Biden vows to ‘impose additional costs’ on Iran for assaulting protesters

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States planned to “impose additional charges” this week on Iran for assaulting protesters demonstrating against the government over the death of a young woman in the custody of vice police. of the country for not properly covering her hair with a hijab.

Biden, in a Twitter post, did not specify what action the United States would take against the government in Tehran.

He said, “The United States stands with Iranian women and Iranian citizens who inspire the world with their bravery. We will continue to support the rights of Iranians to demonstrate freely. »

It was the second day in a row that the White House has attacked Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

On Monday, Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters, “We are alarmed and appalled by reports that security authorities have responded to peaceful protests by university students with violence and mass arrests. “.

Jean-Pierre said university students in Iran are “rightly enraged” by Amini’s death and said arrests of protesters are the type of events that prompt young Iranians to leave the country “and seek dignity and opportunity elsewhere”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the widespread protests over Amini’s death are not the actions of “ordinary Iranians” as he accused the US and Israel of planning the demonstrations.

The protests, now in their third week, have been suppressed by police and security forces. A tally of government statements compiled by the Associated Press gave a death toll of at least 14 people with 1,500 arrests, while rights groups say at least 130 died and thousands arrested.

Khamenei said Amini’s death was a “sad incident” and that he was heartbroken.

Iranian vice police arrested Amini in Tehran for failing to adhere to the country’s strict dress code and she died in a hospital three days later after falling into a coma.

The government said she died of a heart attack. Her family dismissed this account, saying Amini had no history of heart problems and was instead beaten. They demanded accounts.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week: “The only reason she is not [alive] it’s because a brutal regime took her life and took her life because of the decisions she would have to make about what she would or wouldn’t wear.

Some information for this story comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.