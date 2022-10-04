News
21 Best Tongue Twisters In Hindi And English
A tongue twister is a phrase that’s designed to be hard to say fast because of its complicated wording. These are especially popular in English and Hindi-speaking countries, where they are often used in school as part of speech therapy or children’s games, such as passing sentence down the line so that the person at the end has to say it correctly while everyone else tries to distract them with more tongue twisters. Here are some of the best tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English that you can use to practice your fast-talking skills or just impress your friends with your impressive verbal dexterity!
Tongue Twisters in Hindi and Tongue Twisters in English:
-
“सात पापड़ कच्चे पक्के, सात पापड़ पक्केपक्के पपड़ सेको, कच्चे रखो पीछे।” – This is one of the best tongue twisters in Hindi
-
“कोई टीचर चीटर नहीं होता
कोई चीटर टीचर नहीं होता।” – funny tongue twisters
-
“नदी किनारे नंदी की किराने की दुकान।” – tongue twisters in Hindi
-
“कच्चा काँच, पक्का पाँच।
कच्चा पान, पक्का पान।
कच्ची कचरी, पक्की कचरी।
कच्चा पक्का, पक्का कच्चा।
कच्चा पापड़, पक्का पापड़।” – This is one of the hard tongue twisters
-
“काला कबूतर, सफेद तरबूज,
काला तरबूज, सफेद कबूतर।” – One of the world’s hardest tongue twister for sure
-
“लाली बोली लल्लू से, लल्लन लाया था लालू की शादी पे,
लाल लाल लिफाफे में लड्डू।” – best tongue twisters in Hindi
-
“पानी भर के घड़ा भर घड़ा भर के पानी भर।” – hard tongue twisters
-
“नीली रेल लाल रेल नीली रेल लाल रेल.” – easy tongue twisters
-
“चंदा चमके चम चम, चीखे चौकन्ना चोर,
चींटी चाटे चीनी, चटोरी चीनी खोर।” – tongue twisters in Hindi
-
“कुछ ऊंट ऊंचा, कुछ पीठ ऊंची,
कुछ ऊंची ऊंट की पीठ।” – tongue twisters in Hindi
Also Read: 17 Silly Tongue Twisters With S To Twist Your Tongue
-
“Lesser leather never weathered wetter weather better”
-
“She sells seashells on the seashore.
The shells she sells are seashells, I’m sure.
And if she sells seashells on the seashore,
Then I’m sure she sells seashore shells.”
-
“Red lorry, yellow lorry”
-
“Ed goes over fences. Fido goes under them. Freddy jumps them.”
-
“A pessimistic pest exists amidst us” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
-
“How much wood would a woodchuck chuck
if a woodchuck could chuck wood?
He would chuck, he would, as much as he could,
and chuck as much wood as a woodchuck would
if a woodchuck could chuck wood.”
-
“Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
-
“If two witches watched watches then which witch would watch which watch?:
-
“Six sick hicks nick six slick bricks with picks and sticks” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
-
“If you must cross a course cross cow across a crowded cow crossing, cross the cross coarse cow across the crowded cow crossing carefully” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
-
“I saw a kitten eating chicken in the kitchen” – tongue twisters in Hindi and tongue twisters in English
These were some of the best Tongue Twisters in Hindi and Tongue Twisters in English. As you can see, it is possible to learn these tongue twisters through repetition. Remember, practice makes perfect! There are many more tongue twisters out there that you may find more difficult. So keep practicing and have fun with them!
Daily horoscope for October 4, 2022
Lunar Alert: After 6:30 a.m. EDT today (3:30 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The Moon is in Aquarius.
Happy Birthday on Tuesday, October 4, 2022:
You are charming, friendly and popular. You like variety and change. Although you like fun, you are also conscientious, responsible and practical. This year, the pace is slower. Take time to rest and regain your energy. Focus on your needs and what makes you happy.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★★
It’s a great day to hang out and socialize! Enjoy good times with friends! You will also be happy to interact with clubs and organizations. A partner or close friend could help you define your future goals. In the meantime, you feel lucky! Tonight: Have fun folks.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★★
You are making a wonderful impression on others today, which is a good thing because since the Moon is at the top of your chart, people are noticing you. (They seem to know personal details about your private life.) Luckily, you shine! Tonight: You are respected.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★★
Today you want to broaden your horizons and do everything you can to get the most out of life. Obviously, it’s the perfect day to travel. But if you can’t travel, do something different to feel energized. Your sense of adventure is heightened and romance is promising! Tonight: Explore!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Today, your home and family could benefit from someone else’s wealth. You could get an inheritance or help from another person or a refund of money from the government. Eventually, this will allow you to redecorate or improve your home. Tonight: Check your finances.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a fabulous day for chatting as everyone is feeling upbeat, friendly and eager to talk to each other. That’s why you will appreciate the time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s also a great day for a short trip. In the meantime, discussions on publishing, media and higher education will be fruitful. Tonight: Schmooze!
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★★
It is a strong day for business and finance. Advance in financial negotiations, because your ability to boost your income or increase your wealth is excellent. It’s a good day to ask for a raise. You can take advantage of someone else’s wealth. Ka-ching! Tonight: Favorable purchases.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★★
You are the social butterfly of the zodiac, and today is a wonderful day for socializing! The Sun and Venus are in your sign dancing with the Moon. Meanwhile, lucky Jupiter is also in the picture, which means flirtations, romance, parties, entertaining entertainment and sports will appeal to you. Tonight: You’re in luck.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
You will enjoy receiving home today. Or you may prefer to spend time alone. It’s a good day to work from home because you feel happy and satisfied. (Remember, this is your year to improve your job or get a better job.) Tonight: Time off for good behavior.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★★
It’s a great day for brainstorming ideas and cooperating with others, as people are welcoming, open, and receptive. Interactions with clubs and organizations, as well as discussions with friends, will be a positive experience for you today. Take advantage of short trips. (A friend can become a lover.) Tonight: Conversations.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★★
It’s a wonderful day to promote your reputation among your peers. (A romance with a boss could begin.) In the meantime, it’s a great day for financial matters or opportunities to increase your income, especially through real estate transactions. Tonight: Favorable finances.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★★
It’s a fantastic day for you! The Moon is in your sign, which gives you an advantage over all other signs; moreover, it dances beautifully with lucky Jupiter and beautiful Venus. This means it’s a wonderful day for chatting, traveling and talking to people from other cultures. Tonight: You win!
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
Today, you have a feeling of warmth in your belly. Even though the vibes are positive, you may prefer to keep a low profile while working alone or behind the scenes simply because you prefer it. Nevertheless, it is a great day for business and commerce because you will attract money! Tonight: Enjoy the solitude.
BORN TODAY
Actress Alicia Silverstone (1976), actress Susan Sarandon (1946), actor Liev Schreiber (1967)
Rupee Recovers From Significant Losses, Tracks Improving Market Sentiment
The rupiah rallied against the dollar on Tuesday to rebound from steep losses in the previous session as the UK policy reversal did much to improve global market sentiment and push the pound up significantly from lows. last week, which kept the greenback down.
According to Bloomberg, the national currency gained 81.55 to the dollar after opening at 81.65, compared to its previous close of 81.88, which was not far from its record low of 81.95 against the greenback.
PTI reported that the national currency rose 31 paise to 81.51 against the US dollar in early trade.
However, the rise in the price of crude in the international market has limited the rupiah, traders told PTI.
As U.S. economic data revealed a slowdown in manufacturing, the dollar lost traction on lower Treasury yields, suggesting that the impact of rapid rate hikes in the Federal Reserve has already made itself felt.
The rally in the pound has eased some market concerns, but the dollar’s continued gain is keeping many major currencies close to all-time lows and worrying Asian governments.
The Japanese currency, for example, hit 145 to the dollar on Monday – a level that prompted government intervention last week. It last traded at 144.71.
At $0.9823, the euro was about three cents higher than its 20-year low the previous week.
Chinese authorities have implemented a series of strategies to strengthen the yuan, ranging from unusually strong market signals to administrative actions that increase the cost of selling the currency.
The Australian dollar faltered ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision, and the New Zealand dollar held steady at $0.5715 at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on Wednesday.
“Greater volatility is almost certainly assured as currency markets refocus on U.S. recession risks, which continue to build,” Miles Workman, senior economist at ANZ, told Reuters, referring to the data. on Friday’s U.S. jobs as the next major data point on the horizon.
Seahawks send cease and desist letter to Tiffany Smiley after husband wears jersey in campaign ad
Seattle Seahawks attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley because her husband wore a team jersey in a campaign ad.
However, the team ignored a Democratic candidate who did the same.
The Seahawks reportedly sent the letter to Smiley’s campaign on Sept. 6 asking her to either stop running the ad or rearrange it to blur the Seahawks jersey her husband wore in an ad showing the Smiley family watching. football, political blogger Brandi Kruse recently reported. .
The letter warned Smiley that the team’s trademarks should be removed as they did not want their logos used “in any way that might suggest it is in any way endorsed by, or otherwise affiliated with.” to the team.
But, it turns out the jersey Mr Smiley was wearing in the ad was actually given to him by the team when he raised the 12th man flag in honor of his service as first officer. blind active duty serviceman of the country.
Anyway, the Smiley campaign took the ad back to the production room and used special effects to make the jersey look less like the Seahawks uniform.
Smiley’s campaign manager for Washington, Kristian Hemphill, lambasted the Seahawks on Twitter for his childish gesture.
“Woke companies thought they could help Patty Murray by BULLYING Tiffany with senseless legal threats. Their efforts have both failed and backfired. This campaign will continue to hold accountable the failures of a three-decade incumbent and offer Washingtonians a path from crisis to hope, just as Tiffany did for Scotty and countless other injured veterans.
Woke corporations will learn the same lesson as DC bureaucrats. @SmileyForWA is not easily intimidated
Their efforts have backfired and we will continue to hold accountable the failures of a 30-year-old incumbent and offer WA a path to hope.
— Kristian Hemphill (@DaeHemphill) September 30, 2022
But Kruse found an example where a candidate’s use of Seahawks team logos was apparently not objectionable to him. As a result, Washington State Rep. Tarra Simmons, a Democrat, not only used Seahawks jerseys on her campaign Twitter account, but even had real Seahawks players pose with her while wearing the Seahawks jerseys. jerseys.
So how do you explain that from a Democratic candidate’s campaign page? @TarraSimmons5 has done AWESOME things with his life – but so has the Smiley family.
Are you a football team or a political organization? pic.twitter.com/ChJdd7RegA
—Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 1, 2022
Surprisingly, no cease and desist letter was sent to Mz. Simmons, as far as anyone knows.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Which couple went home for the James Bond party?
LOS ANGELES– Things got a little shaken up and choppy in the ballroom this week on “Dancing with the Stars.”
The remaining 14 couples performed to iconic music from the James Bond film franchise. The special theme celebrates the 60th anniversary of the first film in the spy series, “Dr. No,” and the couples danced to music spanning six decades of the popular series.
Again, there was a triple tie for first place. Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey all landed high on the judge’s scorecard.
The results segment is never easy.
Safe couples included Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, Charli and Mark Ballas, Wayne and Witney Carson, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Selma Blair and Sasha Farber . , Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr, Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.
The final two couples were Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, along with Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.
The judges voted on who to save, and it was a slam dunk across the board.
All four judges voted to save Sam and Cheryl, meaning Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel were sent home.
Adam Sandler is on the cover of AARP magazine, making us all feel old
Adam Sandler might be one of the last actors you think of in the same sentence as “retired.” The actor is 56 years old, but he often plays fiery characters, younger than his age, boys with a man’s body. So what is he doing on the cover of AARP magazine, the publication of the nonprofit group formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons?
Yes, Sandler is the latest surprising cover boy for AARP, following in the footsteps of the late Luke Perrywho was 50 when he made the cover in 2016, and Michael J. Fox, who shocked his movie mom, Lea Thompson, when he was the cover boy in 2021 at age 60.
Both Perry and Fox were Gen X idols, but seeing Sandler on AARP might be even more shaken up, thanks to his typically youthful screen persona.
The cover story refers to Sandler as “the ultimate man-child,” but also explains how he takes on more mature and thoughtful roles. In an interview, Sandler talks about the need for a hip replacement and directly addresses his role as a cover boy.
“I’m getting old,” he admits. “That doesn’t mean I feel old. I mean, I do when I’m on the basketball court and some 18-year-old kid hears I’m 56 and goes, ‘Wow! I was thinking that you were younger than that!’”
As with Perry and Fox when they graced the cover of AARP, some fans just can’t believe how much this news makes them feel.
“Oof. Kick me right in the sciatica,” one person tweeted.
Some pointed out that the same issue of AARP wished rapper Eminem a happy 50th birthday on October 17, writing, “Adam Sandler and Eminem in AARP magazine. (We’re old).”
Perhaps fans should take a tip from Sandler himself, who says in the AARP interview, “I like my age, and it’s fun to play my age. It’s freeing. I don’t need to be true to anything other than what i look like i like and what i think and what i do for a living.”
Herschel Walker reimbursed woman after abortion: Daily Beast
- GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker said he opposes abortion without exception.
- A woman told The Daily Beast that Walker paid her $700 to have an abortion in 2009.
- Walker immediately denied the report and called it a “brazen lie” in a Tweet.
Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for the Georgia Senate who has said there should be no exceptions for abortions, reimbursed a woman more than a decade ago for her intervention, the Daily Beast reported Monday.
The woman told the outlet that Walker urged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant while they were dating in 2009. She was not named to preserve her privacy.
Walker immediately denied the report on Twitter, called it a “brainless lie” and said he planned to sue The Daily Beast for defamation on Tuesday.
—Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022
Roger Sollenberger of The Beast reported that the woman shared a $575 receipt from an abortion clinic along with a “recovery card” from Walker and an image of a $700 check signed by him.
According to The Daily Beast, the receipt stated that the abortion took place on September 12, 2009, and Walker’s check was dated September 17, 2009.
A friend also corroborated the woman’s story and told Sollenberger that she took care of the woman after the procedure.
Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
A Walker campaign lawyer, Robert Ingram, told The Beast the story was “fake”.
During on-air interview with Sean Hannity, Walker went on to claim that the report was a “lie”. When Hannity asked about the $700 payment, Walker said, “I send money to a lot of people” and referenced her charity work and religious beliefs.
The Senate candidate has previously made it clear that there should be no exceptions for abortion.
“There are no exceptions in my mind,” Walker told reporters after a campaign speech in Macon, Georgia. “As I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.”
The Republican Senate candidate also backed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal for a 15-week nationwide ban on abortions.
Walker had previously made conflicting claims about her children. He said he was the father of an only child before reports revealed he had three other children. The Daily Beast first reported the story. The candidate later said he “never denied” any of his children and did not want them drawn into campaign politics.
Walker, a former NFL running back, takes on incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in November’s midterm elections.
