The 750-hp GranTurismo Folgore is Maserati’s first electric vehicle
Along with the new combustion engine Modena and Trofeo variants, Maserati on Monday launched the all-new GranTurismo Folgore, the first all-electric model in the brand’s history. The EV GT is, in many ways, the flagship specification of the GranTurismo and the best blend of performance and luxury, offering the quickest acceleration and the quietest cabin.
Visually, the Folgore is nearly identical to the Modena and Trofeo models. There are Folgore badging on the front fenders which also feature unique LED-lit triple vents. Take a closer look at the spy-reshaped front grilles and an exhaustless rear diffuser that help reduce drag. The Folgore’s unique Aero wheels also cut through the air better than combustion model designs. (The wheels are still offset with 295/30ZR21 rear tires and the 265/35ZR20 front tires have a slightly higher sidewall.) With active grille shutters and lowered turbulence-reducing air suspension at high speeds, the Folgore is even more slippery than the Modena with a drag coefficient of 0.26 versus 0.28.
The Folgore also removes the circular fuel filler door from the driver’s side rear fender – as there is no gas tank – replacing it with a larger door just below the taillight on the fender. rear shocks that hides the CCS charging port.
Folgore, fully electric
The heart of the Folgore’s 800-volt electrical architecture is the 92.5 kWh (83.0 kWh usable) battery, most of which is nestled in a central tunnel rather than flat under the floor and seats. This “T-bone” configuration keeps the passenger’s hip point low and the overall coupe silhouette sleek. At 53.2 inches tall, the Folgore is the same height as the GranTurismo Modena.
The all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore focuses on power, not range
The Folgore uses three 300kW motors – one shared by the front wheels and two on the rear axle which provide torque vectoring. The vaunted early previews”more than 1,200 horsepower“, which Maserati representatives confirm the engines are theoretically capable of achieving. However, the battery discharge capacity of around 560 kW limits continuous power to around 750 hp and 996 lb-ft of torque, which which is still impressive power. Great enough to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 km/h, faster than the GranTurismo Trofeo with identical top speed.
The Italian automaker has not released a range estimate for its electric grand tourer. I’m told it’ll boast well over 200 miles per charge, but Maserati also told me that its focus for the Folgore is on “uncompromising performance,” not top-end range. So expect numbers closer to those of The Porsche Taycannot one EPA estimate surpassing Tesla.
The electrical system can receive up to 270 kW on a DC fast charging station, quickly adding around 60 miles of range in just 5 minutes. The battery can also charge to 22kW on a Level 2 AC station. Expect more detailed charging estimates closer to launch.
To get the most out of the range, several levels of regenerative braking are selectable via the Folgore’s standard paddle shifters or via touchscreen control. Like the petrol variants, the EV’s steering wheel has an on/off button and a drive mode selector built into its hub. Drivers can choose between the default GT mode which limits power to 80 per cent, Max Range mode which limits acceleration and top speed to 81 mph, Sport or Corsa. Here, Corsa mode offers Max Boost and Endurance sub-settings – the former is a sort of qualifying mode that leaves nothing on the table, while the latter manages thermal performance for extended trail sessions.
Maserati Smart Assistant
The same Maserati Intelligent Assistant infotainment suite can be found on the dashboard of all three GranTurismo specs. All feature a trio of screens – including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a matching 12.3-inch main infotainment screen and a smaller 8-inch secondary touchscreen – and are powered by Maserati Connect for integration with Amazon Alexa, Tidal music streaming and more.
The Folgore’s system has a few bespoke features that make the electrical life a little easier. Navigation software integrates with battery management systems, triggering thermal preconditioning of the battery when en route to a DC charging point to enable faster, more consistent charging. Routes to destinations are calculated based on battery status and predicted consumption, while the map displays a dynamic range overlay of maximum cruising distance in real time. Cab air conditioning systems can also operate when the Folgore is parked and unoccupied, allowing preconditioning when plugged in, saving energy on the road.
The GranTurismo Folgore will launch alongside the Modena and Trofeo in early 2023. We hope to hear more about the lineup and pricing closer to that launch window. The Folgore is the first of what will be a wave of expected electric models from the brand, the next being the Grecale Folgore SUV. By 2025, Maserati plans to offer a battery-electric variant for every model in its range before moving to a fully electric range in 2030.
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rocks Anaheim area
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday in Anaheim, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Yorba Linda, two miles from Orange, three miles from Placentia and three miles from Chino Hills.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
According to a recent three-year sample of data, an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.
Did you feel that earthquake? Consider reporting your feelings to the USGS.
