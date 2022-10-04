5 things to know about Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe

Sign up for Patriots updates
The plan for Bailey Zappe in her freshman year seemed pretty straightforward. As the Patriots third-string quarterback, he could learn from watching Mac Jones on Sundays, as well as veteran Brian Hoyer.
And while both were healthy this season, Zappe didn’t even think about getting dressed, let alone seeing the action in a game. He was listed as one of the inactive for each of the first three games of the season. But when Mac Jones was ruled out with an ankle injury for Week 4 against Green Bay, Zappe was brought up to support Hoyer.
He was then spurred into action when Hoyer came out with a head injury in the first quarter and put together a solid day, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards while directing two second-half touchdown passes during of the 27-24 overtime loss against the Packers.
At the very least, Zappe could be in uniform again on Sunday when the Patriots host the Lions, as Jones may miss more action. If Hoyer isn’t cleared to play, Zappe could get the call again.
Here’s a look at the young caller the Patriots selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last April.
Zappe’s ability to come off the bench despite having little practice time with the starters impressed his Patriots teammates.
“I just want to thank Zappe, man,” linebacker Matthew Judon said after the loss at Green Bay. “The way he intensified in that game, I don’t even believe he took that much [practice] reps with the [starters]. The way he played and the balance he had…it’s amazing for a rookie, it’s good for our team. Kudos to him for being ready.
It was a less than ideal situation for his debut – in the middle of a game, on the road, against one of the best teams in the NFC.
“Proud of the way he competed, man,” center David Andrews said. “He went very quickly from thinking he probably wasn’t playing much this year to getting thrown into the mix in a pretty hostile environment against a really good defence. I think he led us well, he did a really good job… just proud of how he competed.
“Every day is a learning day for him,” coach Bill Belichick said in August. “He got better every day. Hopefully this will continue. But he’s been good to work with, he works hard, he’s smart and has good skills.
In the preseason opener against the Giants, he struggled early but finished 19 for 32 for 205 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown that culminated in a throw to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
For the preseason, he completed 45 of 71 passes for 462 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. In Game 2 of the preseason, Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown.
Zappe, who grew up in Victoria, Texas, played at Houston Baptist, making nine starts as a freshman and starting all 11 games as a sophomore. In 2019, he led the nation with 35 touchdown passes as a junior.
After throwing 15 touchdown passes in four games in 2020, he took advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of COVID-19 eligibility and dated Western Kentucky. There he was able to continue working with Zach Kittley, who had been his offensive coordinator at Houston Baptist before moving to the same position with the Hilltoppers.
In Western Kentucky, he completed nearly 70% of his passes for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in 2021. He set FBS season marks for yards (previously held by BJ Symonds) and touchdowns (formerly owned by Joe Burrow).
Zappe scored 35, just ahead of Sam Howell (34) and Malik Willis (32) and well ahead of everyone else whose results surfaced in the league intelligence test.
He is considered a smart quarterback who makes smart decisions with football. Running Kittley’s Air Raid system played on his brain strength. He has excellent recognition skills and throws a very catchable ball.
He adjusts arm slots and can insert balls into precise windows without needing a ton of speed, The Globe’s Jim McBride wrote ahead of last April’s draft.
Here’s his pre-draft scouting report, courtesy of Field Level Media.
The preview: Zappe has one of the best resumes in college quarterback history if based on production alone. He was a dominant force in the FCS in 2019 and 2020 but took his game to new heights as a member of the Hilltoppers. He earned Conference USA MVP honors in 2021, taking Western Kentucky to its first C-USA Conference Championship appearance since 2016 and earning a Senior Bowl invite.
The strong points : There’s no shortage of system quarterbacks in the record books with fast, fast upside down calls, but Zappe is more than numbers. He is able to make beautiful tactile throws, and knows how to change trajectory effectively. Zappe has an exit with no loss of movement, and he is a good short passer who leads his targets well. He is also incredibly confident and ready to take pictures.
The weaknesses: Zappe is an undersized passer who does not meet typical height thresholds (he is 6 feet tall). Arm strength is well below average for an NFL quarterback and will be a tough hurdle to overcome. He’s also a limited athlete who will struggle to make plays and survive in the pocket when the going gets tough.
