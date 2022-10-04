Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Sees Open Interest Surge, Rally Will Be Short Live?
The Bitcoin price is once again trading above $20,000, its 2017 all-time high, with bullish momentum on low timeframes. The cryptocurrency has been in a similar situation since losing this level early in 2022, leaving many traders to wonder if the bulls will be able to sustain the current price action.
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $20,100 with a 4% profit in the last 24 hours and a 5% profit in the last 7 days, respectively. Other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization are following Bitcoin with Binance Coin (BNB) outperforming the ranking recording an 8% profit over the same period.
Bitcoin Price Open Interest Hints At Fresh Bear Assault?
Data from Arcane Research shows that the Bitcoin price current price action has been followed by a spike of Open Interest (OI) in the derivatives sector. BTC futures contracts have been increasing since the start of October, as market participants bet on future appreciation for the cryptocurrency.
As seen in the chart below, the OI denominated in BTC reached a monthly high of 464,500 BTC with the Bitcoin price rallying northbound to $20,000. The spike in OI as the price trends to the upside in October indicates that traders are taking long positions.
As seen in the chart, this is not the first time this month that longs rushed into the price action. In Late September, OI skyrocketed with the price, and longs were flushed as the Bitcoin price returned to its previous support levels, will history repeat this time less than a week from that downside move?
Major Upside Rally For The Bitcoin Price Could Be In The Making
On higher timeframes, additional data from Arcane Research shows a spike in Open Interest as the Bitcoin price trends to the downside. The metric has been moving upwards since April 2021 when it saw a slight decrease after BTC’s price crashed from $64,000.
At that time, the cryptocurrency recorded its first all-time high of that year. In the months after, the Bitcoin price made a re-test of the highs and reached uncharted territory as the OI move sideways, the biggest spike was recorded as BTC crashed and entered a bear market reaching its current levels.
In other words, traders remain relatively flat as BTC hit $69,000, but began shorting at a high pace as the cryptocurrency trended to the downside. This amount of short-sided Open Interest could provide enough fuel for another bull run or at least might provide enough support for Bitcoin to reclaim previously lost territory.
Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde commented the following on this spike in Open Interest and its potential implications for the Bitcoin price:
The growth since May is truly remarkable. We will see vivid markets whenever these positions get (un)willingly closed out.
Confluent Reimagines Data Pipelines for the Streaming Era with Stream Designer
Accelerate the shift to real-time with the industry’s first visual interface for building, testing, and deploying data pipelines natively on Apache Kafka®
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced Stream Designer, a visual interface that enables developers to build and deploy streaming data pipelines in minutes. This point-and-click visual builder is a major advancement toward democratizing data streams so they are accessible to developers beyond specialized Apache Kafka experts. With more teams able to rapidly build and iterate on streaming pipelines, organizations can quickly connect more data throughout their business for agile development and better, faster, in-the-moment decision making.
“We are in the middle of a major technological shift, where data streaming is making real time the new normal, enabling new business models, better customer experiences, and more efficient operations,” said Jay Kreps, Cofounder and CEO, Confluent. “With Stream Designer we want to democratize this movement towards data streaming and make real time the default for all data flow in an organization.”
In the streaming era, data streaming is the default mode of data operations for successful modern businesses. The streaming technologies that were once at the edges have become core to critical business functions. This shift is fueled by the growing demand to deliver data instantaneously and scalably across a full range of customer experiences and business operations. Traditional batch processing can no longer keep pace with the growing number of use cases that depend on sub-millisecond updates across an ever-expansive set of data sources.
Organizations are seeking ways to accelerate their data streaming initiatives as more of their business is operating in real time. Kafka is the de facto standard for data streaming, as it enables over 80% of Fortune 100 companies to reliably handle large volumes and varieties of data in real time. However, building streaming data pipelines on open-source Kafka requires large teams of highly specialized engineering talent and time-consuming development spread across multiple tools. This puts pervasive data streaming out of reach for many organizations and leaves existing legacy pipelines clogged with stale and outdated data.
“A rising number of organizations are realizing streaming data is imperative to achieving innovation and maintaining a healthy business,” said Amy Machado, Research Manager, Streaming Data Pipeline, IDC. “Businesses need to add more streaming use cases, but the lack of developer talent and increasing technical debt stand in the way. Visual interfaces, like Stream Designer, are key advancements to overcoming these challenges and make it easier to develop data pipelines for existing teams and the next generation of developers.”
