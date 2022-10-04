Connect with us

News

Biden vows to ‘impose additional costs’ on Iran for assaulting protesters

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Biden Vows To 'Impose Additional Costs' On Iran For Assaulting Protesters

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States planned to “impose additional charges” this week on Iran for assaulting protesters demonstrating against the government over the death of a young woman in the custody of vice police. of the country for not properly covering her hair with a hijab.

Biden, in a Twitter post, did not specify what action the United States would take against the government in Tehran.

He said, “The United States stands with Iranian women and Iranian citizens who inspire the world with their bravery. We will continue to support the rights of Iranians to demonstrate freely. »

It was the second day in a row that the White House has attacked Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

On Monday, Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters, “We are alarmed and appalled by reports that security authorities have responded to peaceful protests by university students with violence and mass arrests. “.

Jean-Pierre said university students in Iran are “rightly enraged” by Amini’s death and said arrests of protesters are the type of events that prompt young Iranians to leave the country “and seek dignity and opportunity elsewhere”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the widespread protests over Amini’s death are not the actions of “ordinary Iranians” as he accused the US and Israel of planning the demonstrations.

The protests, now in their third week, have been suppressed by police and security forces. A tally of government statements compiled by the Associated Press gave a death toll of at least 14 people with 1,500 arrests, while rights groups say at least 130 died and thousands arrested.

Khamenei said Amini’s death was a “sad incident” and that he was heartbroken.

Iranian vice police arrested Amini in Tehran for failing to adhere to the country’s strict dress code and she died in a hospital three days later after falling into a coma.

The government said she died of a heart attack. Her family dismissed this account, saying Amini had no history of heart problems and was instead beaten. They demanded accounts.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week: “The only reason she is not [alive] it’s because a brutal regime took her life and took her life because of the decisions she would have to make about what she would or wouldn’t wear.

Some information for this story comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

USA voanews

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Tried every vegan menu item on Chipotle’s menu

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 4, 2022

By

Tried Every Vegan Menu Item On Chipotle'S Menu
google news

I went on a quest to try all the vegan dishes on the menu and was pleasantly surprised by the many options, large portions and low cost.

Tried Every Vegan Menu Item On Chipotle's Menu

Anna Keeve opening the door of a Chipotle.

Anna Keeve


Chipotle is known for its hyper-personalization. For those with food preferences, allergies, or just picky eating habits, it’s a draw. The simplicity of Chipotle is refreshing. You choose a base (a burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or taco), then choose your toppings.

A Chipotle Command Bar.

Tried Every Vegan Menu Item On Chipotle's Menu

A Chipotle command bar.

Chipotle


The main staple of Chipotle’s vegan offerings is its Sofritas, which are made with shredded tofu and a spice blend. Sofritas is an option in any dish and is perfect for those swapping meat for a plant-based alternative.

A Fork Of Sofritas.

Tried Every Vegan Menu Item On Chipotle's Menu

A fork of Sofritas.

Anna Keeve


businessinsider

google news
Continue Reading

News

Community group receives grant funds

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 4, 2022

By

google news

WILMINGTON — The local community group received more than expected when it applied for a grant.

Nancy Roszell, a Wilmington Community Band board member and one of their flautists, told the News Journal that she received $15,789 from the Rodger and Kate Graef Family Foundation.

“When we moved from (Wilmington) High School to the Murphy Theater, we lost access to percussion instruments. So we needed them at the Murphy,” Roszell said.

The band was able to get percussion instruments through eBay sales and donations, but they needed more.

When Roszell found the grant, she had originally requested less than $10,000. So when they found out what they had actually received, it was a pleasant surprise.

“It was quite exciting. We just saw the community band (bank) account deposit notice,” she said. ” It was too good to be true. Especially with such a sum.

She discovered that they had received much more money due to the closure of the foundation.

“So the grant recipients kind of hit the jackpot,” she said.

With the extra money, the band not only plans to buy percussion instruments, but will get other things to help them. This includes a utility trailer, their own chairs, and their own racks.

Contact John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

Delaware

google news
Continue Reading

News

RJ Barrett’s theory for being disrespected

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 4, 2022

By

Rj Barrett’s Theory For Being Disrespected
google news

RJ Barrett has noticed the disrespect. He remembers it. He sees it’s continuing.

