional decision, and I think it’s a great learning lesson that you can never make those emotional decisions in the heat of the moment. You know best. You have to survive on the ground. Connor Lewis was in my ear, it’s in the box and it’s in my ear, and he said, ‘I don’t think so.’ And he said we shouldn’t argue with it. I just made an emotional decision, and it was almost like throwing a Hail Mary. It could have come back and bit our ass.”
And then there’s the Packers defense, which was highly touted before the season. The defense has come close to letting a third-string quarterback beat it, and it’s struggled on the run (the Patriots are averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) so far.
While the way they won may not be sustainable, that doesn’t mean the Packers can’t keep winning.
“I think winning is sustainable, for sure,” Rodgers said. “I think we’re going to have to play a little better against the starting quarterbacks and if our defense isn’t playing as well as it can.”
espn
HONG KONG — China’s securities regulator has told investment banks operating in the country to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a twice-in-a-decade Communist Party meeting next month, people say. close to the file.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission recently issued a notice to several securities firms, including domestic units of major international banks, the sources said. Mainland China activities of Goldman Sachs Group and JP Morgan Chase & Co. were among those contacted by the regulator, the sources added.
wsj
Crime
Adam Howe, the man Truro Police arrested for allegedly killing his mother and setting her body on fire on their lawn, died in police custody on Sunday.
Following a medical emergency in his jail cell, Howe was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead, NBC 10 reported.
Officials said they have not yet determined the cause of death.
“Out of respect for the family, we have no additional comments or details,” a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement late Sunday. “This family has been through a lot this weekend; please keep them in your prayers.
Here’s what we know about the incident so far.
Police responded to a request for a wellness check and a separate fire report around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Truro Police Department. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Adam Howe outside the house and a fire on the lawn.
The police soon realized the fire was a burning body, and Howe quickly returned to the house, locking the door.
The Cape Cod Regional SWAT team was called and eventually entered the house. Howe was arrested and charged with murder.
The victim has been identified as Adam Howe’s mother, Susan Howe, 69.
Susan Howe was a beloved and well-known member of the Truro community, bringing energy and a passion for public good to the small town near the tip of Cape Cod.
Susan Howe recently helped renovate a local playground to make it fully accessible and encouraged the city to display blue lights in the name of autism awareness, The Boston Globe reported.
She was chair of the board of the Truro Historical Society, where she coordinated the signing of a 20-year lease with the National Park Service to preserve the historic Highland House. With the signing, documented in a 2017 Facebook post, the historical society pledged to continue running the hotel built in 1907 as a museum dedicated to Truro’s history.
“Susan has brought immense creativity, energy, time and passion to our organization. She loved Truro and was totally committed to preserving our history and culture and the well-being of her beloved town,” the historical society said in a statement to the World. “Susan was a shining light in our organization and in our city. She was loved by so many of us and will be forever missed.
Susan Howe also served on the Truro Disability Commission. She helped install exercise equipment at Puma Park Playground and was coordinating the installation of a communication board at the park to help non-verbal people enjoy the space, according to World. A recent commission meeting was held at a property owned by the historical society to accommodate its busy schedule.
“Our hearts are heavy to learn that we have lost a beloved member of our community, Susan Howe. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this time of tragic loss. We follow the example of the law enforcement as they investigate this tragedy and have no further comment at this time,” the Truro Select Board said in a statement.
On Saturday, Truro Police said arrangements were being made for Adam Howe to be “assessed for mental health issues”, after investigators spoke to family members.
After his arrest, Adam Howe was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of a medical condition, the World reported. He was later released from hospital but remained in police custody. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe told the newspaper that his office is in the process of committing Adam Howe to a facility such as Bridgewater State Hospital or Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Boston for health evaluations. mental.
O’Keefe declined to say whether or not police spoke with Adam Howe after his arrest, or if he provided any information about his mother’s death.
“The mental health system – I’ve seen it fail so many times in these kinds of tragedies,” O’Keefe told the World. “It really is a broken system and I hope we fix it one of these days.”
This is not the first time Adam Howe has been detained. He was arrested in August by Tewksbury Police after he allegedly broke into a business in Old Main Street. An employee arrived around 7 a.m. to find him inside, and he quickly left.
Officers then located Adam Howe on Main Street, identifying him as the suspect in the break-in. Police also learned that Howe was wanted on a warrant from Salem, NH, for receiving stolen property. He was stopped.
When searching for Adam Howe, police found he had Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, without a prescription. He pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing in late September.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
The death toll from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, reached at least 85 on Sunday as rescuers continued to search for people wishing to leave their devastated communities, especially in the hardest hit riverside communities in the southwest. Florida.
