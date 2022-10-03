News
Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
KYIV – Ukraine has claimed full control of Russia’s eastern logistics hub, Lyman, its biggest battlefield gain in weeks, paving the way for further advances aimed at cutting the lines of supply from Russia to its battered troops on a single route.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stinging setback came after he on Friday proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine, an area that includes Lyman. Kyiv and the West condemned the proclamation as an illegitimate farce.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the capture of the town, where Ukrainian flags were hoisted above municipal buildings on Saturday, demonstrated Ukraine’s ability to dislodge Russian forces and showed the impact that Ukraine’s deployment of advanced Western weapons was having on the conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the success of the country’s soldiers was not limited to Lyman.
Ukrainian forces have also liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region, he said.
Ukraine’s Interfax news agency reported that according to Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Group of Ukrainian Forces in the East, Ukrainian forces have taken over Torske, a village in the Donetsk region, about 15 km (9 miles) to the is of Lyman, now released.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify the information.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday it was withdrawing troops from the Lyman area “in connection with the creation of an encirclement threat.”
It did not mention Lyman in its daily update on Sunday, although it said Russian forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions.
Russian forces had captured Lyman in Ukraine in May and used it as a hub for their operations in the northern Donetsk region. Its recapture by Ukrainian troops is Russia’s biggest battlefield loss since Ukraine’s lightning counteroffensive in the northeast Kharkiv region in September.
Control of Lyman could prove a “key factor” in helping Ukraine reclaim lost territory in the Luhansk region, which Russia announced had been fully captured in July after weeks of massive advances, the official said. governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai.
Lyman’s operational importance was due to his command over a crossing of the Siverskyi Donets River, behind which Russia tried to shore up its defences, the UK Ministry of Defense said.
“Thanks to the successful operation in Lyman, we are moving towards the second north-south route … and that means a second line of supply will be interrupted,” said Reserve Colonel Viktor Kevlyuk of the Ukrainian think tank Center for Defense Strategies.
“In this case, the Russian Luhansk and Donetsk group could only be supplied by the (Russian) Rostov region,” Kevlyuk told Espreso TV.
Ukraine’s military said Monday morning that Russian forces had used missiles, airstrikes and artillery in attacks on 35 settlements in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian Air Force attacked a command post, weapons caches and an anti-aircraft missile complex, and shot down a helicopter, an attack plane and eight drones, he added.
The Zaporizhzhia region governor said Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia and nearby villages overnight, with at least 10 missiles.
Reuters could not independently verify reports from the battlefield.
RELATED REGIONS
The areas claimed by Putin as annexed just over seven months after Russia invaded its neighbor – Donetsk and Luhansk plus Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to the south – make up about 18% of Ukraine’s total area.
The Russian parliament is due to consider bills and ratification treaties on Monday to absorb the regions, said the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin.
A signing ceremony to much Kremlin fanfare on Friday with Russian leaders ensconced in the regions failed to stem a wave of criticism in Russia over the way the military operation is being handled.
Putin’s ally Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the southern region of Chechnya, on Saturday called for a change in strategy “until the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of nuclear weapons low performance”. The United States says it would react decisively to any use of nuclear weapons.
Other warmongering Russian figures on Saturday criticized the generals and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on social media for overseeing the setbacks, but refrained from attacking Putin.
The United States was “very encouraged” by Ukraine’s gains, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday.
Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Putin to stop “this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and also called on Zelensky to be open to any “serious peace proposals”.
Zelensky said Friday that peace talks with Russia while Putin was president would be impossible. “We are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia,” he said.
Quarterback Zach Wilson ‘not flinching’, rallies New York Jets to early season win
PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Zach Wilson’s season debut included a historic touchdown catch, a two-quarter fall that nearly doomed the New York Jets and the biggest fourth-quarter comeback of his young career.
“It was an ugly win, but it was one of the most fun I’ve had playing football,” Wilson said Sunday after a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
It was a wild game.
The Jets led by 10 points in the first quarter and trailed by 10 in the fourth, but Wilson rallied them with touchdowns for 81 and 65 yards on their final two possessions to earn their second win from behind on the road. Wilson returned to huddle after a preseason knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 16. With just three days of full practice, he was predictably rusty (18 for 36, 252 yards, two interceptions), but he made several clutch throws in the fourth quarter. Sunday’s game was the first time since 1988 that the Jets led by 10 points, trailed by 10 and won the game, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.
Wilson was nearly flawless in the fourth, completing 10 of 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown — a 5-yard rush to wide receiver Corey Davis with 7:31 remaining.
“The young man doesn’t flinch,” coach Robert Saleh said.
Wilson, drafted second overall in 2021, showed tenacity and resilience in the final minutes. He’s completed his last seven passes, including 5-on-5 for 57 yards on the final drive. The Jets took over on Michael Carter II’s interception with 3:34 remaining and marched to Breece Hall’s 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left.
Wilson said he didn’t think about his surgically repaired knee during the game. He was under heavy duress by a makeshift line. He’s only been sacked once, but he’s been hit six times and pressured 14 times, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
“I thought it was probably the most comfortable I’ve ever felt from a pre-game perspective before a game,” said Wilson, who went 3-10 as a starter during a tough rookie year.
Wilson proved he could catch a pass. In the second quarter, he scored on the Jets’ version of the “Philly Special,” a dazzling play in which he handed it to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who threw it to receiver Braxton Berrios, who threw a pass from 2 yards. to a wide-open Wilson.
He became the first quarterback in Jets history to score a touchdown reception and the first to catch a pass since Geno Smith in 2013. Wilson celebrated with a “Griddy” dance in the end zone.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said of his touchdown, joking, “I have the best hands on the team.”
The Jets looked in control with a 10-0 lead, but Wilson threw two interceptions (one from tight end Tyler Conklin) as the Jets squandered chances to put the game away. Wilsons said “there was frustration, but it was the right frustration”. The defense made four interceptions, including two by safety Lamarcus Joyner, to keep the Jets in the game. It gave Wilson two big possessions at the end.
“He never stopped. He never turned it off. You can tell he just believes in himself. He may not have played a perfect game, but it was his first game and everything,” Hall said of Wilson.
Wilson, showing no ill effects from his knee surgery, escaped a handful of sacks thanks to his mobility. He said he was “in a good position” with his knee, thanking the coaching staff for preparing him. He was on the run because his offensive line suffered another key injury, as rookie right tackle Max Mitchell (knee) was knocked out in the second quarter — the Jets’ fourth tackle to be injured since training camp.
The day started with a surprise move, with right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker starting at left tackle. At halftime, only two of the five Week 1 starters were in their original positions – center Connor McGovern and left guard Laken Tomlinson. Led by Wilson, the Jets (2-2) overcame a lot of adversity.
“I think he played a good game for his first game back,” Saleh said.
The Steelers (1-3) had a hard time swallowing. Said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, “It’s very frustrating. It’s frustrating to lose to people you know are better than, more talented than.”
Swiss CPI YoY: Prev: 3.5% Fcst: 3.5%
Swiss CPI (Sept.)
Mom:
Prev: 0.3%
Work: 0.2%
Year :
Prev: 3.5%
Work: 3.5%
Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as fuel and food prices, was unchanged from August and rose 2.0% year-on-year.
Interestingly, Swiss Harmonized CPI for September drops 0.2% m/m (deflation horn)
Fire damages abandoned apartment in Grant Hill prompts arson investigation
Firefighters launched an arson investigation on Sunday after a blaze damaged an abandoned apartment building in Grant Hill, the third fire at the property in less than a week, authorities said.
The fires caused at least $470,000 in damage, San Diego Police Sgt. Rick Pechin of the Metro Arson Strike Team.
The property, located on K Street near 38th Street, has been frequented by squatters “for quite some time,” Pechin said.
The property includes a front house that was destroyed by a fire early Saturday.
Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, San Diego police officers were driving down an alley that borders the building when they noticed smoke billowing from the two-story structure.
Pechin said the fire started in an upstairs unit and caused damage estimated at $120,000. No one was hurt.
The fire was the third in recent days. Few details were available on the first fire, which occurred on Wednesday. Pechin said it was an outdoor fire in front of the front house which caused “fairly minor” damage.
The second fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The fire engulfed the house, which was boarded up.
When firefighters arrived, no one was inside. The estimated damage from this fire was $350,000.
Pechin declined to comment on the cause of the fires, citing ongoing investigations. “However, we treat them as arson,” he said.
Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75 : NPR
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress and activist who turned down Marlon Brando’s Best Actor Oscar in 1973, has died, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Sunday night. She was 75 years old.
The Academy announcement Littlefeather’s death on his Twitter account. No cause of death was immediately given, but several news outlets reported that Littlefeather suffered from breast cancer.
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who turned down Marlon Brando’s Best Actor Oscar in 1973, dies at 75. pic.twitter.com/OlpsoItlCw
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 3, 2022
Born Marie Louise Cruz on November 14, 1946, in Salinas, California, Littlefeather then changed her name in her twenties as she explored her Native American heritage and became an activist.
On March 27, 1973, she delivered one of the most dramatic moments in Oscar history. As Brando’s name read for winning Best Actor for his role in The GodfatherLittlefeather took the stage wearing loafers and a buckskin dress to politely offer Brando’s regret for turning down the award due to Hollywood’s treatment and portrayal of Native Americans.
His speech to refuse the Oscar on behalf of Brando was met with a mixture of boos and cheers. She said she saw actor John Wayne being restrained from rushing onto the stage while she was on it, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Last August, NPR’s Mandalit Del Barco reported on an interview Littlefeather gave to member station KQED in 2020 about the speech and its fallout.
“People were making money off this Hollywood Indian racism. Of course they’re going to boo. They don’t want their party to be interrupted.”
Littlefeather said she was escorted off stage at the Oscars by a team of security guards. She said that for years Hollywood boycotted her, calling her redlisted.
Earlier this year and almost 50 years later, the academy officially apologized to Littlefeather for the abuse she subsequently suffered as a result of her Oscar appearance. In a June letter from former academy president David Rubin, the academy described the “unwarranted and unwarranted” abuse she endured.
Brando later admitted his regret for the position he put Littlefeather in, according to The Los Angeles Time. “I was distressed that people booed and hissed and stomped on, even though it may have been directed at myself,” he told then-talk show host Dick Cavett. “They should have at least had the courtesy to listen to him.”
Mahan Air receives bomb threat and refuses to land in Jaipur
mini
A Mahan Air plane from Tehran to Guangzhou in China contacted Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat, ANI reported. The plane was asked to land in Jaipur but refused and left Indian airspace.
A Mahan Air plane from Tehran to Guangzhou in China contacted Delhi ATC after receiving a bomb threat, ANI reported. The plane was asked to land in Jaipur but refused and left Indian airspace.
On the way from Tehran, Iran to Guangzhou, China, Mahan Air contacted Delhi Airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat for an immediate landing in Delhi. Delhi ATC suggested the plane fly to Jaipur but the pilot of the plane refused and flew out of Indian airspace: ATC sources
— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
In response to the crisis, the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets from airbases in Punjab and Jodhpur to intercept the aircraft. Security agencies monitor the plane. According to ANI, the aircraft is now continuing its flight path towards China.
More details are awaited.
First post: October 03, 2022 at 11:46 a.m. STI
Bears vs Giants Livestream: How to watch NFL Week 4 from anywhere in the US
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants each have a 2-1 start to the 2022 season, and one will be 3-1 (barring a tie) after Sunday’s game. Even the most ardent fan of either team would be shocked to start October with three wins. Justin Fields for the Bears and Daniel Jones for the Giants are limited passers, so both teams rely on the ground game. Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks like his old self with two years of tearing his ACL. The Bears lost starting running back David Montgomery to an ankle injury last week, but managed to get the ball running with backup Khalil Herbert. The Bears and Giants kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Fox.
The game will air on Fox in the New York and Chicago areas (according to 506 Sports) on live tv broadcast services, but there may be times when you are blocked due to an internet location issue or just want an extra layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that does not require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket Where NFL+or search the Internet for a basic website: you can use a virtual private network, or vpn.
Here’s how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.
Read more: NFL 2022: How to stream every game live without cable
Bears versus giants: when and where?
For Week 4 of the NFL season, the Bears take on the Giants at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the New York Giants.
How to watch the Bears vs Giants game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you are unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly enforced blackout restrictions, you may need another way to watch the game and this is where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from throttling your game day speeds by encrypting your traffic. Plus, it’s a great idea when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and connections.
With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to access the game. So if your ISP or mobile carrier has blocked you with an IP address that says incorrectly your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix this problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, unobstructed zone. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in all countries where VPNs are legal, including the United States and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You need to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even when VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it believes is circumventing properly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN offers is taking place at the moment.
Sarah Tew/CNET
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN for people who want a reliable and secure VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% and get three months of free access – the equivalent of $6.67 a month – if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Stream the Bears vs Giants game live in the US
This week’s Bears vs Giants game is on Fox, so in addition to a VPN, you’ll need a live tv streaming service which carries a local Fox affiliate that airs the game. The cheapest service is Sling TV Blue. You’ll need to be a Sling Blue subscriber in order to watch the game, and you’ll need to switch your VPN to the Chicago or New York areas.
Fronde/CNET
Of the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $35 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half price ($17.50) for new subscribers.
An important caveat: In our experience, local Fox affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered by Sling’s agreement. If you’re outside of one of these areas, you’re probably better off opting for one of the alternative services listed below.
Many others live tv streaming services also broadcast local Fox stations, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also offer more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, and/or RedZone. Discover our guide to live tv streaming channels for more details.
Quick tips for streaming Bears vs Giants using a VPN
- With four variables in play – your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN – experience and success can vary.
- Sling Blue is only an option if and when the ability to get local Fox affiliates is active on your account. You may want to verify that your billing address is eligible for this option before committing your credit card.
- Sling Blue has agreements with local Fox channels in Chicago and New York, so Express VPN users can choose between locations.
- If you don’t see your desired location as the default option for ExpressVPN, try using the “search for a city or country” option.
- If you’re having trouble getting the game after turning on your VPN and setting it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure that the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file in your account. Second, some smart TVs – like Roku – don’t have VPN apps that you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you’ll need to install the VPN on your router or whatever mobile hotspot you use (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network will now appear in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with Smart TV services, after installing a cable network’s sports app, you will be asked to verify a numeric code or click on a link sent to your registered email address for your Smart TV . This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, as both devices will appear in the correct place.
- And remember, browsers can often give away location despite using a VPN, so make sure you’re using a privacy-focused browser to connect to your services. We normally recommend Brave.