Stream Designer: The First Visual Interface for Rapidly Building Streaming Data Pipelines Natively on Kafka
“Data streaming is quickly becoming the central nervous system of our infrastructure as it powers real-time customer experiences across our 12 countries of operations,” said Enes Hoxha, Enterprise Architect, Raiffeisen Bank International. “Stream Designer’s low-code, visual interface will enable more developers, across our entire organization, to leverage data in motion. With a unified, end-to-end view of our streaming data pipelines, it will improve our developer productivity by making real-time applications, pipeline development, and troubleshooting much easier.”
Stream Designer provides developers a flexible point-and-click canvas to build pipelines in minutes and describe data flows and business logic easily within the Confluent Cloud UI. It takes a developer-centric approach, where users with different skills and needs can seamlessly switch between the UI, a code editor, and command-line interface to declaratively build data flow logic at top speed. It brings developer-oriented practices to pipelines, making it easier for developers new to Kafka to scale data streaming projects faster.
With Stream Designer, organizations can:
- Boost developer productivity: Instead of spending days or months managing individual components on open source Kafka, developers can build pipelines with the complete Kafka ecosystem accessible in one visual interface. They can build, iterate and test before deploying into production in a modular fashion, keeping with popular agile development methodologies. There’s no longer a need to work across multiple discrete components, like Kafka Streams and Kafka Connect, that each require their own boilerplate code.
- Unlock a unified end-to-end view: After building a pipeline, the next challenge is maintaining and updating it over its lifecycle as business requirements change and tech stacks evolve. Stream Designer provides a unified, end-to-end view to easily observe, edit, and manage pipelines and keep them up to date.
- Accelerate development of real-time applications: Pipelines built on Stream Designer can be exported as SQL source code for sharing with other teams, deploying to another environment, or fitting into existing CI/CD workflows. Stream Designer allows multiple users to edit and work on the same pipeline live, enabling seamless collaboration and knowledge transfer.
Connect with Confluent at Current to learn more!
See Stream Designer in action at Current. Today, October 4 at 10:00 am CT, Confluent CEO and Cofounder Jay Kreps takes the stage to talk about the data streaming category in the keynote “Welcome to the Streaming Era.” And, on October 5 at 10:00 am CT tune into the mainstage for a deep dive into the product. Register now to see it virtually. Live demos will be given for in-person attendees at the Confluent booth.
Additional Resources
About Confluent
Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.
The preceding outlines our general product direction and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described may change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.
Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.
Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contacts
Lyn Eyad
Ethereum Registers Massive Inflows Even Though It shows Subtlety
The second largest cryptocurrency is making a new wave in space in inflows, Ethereum and its related products recorded massive inflows for a second week consecutively. CoinShares’ weekly fund flow report data indicated a total inflow of $5.6 million for Ethereum and its related products.
Data for the overall investment products of digital assets was about $10.3 million in inflows last week. In addition, the report noted that this is the third consecutive week of inflows for virtual assets. However, investors are still hesitant about the low flows.
Also, last week’s trading volumes of investment products amounted to $886 million. This is the lowest value recorded since October 2020.
For Bitcoin, it was a case of recording its third week of minor inflows of about $7.7 million. In addition, the primary crypto asset had its short recording inflow of approximately $2.1 million last week.
Other Altcoins Recorded Outflows For Last Week
The altcoins, with the exemption of Ethereum, had negative trends with outflows for last week. They recorded a total flow of about $3.5 million. Most assets with higher outflows include Cardano, Avalanche, and Polygon. Their outflows were $0.5 million, $0.8 million, and $0.9 million, respectively.
Last week, XRP and Cardano products recorded their first outflows of $300,000 and $500,000 since August. The values are on the high side in comparison with their previous inflows. Both tokens had recently encountered a drastic drop in their values, creating more fear in the minds of investors and traders.
Some areas recorded minor outflows during the last week. Except for Sweden, which had an inflow of $16 million, most European nations saw outflows. Also, Germany saw outflows amounting to about $9.1 million. But the US noted a cumulative inflow of about $7.7 million.
The statistical data for the month-to-month outflows for digital assets investment products is about $42.6 million. The year-to-year inflows are cumulatively at $448 million.
Ethereum Merge And Ethereum Outflows
There were some outflows from ETH-related products from the period preceding the Ethereum Merge on September 15. This is due to the division in sentiment concerning the Merge. While some believed that the transition to PoS would bring a price hike for Ethereum and its derivatives, some had a contrary opinion.
