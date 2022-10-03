Blockchain
TIDEFI Mainnet And DEX App Goes Live As TDFY Sunrise Pool Token Distribution Nears
Providing streamlined access to a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem will usher in the next generation of crypto users. TIDEFI wants to become that gateway into decentralized finance through its DEX and with one ecosystem asset. Moreover, the project appeals to market makers, traders, and builders, establishing a crucial foundation for Web3 development.
Unfracturing DeFi Access
In the current decentralized finance landscape, financial equality remains tricky to come by. More specifically, there are many opportunities in the industry, but most are only accessible if one has sufficient knowledge of the broader industry and its currencies. TIDEFI aims to simplify this process by unlocking decentralized finance for everyone.
Exploring traditional DeFi opportunities and protocols requires specialized software for different networks and solutions, assets across various blockchains, and the ability to keep track of everything. It is not something most newcomers want to approach, as it is overly complex. Instead, they seek a streamlined and more accessible ecosystem providing the necessary tools and a unified experience across all devices.
TIDEFI offers a native standalone application that is different from traditional browser-based DeFi access. It is an application that provides all the necessary tools and features and works across all major desktop PC operating systems. Additionally, the same look and feel will come to dedicated applications for Android and IOS later this year.
Moreover, it is crucial to understand how TIDEFI came to be. Its mainnet launch and DEX app are two essential milestones. The team achieved both roadmap goals without VC funding or unnecessary presales, although the project has 2.5 million GBP in seed round funding. Instead, they will bring more value to the community and set the stage for the distribution of 320 million TDFY tokens – 32% of the supply minted during Genesis – accordingly.
Driving Community Value
The TDFY Sunrise Pool and community treasury will unlock value for the community. The Sunrise Pool will provide initial liquidity for TDFY and help holders explore DeFi opportunities. In addition, the community treasury is set up to attract builders and developers creating on top of TIDEFI’s infrastructure. Additionally, there is one base currency for the DEX and the layer-1 ecosystem to incentivize community participation.
“Looking at the industry over the last couple years, specifically in the exchange space, we wanted to build a secure DEX that leveraged the price discovery and speed of a CEX, whilst giving the user complete control of their funds. Combining this with chain agnostic interoperability, we are excited to offer a transparent ecosystem for our community to participate in,” said TIDEFI Co-founder and CEO Daniel Elsawey.
One crucial difference TIDEFI brings to the table is enhancing decentralized finance with untraditional features. For instance, users can rely on limit orders through the native decentralized exchange, among other benefits.
Blockchain
XDC Accelerates Network Expansion With $50M Investment From LDA Capital
XinFin (XDC) Network, known for secure, scalable, and highly efficient blockchain use cases have received an investment worth $50 million from the global alternative investment group, LDA Capital Limited. The investment originated by leveraging a portion of the token from the XDC founder’s allocation.
Ritesh Kakkad and Atul Khekade, the co-founders of XDC Network, are certain that the collaboration will accelerate network adaption and real-world use cases. The LDA is seen as a strategic partner rather than just a financier. The XDC founders have competence in the LDA due to their proactive and strategic involvement in the network to improve the ecosystem.
Atul stated:
“We’ve always looked for genuine strategic partners, not just funders, who can actively and strategically advance the ecosystem, while bringing utility to the network, and making XDC the preferred Layer 1 for institutions the world over–in LDA, we’ve found such a partner.”
The onboarding of LDA Capital benefits the XDC’s new ventures and entities focused on bringing in new retail and institutional members. The XDC’s smart contract based initiatives have expanded dramatically since its introduction in 2019. It is anticipated that this new relationship would encourage the growth and development of Layer 2 projects inside the XDC Ecosystem.
Anthony Romano, LDA Capital Ltd. stated:
“LDA Capital is pleased with the developments made in the XDC Network by the XDC ecosystem. In addition to its funding, LDA will offer strategic counsel and support to help XDC Blockchain Network assume its position as a market leader.”
Apart from the macro-economic benefits, projects like DEXs, Metaverses, NFT marketplaces, oracles, decentralized email providers & cloud storage, payment dApps, and legal document repositories are all roots of XDC utilities. The add-on of LDA support will further intensify the expansion rate in the XDC ecosystem as a whole.
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,350
Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH retested $1,255 and remains at a risk of more losses.
- Ethereum started another decline after it failed to clear the $1,375 zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could decline sharply if it stays below the $1,350 level for a long time.
Ethereum Price Turns Red
Ethereum failed to gain pace above the $1,350 resistance zone. ETH started a fresh decline below the $1,320 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The bears even pushed the price below the $1,300 level. Ether price retested the $1,260 support zone. A low was formed near $1,264 and the price is now consolidating losses. It is now trading below $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,300 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,373 swing high to $1,264 low.