Are you ready for the Big One? Prepare for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into small steps over six weeks. Learn about earthquake kits, the apps you need, top tips from Lucy Jones and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before publication. If you want to know more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.
Bidens to view hurricane damage in Florida, Puerto Rico: CBS News Flash October 3, 2022
Orioles reset: How baseball writers could decide when Adley Rutschman becomes a free agent
As Adley Rutschman came to the plate in Saturday’s seventh inning, a chant broke out at Yankee Stadium.
“M-V-P! M-V-P!”
In reality, the cheers were for New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, whose 61 home runs are tied for the American League record and could earn him the circuit’s Most Valuable Player honor. But Rutschman’s season could also lead to some hardware for the Orioles’ rookie catcher.
His late May arrival propelled the Orioles into a surprising playoff push that ended over the weekend, and when his bat began to take off in mid-June, so too did Baltimore. On Monday, Rutschman will likely be recognized as the Most Valuable Oriole, as voted on by local media. Days later, 30 baseball writers throughout North America will cast ballots that will determine whether he’s also the American League Rookie of the Year.
In doing so, they’ll potentially be determining when Rutschman becomes a free agent.
As part of the new collective bargaining agreement that came out of Major League Baseball’s lockout of the MLB Players Association, players who finish in the top two in their respective league’s Rookie of the Year voting will be awarded a full year of service time. In most cases, three years of service time are required to become eligible for the salary boosts provided by arbitration, with six years needed to become a free agent.
Voting for Rookie of the Year, as well as MVP, Manager of the Year and the Cy Young Award is performed by the Baseball Writers Association of America, which also determines entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. For the rookie honor, two writers representing the 15 cities of the teams in each league select the top three players they view as deserving.
And despite not reaching the majors until 40 games into the year, Rutschman certainly fits that bill. Among first-year players with at least 300 plate appearances, the 24-year-old leads with 35 doubles, setting a record for an Orioles rookie or catcher, and ranks second in walks, on-base percentage, OPS and Fangraphs’ version of wins above replacement. In the last of those, he trails outfielder Julio Rodríguez, the presumptive AL Rookie of the Year favorite after posting a 27-homer, 25-steal season to help the Seattle Mariners to their first playoff berth since 2001.
If not for a right tricep strain suffered just as major league spring training began, Rutschman possibly would have broken camp with the Orioles, joining Rodríguez and other candidates such as Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan (a teammate of Rutschman’s at Oregon State), Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and Kansas City infielder Bobby Witt Jr. But because of that delay, Rutschman will finish short of the number of days in the majors necessary to earn a full year of service time, postponing when he will become a free agent from after the 2027 season to after 2028 — unless he finishes in the top two of AL Rookie of the Year voting. This year, he’s the only AL candidate who the CBA’s new rule will potentially affect.
Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone, the president of BBWAA, said the organization isn’t a fan of its members having such a direct impact on the players they cover. He noted that an early proposal from the MLBPA had the top five vote recipients awarded with a year of service, but the BBWAA felt that would risk giving individual votes too much influence; the group found that five times over the previous two decades, one vote had been enough to get a player into the top five.
There’s a risk of impropriety, where players, their representatives or front office members could persuade writers to vote certain ways. A media member’s relationship with a player could also impact how he or she votes without the player’s direct influence.
An MLB spokesperson declined to comment for this story, while the MLBPA did not respond to a request for comment.
“We don’t want writers influencing the earning power of the people that they cover, which could put them in potentially compromising situations,” Stone said. “But we also trust that our voters will vote with their hearts and their minds and not succumb to that. But it’s unfortunate that we’re being put in that situation.”
As a counter to the new CBA, which will last five years, the BBWAA has considered announcing only the award winners and not publicizing individual votes, “but we’re an organization that believes in transparency, so there’s a lot of discomfort with that,” Stone said. He added an alternative would be increasing the voting pool for each award, diminishing the value of a single vote.
This year, BaltimoreBaseball.com’s Rich Dubroff and Dave Ginsburg of the Associated Press are the AL Rookie of the Year voters for the BBWAA’s Baltimore-Washington chapter. Both said they don’t expect the attachment of service time to affect how they handle Rutschman’s place on their ballots.
“I don’t like that my vote will influence how his career is impacted, his future, but it’s not going to impact the way I vote,” Ginsburg said. “Same thing when I vote for Hall of Fame. For me, it has nothing to do with what it does for the person. I just vote on whether he’s worthy, and whether Adley’s worthy of being [No.] 1, 2 or 3 has nothing to do with how it will impact his future.”