Hence, some investors hastened to sell off their holdings before the Merge creating increased outflows for the network during the period. But some decided to stick with the transition keeping their holdings intact. They opted to stake their Ether.
Following the completion of the Merge event, the demand for Ethereum-related products is gradually rising. This resulted in the inflows for the products within the past two weeks.
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
Fresh Del Monte and Tech Start-Up Decapolis Join Forces to Provide Industrywide Blockchain Traceability Solutions
Fresh Del Monte invests stake in company to provide end-to-end traceability for consumers, with plans to make platform available to other businesses and industries
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fresh Del Monte Produce, one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, distributors, and marketers of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables announced today it has invested a 39 percent stake in Decapolis, a Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company that provides a blockchain-driven food safety and quality traceability technology for the food industry. The investment is part of Fresh Del Monte’s technology-driven mission to offer best-in-class, innovative solutions for its products and services, and to provide sustainable solutions that other businesses and industries can benefit from.
The two companies plan to roll out Decapolis Food Guard (DFG)™, the blockchain-based traceability solution, across all Fresh Del Monte business segments, starting with Fresh Del Monte’s pineapple operations in Costa Rica. Decapolis Food Guard provides full traceability solutions through the DFG chain of records which capture assessments at each stage of production, from planting to distribution through the use of QR codes. Deploying blockchain technology ensures data remains immutable and QR codes on product labels certify end-to-end traceability. Anyone who scans the QR code will be able to see a complete log of product information from farm to fork. This traceability process allows for trusted record keeping in the supply chain, whether it impacts consumer knowledge, food safety, or quality analysis. Fresh Del Monte and Decapolis also plan to provide the Decapolis Food Guard (DFG)™ to other interested businesses.
“Now more than ever, consumers are very cognizant of what goes into their food. With this blockchain technology, they’ll know exactly what has gone into the product, and where it has traveled until the moment it was purchased for consumption. We’re excited to begin rolling out this traceability solution to all Fresh Del Monte products,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Decapolis has successfully developed and deployed this solution in the private and public sector, spanning four continents. Today, Decapolis is optimistic about its promising partnership with Fresh Del Monte.
“We are in the business of doing good. We embark on this endeavor with full confidence in our company, our offerings, service, and the people we serve. It will surely be a promising and fruitful venture, a force multiplier to work that positively impacts communities, families, and the future of healthy living and technology for good. “We remain steadfast in moving towards our vision of becoming the leading global reference platform for compliance and certification for food trade worldwide,” said Abedalrhman Habashneh, Decapolis Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.
ABOUT DECAPOLIS
Decapolis is a Jordan and UK based global leader in food traceability technology. The mission of Decapolis is to support partners, and by extension, the industries in which we work to provide premium goods for which the end-to-end supply and production chain comply with strict safety and quality control standards. Decapolis helps food producers increase product profitability and reduce operation costs using the blockchain for increased transparency and efficiency of the food producer’s supply chain and distribution processes. Where possible, manual processes and record-keeping are digitized and automated. Decapolis Food Guard (DFG)™ integrates connections with producer’s measurement systems, IoT devices, and producer ERP systems to gather business, financial, and technical data governing production processes. Decapolis works with the World Food Program (WFP) to enable over 600 smallholder farmers to produce in-demand, higher-quality crops, and increase product profitability by accessing new markets. This improves smallholder farmers’ livelihoods, brings safe, healthy products to local markets and increases efficiency across the production and supply chains. This year, Decapolis joins the WFP in the National School Feeding Program in Jordan. Decapolis provides fresh fruit and vegetables from their consortium of farms for the program that ensures traceable, healthy, nutritious meals are delivered to school children across the country.
Contacts
Claudia Pou
Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Communications
Revolution of Blockchain & Metaverse Technology
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain–Source Info Tech Inc., one of the renowned IT service providers in US, is all set to transform major industries by adopting Web 3.0 technologies with launch of their latest IT vertical ‘Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (MBS)’. The company has announced that it will now offer IT services, products and strategic consultancy to businesses and customers in the blockchain and metaverse technologies.
Nowadays, blockchain technology is being adopted by leading organizations and soon all industries will transform their data storage & data authentication mechanisms to improve productivity significantly. Unilever, Walmart and Nike are some of the many companies who have entered the Web 3.0 space and many more are to follow.
