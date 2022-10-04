Column: Jerry Reinsdorf’s grand vision for the Chicago White Sox ends in disappointment and frustration — not with a victory parade

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Jerry Reinsdorf sat in the back of the room Monday afternoon as Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced he won’t return in 2023 and general manager Rick Hahn gave an autopsy on the 2022 season.
The Sox chairman arrived later than the media and left before Hahn was finished speaking, sneaking away in an inconspicuous manner as though he were merely an interested observer.
Of course Reinsdorf was more than an observer.
He was the one who bypassed Hahn and made La Russa the manager in the first place after the 2020 season, bringing back an old friend to make up for the firing by Ken “Hawk” Harrelson in 1986 that Reinsdorf later called his biggest regret in baseball.
This was not the way it was supposed to end. Reinsdorf and La Russa no doubt envisioned the two of them on stage at a victory rally in Grant Park, celebrating a championship that seemed inevitable with the young talent Hahn had collected during the long but necessary rebuild.
La Russa pointed out Monday that most managers get jobs because the team was struggling the previous year.
“The difference was I walked into a club that was ready to win, which is really a break,” he said.
Actually it was not so much a “break” as it was knowing the right guy in the time-honored Chicago Way. But a health issue forced La Russa to leave the job a year and a month before the end of his contract. And instead of walking away with his fourth championship, he was standing before the media taking the blame for one of the most disappointing and underachieving seasons in Sox history.
“Respect and trust demand accountability,” La Russa said, adding the Sox record is proof that “I did not do my job.”
Better late than never. La Russa was surely part of the problem, as most everyone knew. The only thing debatable is what percentage of the blame he deserves.
The qualities that made him a Hall of Fame manager were absent in 2022 as he bent over backward to make excuses for his players not hustling or living up to expectations.
Closer Liam Hendriks, who spoke later, skewered the team for “an overabundance of confidence that turned into arrogance” and for not having “faith in each other.” Asked what kind of manager this team needs, Hendriks said: “As a unit we need an authoritarian, someone who is a little harsher on some things, not let things slide.”
That sounds a lot like the La Russa who managed in Oakland and St. Louis. La Russa 2.0 was too eager to be pals with his players and to tell the media he thought they were wrong, creating an “us against them” mentality that went out of style decades ago.
La Russa continued in that vein Monday, talking about his love for the players who showed up for the retirement speech instead of giving the “stone-faced, unemotional (BS) I have to live with with you people.”
He meant the media when he said “you people.” At least he was honest about being fake around us.
La Russa’s mea culpa was where the accountability ended Monday. Reinsdorf should’ve taken the podium and explained why he hired an old friend for the job instead of letting his GM do the job he was paid to do.
But Reinsdorf doesn’t answer questions, so we can only take Hahn’s word for it when he said that he, Reinsdorf and executive vice president Ken Williams discussed the nightmarish season Monday and all said it was the “most disappointing season of each of our careers.”
“Jerry made reference to ‘84, going from 99 wins to (74) that year as being shocking,” Hahn said. “We’ve had other years we haven’t quite met expectations, and we might be too close to the trees in the forest given where we sit this season (and) the frustration that it created.
“But, look, this is going to have an effect. This is going to impact people. This is not a feeling that any of us want to experience again.”
Whether it impacts their job status is another question. Hahn sounded like he will be back, which means the season hasn’t impacted Reinsdorf’s faith in him.
“I’m not looking to stand up here with a blindfold and a cigarette just for fun,” Hahn said. “We have to believe that we’re capable of getting ourselves to the level we need and be able to critically look at the things that we didn’t do well this past season and find a way to get better and have faith in ourselves that we’re the right people.”
Hahn’s first task is probably to stop a groundswell of support for TV analyst Ozzie Guillén, who would be a good fit for the managerial job and seems to want to be asked, telling his viewers Sunday that no one knows this Sox team more than him. Hahn didn’t rule out Guillén but said one criterion he’s looking for is someone with recent dugout experience, which would seem to exclude Guillén and A.J. Pierzynski.
Before the day began, I wrote that anyone would want to manage a team with as much young talent as the Sox. But after listening to Hendriks, I’m not so sure why anyone would take it unless there are changes galore.