Dubroff pointed out that he has voted for players he’s covered throughout his career; when Orioles closer Zack Britton didn’t blow a save in 2016, Dubroff was one of five voters to have the left-hander atop his five-player Cy Young Award ballot. He doesn’t expect the service time stipulation to impact whether he does so going forward.
Stone said some BBWAA members have opted out of voting for Rookie of the Year to avoid the potential conflicts of interest. Although The Baltimore Sun’s Orioles reporters are members of the BBWAA, it has long been the paper’s policy that they not participate in the organization’s award or Hall of Fame voting.
In adding this element to award voting, the MLBPA was seeking to curb so-called service time manipulation, where teams intentionally kept players in the minors longer than necessary to avoid them reaching a full year of service time. The most egregious case came in 2015, when the Chicago Cubs kept Kris Bryant in Triple-A one day past the date required for him to get a full year.
In addition to awarding players with a year of service time if they perform well after a delayed debut via Rookie of the Year voting, the new CBA also tries to encourage teams to have their top prospects on their opening day rosters. If a top prospect starts the season in the majors, spends enough of the year there and does well in award voting early in his career — again involving the BBWAA in the process — that team could receive extra draft picks. The Orioles have positioned themselves for that possibility next year with infielder Gunnar Henderson, holding the sport’s No. 1 prospect in the minors long enough this year that he maintains rookie eligibility into 2023.
Regardless of what Rookie of the Year voting does for Rutschman, he and the Orioles could render the situation moot by reaching an agreement on a long-term contract that goes at least through the 2028 season. The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Michael Harris II, a strong contender to be the National League Rookie of the Year, to an eight-year, $72 million deal in August that negated voting needing to determine his timeline for free agency.
But until such an agreement is in place for Rutschman, how long the Orioles have him under team control will be in the hands of 30 baseball writers.
What’s to come?
The Orioles will play their final three games of the season, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays. Although the series doesn’t have the playoff implications Baltimore hoped it would, there will be plenty to watch for.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Dean Kremer and Mike Baumann will start the first two games, but he wanted to consult Jordan Lyles before confirming the veteran right-hander would start the season’s final game. If Lyles does make that start, he would do so one inning and two strikeouts shy of his career highs.
Offensively, Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo enter the series tied for first in the AL in steals. It’ll be worth watching who comes away with the title. If they finish first and second, it’ll be the first time teammates have done so in either league since Montreal’s Marquis Grissom and Delino DeShields did so in 1992 and the first time in the AL since Kansas City’s Amos Otis and Freddie Patek in 1971. Mullins and Mateo also could join Elmer Flick and Harry Bay of the 1904 Cleveland Nips as the only pairs of teammates to tie for the league lead in steals.
What was good?
The responsibility to face Judge one last time in the Bronx fell on right-hander Bryan Baker, and in some ways, there might not have been a better person to have on the mound if Hyde was looking to avoid history.
Last season for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A team, Baker allowed only one home run in more than 40 innings, and he carried that suppressive ability with him when Baltimore claimed him on waivers. Entering Sunday, only five pitchers who have thrown as many innings (66 2/3) have also surrendered three home runs or fewer.
Then, he struck out five, Judge included, in two perfect innings for his 10th straight scoreless appearance. The past five have also been hitless, positioning the 27-year-old well heading into the winter. But he would prefer different timing.
“I don’t want the season to end right now,” Baker said.
What wasn’t?
The Orioles losing three of four to the last-place Boston Red Sox squashed whatever playoff hopes they might have had left. The last two weeks saw their share of winnable games slip past Baltimore, with the club dropping two of three to a 100-loss Detroit Tigers team and losing consecutive heartbreakers to the Houston Astros before the disappointment in Boston.
Any season in which a team finishes as the best in its league to not make the playoffs will have its share of what-ifs. The Orioles’ September supplied plenty on its own.
On the farm
Tuesday, the Orioles will recognize their yearly minor league award winners, with the hitting and pitching honorees speaking to the state of those players in the system.
Of Baltimore’s prospects with at least 400 minor league plate appearances, Brooks Robinson Player of the Year Jordan Westburg was the fifth best by weighted runs created plus, an all-encompassing offensive metric. He trailed Gunnar Henderson (Baseball America’s top overall minor leaguer), Colton Cowser, Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers with a still-impressive 127, with 100 being average. Including Hudson Haskin, the Orioles had six players with a wRC+ of more than 125, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays and speaking to the organization’s stockpile of offensive talent.
