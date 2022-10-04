Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa out for at least Jets game while in concussion protocol, but coach says MRI was clean

Books

Working in the tradition of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “1984”, “Our Missing Hearts” is essentially a parable about the wages of fear, how it can lead to bigotry, racism and institutionalized hatred. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng. Penguin Press

It is tempting to imagine that evil is clear and tangible, that it can be easily snuffed out, and that the world is secure. Unfortunately, things are rarely that simple. Good and bad can be complicated, even linked. As Nietzsche warned, one must be careful when fighting monsters so as not to become one.

In the world of ‘Our Missing Hearts’, by ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ author Celeste Ng, America, following some of today’s political inclinations to their most disastrous ends, has become rigid and paranoid, with those in power frantically attempting to suppress voices of dissent or free thought. But in this novel, as in life, a state of intense repression will inexorably lead to an explosion.

The novel opens several years after Bird Gardner’s mother, Margaret, is abruptly cut out of her son’s life. Since then, his departure has haunted Bird. Now living a peaceful but very careful existence with his father, 12-year-old Bird receives a mysterious letter: a page covered in cat doodles. He wonders if it’s from his mother and begins to revisit the questions that once haunted him. With this unexpected summons, Bird begins to realize that he is no longer content to follow the careful instructions of his teachers and father: to be quiet and avoid drawing attention to himself – especially his face, which echoes that of his Chinese-American mother.

The America of “Our Missing Hearts” is obsessively preoccupied with perceived threats from outside and from “others” – China in particular. Hypervigilant colleagues and neighbors flag each other for allegedly subversive activities. Children are frequently removed from their families and placed in foster homes as a form of “protection” and to ensure compliance and silence from terrified parents. Bird’s father, who quit teaching to take up a more discreet job in a library, lives with the daily fear of losing his son. He will do everything to keep what remains of his family intact.

So far, Bird has followed his father’s example, both quietly conforming to the authoritarian state, trying to stay under the radar, hoping that by posing as a white child, Bird will be safe. But “Our Missing Hearts” makes it clear that such a strategy results in double betrayal – of one’s community as well as oneself. Bird witnesses occasional and public acts of violence against the vulnerable and the elderly, anyone who cannot hide, and he begins to understand the importance of speaking up for those who cannot speak for them. -same – that silence is in fact a complicity.

Working in the tradition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘1984’, ‘Our Missing Hearts’ is at its core a parable about the wages of fear, how it can lead to bigotry, racism and institutionalized hatred. Painted in broad strokes, it’s also reminiscent of works like “The Old Man and the Sea” – with its high mythical quality – and it can sometimes seem a bit message-driven. But that’s a function of his oracular style – the broad, slightly abstract tone of a truthful – describing the workings of control and domination across a culture and a nation.

Bird embarks on an epic adventure to hunt Margaret. The writing tightens with suspense as new questions arise about who he will meet and what he will learn about his missing mother. Elements of the mystery are answered in Margaret’s backstory, delivered in the second half of the book, which reveals that not all heroes are born heroic. The daughter of Chinese immigrants, she was instructed by her parents to play it safe through aphorisms like “The nail that points up gets hammered in.” In Margaret’s section is a particularly beautiful tribute to the Russian poet Anna Akhmatova, whose work has been censored and serves as a source of inspiration for those who were not expecting to resist. “At dawn she touched a match to the paper and reduced her words to ashes,” Margaret says of the poet. “Through the years, his words repeated this cycle – resurrection in darkness, death at first light – until finally their lives were written in flame.”

An intriguing and multifaceted character, Margaret writes poetry, which inadvertently becomes a touchstone of the resistance movement. The notion of the accidental warrior is one of many generous and compassionate aspects of Ng’s story – the idea that there is something brave in everyone – if only that can be achieved. In this novel, mother and son are called to look within and connect with their deepest reserves of strength.

Bird’s journey is bold and inspiring as he discovers the possibilities of art. In doing so, he learns unpleasant truths about the nature of the world, but he also comes into its power. Unwitting or deliberate, being a freedom fighter isn’t easy, but Bird perseveres and grows in the process. Faced with the choice between quietude and resistance, he quickly learns that a life of submission is no life at all.

Diana Abu-Jaber is the author of “Birds of Paradise” and “Origin”. His most recent book is the culinary memoir “Life without Recipe”.