Pro Comp: Gardner Minshew, Eagles
Zappe doesn’t have the same level of pocket feel as Minshew, but he’s a similar athlete with limited arm talent. Just like Minshew, it has enough precision to move strings.
Material from previous Globe reports has been used in this story.
ARLINGTON — Luis Severino was not happy and neither were most of the fans at Globe Life Park Monday night.
Despite the Yankees pulling out a 3-1 win over the Rangers, nobody got what they really wanted. Aaron Judge did not hit a home run for the fourth straight game and remains tied with Roger Maris for 61, the most ever hit by an American League player. Severino was throwing a no-hitter after seven innings when Aaron Boone had to take him out.
The Yankees (98-61) have three games left for Judge, who went 1-for-4 with a strikeout, to try and best the 61-year-old record with Maris’ children and his family watching. Severino may never get another chance at throwing another no-hitter, but it was the move the Yankees’ manager had to make.
While Severino wasn’t happy, he understood.
“I was trying to fight him, but you can do nothing about it,” Severino said of Boone’s decision. “He told me ‘What you think?’ I said I’m gonna die out there. But it was not a good idea to go out there and push it to 115 pitches.”
Severino was making his third start after missing two months with a lat strain. The right-hander insisted he felt good enough to come back sooner, but the Yankees have been very careful with him due to his previous bouts with serious injuries. Boone let him just go over the 90 pitches he was scheduled for, but wasn’t going to take him to 120-130 that he would need to finish the game.
After Severino struck out Nathaniel Lowe to end the seventh inning, Boone met him at the dugout stairs. With both his hands on Severino’s shoulders, Boone continued talking and Severino kept turning his head away and would not look at his manager.
“I mean, nobody wants to be taken out or take you out in that situation. I understand, you know, I’ve been out for a couple of months. I think I throw 90-something pitches. And the start before this one was like 70-something, so I think it was a good decision,” Severino said. “I don’t want to go out there and kill myself and not be good for the postseason.”
Severino walked one and struck out seven. He was brilliant throwing 94 pitches and getting 13 swings and misses. His fastball touched 100 mph, without much effort. He went to a full count just seven times all night and Josh Smith needed a nine-pitch battle before earning a walk in the third. He was Severino’s only baserunner.
And Severino believes he would have gotten the no-hitter if could have gone on.
“One thousand percent,” he said. “To get a no-hitter is tough. You need all your guys up there. How I was feeling, how the fastball was, I feel like I would have.”
He’s allowed three runs and struck out 17 batters over 16 innings for a 1.69 ERA since returning from the injured list.
“Terrific I mean the stuff was all there. His changeup’s become such a good pitch for him. I think that’s one of the things [to come out of] the injuries he’s had over the last couple of years,” Boone said. I think one of the beauties of that is it’s made him really develop that changeup to become a really good pitch for him and it’s a pitch he has a lot of confidence in.
“Obviously his fastball and slider are calling cards for him, but that changeup becomes such a good third pitch for him,” Boone continued. “And I just thought he was he was great again tonight. It’s been really exciting to see what he’s been off the IL with three, I think, really excellent starts.”
It was his final start of the regular season and it was a good prep for the playoffs, but it was a kind of disappointing night.
“I mean it puts a little damper on the night, honestly, that it’s not a fun thing to have to do when a guy is pitching the highest league in the land and he’s out there doing his job at a really high and special level,” Boone said. “And to have to be the one that shuts that down, it’s not fun to do.”
Trump attorney Alex Cannon declined to put his name to a statement by the former president saying he had returned all government records held at Mar-a-Lago, according to multiple reports.
Former President Donald Trump wanted to release a statement in January saying there were no more documents after many were turned over, The Washington Post first reported.
The report was later confirmed by The New York Times and CNN.
Cannon had acted as liaison between Trump and the National Archives as the agency repeatedly asked Trump to return documents he kept in Florida.
Trump’s push to make the statement came after Trump voluntarily returned 15 boxes of material, months before the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and found no more documents.
But Cannon refused to take the message to the archives because he didn’t know if it was true, according to reports.
According to CNN, Cannon decided not to confirm the statement because he had handled the issue from New York and could not say whether all of the material held at Mar-a-Lago had been returned.
Shortly after, according to the report, Trump ordered her not to get involved in the case any further.
The statement claiming that all records had been returned was ultimately not released, according to reports.