Pitching also presented a difficult decision, though that was because there were many solid performers rather than standout ones. Jim Palmer Pitcher of the Year Ryan Watson ended up the winner, with the Orioles recognizing an unexpected breakout from a player signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Watson ranked fourth in the system in innings, with the best ERA of the top nine in that category. Of that group, only Drew Rom and Jean Pinto ranked among Baltimore’s top 30 prospects according to Baseball America, with both in the back half. The Orioles haven’t invested much draft capital in pitching of late, leading to a group of interesting prospects without eye-popping statistics.
BLUE [email protected]
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
The Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded for research on evolution
STOCKHOLM — This year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo for his discoveries in human evolution.
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
The Medicine Prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues on Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the Economics Prize on October 10.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner or winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine will be announced Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
Among the researchers who could be honored this year are those who have been instrumental in developing the mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines, which have saved millions of lives around the world.
Last year’s winners were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries about how the human body perceives temperature and touch.
The Medicine Prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues on Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the Economics Prize on October 10.
The prizes come with a cash reward of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be presented on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line.
Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Buffalo in Week 4:
The Ravens were a frustrated, confused team after they blew another lead at home.
Marcus Peters screamed at John Harbaugh and slammed his helmet to the grass as the last seconds of another home defeat ebbed away. The Ravens had unraveled gradually over the previous two quarters and more brazenly over the previous few minutes.
Harbaugh went for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2 instead of asking Justin Tucker to kick a go-ahead 19-yard field goal with 4:15 left in the game. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay streaked open in the right corner of the end zone, but quarterback Lamar Jackson saw him too late and threw the ball into the arms of Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
With 80 yards to go, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen — every bit as maddening to bring down as Jackson — bent the Ravens’ defense and then broke it with help from a misguided 15-yard roughing-the-passer call on a blitzing Brandon Stephens. The Ravens wanted to let the Bills score in the last two minutes so they would at least have the ball one more time, but they could not get that right either as linebacker Odafe Oweh went for a strip instead of letting Buffalo running back Devin Singletary cross the goal line untouched.
The Ravens watched in futile rage as Allen knelt twice to drain the clock before Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal to complete Buffalo’s 20-point comeback.
There’s plenty to unpack from the waning moments of this latest collapse.
Harbaugh opened himself to second-guessing by going for the touchdown instead of the easy field goal. It was roughly a 50-50 call, and he had every reason to believe his defense would struggle to keep the Bills from scoring at least three more points. He figured that worst case, Buffalo’s offense would be backed up on its 2-yard line. That turned out to be wrong because of Jackson’s interception. But Harbaugh was right to make an aggressive call. That’s his nature as a coach, and a three-point lead probably would not have held up.
“I like to attack,” tight end Mark Andrews said when asked about Harbaugh’s decision in the postgame locker room. “I like that he likes to attack too.”
More troubling perhaps was the seeming disconnect between coaches and Oweh on whether to let the Bills score. “Yes, it was,” Harbaugh said when asked if the plan was clearly communicated to the entire defense. Oweh, however, said “the call was either strip the ball or let him score,” and he was the lone player who tried to stop Singletary.
As defeat bore down on the Ravens, Peters erupted. He did not stick around to explain his reasons after the game, but Harbaugh did not seem concerned. “Emotions run high,” he said. “We’re on the same page, he and I. We have a great relationship; we have an honest relationship. I love him, I hope he still loves me. We’ll see.”
So what do we make of all this disarray from a team that could be 4-0 but instead stands 2-2? Are the Ravens a contender working out kinks or are they on the brink of coming apart?
Their best players dismissed the latter, darker possibility. Jackson noted that they also started 2-2 in 2019, when they won 12 straight to finish with the league’s best regular-season record. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell said Peters’ outburst did not indicate wider frustration sweeping the team: “No, not at all. We all just want to win.”
“I’m a dog,” a defiant Andrews said. “We’ve got a bunch of dogs. We’re ready to go. We’re going to get better.”
The Ravens sowed the seeds of their downfall with missed opportunities earlier in the game.
Jackson overthrew an open Andrews in the end zone at the start of the second quarter, a play that could have put the Ravens up 21-3. After an overzealous pass-interference call against Andrews and a Von Miller sack, the Ravens settled for a 42-yard field goal from Tucker. It was the first opportunity they failed to capitalize on, but not the last.
Patrick Queen dropped a potential interception that could have kept the Bills off the scoreboard in the two-minute drill. A week earlier, he dropped a possible pick-six in the red zone, so this is a streak he’d rather not continue. Allen found Isaiah McKenzie for a touchdown a few plays later to cut the lead to 20-10. The Ravens had controlled the ball more than 70% of the first half and had forced two turnovers, but their margin did not seem remotely comfortable against one of the league’s elite offenses.