For a player drafted third overall in the NBA’s largest market, Barrett hasn’t quite achieved the recognition of his peers. And now entering his fourth season with the Knicks, the 22-year-old has a theory as to why.

“Besides the fans, which we do have a lot of fans, everybody else really doesn’t like us,” Barrett said. “Everybody else doesn’t like us. I mean, I don’t know. It’s weird. I’ve gotten respect, but at the same time, there’s a lot of disrespect. But that’s fine. All the guys that they want to put in front of me or whatever, I’m in their heads. So it really doesn’t matter.”

Whether a widespread hatred of the Knicks organization has contributed to a lack of recognition, Barrett has, in retrospect, good reasons to believe he was snubbed from the All-Rookie Teams in 2020. It fueled him to an improved second season. As Barrett alluded to Tuesday, most of those All-Rookie honorees have fallen behind Barrett’s NBA trajectory. He didn’t provide names but members of the 2020 All-Rookie Teams included Kendrick Nunn, Eric Paschall, Terence Davis and Coby White.

“I wasn’t on the All-Rookie teams but look where I ended up,” Barrett said. “Where are some of those guys, you know what I mean?”

Even after Barrett’s breakthrough last season to averages of 20 points and 5.8 rebounds, he received zero votes in the annual NBA GM survey released Tuesday morning. The categories included ‘Most Likely To Have a Breakout Season’ and ‘The Most Versatile Defender.’

“Do they ever (mention me)?” Barrett shrugged.

There’s indeed a disconnect between how Barrett is viewed leaguewide and his status among Knick fans who chanted his name regularly at MSG. The naysayers point to Barrett’s inefficient scoring numbers and lack of athleticism. Despite commanding the highest annual average salary in Knicks history with his four-year, $107 million extension (which kicks in next season), Barrett’s contract fell well short of the max deals given to fellow draft classmen Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland.

Even Tyler Herro, who was drafted 10 spots below Barrett, got a bigger contract this offseason.

Asked Tuesday if he considered forgoing extension talks until becoming a restricted free agent next summer, Barrett said that certainty in New York was a priority.

“My thought was I wanted to get a deal done, because like I’ve always said, I always wanted to be here,” Barrett said. “So I was trying to lock it in.”

Barrett also has a long-term perspective on money-making in the NBA.

“Everybody thinks they’re worth more than they got. That’s probably literally every person. I’m thankful, and I was taught to not watch other people’s pockets,” Barrett said. “There’s also many ways to get to where you want to go. Different players that have played a lot of years have probably gotten to a certain amount of money that you wouldn’t really think. It doesn’t matter if it comes all at once. If you build it over years, you can get it regardless. You just have to stay consistent. Everybody’s journey is different. So I’m happy with the journey that I’m on and pushing for more.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Minnesota author a finalist for National Book Award in young people’s literature

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 4, 2022

By

Ogress And The Orphans Book Cover
google news

Minnesotan Kelly Barnhill’s “The Ogress and the Orphans,” a story about a kind giant who cares for her village, is a finalist for the National Book Award in young people’s literature. Barnhill won the 2017 American Library Association’s Newbery Award for her novel “The Girl Who Drank the Moon.”

Twenty-five books in five categories were announced Tuesday as nominees for the prestigious National Book Awards.

Poetry from Minneapolis-based Coffee House Press and Graywolf Press are finalists. “Look at This Blue” by Allison Adelle Hedge Coke is  from Coffee House, and “The Rupture Tense” by Jenny Xie is from Graywolf. In the Translated Literature category, Monica Ojeda’s “Jawbone,” translated from Spanish by Sarah Booker, is also from Coffee House.

Winners will be announced Nov. 16 in New York. For a full list of nominees and author biographies go to nationalbook.org.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Jeff McNeil contending for batting title in final days of regular season

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 4, 2022

By

Jeff Mcneil Contending For Batting Title In Final Days Of Regular Season
google news

The Mets need these last three games against the Washington Nationals to stay alive in what seems like a futile NL East battle with the Atlanta Braves. But Jeff McNeil needs these three games to make Mets history.

The super utility player could become the first member of the Mets to win the National League batting title since Jose Reyes in 2011 and just the second player ever in club history. As of Tuesday, he leads all hitters in both leagues with a .326 average.

But Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers is only a single point behind McNeil. The Dodgers finish their season at home this week where it’s projected to be a balmy 82 degrees.

Rain or not, the two hitters should feast on some low-quality pitching this week. Los Angeles is facing the Colorado Rockies, who own the worst ERA in the league (5.08), and the Nationals have the second-worst (4.96).

A left-handed hitter, McNeil hits lefties and righties almost equally as well. His career slashline against left-handers is .296/.362/.394 and it’s been even better this season against left-handed pitching, .312/.376/.382 with a .758 OPS.

“In order to be a left-handed hitter and have a chance to win a batting title, you have to be good against left-handed pitching,” manager Buck Showalter said over the weekend in Atlanta. “He’s been a utility player for me from the standpoint I can hit him anywhere in the batting order and that is unusual. It’s really helped our batting order present challenges to the bullpens other teams have because being able to move him around really creates some stress on some bullpens.”

McNeil has often been described as a throwback hitter. He chokes up on a thick, knobless bat, makes contact and uses all fields. He’s the type of player loved equally by old-school scouts and the new-school analytics crowd.

Part of this hitting style can be attributed to playing college baseball at Long Beach State, where the fundamentals are stressed and using all fields is heavily emphasized. Blair Field, the program’s home ballpark, sits in the middle of the city only about a mile or two away from the ocean. The marine layer eats up fly balls so hitters have to find a way to drive in runs without hitting them out of the park.

The Dirtbags take a lot of pitches, draw walks and even drop down bunts. It’s a different style of play but has been effective in preparing players for the pro ranks, considering the program has sent 53 former players to the major leagues.

The first game of the series against the Nationals was rained out and the Mets are scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday and conclude the series Wednesday. But rain is still a threat in the forecast and possibly a threat to the batting title race as well.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Video shows helicopter crashing in California neighborhood

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 4, 2022

By

A Photo Of A Helicopter Crash In Southeast Fresno.
google news

Shocking surveillance video captured the moment a helicopter spun out of control and crashed into a suburban California neighborhood, injuring its two occupants.

Ring Camera footage shows the helicopter hitting the ground near a house on East Garrett Avenue in Fresno shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to KMPH.

As it descended, the helicopter appeared to cut the edge of a house before shearing off the top of a palm tree.

No one in the house was injured in the accident, but the structure suffered minor damage, police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide told the Fresno Bee.

The 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, both men, were taken to the Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the newspaper.

“They were both conscious and breathing and talking to us,” Chamalbide told the bee. “It’s a big chance that nothing else was damaged or anyone was hurt.”

Video of a helicopter hitting the ground near a home in southeast Fresno has surfaced.

KMPH-TV

A Photo Of A Helicopter Crash In Southeast Fresno.

A helicopter spiraled out of control and crashed into a suburban neighborhood in Fresno, California.

KMPH-TV

A Photo Of A Helicopter Crash In Southeast Fresno.

The helicopter appeared to cut the edge of a house before smashing the top of a palm tree.

KMPH-TV

A Photo Of A Fresno Police Officer Speaking To The Media.

Fresno police found the helicopter had crashed between two houses with the pilot lying on the ground.

KMPH-TV

The pair told authorities they were on a test flight in the survey helicopter when they suddenly heard a loud noise and began to lose altitude.

Area resident Neicy Miramontes told the Fresno Bee that her 9-year-old son, Ezekiel Carranco, was heading to a friend’s house when he noticed the helicopter was having trouble.

“All of a sudden he looks up and sees the helicopter spinning and after that he heard a big boom,” she told the newspaper.

A Photo Of People Inspecting The Helicopter After The Crash.

The 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger were taken to the Community Regional Medical Center.

KMPH-TV

A Photo Of The Helicopter After It Crashed Near A House.

Both men were slightly injured in the accident.

KMPH-TV

A Photo Of A Helicopter Crash In Southeast Fresno.

A neighbor said the helicopter looked like it was “having some trouble before it crashed”.

KMPH-TV

Another neighbor, Kathy Logan, said the helicopter looked like it was in trouble before it crashed.

“He looked like he was losing power and he was getting closer. As soon as I said that, bam it crashed,” she told the outlet.

New York Post

google news
Continue Reading

Trending