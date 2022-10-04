5 things to know about Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe

patriots

The rookie went from being buried on the depth board to leading the Patriots offense on Sunday, and his performance drew praise from his teammates. Despite pressure from players like Green Bay linebacker Rashan Gary, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe showed composure in his NFL debut. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)

The plan for Bailey Zappe in her freshman year seemed pretty straightforward. As the Patriots third-string quarterback, he could learn from watching Mac Jones on Sundays, as well as veteran Brian Hoyer.

And while both were healthy this season, Zappe didn’t even think about getting dressed, let alone seeing the action in a game. He was listed as one of the inactive for each of the first three games of the season. But when Mac Jones was ruled out with an ankle injury for Week 4 against Green Bay, Zappe was brought up to support Hoyer.

He was then spurred into action when Hoyer came out with a head injury in the first quarter and put together a solid day, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards while directing two second-half touchdown passes during of the 27-24 overtime loss against the Packers.

At the very least, Zappe could be in uniform again on Sunday when the Patriots host the Lions, as Jones may miss more action. If Hoyer isn’t cleared to play, Zappe could get the call again.

Here’s a look at the young caller the Patriots selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last April.

He draws praise from his teammates

Zappe’s ability to come off the bench despite having little practice time with the starters impressed his Patriots teammates.

“I just want to thank Zappe, man,” linebacker Matthew Judon said after the loss at Green Bay. “The way he intensified in that game, I don’t even believe he took that much [practice] reps with the [starters]. The way he played and the balance he had…it’s amazing for a rookie, it’s good for our team. Kudos to him for being ready.

It was a less than ideal situation for his debut – in the middle of a game, on the road, against one of the best teams in the NFC.

“Proud of the way he competed, man,” center David Andrews said. “He went very quickly from thinking he probably wasn’t playing much this year to getting thrown into the mix in a pretty hostile environment against a really good defence. I think he led us well, he did a really good job… just proud of how he competed.

He made progress in pre-season, but had his struggles

“Every day is a learning day for him,” coach Bill Belichick said in August. “He got better every day. Hopefully this will continue. But he’s been good to work with, he works hard, he’s smart and has good skills.

In the preseason opener against the Giants, he struggled early but finished 19 for 32 for 205 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown that culminated in a throw to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

For the preseason, he completed 45 of 71 passes for 462 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. In Game 2 of the preseason, Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown.

Zappe, who grew up in Victoria, Texas, played at Houston Baptist, making nine starts as a freshman and starting all 11 games as a sophomore. In 2019, he led the nation with 35 touchdown passes as a junior.

After throwing 15 touchdown passes in four games in 2020, he took advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of COVID-19 eligibility and dated Western Kentucky. There he was able to continue working with Zach Kittley, who had been his offensive coordinator at Houston Baptist before moving to the same position with the Hilltoppers.

In Western Kentucky, he completed nearly 70% of his passes for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in 2021. He set FBS season marks for yards (previously held by BJ Symonds) and touchdowns (formerly owned by Joe Burrow).

He topped the Wonderlic test among QBs

Zappe scored 35, just ahead of Sam Howell (34) and Malik Willis (32) and well ahead of everyone else whose results surfaced in the league intelligence test.

He is considered a smart quarterback who makes smart decisions with football. Running Kittley’s Air Raid system played on his brain strength. He has excellent recognition skills and throws a very catchable ball.

He adjusts arm slots and can insert balls into precise windows without needing a ton of speed, The Globe’s Jim McBride wrote ahead of last April’s draft.

Screening report

Here’s his pre-draft scouting report, courtesy of Field Level Media.

The preview: Zappe has one of the best resumes in college quarterback history if based on production alone. He was a dominant force in the FCS in 2019 and 2020 but took his game to new heights as a member of the Hilltoppers. He earned Conference USA MVP honors in 2021, taking Western Kentucky to its first C-USA Conference Championship appearance since 2016 and earning a Senior Bowl invite.

The strong points : There’s no shortage of system quarterbacks in the record books with fast, fast upside down calls, but Zappe is more than numbers. He is able to make beautiful tactile throws, and knows how to change trajectory effectively. Zappe has an exit with no loss of movement, and he is a good short passer who leads his targets well. He is also incredibly confident and ready to take pictures.

The weaknesses: Zappe is an undersized passer who does not meet typical height thresholds (he is 6 feet tall). Arm strength is well below average for an NFL quarterback and will be a tough hurdle to overcome. He’s also a limited athlete who will struggle to make plays and survive in the pocket when the going gets tough.

Pro Comp: Gardner Minshew, Eagles

Zappe doesn’t have the same level of pocket feel as Minshew, but he’s a similar athlete with limited arm talent. Just like Minshew, it has enough precision to move strings.

Material from previous Globe reports has been used in this story.