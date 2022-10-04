5 Takeaways From National Women’s Soccer League Abuse Report: NPR

toggle caption Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A new investigative report details sexual misconduct, verbal abuse and sexual coercion by National Women’s Soccer League coaches – and the lack of action by officials to address the issues, despite years of complaints from players about some coaches.

The independent report was written by Sally Q. Yates, the former acting US attorney general, who was asked by US Soccer to investigate complaints that rocked the league a year ago amid reports from The Athletic and The Washington Post.

Here are the key findings from Yates’ report — and what could happen next.

Verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic

The report focuses on the conduct of three NWSL coaches – Paul Riley, Rory Dames and Christy Holly – and the inaction of teams, the league and the USA Soccer Federation following complaints about them.

But the report makes it clear that the issues weren’t just about three men. “Our investigation revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches and victims,” ​​the report said. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s football, starting with the youth leagues, which normalizes verbally abusive practices and blurs the lines between coaches and players.”

In a call with reporters on Monday, Yates said that “since youth football, sexist or demeaning statements have been called ‘difficult coaching.’” And as she notes in the report, players affected by the verbal and emotional abuse they describe in the NWSL “are not shrinking violets. They are some of the best athletes in the world.”

While the report focused on the three coaches, the fallout within the USWL was even greater: league commissioner Lisa Baird quit after about 19 months on the job, and several league coaches resigned or were fired.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement on Monday that she was “heartbroken by the content of the report, which makes it clear that systemic changes are needed at all levels of our game.”

The NWSL said it would “immediately review” the report and notes the league’s investigation is ongoing. He said he would use the findings of both reports to help implement “systemic reform and ensure the NWSL is a league where players are supported.”

Abusive coaches were able to move to new clubs after being fired

Complaints about the coaches apparently had little impact on their career prospects. Instead, these coaches were able to move on to new teams without any public mention of their reported abusive behavior.

“[A]active coaches moved from team to team, laundered by press releases thanking them for their service, and positive references from teams who downplayed or even covered up misconduct,” the report said. “Those from the NWSL and USSF able to correct the record remained silent. And no one in the teams, the League or the Federation has demanded better from the coaches.”

Some of those involved have refused to cooperate with the investigation

Although the report is quite detailed and runs to over 300 pages, Yates and his team were unable to secure interviews with everyone they sought to speak to.

“Some witnesses, including former NWSL commissioner Jeff Plush, never returned our calls. Others declined to be interviewed, some because they feared reprisal. Still others, including former USSF Executive Director Dan Flynn have only agreed to answer written questions, rather than an interview. Some teams have not fully cooperated, despite public statements to the contrary,” the report said. report.

The teams at the heart of the investigation also interfered, according to the report.

“The Portland Thorns obstructed our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to prevent our use of relevant documents. Racing Louisville FC refused to produce documents relating to Christy Holly and did not allow witnesses (even former employees) to answer relevant questions regarding Holly’s tenure, citing non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements she signed with Holly.The Chicago Red Stars unnecessarily delayed the production of the relevant documents for almost nine months.

Still, the survey was wide-ranging, including more than 100 interviews with current and former NWSL and US Women’s National Team players.

Officials ignored player complaints

It’s not that the players haven’t complained, Yates said Monday on the call with reporters: it’s that the teams, the league and the U.S. Soccer Federation haven’t done much. when the red flags were raised.

The players “have repeatedly raised their concerns with the teams, the league and the Federation, which founded and acted as director of the league for much of the relevant period”.

“But those who were able to tell the difference didn’t,” Yates said. “Not only did they fail to respond appropriately to evidence of abuse, but they also failed to institute the most basic measures to prevent and address these issues to begin with, even though some of them acknowledged privately the need for these things as anti-harassment Without these protections in place and without the necessary transparency to ensure misconduct is not swept under the rug, abusive coaches have gone from team to team. ‘other.

The report recommends a number of fixes, including enforcement by US Soccer

Yates’ report concludes with a series of recommendations aimed at preventing future abuse, holding those responsible accountable, improving transparency and “fostering a professional environment where players are treated with respect”.

This professional environment is crucial: During the call with reporters, Yates noted that before the new collective bargaining agreement, most players in the league earned less than $31,000 a year and that many aspects of their lives were related to the teams they were playing on, including housing, medical care and whether or not they got playing time.

“So many aspects of a player’s life were controlled because of the work they were doing. The result was that some players were afraid to speak up. For players who felt safe speaking up, they told us that “They often didn’t know where they could go to start. Most teams didn’t have a human resources department. There was no one identified to the Federation or the league for such complaints. There there wasn’t even an anonymous reporting line until the league established one in 2021,” Yates said.

Among the report’s recommendations:

Teams should be required to accurately disclose misconduct to the NWSL and US Soccer to ensure abusive coaches don’t move from team to team

US Soccer should demand serious verification of coaches and suspend the coaching licenses of those who commit misconduct

US Soccer ‘should demand that the NWSL conduct timely investigations into allegations of abuse, impose appropriate discipline and immediately release the results of the investigation’

US Soccer, the league and teams must each designate a person within their organization who is responsible for player safety

US Soccer should require the NWSL to annually solicit and act on player feedback, including player surveys, and a confidential tip line

And one of the report’s recommendations targets coaches who have too much control over players’ lives:

“Teams and the NWSL should take steps to ensure that coaches do not exercise undue control over players. authority, such as the general manager. Nor should coaches have sole authority over player trades, housing, medical decisions or other aspects of a player’s life off the pitch.”

But Yates’ report was commissioned by US Soccer, which currently has limited direct control over individual teams – although it does have control over the NWSL. The report urges the NSWL to take responsibility for ensuring teams take the recommended action, and that US Soccer in turn imposes such a requirement on the NWSL, if necessary.

US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said “The abuses described in the report are completely inexcusable and have no place in football, on or off the field. Along with everyone at US Soccer, I am resolutely focused on the changes we will make to address the report and make football safer for everyone. It will take all members of US Soccer working together to create the kind of change needed to keep our people safe. athletes.