In the boxes of documents Trump returned to them in January, the National Archives found highly classified information and alerted the Justice Department.
When FBI agents visited Mar-a-Lago in June, Trump aides turned over more boxes of government documents and a Trump lawyer signed a statement saying no classified documents wanted by the National Archives was still being held at Mar-a-Lago. , a claim similar to the January statement that was never sent,
But the FBI said it found numerous other classified documents when it ran its search, contradicting Trump’s earlier claims.
In court documents, the DOJ said Trump kept the material in a store and his private offices, stored haphazardly next to his personal effects.
Trump used a range of defenses in response to the raid, saying the investigation was part of a political plot to destroy him.
However, NARA and the DOJ have apparently made several attempts to resolve the issue without having to resort to obtaining a search warrant, after initially asking him to return the documents shortly after leaving office in 2021. .
Insider reached out to Cannon and Trump’s representatives for comment.
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge watched in the background.
Giancarlo Stanton blistered his 30th home run of the season Monday night to help the Yankees to a 3-1 win over the Rangers at Globe Life Park, but Stanton was being asked about Judge’s chase for his record-breaking 62nd homer of the season.
Judge made faces and laughed as he watched and listened.
So, no, the fourth straight game without a home run as the Yankees’ regular season has just three games left does not seem to have him pressing or anxious. It did have the 35,906 at the new ballpark disappointed though. They came to see Judge make history. Instead, he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. His batting average remained at .311, now four points lower than Minnesota’s Luis Arraez who leads the American League.
If Judge is able to surpass Arraez’s batting average, the slugger will be in position to win the Triple Crown award. It would be the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera won in 2012.
In the top of the ninth, Judge was on deck when Marwin Gonzalez popped out to end the inning. The pop up made the crowd boo loudly. Gonzalez denied them another chance to see Judge chase history.
In the eighth, Gonzalez led off with a homer off of Jonathan Hernandez and then Judge struck out swinging on a 99-mile an hour sinker.
Giancarlo Stanton followed with his 30th home run of the season. He is the third Yankee this season to hit at least 30 homers, joining Judge and Anthony Rizzo, who has 32. They are the first trio of Yankees to hit at least 30 homers in the same season since 2005, when Jason Giambi, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield did it.
Boone said that Judge could play in both games of a split doubleheader on Tuesday and his schedule is contingent on him hitting No. 62.
()
The IBF are notorious for being ruthless when it comes to enforcing their mandatory challengers and their latest victim is Joe Cordina.
The Welshman won the organization’s world title in June in stunning fashion, knocking out Kenichi Ogawa in the second round of their fight.
At the time, promoter Eddie Hearn reacted on Twitter saying, suggesting it was a knockout of the decade – or at least this year.
Cordina didn’t have long to relish the title, as he was quickly called up by the IBF to face their mandatory challenger, Shavkat Rakhimov, which was scheduled for November 5 in Abu Dhabi.
Recently, however, he was forced to pull out of his world title defense due to what appears to be a pretty horrific hand injury.
Shortly after, the IBF informed that following his withdrawal, he would be stripped of his world title.
Cordina reacted on Twitter by posting a photo of his injured hand, along with the caption: “Absolutely gutted.
“I worked all my life to become world champion and I didn’t even have the chance to defend the title.
“I feel like I’ve been robbed!”
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the IBF be particularly strict in enforcing their rules regarding mandatory challengers.
In 2019, Canelo was stripped of his IBF middleweight title, which he won from Daniel Jacobs a few months earlier.
This came after the Mexican failed to agree with his mandatory challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko before the IBF deadline passed.
At the time, Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya expressed his frustration with the IBF, saying, “We are extremely disappointed in the IBF for forcing the best fighter in the world to relinquish his title. global. We conducted serious negotiations with the promoter of Sergiy Derevyanchenko.
“We offered his team an unprecedented amount of money for a fighter of his limited size and popularity, but the truth is I’m now certain they never intended to make a deal. . But instead they wanted to force us to give up Canelo’s belt.
“This is an insult to boxing and more importantly an insult to boxing fans around the world. This decision validates already existing concerns about the credibility of the IBF Championship.
Current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has also had issues with the IBF in the past, having beaten Wladimir Klitschko to win the unified WBA, WBO and IBF world titles in 2015.