The first major resistance is near the $1,320 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,373 swing high to $1,264 low is also near $1,318.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $1,320 might start a decent increase towards the $1,350 level. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,400 resistance zone, above which the price could surge to $1,450.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,320 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,260 level.
The next major support is near the $1,250 level. A downside break below the $1,250 level might send the price towards the $1,220 support. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,200 or even towards $1,150.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,260
Major Resistance Level – $1,320
Blockchain
The XDC Network Secures $50M From LDA Capital to Drive Ecosystem Development
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The founders of the XDC Network have leveraged a portion of their personal token allocations to secure a $50 million commitment from global alternative investment group LDA Capital Limited to accelerate the expansion and development of Layer 2 projects across the XDC Ecosystem and to facilitate network adoption and real-world utility. LDA support will help fund new ventures and entities laser-focused on increasing network adoption among retail and institutional participants, jumpstarting on-chain activity and Total Value Locked (TVL), and supporting technological innovation.
Launched in 2019, the XDC Network is an enterprise-grade, carbon-neutral, hybrid blockchain purpose-built from the ground up to meet the growing needs of global financial institutions, retail users, and entrepreneurs for fast, secure, decentralized network products. The number of (Smart Contract based) projects built on XDC has already grown relentlessly and exponentially, despite macro-economic conditions being what they are, with DEXs, Metaverses, NFT marketplaces, oracles, decentralized email providers and cloud storage, payment dApps, legal document repositories, and tokenized real-world assets (to name but a few) all planting roots in the network in recent months. And, with the addition of LDA’s support, the pace of growth will only accelerate further.
“Our collaboration with LDA will usher in an exciting new period in the XDC Network’s history by enabling unprecedented growth of the Layer 2 ecosystem across various use-cases, with an emphasis on bringing ever more value TVL (“Total Value Locked”) to the network via hyper-scalable dApps, DEXs,TradeFi/DeFi and advanced products filling the gaps between traditional and decentralized finance.” – Ritesh Kakkad, Co-founder XinFin (XDC) Network.
“Though there have been many institutional funds eager to participate in the XDC Network over the years, we’ve always looked for genuine strategic partners, not just funders, who can actively and strategically advance the ecosystem, while bringing utility to the network, and making XDC the preferred Layer 1 for institutions the world over–in LDA, we’ve found such a partner.” – Atul Khekade, Co-founder XinFin (XDC) Network.
“LDA Capital is pleased with the developments made in the XDC Network by the XDC ecosystem. In addition to its funding, LDA will offer strategic counsel and support to help XDC Blockchain Network assume its position as a market leader.” – commented Anthony Romano, LDA Capital Ltd.
About LDA Capital
LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in growth stage businesses across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquires please email: [email protected]
About XDC Network
The XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM- (Ethereum virtual machine) compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient.
Website: www.xinfin.org
*Source: AETOSWire
Contacts
Nadar Suresh
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Keeps Struggling, What Could Trigger Another Downtrend
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a close below the $18,500 support.
- Bitcoin remained in a range and stayed above the $19,000 support zone.
- The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $19,350 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh decline if there is a clear move below the $18,500 support.
Bitcoin Price Stuck In a Range
Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase above the $19,000 resistance zone. BTC climbed above the $19,250 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even gained pace above the $19,500 resistance and spiked above $20,000. However, the bears were active above the $20,000 resistance zone. A high was formed near $20,177 and the price started a downside correction.
There was a move below the $19,500 level. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $19,350 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price is now trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A low is formed near $18,937 and the price is consolidating losses. It is trading near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,177 swing high to $18,937 low.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,400 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major resistance sits near the $19,560 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,177 swing high to $18,937 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $19,560 resistance might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $20,000 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $20,500 zone.
Another Drop in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,560 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,000 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,580 zone. The main support is near $18,500, below which there could be a sharp drop to $18,000. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $17,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,000, followed by $18,580.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,560, $20,000 and $20,500.
Blockchain
Helium (HNT) Holds Gains Undermining Market Downtrend
Helium (HNT), a cryptocurrency project focusing on the Internet of Things, has gained in recent times despite market conditions. According to CoinMarketCap, HNT has been up 8.42% over the last 7 days, trading at $4.90 at press time.
Despite the gains, the token has found it difficult to break above the $5 mark. The price movement has been on a downward trend. It’s uncertain if this will continue or not. However, its weekly price action has given traders a good reason to be hopeful.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Price Is Sitting On A Gun Powder, Will It Explode?
