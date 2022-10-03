Top Crypto Price Gainers of the Past Hour

Top 3 crypto price gainers are RSR, MKR, EGLD.

According to CoinMarketCap, RSR has gained by 6.70% during the last 24 hours.

For the past few months, the global cryptocurrency market has witnessed a tremendous downfall due to several reasons. The market cap value has declined by more than 70% from 3 trillion, which was recorded in November 2021. Currently the MarketCap is $927.26B. Also the top cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum are down today.

Let’s examine the top 3 crypto price gainers of the past hour.

Price chart of top crypto gainers (Source : CMC)

Reserve Rights (RSR)

The Reserve ecosystem’s volatile cryptocurrency is the RSR. Reserve Rights is a stablecoin platform with two tokens. The Reserve stablecoin (RSV), which is governed by a number of assets managed by smart contracts, is added by the RSR’s dual token arrangement. The Reserve Rights token (RSR), the second token, is used to maintain the RSV’s price at $1 through a system of arbitrage opportunities.

The current price of RSR is $0.01018 with a 24 hour trading volume of $16,155,126. In the past 24 hours, RSR has increased by 6.70% as per CoinMarketcap.

Maker (MKR)

The Maker protocol, which is built on the Ethereum blockchain, has a governance token called Maker (MKR). MKR was developed by makerDAO and released in 2015. Maker protocol and MakerDAO manage and provide the smart contracts ecosystem for DAI, one of the most popular stablecoins.

According to CoinMarketcap, MKR currently trades for $776.29 with a $42,438,021 24 hour trading volume. MKR has gained 3.74% during the past 24 hours.

Elrond (EGLD)

With a focus on scalability and cheap transaction fees, Elrond is a piece of software that tries to motivate a distributed network of computers to run a smart contract platform. It was established in 2017 and is supported by Elrond Network, a business based in Malta committed to the development of the project. The EGLD coin, which Elrond uses to communicate with applications, send transactions, and reward network actors, is the platform’s own cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing EGLD is trading at $49.15 with a 24 hour trading volume of $37,296,069. In the last 24 hour EGLD has increased by 2.25% as per CMC.