Rescuers are “going house to house … to make sure everyone is taken care of,” Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told the “State of the Union” program. CNN.
More than 800,000 customers are still without power in Florida, which has suffered the worst of the devastation. Ian made landfall Wednesday on the southwest coast of the state along the Gulf Coast.
Most of the fatalities were recorded in Lee County, which was not in the storm’s path in early forecasts of the storm’s track. Eventually, Ian blew northeast across Florida to the Atlantic Ocean side of the state, then veered north, gathering new strength on the warm ocean water and made landfall in the United States a second time in South Carolina.
“That storm was really dangerous,” Criswell told “Fox News Sunday” in a separate interview. She said a lesson from the storm is that Americans “need to understand what their risk is” where they choose to live, and that “flood insurance is your best bet” to protect assets from a family.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the island territory of Puerto Rico on Monday to assess the damage there from September’s Hurricane Fiona, then travel to Florida on Wednesday.
In the coastal state of North Carolina, the governor’s office has confirmed four deaths related to Ian.
On Saturday in Lee County, Florida, rescuers and citizens aboard boats were still rescuing the last trapped residents of the small island of Matlacha. Debris, abandoned vehicles and downed trees littered the main street of the hamlet and its surroundings, dotted with colorful wooden houses with corrugated iron roofs.
The community, home to around 800 people, was cut off from the mainland following damage to two bridges, and those who fled early were just beginning to return home to witness the destruction.
Sitting in the shade of a deserted house in Matlacha, Chip Farrar told AFP that “nobody tells us what to do, nobody tells us where to go”.
“The evacuation orders came very late,” the 43-year-old said. “But most people who are still here wouldn’t have left anyway. It’s a very working-class place. And most people have nowhere to go, which is the biggest problem.”
CoreLogic, a property analysis firm, said wind-related losses for residential and commercial properties in Florida could cost insurers up to $32 billion, while flood losses could reach $15 billion. billions of dollars.
“This is the costliest storm in Florida since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in 1992,” said CoreLogic’s Tom Larsen.
Sixteen migrants were missing from a boat that sank during the hurricane, according to the US Coast Guard. Two people were found dead and nine others rescued, including four Cubans who swam to shore in the Florida Keys.
Some elements of this report come from Agence France-Presse.
USA voanews
Reuters Videos
STORY: 125 people were killed in a crash and riot at a soccer match in Indonesia, officials said on Sunday (October 2). It is one of the worst stadium disasters in the world. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday (October 1) in Malang, East Java province, after local side Arema FC lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya. East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta said frustrated Arema supporters invaded the pitch. triggering crushing and choking cases. Afinta claimed officers were attacked and cars damaged, and said the crash happened when fans ran for an exit door. 180 were also injured. Among them was Muhammad Rian Dwicahyono, 22, who said many friends had lost their lives “because of officers who dehumanized us”. The head of one of the area hospitals treating patients told Metro TV that some of the victims suffered brain injuries and that among the fatalities was a five-year-old child. On Sunday, residents of Malang gathered outside the stadium to lay flowers. has been completed. World football governing body FIFA has requested a report on the incident from Indonesian football association PSSI. police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of those regulations.
yahoo
Gustavo Minas/Getty Images
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a leftist former president, finished first in Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday but failed to secure enough votes for an outright victory and will face right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October 30 runoffs.
Despite pre-election polls giving da Silva, who is widely known as Lula, a double-digit lead, the race was tough. In fact, da Silva hung around for much of the night before finally getting ahead and winning with around 47.9% of the vote, with around 97% of the votes counted. President Bolsonaro finished second with around 43.6% in the race of 11 candidates.
Sunday’s vote was largely peaceful after a contentious, at times violent, campaign in which Brazilian democracy appeared to be at stake. Bolsonaro, who has praised Brazil’s past military dictatorship, has repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of the upcoming elections and its opinion poll numbers have fallen.
“Lula represents democracy,” said Julia Sottili, a museum worker who voted for da Silva because of what she described as Bolsonaro’s authoritarian tendencies. “Lula wants to improve people’s lives and eradicate hunger. He really cares about human rights.”
Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images
Pre-election polls put da Silva on the verge of winning the presidency in the first round by winning more than half of the vote. But he failed, with Brazil now facing four more weeks of intense campaigning.
Yet the result was something of a vindication for da Silva, who became a hero to many Brazilians during his two presidential terms between 2003 and 2010, when a commodity-fueled economic boom helped lift million people out of poverty.
However, after leaving office, he was caught up in a massive corruption scandal that landed him in jail for a year and a half. His political career seemed over. Then, in a stunning turnaround, he was freed on a technicality in 2019 and launched his campaign for the presidency – the sixth time he has run for office.