How Helium Is Holding Its End
As of writing, the Helium (HNT/USD) price is $4.90. Although earlier this morning, October 2nd, it was considerably higher than that. What makes this rate so exceptional for this coin?
The market is behaving strangely. Friday’s HNT price of $5.11 and recent volatile trends indicate this. This is a really positive sign for this cryptocurrency, as there is now a great deal of interest in it. The coin’s value and trading volume have both increased since last week’s all-time high. So far, today’s trading volume is $19 million, although it’s down 9.52% over yesterday’s total of $21 million.
The charts currently show a double top which indicates a bearish reversal pattern. However, the current price is still very much within the range of support levels. If the price continues to fall below these levels, then we could see further losses. But if the price breaks out of the resistance level, then we can expect some bullish momentum.
Where Does Helium Go From Here?
There’s no telling where this coin will go from here, but things are going well for now. The price of HNT may be almost the same as it was at the beginning of the month, but this does not imply that the price has stayed relatively flat.
Quite the reverse, as the coin has seen much activity. This activity has taken HNT both to new lows and new highs in the space of a few weeks. As it strives to go more mainstream, we anticipate Helium will continue to experience a great deal of activity.
Those that took advantage of the recent downturn have reaped substantial profits from Friday’s upswing. The price movements between then and today, October 2nd, show they might get another chance to benefit in the weeks ahead. But there’s no way to tell for sure.
More On Helium’s IoT Offering
Helium is a blockchain-based technology that focuses on IoT. It has an internet router called Helium hotspot. These nodes provide users with more affordable and extensive internet connectivity. Most crypto initiatives focus on decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens, but just a handful on IoT.
Related Reading: Crypto Community Predicts Polygon (MATIC) To Rise Nearly 20% By October 31
Helium allows for long-distance communication thanks to its worldwide wireless network and helium hotspots. Connectivity for all IoT devices is guaranteed by these hotspots, which serve as the network’s backbone.
If you own a hotspot, you may benefit from increased visibility and financial incentives. Helium’s distributed ledger technology is made possible by these nodes allowing IoT devices to communicate with one another.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
QNT Marks Positive Moves When Major Coins Facing Dumps
Quant (QNT), a top 100 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap, has marked positive moves in the last few weeks. This is coming when major coins are facing dumps due to bearish market conditions.
The token has stayed green for 4 weeks, gaining over 47.37% since its $95.1 price on September 1st. The price action has been driven by strong volume and trading activity. Despite its market cap still down 2.98%, QNT has performed well against other coins with similar market caps.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up
Quant Take Back Nearly 50% From The Market In 4 Weeks
The world’s financial markets were rocked on September 13 as the U.S. Federal Reserve released inflation figures. The stock market crashed, taking the cryptocurrency market with it because of the correlation between the S&P 500 index and Bitcoin.
QNT fell along with the rest of the crypto market on September 13, halting its upward momentum shortly. Market uncertainty and mistrust also made it hard for bulls to boost Ethereum and Bitcoin prices. At that time, the price of QNT had a challenging time moving beyond $112.12. This price acted as its resistance level for the next few days.
Quant finally broke above the $115 mark on September 24th and continued climbing higher. During this time, the majority of coins on the market still lagged behind QNT. The token is still on an upward trend, trading at $132 as of press time. It has gained over 45.65% in the past four weeks.
What The Charts Say About Quant’s Movement
A formatted inverted head and shoulders pattern emerged on the Quant seven-month price chart. This bullish reversal is frequently seen near market bottoms. It signals a shift in market sentiment from selling on rises to purchasing on declines. In addition, coin purchasers have lately broken through the pattern’s resistance at the neckline. This creates an opportunity for coin holders to recover their investments.
The price of Quant gave a tremendous breakthrough from its resistance trendline of $121 on September 27th. This comes despite the continued uncertainty that exists in the cryptocurrency market. The altcoin buyers spent the next two days trying to keep prices above the broken trendline and the $131 mark.
Plus, the lower price resistance included in these retest candles suggests that buyers are receiving adequate support at this level. As a result, the reversed support reinforced yesterday’s 8.5% rise, providing confirmation of the chart pattern breakthrough.
Chart Trend Gives Traders Hope For A New High
The price of Quant is at $132 as of writing. If people keep buying, the price should go up to $155, which will be the next level of resistance.
Related Reading: Binance Coin (BNB) Bulls Defends Key Zone, Will The Give Up?
A possible breakthrough in this monthly resistance will give buyers more room to move. It’ll also make the ongoing recovery last longer. On the other hand, the bullish thesis would be disproved if the coin price declined from the $155 barrier. It might even fall below $131.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