“Everyone was trying to do everything themselves or they didn’t have faith in each other,” Hendriks said. “And that’s something that we exuded from the get-go last year. It eluded us at all times this year.”
I found it hard to believe the players didn’t have faith in each other when they kept asking Sox fans to keep the faith in them. That’s an indictment of the players and, if true, a reason to blow up this clubhouse.
Hendriks clarified it was simply players taking on more responsibility than needed to make up for the rest, thinking, “I need to do this,” instead of, “We need to do these things.”
But a team full of players who don’t believe in each other is not one that any sensible fan will rush out to buy tickets for in 2023, no matter who is managing the team.
The sooner Reinsdorf, Williams and Hahn realize that, the easier it will be to recover from this debacle.
()
Local
The Boston Police Department has identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting in Roxbury on September 30.
Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez was shot dead on Shawmut Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
Man shot dead in Roxbury opposite busy sports ground
No arrests have been made in this case, but an investigation is actively underway. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
St. Paul’s next police chief will be selected from among four internal candidates and one from outside of Minnesota, a committee decided Monday in making its picks for finalists.
The finalists are:
The finalists will take part in public forums on Oct. 11 and 12, and interviews with Mayor Melvin Carter before he offers the job to one of them.
“These are hotly contested seats and we want to make sure that St. Paul gets some of the best of the best,” said Sasha Cotton, co-chair of the 38-member police chief examining committee. The committee was appointed by the St. Paul City Council and composed of people representing various parts of the community.
Todd Axtell retired as St. Paul’s police chief on June 1 and Jeremy Ellison, most recently a St. Paul police deputy chief, has been serving as interim chief since. He didn’t apply for the permanent job.
Approximately 40 people applied to be St. Paul’s police chief, of which 18 met the minimum qualifications. The selection committee picked nine people to interview.
Two withdrew from the process before interviews, and the committee met Monday to select five finalists from the seven. The two who didn’t move on are both from the St. Paul police department — Senior Cmdr. Joshua Lego and Deputy Chief Julie Maidment.
Public forums with St. Paul police chief finalists are scheduled for:
They’ll also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.
People who want to provide feedback and submit interview questions can email [email protected] by the start of the first forum.
Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones has a sprained left ankle with no fractures and backup QB Tyrod Taylor is in the concussion protocol, head coach Brian Daboll said Monday on Zoom.
Daboll said Jones is “feeling a little bit better” but couldn’t say if either quarterback will be ready for Sunday’s game at London’s Tottenham Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.
The Giants will “probably work out a few quarterbacks” in case Jones and Taylor can’t play Sunday, Daboll said.
The head coach said “I don’t think we’re at that point” where he would entertain the “contingency plan” of playing practice squad QB Davis Webb.
“Whether we sign [one of the workout quarterbacks] or not, I think that’s dependent on some of these guys here,” Daboll said.
Monday’s full workout list is not yet known.
GM Joe Schoen did sign free agent linebacker A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein is a former Dave Gettleman Panthers draft pick (2013) who played for Schoen and Daboll with the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21.
The Giants worked out Miami Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley, according to a source. And free agent former Giants safety Landon Collins also came for a visit.
The Giants (3-1) have off Tuesday. They’ll practice Wednesday and Thursday in New Jersey then fly to London after Thursday’s afternoon practice.
Then they’ll practice across the pond Friday at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time to prepare for Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. E.T. kickoff against the Packers (3-1).
Daboll said there are two factors that will determine if Jones plays: his health and his ability to execute that week’s game plan.
“The first thing we need to do is make sure he’s as healthy as he can be,” Daboll said. “And if he can do the things we need him to do for that game plan, then we’ll talk about it. If he can’t, then he can’t.”
Jones was frustrated about being removed from Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears despite being healthy enough to go back in once Taylor got hurt.
He said he believed “part of the decision” was that his ankle injury had left him unable to execute the game plan that had succeeded to that point — a run-heavy scheme with back-to-the-defense play actions that rolled Jones out into open space for two TDs.
Jones was injured in part because of his inability to see pressure coming in that scheme. It required Jones to sell a fake handoff hard with his back to the defense, which meant he couldn’t see the backside of the play until he whipped around.
So by the time he saw Bears safety Jaquan Brisker bearing down on that fateful third quarter play, Jones had nowhere to go. And Brisker sacked Jones with an awkward tackle that bent his ankle.