Subsequently, Fury was contractually obligated to a rematch with Klitschko, but the IBF felt his proxy should have priority and therefore stripped him of the world title.
IBF President Lindsey Tucker said at the time: “As far as the Klitschko rematch is concerned, it’s quite the opposite, because the mandatory takes precedence over the rematch.”
In the end, it didn’t matter either way, as Fury relinquished all of his titles after taking a lengthy hiatus from the sport due to mental health issues.
The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their “Sunday Night Football” matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Despite a 23-20 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, their second straight second-half collapse at home, the Ravens (2-2) are favored by three points in their AFC North opener. The Bengals (2-2) are coming off a 27-15 home win over the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins and will have had three extra days of rest.
Cincinnati has won four of its past eight games in Baltimore and is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games against the host Ravens, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens, meanwhile, haven’t covered the spread in either of their two home games this season, though Sunday’s loss to Buffalo was a push.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 27-25 but were swept last season for the first time since 2015. The Bengals pulled away in Baltimore for a comfortable 41-17 win in Week 7 and later routed a depleted Ravens team in Week 16, 41-21.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 48 1/2 points.
()
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the historic Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating racial discrimination against voters. minorities.
Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutralized significant parts of the law. Now, once again, the law is on the chopping block — this time on the question of how state legislatures can draw constituency lines in Congress when state voters are racially polarized.
At issue is Alabama’s congressional redistricting plan passed by the state’s Republican legislature after the 2020 census. More than a quarter of the state’s population is African American, but in only 1 of 7 districts, minority voters have a realistic chance of electing the candidate of their choice. Black voters are either concentrated in this district, so that they form a supermajority there, or are spread across the remaining six districts, so that their voting power is diluted. This is a practice known as packing and cracking.
“Voting in Alabama is racially polarized, which means that black voters and white voters consistently vote for different candidates, especially when black candidates are on the ballot,” says election law expert Richard Pildes. And that, he says, “triggers the Voting Rights Act.”
The triggering of the Voting Rights Act is a big deal, with particular irony in this context. That’s because this case involves a provision that Congress amended in 1982 to correct what it saw as the Supreme Court’s misinterpretation of the law.
After the Supreme Court ruled in 1980 that suffrage advocates must prove intentional discrimination in order to invalidate an electoral system, Congress amended the law to specify that minority voters need only prove a result discrimination – a much easier thing to do than to prove intentional discrimination. The discriminatory outcome has been the norm ever since, upheld by the Supreme Court and applied by lower courts.
In January, a three-judge Federal Court panel unanimously ruled that Alabama could and should have created two compact congressional districts with a majority, or near a majority, of black voters: two districts instead of just one. Two of the judges on the panel were Trump appointees, the third a Clinton appointee.
The state appealed to the Supreme Court, which by a 5-4 vote blocked the lower court’s decision, which ordered a new map for the 2022 election, then nine months away. It was too much for Chief Justice John Roberts, a longtime critic of the Voting Rights Act, but who this time dissented with the three court liberals. He said he could find “no apparent error” in the lower court’s application of existing precedents.
What he didn’t say was whether the court should revisit some of those precedents. And on Tuesday, the court hears arguments about whether to do just that. The question is whether to overturn or change previous decisions that have governed the law for more than 30 years. Existing precedents impose an “affirmative duty” on racially polarized voting to “give minority voters an equal opportunity to elect the candidates they prefer,” says Pildes, a professor at the University of New York’s law school. York.
He notes that Alabama’s arguments range from narrow arguments about how to interpret the 1982 Voting Rights Act amendments to more extreme arguments.
An extreme argument, Pildes says, is that the Voting Rights Act does not apply to legislative redistricting plans at all, even though the court has historically applied the law to such plans. “Or,” he said, “even more dramatically, that if [the Voting Rights Act] applies as the lower court held here, then the law is unconstitutional.”
Unconstitutional because it is based on the affirmative creation of a race-based compact second district. As Alabama put it in its briefs, by requiring a “race-based” redistricting map, the lower court indulged in “the harmful idea that redistricting begins and ends with racial considerations.” .
Against this argument, black voters argue that the state’s argument boils down to a backwards and forwards proposition: that any effort to eradicate racial discrimination is unconstitutional because it must emphasize on racial considerations.
