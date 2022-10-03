News
The Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded for research on evolution
STOCKHOLM — This year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo for his discoveries in human evolution.
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
The Medicine Prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues on Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the Economics Prize on October 10.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner or winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine will be announced Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
Among the researchers who could be honored this year are those who have been instrumental in developing the mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines, which have saved millions of lives around the world.
Last year’s winners were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries about how the human body perceives temperature and touch.
The prizes come with a cash reward of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be presented on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line.
Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Buffalo in Week 4:
The Ravens were a frustrated, confused team after they blew another lead at home.
Marcus Peters screamed at John Harbaugh and slammed his helmet to the grass as the last seconds of another home defeat ebbed away. The Ravens had unraveled gradually over the previous two quarters and more brazenly over the previous few minutes.
Harbaugh went for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2 instead of asking Justin Tucker to kick a go-ahead 19-yard field goal with 4:15 left in the game. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay streaked open in the right corner of the end zone, but quarterback Lamar Jackson saw him too late and threw the ball into the arms of Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
With 80 yards to go, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen — every bit as maddening to bring down as Jackson — bent the Ravens’ defense and then broke it with help from a misguided 15-yard roughing-the-passer call on a blitzing Brandon Stephens. The Ravens wanted to let the Bills score in the last two minutes so they would at least have the ball one more time, but they could not get that right either as linebacker Odafe Oweh went for a strip instead of letting Buffalo running back Devin Singletary cross the goal line untouched.
The Ravens watched in futile rage as Allen knelt twice to drain the clock before Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal to complete Buffalo’s 20-point comeback.
There’s plenty to unpack from the waning moments of this latest collapse.
Harbaugh opened himself to second-guessing by going for the touchdown instead of the easy field goal. It was roughly a 50-50 call, and he had every reason to believe his defense would struggle to keep the Bills from scoring at least three more points. He figured that worst case, Buffalo’s offense would be backed up on its 2-yard line. That turned out to be wrong because of Jackson’s interception. But Harbaugh was right to make an aggressive call. That’s his nature as a coach, and a three-point lead probably would not have held up.
“I like to attack,” tight end Mark Andrews said when asked about Harbaugh’s decision in the postgame locker room. “I like that he likes to attack too.”
More troubling perhaps was the seeming disconnect between coaches and Oweh on whether to let the Bills score. “Yes, it was,” Harbaugh said when asked if the plan was clearly communicated to the entire defense. Oweh, however, said “the call was either strip the ball or let him score,” and he was the lone player who tried to stop Singletary.
As defeat bore down on the Ravens, Peters erupted. He did not stick around to explain his reasons after the game, but Harbaugh did not seem concerned. “Emotions run high,” he said. “We’re on the same page, he and I. We have a great relationship; we have an honest relationship. I love him, I hope he still loves me. We’ll see.”
So what do we make of all this disarray from a team that could be 4-0 but instead stands 2-2? Are the Ravens a contender working out kinks or are they on the brink of coming apart?
Their best players dismissed the latter, darker possibility. Jackson noted that they also started 2-2 in 2019, when they won 12 straight to finish with the league’s best regular-season record. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell said Peters’ outburst did not indicate wider frustration sweeping the team: “No, not at all. We all just want to win.”
“I’m a dog,” a defiant Andrews said. “We’ve got a bunch of dogs. We’re ready to go. We’re going to get better.”
The Ravens sowed the seeds of their downfall with missed opportunities earlier in the game.
Jackson overthrew an open Andrews in the end zone at the start of the second quarter, a play that could have put the Ravens up 21-3. After an overzealous pass-interference call against Andrews and a Von Miller sack, the Ravens settled for a 42-yard field goal from Tucker. It was the first opportunity they failed to capitalize on, but not the last.
Patrick Queen dropped a potential interception that could have kept the Bills off the scoreboard in the two-minute drill. A week earlier, he dropped a possible pick-six in the red zone, so this is a streak he’d rather not continue. Allen found Isaiah McKenzie for a touchdown a few plays later to cut the lead to 20-10. The Ravens had controlled the ball more than 70% of the first half and had forced two turnovers, but their margin did not seem remotely comfortable against one of the league’s elite offenses.
“When we get those opportunities, we’ve got to capitalize,” said Queen, who took responsibility for his drop, part of another difficult day for the 2020 first-round draft pick.