“You want to make a good fake and there’s kind of a moment where you turn around and you’ve got to make a read quickly to run it or throw it,” Jones said. “A lot of times there’s grass and you’ve got to take what they give you. I thought it was a good scheme and the coaches did a good job seeing it and calling it.”
Daboll’s exact answer, when asked if Jones had a sprained ankle and no fractures, was: “Yeah, no, he’s fine in that regard. He’s got an ankle. It’s sprained.”
He would not divulge if Jones had a high ankle sprain.
“Yeah, I’m not gonna get into the specifics of it,” the coach said.
Jones said postgame Sunday that he will “do everything I can to play” on Sunday. And no one doubts that.
The question is whether the Giants’ medical staff and Daboll will let him.
Daboll said of receiver Kenny Golladay’s knee injury: “We’ll see how it goes towards the end of the week. I’d say it doesn’t look promising.” The Giants completed three total passes to wide receivers against the Bears.
They are terribly shorthanded at that position, with Collin Johnson (torn Achilles) and Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) out for the year. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are also on the shelf. Daboll said Toney and Robinson are “making progress.”
Corner Aaron Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) are “probably not” available for Week 5, Daboll said, though Mondeaux’s injury is not season-ending. Also up in the air for London are safety Julian Love (concussion protocol; “we’ll see how that goes”) and edge Azeez Ojulari (calf; “we’ll see where he’s at Wednesday when he gets back”).
Daboll did say right guard Mark Glowinski (ankle), right tackle Evan Neal (neck) and edges Kayvon Thibodeaux (back spasms) and Jihad Ward (undisclosed) “should be OK.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) said last week that he’ll need a full padded practice under his belt before returning. He’s missed the last two games.
()
The father who was shot by a stray bullet while visiting his child during family weekend at Marist College upstate was a 53-year-old CPA from Long Island.
Paul Kutz, first identified by the Poughkeepsie Journal, was killed while standing in the lobby of a local Courtyard Marriott on Sunday morning.
The father-of-three was hit in the chest and torso by bullets fired during a fight between two homeless people inside the hotel.
Two male suspects were staying at the hotel and were arrested at the scene. Both have criminal records.
Roy Johnson Jr., 35 – who is charged with pulling the trigger – has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Journal.
Johnson had been arguing with hotel workers and others in the lobby when he opened fire, hitting Kutz in what a senior law enforcement official called “a random act” , according to the local NBC-TV affiliate.
He allegedly used a handgun that was modified with a Glock switch that made it fully automatic and fired more than two dozen rounds, the station reported.
Devin Taylor, 26, was also arrested for second degree felony possession of a weapon for carrying a loaded rifle without a serial number, the Journal reported.
Investigators searched the hotel room the men shared and found materials that could be used to make explosives as well as bomb-making manuals.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating. Authorities believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
The suspects had smoked a PCP-like substance in their bedroom before the shooting, the senior official told NBC.
Marist College confirmed the death of the student’s parent on Monday.
“We were notified yesterday morning by authorities of the tragic shooting death of a parent of a Marist student at a local hotel several miles from campus,” a Marist spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Post.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and we offer the full support of the Marist community. We remain in contact with local authorities and will keep our community informed of any updates.
The shooting took place as the school celebrated Family Weekend, during which students are encouraged to invite their families over for sports, entertainment and other activities.
New York Post
The Mets could use Starling Marte now more than ever, but Monday’s update on the injured All-Star outfielder was the same as it was last week: not imminent.
Marte, who has been dealing with a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger, swung a bat off a short toss with both hands Monday afternoon but it didn’t sound as though it went well.
“I don’t think that got a real good return,” manager Buck Showalter said Monday at Citi Field before the Mets scheduled game against the Washington Nationals.
Marte, who was injured in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 6, is still not participating in baseball activities and the focus is now on managing the pain and swelling. The Mets aren’t ready to rule him out for a potential Wild Card round this weekend at Citi Field, with Showalter saying they’ll reassess later in the week.
“We’ll see what the next three days bring,” he said.
