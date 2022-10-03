Tokens.com to Speak at the W3BX Investor Summit

Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.

Q: Tell us about the PointPay ecosystem. What projects does it include, and what services does it provide? Who are your main clients?

A: PointPay is a comprehensive service provider in the cryptocurrency market. Launched in 2018, PointPay already has more than one million active users worldwide. We seek to help people from all walks of life access the financial tools they need to build a better future.

Our core products are a blockchain-based bank, exchange platform, cryptocurrency wallet, and payment system. We offer a diverse range of services that enable you to buy and sell digital assets, take out cryptocurrency loans, store your holdings securely, earn passive income on your holdings, and more.

We aim to provide a comprehensive range of services in one place. We’ve developed many innovative products, such as Launchboard, Escrow, and HR Talent:

PointPay Launchboard offers investors the opportunity to be among the first to invest in promising cryptocurrency projects. Our goal is to support the crypto economy by providing our customers with priority access to quality emerging projects.

PointPay’s Escrow Platform is a service that helps protect buyers and sellers in transactions. We act as a middleman to help ensure successful transactions by keeping the buyer’s money secure in an escrow account.

PointPay Talent Platform – is a platform that matches employers with remote professionals. The Talent Platform is our solution to finding and attracting top-level talent worldwide.

Q: Your company provides cryptocurrency banking services. What functions are already available? Tell us more about it.

A: PointPay, a blockchain-based bank, allows users to earn interest on 32 of the most popular digital assets by simply funding a Savings account. We offer a transparent and simple interest rate that allows anyone to earn APY on their assets.

Furthermore, PointPay customers can borrow and lend seven popular cryptocurrencies with USDT as collateral. Cryptoloans do not require a credit check because digital assets serve as collateral for transactions. We offer the lowest interest rates on cryptocurrency loans – users can borrow assets from us at 0.012% per day. We are planning to launch crypto debit cards, enabling users to make online and in-store purchases with the same ease as with a traditional debit card.

Q: What crypto processing options do you offer? How do you work with accounts? Can a large business organize cryptocurrency acceptance with the help of your solutions?

A: Several months ago, we introduced the Unified Balance System. Now users have two accounts in the PointPay System – Regular and Savings. Regular Accounts can be used to perform any transactions, such as trading on the exchange, buying or selling crypto, etc. A Savings account serves as an interest-bearing account. It is suitable for holding your funds as you can transfer funds only 3 times per month; otherwise, you will not earn interest on your funds.

PointPay Payment System allows customers to buy and sell digital assets with a bank card for fiat currencies, such as USD, EUR, GBP, and others. You can easily buy or sell assets using Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, and more. We support over 50 major fiat currencies via our developed network of payment providers.

We are planning to introduce recurring payments for individual clients and businesses so that they can accept periodic payments from customers.

Q: What earning opportunities for regular users (staking, trading) does your platform provide?

A: In addition to Savings accounts, we offer a Staking Program that allows you to earn passive income. The program provides an easy way to earn passive income by locking up PXP tokens in your personal wallet. Users can lock their tokens for 3, 6, or 12 months to receive rewards on a progressive scale – the more tokens they invest, the higher their return will be at the end of the period.

We are constantly adding new ways for customers to earn rewards. For instance, our new service Launchboard allows PXP token holders to vote on projects that want to be listed on our platform. In return, token holders will receive project tokens.

Our users can take advantage of our cryptocurrency exchange to grow their portfolios. We provide three types of interfaces: Classic, Advanced and Quick Exchange. The Classic and Advanced versions are intended for experienced customers, while Quick Exchange offers simplified exchange functionality. We also offer some of the market’s lowest trading and withdrawal fees.

Q: Tell us more about your token. How is it used in the ecosystem?

A: PXP is a utility token that allows our clients to use all the benefits of our PointPay Ecosystem.

As the owner of the token, you can enjoy:

Reduced Maker/Taker fees, depending on the number of tokens you hold;

Earning passive income on Savings accounts and Staking;

Instant commission-free transfers within the PointPay Ecosystem;

Access to promising innovative projects on the Launchboard platform and much more!

We are constantly working on expanding the perks and bonuses for our token holders.

Q: Tell us about the company’s plans for the next 3-5 years.

A: We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people. We plan to attract investors, traders, and everyday users by creating an ecosystem of complex solutions. We always follow the trends in cryptocurrencies to offer the most relevant and in-demand products. Soon, we plan to launch several new solutions such as Margin Trading, Recurring Payments, ACH transfers, and much more.

In three to five years, we aim to build the leading ecosystem of cryptocurrency products that provide our users with all the services they may require in one place. We strive to become the number one cryptocurrency services provider in the world.