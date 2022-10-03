Qb Aaron Rodgers After Green Bay Packers Ot Breakout Against New England Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers didn’t think he’d play another terrible half on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback was right.

And Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes he doesn’t make what he called “the worst decision of the day” again when it comes to an ill-advised replay challenge.

They got away with it — narrowly — in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots at Lambeau Field. But if they hadn’t faced a third-rank rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe for most of the game, they might not have been able to make it.



“This way of winning, I don’t think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense,” Rodgers said. “And obviously I have to play better and I will play better.”

While fully appreciating that he’s lucky his team is 3-1 going into next Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in London, Rodgers didn’t shy away from the reality of what could have been. be.

“You can’t go 2-2 down to a third-tier quarterback and not play well in all three phases, so we had to have this one,” Rodgers said. “It doesn’t take away from the joy of winning, but it was the one we had to have.”

The Packers trailed 10-7 at halftime in part because of Rodgers, who:

Had the lowest assist rating (11.2) of any half in any of the 210 games he started.

Only threw the fourth pick six of his career when rookie cornerback Jack Jones jumped a route off the intended quarterback Allen Lazard, in which Rodgers said he “missed the pitch so badly [Jones] invaded him. It would have been good. If I threw the ball where I was supposed to, he probably picked it up right away.”

Was so off target on a short throw to Romeo Doubs that the rookie wide receiver couldn’t secure it easily enough before fumbling. “It wasn’t a good pitch,” Rodgers said. “Nice catch from him. I almost wish he had dropped it.”

Rodgers got almost nothing on the pitch in the first half. He completed just 1 of 5 passes with 10 or more air yards in the first two quarters. It was 24 yards for Lazard (who had six catches for 116 yards for the first day of receiving 100 yards by a Packers player this season). In the second half, Rodgers went 7 for 9 on such throws for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’ve settled in and don’t usually have two terrible halves,” Rodgers said. “So I kind of got back into the form that I expect from myself, and we started to rock football.”

It helped that Rodgers finally started to stretch the field. He averaged a season-high 9.0 rushing yards per attempt on Sunday after averaging 5.2 rushing yards in the first three weeks, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

It also helped the Packers rush for 199 yards (including 110 by Aaron Jones on 16 carries).

But mistakes still forced them to go into extra time.

One was from LaFleur, who challenged what he thought was a 40-yard touchdown catch by Doubs with 2 minutes and 2 seconds left in regulation. Doubs clearly didn’t secure the catch, and LaFleur even said his sky-eyed coach Connor Lewis told him so. Still, LaFleur threw up the red flag anyway. Losing the challenge cost him a timeout that could have helped the Packers win in regulation, but instead they won the ball with just four seconds left.

“I’m not too proud of this moment,” LaFleur said. “It was an emotional decision, and I think it’s a great learning lesson that you can never make those emotional decisions in the heat of the moment. You know best. You have to survive on the ground. Connor Lewis was in my ear, it’s in the box and it’s in my ear, and he said, ‘I don’t think so.’ And he said we shouldn’t argue with it. I just made an emotional decision, and it was almost like throwing a Hail Mary. It could have come back and bit our ass.”

And then there’s the Packers defense, which was highly touted before the season. The defense has come close to letting a third-string quarterback beat it, and it’s struggled on the run (the Patriots are averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) so far.

While the way they won may not be sustainable, that doesn’t mean the Packers can’t keep winning.

“I think winning is sustainable, for sure,” Rodgers said. “I think we’re going to have to play a little better against the starting quarterbacks and if our defense isn’t playing as well as it can.”