After the Bills sent the Ravens off the field three-and-out to start the second half, a palpable uneasiness settled over the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium. Fans had watched the Ravens blow a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter two weeks earlier against the Miami Dolphins, and their grip was slipping yet again.
When the clock struck zero and the Ravens’ 20-3 lead from the first half was a distant memory, it was easy to focus on what went wrong at the very end. But as Queen acknowledged, their troubles began with lapses that did not seem so momentous when they occurred. Against a team as good as the Bills, they could not leave the door open, and they did.
Rashod Bateman is a tremendous talent, but the Ravens need more consistency from him.
Of the six balls thrown Bateman’s way, three skipped off his hands, an unacceptable percentage for the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.
Bateman’s most harmful drop came in the third quarter, when Jackson hit him in the hands, in stride, on a third-down play that might have ended in the end zone and would surely have extended a crucial drive. Instead, the Ravens punted, and the Bills marched 80 yards to a game-tying touchdown.
To be fair, this was a difficult day for every pass catcher on the field thanks to slick conditions created by the remnants of of Hurricane Ian. The Bills dropped plenty of Allen’s passes.
But we did not see Bateman the next time the Ravens had the ball, with the game hanging in the balance. We did not see him on their final drive.
He was moving uncomfortably after the game, so health might have been a factor in his absence. He declined an interview request. “I’ll have to go back and look at that,” Harbaugh said when asked why Bateman did not return to the game. “I’m not sure why.”
The Ravens cannot allow Bateman’s difficulties to fester. He came into the game averaging 28.3 yards per catch and is easily Jackson’s top downfield target. At his best, he extends to snatch the ball out of the air like no one else on the team. But reliability is just as important as brilliance for a No. 1 receiver.
Patrick Ricard has never been more important to the Ravens’ offense.
The football gods could not have designed a better day to showcase a 305-pound fullback. On a damp, gray afternoon with his team out to an early lead, Ricard was set up to be offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s medieval war hammer. He did his furious duty, flattening Buffalo’s world-class edge defenders with savage blocks, plowing forward as a ball carrier on third-and-short and dragging a defensive lineman on his back at the end of a catch.
Ricard’s statistical line is never going to blow us away, but the former defensive lineman has made himself into more than a battering ram. He finished the Bills game with three catches on three targets for 17 yards and one carry for 3 yards. He came into the game as Pro Football Focus’ top-graded fullback, and he’s playing more snaps than any of the team’s running backs, a sign of his overall importance to the offense.
Not to mention the delight he inspires in coaches and teammates when he rumbles through a properly executed passing route.
“He is extremely versatile, and he’s a very valuable part of our offense,” Roman said last week. “I can’t stress that enough.”
The Ravens need a winning streak and they need it now.
If the Ravens ultimately fall short of expectations, we will attach retrospective import to the 21-point lead they squandered against the Miami Dolphins and the 17-point lead they frittered away against the Bills.
But there is a sunnier way to look at their position: They are 2-2 in a league ruled by parity, analytics measures such as Football Outsiders’ DVOA say they’re a top team and they in no way looked overmatched against Buffalo, the preseason Super Bowl favorite. With the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns also at 2-2, they’re not staring up at anyone in the AFC North.
“I’m not looking at this like we have had a disappointing season,” Jackson said, and he’s right to suggest there’s no use in dwelling on the circumstances of their defeats or on the fact they could be, probably should be, undefeated.
But that line of thinking is only good for so long, and the Ravens will be on shakier ground if they do not make a push in the standings over the next three weeks, when they will host the Bengals and Browns sandwiched around a trip to face the so-so New York Giants. They’re playing better than Cincinnati and Cleveland, so now’s the time to bank home wins against their toughest divisional rivals.
Right now, we’re watching a team that could build on its positive traits — Jackson’s brilliance, all those turnovers from the defense, Tucker and Duvernay on special teams — or backslide toward the despair of last season. The rest of October will reveal the Ravens’ direction.
Week 5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
TV: Chs. 11, 4
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Ridgeview/Webster
A 50-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood Sunday morning, San Diego police said.
The man was crossing Euclid Avenue near Federal Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle around 6:20 a.m. The driver was heading north on Euclid.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he died, police said. His name has not been disclosed.
The driver was not injured.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which is being investigated. No other information was immediately available.