MBS seeks to help businesses understand how they could benefit from this revolutionary technology and offer their products and services to their specific use cases.
Interestingly, Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (MBS) can provide blockchain technology to the E-commerce, retail, healthcare, education, media, banking, and many other industries including the supply chain sector to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and eliminate risks in data storage and data ownership. It has a technology team of more than 350 people with significant experience and immense expertise who ensure that all clients’ needs are fulfilled.
According to Alok Dharayan, co-founder of Metaverse Blockchain Solutions, “The world is experiencing a Web 3.0 wave today that is exactly like the Internet wave of the early 2000s. Today, people can’t imagine a world without the internet, and to stay competitive, every industry and organization must adopt blockchain and metaverse technology.”
About the Company
Metaverse Blockchain Solutions is the leading end-to-end metaverse and blockchain development services provider. It is an expert in the development of a tailored decentralised ecosystem for businesses and entrepreneurs. One may use blockchain technology to implement and protect their business by leveraging the power of blockchain systems.
The company offers rigorous web 3.0-based metaverse and virtual reality development services to a vast pool of businesses. Metaverse Blockchain Solutions is determined to elevate the web 3.0 experience with a real thrill and unmatched development. Primarily the company has a client base in the U.S, U.K and UAE regions including top universities in the education sector and top celebrities in the entertainment industry, but is open to business on a global scale.
www.metablocksolutions.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alok-dharayan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/preeti-maudgal-57a19b91
Contacts
Alok Dharayan
[email protected]
+1 (646) 584-1887
Uniswap Rally Could Be In Jeopardy, Despite UNI’s Solid Social Engagement
Uniswap (UNI) started with a bearish stride in 2022 along with Ripple and most other cryptocurrencies but it has been gaining some impressive price action as seen in the past few weeks.
- UNI’s social engagement up by 53.62%
- Supply of unique wallet addresses surged since September 12
- UNI price looking bullish; up by 4.15%
According to CoinMarketCap, UNI’s price has been looking bullish and spiked by 4.15% or trading at $6.77 as of this writing.
UNI Shows Impressive Social Dominance
More so, UNI has been outperforming other cryptocurrencies when it comes to its social metrics. UNI’s social engagements have spiked by 53.62% while social mention has grown by 62.15%.
In the past couple of weeks, Uniswap is seen to gain social media dominance plus also improved in terms of development activities.
In addition, Uniswap’s weighted sentiment is positive as shown from September 28 to September 30. On the other hand, the weighted sentiment dropped immensely as witnessed on October 1.
As a consolation, the development activity of UNI has grown rapidly since last week or September 29 and has been fairly consistent ever since.
The impressive uptick in terms of development activity is said to be triggered mainly by the network’s Swap widget update.
Chart: Santiment
These continuous advancements and upgrades are said to be hinting at a bull run and attract more investors.
On the other hand, despite the recent UNI updates, it has not helped its TVL as it has been stuck on the same level since September. The thing is, even if the whales were dubious of Uniswap’s DeFi protocols, users are gaining more interest in UNI.
Meanwhile, the top wallet addresses were also seen to surge in terms of supply since September 12, especially since whale interest is very important for the token’s progress.
Uniswap Velocity Down In Last 7 Days
On the downside, UNI’s velocity is seen to drop in the past couple of days implying a reduced number of wallet addresses.
UNI price has dipped in the past two weeks as precipitated by the market turmoil triggered by the inflation happening around the world but it is seen to currently recover a bit.
Meanwhile, it is said to get even worse as predicted by many crypto analysts after the coin has dropped by as much as 72.56% over the past year.
UNI’s moving averages witnessed a bearish movement specifically at its 100-day EMA and SMA saw at $5.62 and $5.66; respectively.
Its RSI is currently at 43.66 which signifies a spike in sell action and shows that investors may potentially lose more in the coming days.
With that being said, the sentiment of analysts on Uniswap is generally negative, especially with its lack of significant utility value.