Marte’s bat has been badly missed. The Mets have been struggling at the plate and put up just a .624 OPS over their last five games, two at home against the Miami Marlins and three on the road against the Atlanta Braves. They’ve scored only 16 runs in that span, the fourth fewest amount in the league. The Mets were swept by Atlanta this weekend in large part because of their inability to drive runners in.
Of course, the offensive struggles can’t be pinned fully on Marte, but it’s clear that his absence has been felt. Tyler Naquin will battle at the plate but he doesn’t exactly bring the same fear for pitchers that Marte does.
“He’s just such a well-rounded player. He was such a good addition for us,” Showalter said. “The people that have taken his place are capable of doing some of the same things but he’s got a track record. He stretches out our lineup and creates some problems for bullpens. I think that well-rounded game [is what’s missed]. He doesn’t have to hit the ball out of the park; he can steal a base. He’s really a good fit for who we’ve tried to be.”
Marte hit .292 with a .814 OPS and 16 home runs in 118 games before the injury.
Eduardo Escobar was named the National League Player of the Month for September, becoming the first Mets player to win the award since David Wright in June of 2010. The Venezuela native slashed .340/.393/.649 with 16 runs, 33 hits, eight home runs and 24 RBI in 26 games. He amassed a 10-game hitting streak from Sept. 2-12 and hit .500 over that span. He also hit his first career grand slam against the Oakland A’s on Sept. 23 and drove in all five runs in a 5-4 extra-inning win against the Marlins four days later.
It’s an impressive stat line, but what’s more impressive is that it came after one of the worst months the third baseman has had in years. He hit just .176 in August, leading to questions about whether or not the Mets should keep playing him in the middle of a pennant race.
But Escobar effectively turned it around and now the Mets can’t afford to sit him.
“It’s more than just the physical part of it,” Showalter said. “He got to a good place mentally and emotionally. I do know he did some things mechanically that kind of helped him. Something kind of clicked. As far as what comes first, the chicken or the egg, it seems like sometimes guys aren’t swinging the bat well and then all of the sudden they get a swinging bunt, a broken bat flare somewhere. Two bad swings and then the ball looks like a watermelon coming in there.”
Fort Myers native Daniel Vogelbach has partnered with a Florida-based charity called Community Cooperative to help raise money for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. While his house and the house of his parents survived last week’s storm with minimal damage, many of his friends were not so lucky.
Fans can buy NFTs or donate directly through his website, VogelbachCares.org. The proceeds go to Community Cooperative, which is currently aiding residents with food and housing since the Category 4 storm decimated the city.
()
The Mets needed a miracle. Instead, they had a rain.
After being swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend in a series that more than likely decided the NL East, the Mets were eager to turn the page and come out strong against the Washington National in the last home series of the regular season. But they’ll have to wait another day to get a shot at the division’s worst team.
The game was postponed due to rain and the two teams will play a single-take doubleheader on Tuesday at Citi Field. Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95) is expected to be on the hill for the Mets and Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11) is slated for the Nats. Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59) is expected to start Game 2 against Paolo Espino (0-8, 4.30).
“It was a tough plane trip. I know how much they care and how much the fans care,” manager Showalter said. “You hate disappointing people. You want everything to go well. You want people to be confident. I’m very proud of how far we’ve come, but that’s the reality. That’s a lot of opportunities that we’ve taken advantage of and they’ll have another one this season.
Jacob deGrom is penciled in for his final turn in the regular season rotation in the series finale on Wednesday, but the Mets have not decided whether or not he will make that start. The club needs the help of the Miami Marlins this week as they are one game away from the Braves with three games remaining.
The defending World Series champions need just one win to claim their fifth consecutive NL East title. deGrom would likely pitch if the Braves lost the first two games of the series and the Mets had a chance to win on Wednesday. But the Mets are more likely to save him for a Wild Card series next weekend. Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt would be available on extra rest for a weekend postseason series against the San Diego Padres or Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mets aren’t ready to concede the division just yet, despite the ultra-thin odds.
“They haven’t won the division yet,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said.
Tickets from Monday’s match will not be valid for the make-up match. A digital voucher will be loaded into each ticket holder’s My Mets account and fans will be able to redeem the voucher for a ticket comparable in price and location to any of the final three games at Citi Field this week (including the doubleheader makeup). Fans could also redeem the voucher for a regular season home game at Citi Field next season in April, May or June, excluding Opening Day.
()
denverpost
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy