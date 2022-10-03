Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz take first place at 2022 Twin Cities Marathon

PITTSBURGH — After a terrible offensive performance against the Bengals last week, the Jets were hoping their starting quarterback’s return would ignite a spark.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Jets found a way to earn their second road win of the season.

The Jets (2-2) beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) 24-20 on a cloudy 60-degree day at Acrisure Stadium in front of more than 67,000 fans.

“I thought our D-line was putting pressure on these guys all day,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “A huge resilience from our group because we were in the lead, had a bad streak at the end of the first half.

“They had some momentum with the young child. But weathering the storm and showing the resisters to get back on the road, great.

Just like two weeks ago, Gang Green had magic late in the fourth quarter.

Down 20-17 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson took the team 65 yards in 10 plays with ease after two big catches by wide receiver Corey Davis. Then, a defensive holding penalty gave the Jets the ball at the nine-yard line. Two plays later, Breece Hall found the end zone with 16 seconds left to give the Jets the four-point victory.

Sunday was Wilson’s first game in seven weeks since suffering a bone bruise and torn meniscus during preseason in August. Joe Flacco started the first three weeks of the season.

Wilson had an inconsistent day, completing 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also recorded a touchdown catch in the second quarter. Hall finished with 66 yards on 17 carries.

The Jets hoped that Wilson, despite not playing in the past seven weeks, would show growth in his second year as the team’s starting quarterback. Although he made several ill-advised decisions with football, Wilson was at his best when the game mattered the most. He completed 10 of 12 passes in the fourth quarter, including a touchdown pass.

“It’s just the NFL,” Wilson said. “We had things early, we scored things that got stuck. My mentality is just to keep doing my job, keep doing my job, keep snacking and relaying this message and everyone else did.

“Everyone kept fighting. There was never a single time we went there that someone fell. There was frustration, but it was the right frustration.

What didn’t help Wilson was that the Jets’ musical chairs on the offensive line continued with George Fant (knee) placed on the disabled list last week. Alijah Vera-Tucker, usually the Jets right guard, has been moved to left tackle. Additionally, Nate Herbig was the team’s right guard.

Then just before halftime, starting right tackle Max Mitchell injured his knee and didn’t return.

“I thought our O line had a fight,” Saleh said. “It wasn’t the nice game in my opinion, but they did a good job fighting.”

Heading into Sunday, the Jets’ defense was solid against the run. But Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 74 yards on 18 carries.

Neither team had much success offensively in the first quarter. The Jets got the first points of their opener after Lamarcus Joyner’s interception in Steelers territory set up a 38-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein that gave Gang Green a 3-0 lead. . After a three-and-out by the Steelers, fans booed, hoping Steelers coach Mike Tomlin would bench Trubisky for Pickett, who was the team’s first-round pick last April.

The Green and White’s third possession was their best of the first half. After starting alone 30 in the second quarter, the Jets went 70 yards as the drive ended with a throw sweep from Garrett Wilson as he returned it to Braxton Berrios and he completed a touchdown pass to Zach Wilson that celebrated by doing the Griddy Dance. This extended the Jets’ lead to 10-0.

According to CBS Sports, Wilson’s touchdown was the first-ever touchdown reception by a Jets quarterback.

“It was pretty cool,” Wilson said of the touchdown take.

“First I give it away and I see everyone sinking and I’m like, oh thank God. I have the best hands in the team.

Pittsburgh finally entered the board near the halfway mark in the second quarter after a 51-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Fans continued to resent the Steelers offense as chants for Pickett grew louder. The Steelers added another field goal as Boswell converted an Acrisure Stadium record 59 yards, making it 10-6 after 30 minutes.

After three and eliminated by the Jets offense, the Steelers finally benched Trubisky and placed Pickett under center as the crowd erupted when the change was made. But on his first pass attempt, Pickett’s pass was intercepted by safety Jordan Whitehead at the Jets’ 10-yard line.

However, Pickett entering the game was exactly what the Steelers needed offensively.

The Jets couldn’t capitalize on the interception as Wilson threw his second interception of the day, this time to Minkah Fitzpatrick as he returned her to the Jets’ four-yard line. This set up a Pickett yard touchdown run.

Pittsburgh also scored on Pickett’s third drive as the team rushed for 87 yards, which ended with a two-yard touchdown that extended their lead to 20-10.

“We just thought we needed a spark,” Tomlin said after the game. “We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively and we thought he could give us a spark.”

With their backs to the wall, the Jets found the end zone for the second time midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson completed a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis to cut the Steelers lead to 20-17.

When it looked like the Steelers were going to score another touchdown to extend their lead, Jets cornerback Michael Carter II knocked out Pickett on an angled pass with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter.

Carter’s interception led to the Jets’ comeback victory.

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett completed 10 of 13 passes for 93 yards, three interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.

“It’s frustrating to lose to people who you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “Especially when you have the team that we have.

“We are a great team with a lot of talent. Lots of great young players. I think we are much better than what we presented.

The Jets return to MetLife Stadium next week as they host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Pittsburgh will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills.