UNI total market cap at $5.17 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Cryptopolitan, Chart: TradingView.com
VeeFriends Launches Collectible Characters Exclusively for Macy’s and Toys”R”Us
Move takes Gary Vaynerchuk’s IP from digital to physical collectibles
The first-ever limited collection of plush and vinyl characters is available at Toy”R”Us at all Macy’s nationwide, on Macys.com and internationally through shop veefriends.com
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeeFriends, created by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, will launch its first-ever limited series of collectible characters exclusively at Macy’s and Toys”R”Us®. The collection will be available for pre-sale starting today, launching on October 17. This is the first step in bringing the VeeFriends characters to life, from digital NFT collectibles to physical collectibles, giving access to any consumer to own a VeeFriends character – expanding beyond its robust NFT community and NFT holders. In addition, each product will come with a printed QR code that leads to 3D animated heartfelt short films and other character songs.
VeeFriends was developed around characters, all of which Vaynerchuk imagined, created, and drew himself, with traits that he admires and believes will lead to happiness and success. Vaynerchuk’s vision is to scale his ideas through the characters and the traits they represent.
Ranging in price from $9.99 to $29.99, the collection features plush and/or vinyl character sets designed by London-based entertainment company, Toikido, that will be exclusively available at macys.com/toysrus.com, the Macy’s mobile app, at all Toy”R”Us at Macy’s stores nationwide, and on shop.veefriends.com for international consumers.
Vaynerchuk curated the ten special characters out of the 283 characters in VeeFriends for this first collection. “This partnership means way more to me than you could ever imagine. The thought that VeeFriends will be in Macy’s and Toys”R”Us simultaneously is incredible,” said Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO & Creator of VeeFriends. “I fondly remember growing up in Edison, New Jersey, walking down these stores’ aisles as a kid. We chose characters that we think embody exciting features for first-time collectors, much like some of the toys I picked up on the shelves of Toys”R”Us the first time. I can’t wait to see them in-store and on the shelves – it’s a full circle moment for me and a very big step for the company.”
Each VeeFriends figure and plush character has a unique story behind their bespoken trait including Practical Peacock, Willful Wizard, Genuine Giraffe, Adventurous Astronaut, Gratitude Gorilla, Patient Panda, Empathy Elephant, Common Sense Cow, Heart Trooper, and Be the Bigger Person. You can learn the story of each VeeFriends character through the printed QR code that leads to 3D animated heartfelt short films and other character songs.
“Gary Vaynerchuk has created an extraordinary digital community. We are excited to partner with Gary and VeeFriends to bring his signature NFT characters to life exclusively at Macy’s, reaching a new set of fans for us,” said Stephen Moore, SVP of Merchandising at Macy’s. “VeeFriends collectible plush and vinyl sets have unique stories and design, and we can’t wait for both parents and children to enjoy.”
In celebration of the launch of the collection, Vaynerchuk will be having two in-store appearances: in Chicago on October 17th and in New York City on October 21st, where he will also participate in Macy’s Live. Macy’s Live is the retailer’s streaming show that offers exclusive offers and content live from their new studio located at the flagship Herald Square store in New York. VeeFriends will share further information on how to join the in-store events on their website: veefriends.com.
Beginning on October 4 through October 18, VeeFriends is offering token holders with specific characters a free figure that they can claim. “VeeFriends wants to bring value to our NFT community – not only will they get first access to claim the collection, they also get priority at the in-store events. It’s just one more way we want to connect with our NFT holders and show them how we are developing the IP behind the characters,” Andy Kraniak, President of VeeFriends. Token holders of both VeeFriends Series 1 and Series 2 will be able to claim their figure through https://series2.veefriends.com/experiences/macys-claim.
About Macy’s
Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.
About TOYS”R”US®
For more than 70 years, Toys”R”Us has been the global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the GiraffeTM, the beloved mascot of Toys”R”Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. Toys”R”Us today has over 1,000 stores and e-commerce businesses in more than 25 countries. Toys”R”Us is owned by WHP Global, a leading brand management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands that generate over USD$4.5 billion in retail sales.
About VeeFriends
An NFT project that brought to life Gary’s ambitions of building a community around his creative and business passions using NFT technology and their smart contract capabilities. There are 283 VeeFriends all of which Gary imagined, created, and drew himself. Each character represents traits and qualities Gary admires and hopes to inspire in others. Every VeeFriends token is admission to VeeCon 2022, 2023, and 2024. For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ and join the discord channel.
About Gary Vaynerchuk
Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX and the CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture,relevance, and the internet. Known as “GaryVee,” he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business – he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior. In addition, Gary understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront, whether it’s emerging artists, esports, NFT investing, or digital communications. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber.
Contacts
Media: Julissa Bonfante and Gillian Boyland, [email protected]
Investors: Pam Quintiliano, [email protected]