In a neighborhood of Fort Myers, residents feel abandoned in the wake of Ian: NPR
Carlos Osorio/NPR
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Unlike the affluent beach communities of Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where the media descended to report every detail of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the people who live in Dunbar squats have mostly faced the crisis on their own.
And for many in the historically African-American neighborhood, there is a sense of anger and frustration. “They say the islands have been destroyed,” observes Lexxus Cherry, 24. “Well, we’re destroyed too. We’re really screwed up here.”
There is no electricity. Water comes out of the tap, but it’s little more than a thin brownish trickle, unfit for consumption. A faint smell of sewage rises from the street.
When people here call the electricity and water authorities, they get only vague assurances. No promises and no deadlines.
Authorities accused of slowness in black communities
Cherry’s uncle, Ta’Wan Grant, senses a pattern in their plight.
“I understand that the city is doing its best to restore everyone’s power,” he says. “But that’s a common thing I see in cities across America. Whenever a disaster happens, for whatever reason, the city is slow to respond to people from ethnic communities, low-income communities. “
“We are the ones who need the help the most,” Grant says.
A large piece of twisted aluminum siding, apparently blown across the street, lies in a crumpled heap on Grant’s front yard. His air conditioning unit was ripped out, leaving a gaping hole in the side of his house.
Cherry’s mother, Chanel, who lives a few blocks away in public housing, underwent a kidney transplant in May. She says she has had “no water, no ice, nothing” since Tuesday. “I did not see a single policeman [officer] come check out the community where we live,” she adds.
On Sunday, in the area affected by the storm, about 580,000 people were still without power and boil water advisories had been issued for 120 areas in 22 counties.
“You Can’t Hide From God”
Earline McCoy has lived next door since 1969. She has seen many hurricanes pass here over the past five decades. But this one tops them all, she admits.
McCoy and his friend, Jesse Howard, stayed home as Ian approached. “You can’t hide from God,” she says.
The roof at the back of his house heaved up and down in the strong winds, causing the plasterboard ceiling to crumble and collapse. Fortunately for her, she is insured.
Carlos Osorio/Carlos Osorio
McCoy, who is 85, says she gets bottled water from a nearby rescue center. She is optimistic that “if we turn the light back on in a day or two, we will save our food.”
Outside nearby Dunbar High School, which is being used as a temporary shelter, Sheddrick Jacobs and his wife Sheneka wait for a bus to take them to the centralized shelter, with electricity and water, at the Hertz Arena in Estero.
“I get what I need, and I think other people get what they need too,” he says. “From what I see on Facebook and Instagram and then us coming here, I think it was great.”
A woman’s tale of two storms
About a mile west, in historic Dean Park, Lindsay Comstock’s rental home backs almost to the Caloosahatchee River, which Ian caused to overflow its banks, sending a torrent of water through one-story house.
As the storm approached, it evacuated to nearby Naples, “but they were hit just as badly and I lost my truck there.”
As she comes out of the house in wet carpets and clothes, her boyfriend calls. “It’s all gone,” she told him. “Everything we own is gone.”
Comstock was living on the Jersey Shore during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. She also lost almost everything in that storm, she says.
Carlos Osorio/NPR
Since Ian, she’s already been filed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. “They really helped me” after Sandy, she says. “I’m hoping the same with this. It takes a bit of time.”
Looking around at the destruction that her life has been, she seems resigned.
“It’s just a thing, I can get it back,” she said. “My family is safe. My dog is safe. It could be worse.”
NPR’s Martin Kaste contributed to this story from Fort Myers.
Dangers continue and worsen in some areas after Hurricane Ian – NBC Chicago
People were kayaking on passable streets a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without electricity. National Guard helicopters are carrying out rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted and even worsened in some places. It was clear that the road to recovery from this monstrous storm would be long and painful.
And Ian still wasn’t finished. The storm showered Virginia with rain on Sunday, and officials warned of the risk of severe flooding along its coast, starting Monday night.
Ian’s remnants moved offshore and formed a northeast that is expected to pile even more water into an already flooded Chesapeake Bay and threatens to cause the region’s largest tidal flood event. from Hampton Roads in Virginia for the past 10 to 15 years, said National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Poche.
The island town of Chincoteague declared a state of emergency on Sunday and urged residents in certain areas to evacuate. The east coast and the northern part of the Outer Banks of North Carolina were also likely to be affected.
At least 87 people have been confirmed dead: 83 in Florida, four in North Carolina, according to NBC News.
With the death toll rising, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the federal government stands ready to help in a big way, focusing first on victims in Florida, who bore the brunt of one of the strongest storms to make landfall. in the USA. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state on Wednesday.
Flooded roads and washed away bridges to barrier islands have left many people isolated amid limited cell phone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and internet. Officials have warned that the situation in many areas is unlikely to improve for several days as the rain that has fallen has nowhere to go as rivers overflow.
Fewer than 700,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without power Sunday night, down from a peak of 2.6 million.
Hurricane Ian causes power outages across Florida
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, power outages are expected to increase across the state. The Category 4 hurricane brought catastrophic winds and flooding to the state.
Criswell told “Fox News Sunday” that the federal government, including the Coast Guard and the Department of Defense, had put in place “the greatest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place. in place before”.
Still, recovery will take time, said Criswell, who traveled to the state on Friday and Saturday to assess the damage and speak to survivors. She warned that dangers remain with downed power lines in standing water.
More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to the Florida Emergency Management Agency.
Rescue missions were underway, particularly in Florida’s barrier islands, which were cut off from the mainland when storm surges destroyed causeways and bridges.
The state will build a temporary traffic crossing for the largest, Pine Island, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Sunday, adding that an allocation had been approved for the Department of Transportation to build it this week and that construction could start as early as Monday.
“It won’t be a full bridge, you’ll probably have to cross it at 5 miles per hour or something, but it will at least allow people to get in and out of the island with their vehicles,” he said. said the governor. said at a press conference.
Coastguard, municipal and private crews have used helicopters, boats and even jet skis to evacuate people over the past few days.
In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents donned waders, boots and insect repellent to paddle to their flooded homes on Sunday.
Florida’s governor provided an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Ian on Saturday. He pointed out that there have been more than 1,100 rescues and reflected the support Florida has received.
Ben Bertat found 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water in his home on Lake Harney after kayaking there.
“I think it’s going to get worse because all that water has to get to the lake,” Bertat said, pointing to water flooding a nearby road. “With the ground saturated, this whole swamp is full and it just can’t take any more water. It doesn’t seem to be going down.”
Elsewhere, power remained knocked out to at least half of South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community about 115 miles up the coast from Charleston. In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines.
Jaguars vs Eagles Livestream: How to watch NFL Week 4 from anywhere in the US
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high with a perfect 3-0 record heading into Week 4, with quarterback Jalen Hurts looking like an MVP candidate. Perhaps the only fan base more excited about their team after three weeks than the Eagles faithful resides in Jacksonville. After winning just three games last year under the disastrous and embarrassing management of Urban Meyer, the Jaguars have righted the ship under head coach Doug Pederson, who, it should be noted, coached the Eagles until their only Super Bowl title in 2017. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked lost last year as a rookie but got off to a strong start in Year 2 as the Jags 2 -1 find themselves in first place in the AFC South. The Eagles and Jaguars will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS.
The game will air on CBS in the Jacksonville and Philadelphia areas (according to 506 Sports) on live tv broadcast services, but there may be times when you are blocked due to an internet location issue or just want an extra layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that does not require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket Where NFL+or search the Internet for a basic website: you can use a virtual private network, or vpn.
Here’s how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.
Read more: NFL 2022: How to stream every game live without cable
Jaguars vs Eagles: When and where?
For Week 4 of the NFL season, the Eagles host the Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The game will take place in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.
How to watch the Jaguars vs Eagles game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you are unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly enforced blackout restrictions, you may need another way to watch the game and this is where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from throttling your game day speeds by encrypting your traffic. Plus, it’s a great idea when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and connections.
With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to access the game. So if your ISP or mobile carrier has blocked you with an IP address that says incorrectly your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix this problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, unobstructed zone. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in all countries where VPNs are legal, including the United States and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You need to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even when VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it believes is circumventing properly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN offers is taking place at the moment.
Sarah Tew/CNET
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN for people who want a reliable and secure VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% and get three months of free access – the equivalent of $6.67 a month – if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Stream the Jaguars vs Eagles game live in the US
This week’s Jaguars vs Eagles game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN, you’ll need a live tv streaming service which carries a local CBS affiliate that airs the game. The cheapest service is Paramount Plus. You’ll need to be on Paramount Plus’ Essential or Premium plans to watch the game (or an older “limited ads” plan), and you’ll need to switch your VPN to the Jacksonville or Philadelphia areas.