“When we get those opportunities, we’ve got to capitalize,” said Queen, who took responsibility for his drop, part of another difficult day for the 2020 first-round draft pick.
After the Bills sent the Ravens off the field three-and-out to start the second half, a palpable uneasiness settled over the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium. Fans had watched the Ravens blow a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter two weeks earlier against the Miami Dolphins, and their grip was slipping yet again.
When the clock struck zero and the Ravens’ 20-3 lead from the first half was a distant memory, it was easy to focus on what went wrong at the very end. But as Queen acknowledged, their troubles began with lapses that did not seem so momentous when they occurred. Against a team as good as the Bills, they could not leave the door open, and they did.
Rashod Bateman is a tremendous talent, but the Ravens need more consistency from him.
Of the six balls thrown Bateman’s way, three skipped off his hands, an unacceptable percentage for the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.
Bateman’s most harmful drop came in the third quarter, when Jackson hit him in the hands, in stride, on a third-down play that might have ended in the end zone and would surely have extended a crucial drive. Instead, the Ravens punted, and the Bills marched 80 yards to a game-tying touchdown.
To be fair, this was a difficult day for every pass catcher on the field thanks to slick conditions created by the remnants of of Hurricane Ian. The Bills dropped plenty of Allen’s passes.
But we did not see Bateman the next time the Ravens had the ball, with the game hanging in the balance. We did not see him on their final drive.
He was moving uncomfortably after the game, so health might have been a factor in his absence. He declined an interview request. “I’ll have to go back and look at that,” Harbaugh said when asked why Bateman did not return to the game. “I’m not sure why.”
The Ravens cannot allow Bateman’s difficulties to fester. He came into the game averaging 28.3 yards per catch and is easily Jackson’s top downfield target. At his best, he extends to snatch the ball out of the air like no one else on the team. But reliability is just as important as brilliance for a No. 1 receiver.
Patrick Ricard has never been more important to the Ravens’ offense.
The football gods could not have designed a better day to showcase a 305-pound fullback. On a damp, gray afternoon with his team out to an early lead, Ricard was set up to be offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s medieval war hammer. He did his furious duty, flattening Buffalo’s world-class edge defenders with savage blocks, plowing forward as a ball carrier on third-and-short and dragging a defensive lineman on his back at the end of a catch.
Ricard’s statistical line is never going to blow us away, but the former defensive lineman has made himself into more than a battering ram. He finished the Bills game with three catches on three targets for 17 yards and one carry for 3 yards. He came into the game as Pro Football Focus’ top-graded fullback, and he’s playing more snaps than any of the team’s running backs, a sign of his overall importance to the offense.
Not to mention the delight he inspires in coaches and teammates when he rumbles through a properly executed passing route.
“He is extremely versatile, and he’s a very valuable part of our offense,” Roman said last week. “I can’t stress that enough.”
The Ravens need a winning streak and they need it now.
If the Ravens ultimately fall short of expectations, we will attach retrospective import to the 21-point lead they squandered against the Miami Dolphins and the 17-point lead they frittered away against the Bills.
But there is a sunnier way to look at their position: They are 2-2 in a league ruled by parity, analytics measures such as Football Outsiders’ DVOA say they’re a top team and they in no way looked overmatched against Buffalo, the preseason Super Bowl favorite. With the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns also at 2-2, they’re not staring up at anyone in the AFC North.
“I’m not looking at this like we have had a disappointing season,” Jackson said, and he’s right to suggest there’s no use in dwelling on the circumstances of their defeats or on the fact they could be, probably should be, undefeated.
But that line of thinking is only good for so long, and the Ravens will be on shakier ground if they do not make a push in the standings over the next three weeks, when they will host the Bengals and Browns sandwiched around a trip to face the so-so New York Giants. They’re playing better than Cincinnati and Cleveland, so now’s the time to bank home wins against their toughest divisional rivals.
Right now, we’re watching a team that could build on its positive traits — Jackson’s brilliance, all those turnovers from the defense, Tucker and Duvernay on special teams — or backslide toward the despair of last season. The rest of October will reveal the Ravens’ direction.
Week 5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
TV: Chs. 11, 4
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Ridgeview/Webster
A 50-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood Sunday morning, San Diego police said.
The man was crossing Euclid Avenue near Federal Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle around 6:20 a.m. The driver was heading north on Euclid.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he died, police said. His name has not been disclosed.
The driver was not injured.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which is being investigated. No other information was immediately available.