By contrast, Bolsonaro’s runner-up finish on Sunday was a sobering result for the president whose erratic behavior and policy decisions have cost him his support.
Fred Magno/Getty Images
Bolsonaro was swept to power four years ago by a coalition that included evangelical Christians, gun owners and other conservatives who were drawn to his commitment to traditional family values and who were disgusted by the corruption scandals swirling around da Silva and his leftist Workers’ Party. .
But Bolsonaro, 67, has had four difficult years in office. He downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic and Brazil ended up with the second highest number of COVID deaths in the world after the United States. It faces a stagnant economy, with high inflation and unemployment and growing poverty.
Bolsonaro has spent months questioning the integrity of Brazil’s electoral system, called on the military to oversee the counting of ballots and hinted he might not step down even if he loses. In the hours leading up to the vote, he posted on his Twitter feed a video of former President Donald Trump urging people to vote for him.
All of this provided an opening for da Silva, who is now 76 and a survivor of throat cancer. During the election campaign, he promised a return to the good economic times of his first two terms and presented himself as the man who could save Brazilian democracy – by defeating Bolsonaro.
NPR News
A bunch of sixtysomething Brits filled the Armory in Minneapolis Sunday night and offered a dazzling and nostalgic evening of still-potent electronic smashes.
Pet Shop Boys and New Order announced their joint North American tour back in February 2020, just weeks before the world went into pandemic shutdown. Two and a half years later, they finally made it to Minneapolis – one of just 13 shows on the tour – and it was well worth the wait.
Both acts emerged from England in the ’80s with unique takes on pop music. Pet Shop Boys made songs that were witty, arch and quite gay (even though lead singer Neil Tennant didn’t publicly come out until 1994 and keyboardist Chris Lowe has never discussed his sexuality). New Order, meanwhile, rose out of the ashes of the post punk band Joy Division (whose lead singer Ian Curtis took his own life the day before the band’s first U.S. tour) and fused guitars and a bass played like a guitar with electronics.
The combined draw of the two acts – who are swapping spots each night – allowed them to play a significantly larger-than-usual venue. PSB’s three previous local shows took place at the State and Orpheum theaters, while New Order’s sole Minnesota concert of the 21st century happened at the Palace Theatre in 2018.
Sunday night, Pet Shop Boys took the stage just before 7:30 p.m. after a set from legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold (who returned for a second set before New Order). At 68, Tennant is the oldest musician on the tour, but he still exudes youthful energy. And, as always, Lowe played the role of stoic sidekick, mostly standing still behind his keyboards and barely acknowledging anything going around him, including the crowd.
Over the past 36 years, Pet Shop Boys have maintained a prolific career with 14 studio albums, more than 70 singles and a host of other projects. But the pair had never mounted a greatest hits tour until this summer in Europe. The current dates cut the 26-song set list down to 19 tracks, presumably to match New Order’s 80-minute running time.
That meant some true PSB classics – “Go West,” “What Have I Done to Deserve This” and “New York City Boy” among them – didn’t make the cut Sunday. But the set still pulsed with constant energy, from the clever “Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)” to the sordid “It’s a Sin.” The duo’s covers were a lot of fun as well, including “Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You),” “Always on My Mind,” “It’s Alright” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Losing My Mind” (the sole b-side of the night).
High points in a set full of them included the lush “Love Comes Quickly” and a fierce “Domino Dancing” complete with the audience singing the choruses. Tennant barely took a breath between songs, giving the show a real forward-driving momentum that kept going until the encore of “West End Girls” and “Being Boring.”
New Order – whose live show was notoriously hit or miss back in the day – didn’t have quite the same urgency and lead singer Bernard Sumner has lost some of his voice. At times, the 66-year-old yelped out his lyrics and at other times attempted to slip into a croon with limited success.
The band more than made it for it, though, both recreating some of the most precise songs of the era and occasionally adding a new spin. And bassist Tom Chapman did an admirable job of tackling Peter Hook’s truly iconic sound. (Hook left the group in 2007 and now does terrific solo tours devoted to entire New Order and Joy Division albums.) Oh, and they were loud, too, giving songs like “Blue Monday” and “Age of Content” a real arena rock heft.
In addition to a curated selection of tracks from New Order’s ’80s heyday – “Subculture” and “Temptation” were stand outs – they played a pair of songs from their most recent album, 2015’s “Music Complete,” but unfortunately the epic banger “People on the High Line” (the band’s best song in decades) wasn’t one of them.
They also aired their recent stand-alone single “Be a Rebel,” which suffers from some insipid lyrics (“You’re just different, that’s OK … Be a rebel, not a devil,” goes the chorus). But, again, the band played it with such conviction, it was tough not be won over.
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy