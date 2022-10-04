21 Best Tongue Twisters In Hindi And English

Lunar Alert: After 6:30 a.m. EDT today (3:30 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Happy Birthday on Tuesday, October 4, 2022:

You are charming, friendly and popular. You like variety and change. Although you like fun, you are also conscientious, responsible and practical. This year, the pace is slower. Take time to rest and regain your energy. Focus on your needs and what makes you happy.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★★

It’s a great day to hang out and socialize! Enjoy good times with friends! You will also be happy to interact with clubs and organizations. A partner or close friend could help you define your future goals. In the meantime, you feel lucky! Tonight: Have fun folks.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★★

You are making a wonderful impression on others today, which is a good thing because since the Moon is at the top of your chart, people are noticing you. (They seem to know personal details about your private life.) Luckily, you shine! Tonight: You are respected.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★★

Today you want to broaden your horizons and do everything you can to get the most out of life. Obviously, it’s the perfect day to travel. But if you can’t travel, do something different to feel energized. Your sense of adventure is heightened and romance is promising! Tonight: Explore!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

Today, your home and family could benefit from someone else’s wealth. You could get an inheritance or help from another person or a refund of money from the government. Eventually, this will allow you to redecorate or improve your home. Tonight: Check your finances.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★

It’s a fabulous day for chatting as everyone is feeling upbeat, friendly and eager to talk to each other. That’s why you will appreciate the time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s also a great day for a short trip. In the meantime, discussions on publishing, media and higher education will be fruitful. Tonight: Schmooze!

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★★

It is a strong day for business and finance. Advance in financial negotiations, because your ability to boost your income or increase your wealth is excellent. It’s a good day to ask for a raise. You can take advantage of someone else’s wealth. Ka-ching! Tonight: Favorable purchases.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★★★

You are the social butterfly of the zodiac, and today is a wonderful day for socializing! The Sun and Venus are in your sign dancing with the Moon. Meanwhile, lucky Jupiter is also in the picture, which means flirtations, romance, parties, entertaining entertainment and sports will appeal to you. Tonight: You’re in luck.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★

You will enjoy receiving home today. Or you may prefer to spend time alone. It’s a good day to work from home because you feel happy and satisfied. (Remember, this is your year to improve your job or get a better job.) Tonight: Time off for good behavior.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★★

It’s a great day for brainstorming ideas and cooperating with others, as people are welcoming, open, and receptive. Interactions with clubs and organizations, as well as discussions with friends, will be a positive experience for you today. Take advantage of short trips. (A friend can become a lover.) Tonight: Conversations.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★★

It’s a wonderful day to promote your reputation among your peers. (A romance with a boss could begin.) In the meantime, it’s a great day for financial matters or opportunities to increase your income, especially through real estate transactions. Tonight: Favorable finances.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★★★

It’s a fantastic day for you! The Moon is in your sign, which gives you an advantage over all other signs; moreover, it dances beautifully with lucky Jupiter and beautiful Venus. This means it’s a wonderful day for chatting, traveling and talking to people from other cultures. Tonight: You win!

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★★

Today, you have a feeling of warmth in your belly. Even though the vibes are positive, you may prefer to keep a low profile while working alone or behind the scenes simply because you prefer it. Nevertheless, it is a great day for business and commerce because you will attract money! Tonight: Enjoy the solitude.

BORN TODAY

Actress Alicia Silverstone (1976), actress Susan Sarandon (1946), actor Liev Schreiber (1967)