Paramount Plus has two main options: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paid annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paid annually). Both offer live NFL games, though the cheaper Essential option lacks live CBS streams, ad-free content for on-demand streaming, or the ability to download shows to watch offline later.
Since either option works for NFL games, if all you want is football, the cheaper Essential option would be the way to go.
Read our Paramount Plus review.
Many others live tv streaming services also broadcast local CBS stations, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Paramount Plus, but they also offer more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, and/or RedZone. Discover our guide to live tv streaming channels for more details.
Quick Tips for Stream Jaguars vs. Eagles Using a VPN
- With four variables in play – your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN – experience and success can vary.
- Use the ExpressVPN NJ-3 (Jersey-3) node to get the Philadelphia CBS station on Paramount Plus.
- If you don’t see your desired location as the default option for ExpressVPN, try using the “search for a city or country” option.
- If you’re having trouble getting the game after turning on your VPN and setting it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure that the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file in your account. Second, some smart TVs – like Roku – don’t have VPN apps that you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you’ll need to install the VPN on your router or whatever mobile hotspot you use (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network will now appear in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with Smart TV services, after installing a cable network’s sports app, you will be asked to verify a numeric code or click on a link sent to your registered email address for your Smart TV . This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, as both devices will appear in the correct place.
- And remember, browsers can often give away location despite using a VPN, so make sure you’re using a privacy-focused browser to connect to your services. We normally recommend Brave.
17 Silly Tongue Twisters With S To Twist Your Tongue
Tongue twisters in English are a fun way to exercise your tongue and improve your speech, but they’re also just plain silly. And, who doesn’t want to be silly every now and then? In this list of tongue twisters with S, you’ll have the chance to try saying some silly phrases and practice saying them faster and faster until you get tongue-tied! Before you know it, your tongue will be twisting in knots as you giggle at your own ridiculousness.
Tongue Twisters With S To Twist Your Tongue:
1) “She sells seashells by the sea shore” – Tongue twister English
She sells seashells by the seashore. The shells she sells are surely seashells, I’m sure. So if she sells seashells by the seashore, then I’m sure she sells seashore
2) “Six sick sheep skating on ice skates” – Tongue twisters with S
There is a certain kind of tongue twister that uses brief syllables that are humorous.
3) “Send toast to ten tense stout Saints’ tall tents” – Hardest short tongue twisters
If you’ve never seen tongue twisters in English before, then prepare to be confused. This tongue twisters with the letter s that might make your head spin.
4) “Six sharp swords slaughtering six straw men” – Tongue twisters with S
5) “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but chains and whips excite me.” – Tongue twister English
6) “Six socks sit in a sink, soaking in soapsuds.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
7) “Susan’s sock shop has surely stopped selling.” Tongue twisters with S
8) “Scared sailors sink ships sailing near icebergs.” – Tricky tongue twisters
9) “Some see shootings as something sinister.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
Also Read: Popular And Best Pakistani Dramas Of All Time
10) “She shrieked when she saw Jerry’s shirt.” – Tricky tongue twisters
11) “Six silly sisters selling shiny shoes.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
12) “Simon shouted abuse at some shepherds.” – Tongue twisters with S
13) “Seven slick, slimy snakes sliding slowly southward.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
14) “Sixty-six sick six-shooters.” – Tricky tongue twisters
Here’s another tongue twisters with s to keep your mind busy. She sells sea shells by the seashore.
15) “Susie’s shirt shop sells preshrunk shirts.” – Tongue twisters with S
This is another tongue twisters with s, but it has the expressions. Observe the punctuation rules when speaking. Then, it’s more enjoyable.
16) “The sad soldier should shoot soon.” – Hardest short tongue twisters
One of the best tongue twisters with letter “S” is the sad soldier. This trickster sentence is sure to turn your tongue into knots. You start by saying The sad soldier should shoot soon. Then, you repeat this sentence five times, but with one letter changed each time.
17) “She Sees Cheese” – Tongue twisters with S
One of the best tongue twisters with letter s is She sees cheese.
So, do you think you have the skills to say she sells seashells by the seashore without stumbling? Or how about six thick thistle sticks without tripping up on the th? With tongue twisters in English and tongue twisters with S like these, it’s no wonder that they are popular with kids. Give them a try and see what kind of tongue twister skills you have!
The post 17 Silly Tongue Twisters With S To Twist Your Tongue appeared first on MEWS.
