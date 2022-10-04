Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa out for at least Jets game while in concussion protocol, but coach says MRI was clean

Stay up to date on Book Club
While the Miami Dolphins remain without a timeline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s return from his concussion, he is definitively being ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.
“I can comfortably say that he’s out for this game against the Jets,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Tagovailoa on Monday as his team came back from a weekend off after playing Thursday night in Cincinnati. “It’s too early to give a definite timeline.”
McDaniel said Tagovailoa’s MRI from Friday, which was still pending when he last spoke that afternoon, did indeed come back clean. That comes in addition to the X-rays and CT scans that were already clear of anything concerning.
Tagovailoa was at Dolphins facilities on Monday as he remains in concussion protocol but the rest of the team practices. The third-year quarterback “had a couple of good days,” according to McDaniel, after the concussion that knocked him out of the Thursday loss to the Bengals.
Tagovailoa, following the sack from Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou that drove his back and then his head to the turf from the whiplash, was carted off the field on a stretcher and taken to at University of Cincinnati medical facilities before being released late Thursday night and traveling back to South Florida with the team.
It was the second blow to the head that Tagovailoa took in five days. He also had the back of his head connect with the turf in the Sept. 25 win against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Pushed on his back by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, Tagovailoa grabbed at his head, shook off cobwebs and stumbled once he got up.
After he was checked by doctors on the field and then in the locker room at the two-minute warning of the first half against Buffalo, Tagovailoa was cleared at halftime from concussion protocol and allowed to return in the second half. Following an initial team announcement of a head injury, Tagovailoa and McDaniel said postgame that it was actually a back injury that caused Tagovailoa to appear woozy on the field.
The NFL Players Association immediately initiated an investigation into the process of clearing Tagovailoa that Sunday. Thus far, it has resulted in the termination of the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant assigned to the concussion check on Saturday, but the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement that said no conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations have been made.
McDaniel, on Monday, said he remains confident in the team’s process and everything involved with how they approached the medical situation in clearing the Dolphins quarterback for the second half of the Week 3 game before sending him back onto the field last Thursday.
While Tagovailoa is out, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start. He finished 14 of 23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception after substituting for Tagovailoa on Thursday in Cincinnati.
“We’re very confident in Teddy Bridgewater,” McDaniel said.
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will be Bridgewater’s backup. McDaniel also said on Monday that the Dolphins are bringing back quarterback Reid Sinnett, signing him to the practice squad on Monday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
It is tempting to imagine that evil is clear and tangible, that it can be easily snuffed out, and that the world is secure. Unfortunately, things are rarely that simple. Good and bad can be complicated, even linked. As Nietzsche warned, one must be careful when fighting monsters so as not to become one.
In the world of ‘Our Missing Hearts’, by ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ author Celeste Ng, America, following some of today’s political inclinations to their most disastrous ends, has become rigid and paranoid, with those in power frantically attempting to suppress voices of dissent or free thought. But in this novel, as in life, a state of intense repression will inexorably lead to an explosion.
The novel opens several years after Bird Gardner’s mother, Margaret, is abruptly cut out of her son’s life. Since then, his departure has haunted Bird. Now living a peaceful but very careful existence with his father, 12-year-old Bird receives a mysterious letter: a page covered in cat doodles. He wonders if it’s from his mother and begins to revisit the questions that once haunted him. With this unexpected summons, Bird begins to realize that he is no longer content to follow the careful instructions of his teachers and father: to be quiet and avoid drawing attention to himself – especially his face, which echoes that of his Chinese-American mother.
The America of “Our Missing Hearts” is obsessively preoccupied with perceived threats from outside and from “others” – China in particular. Hypervigilant colleagues and neighbors flag each other for allegedly subversive activities. Children are frequently removed from their families and placed in foster homes as a form of “protection” and to ensure compliance and silence from terrified parents. Bird’s father, who quit teaching to take up a more discreet job in a library, lives with the daily fear of losing his son. He will do everything to keep what remains of his family intact.
So far, Bird has followed his father’s example, both quietly conforming to the authoritarian state, trying to stay under the radar, hoping that by posing as a white child, Bird will be safe. But “Our Missing Hearts” makes it clear that such a strategy results in double betrayal – of one’s community as well as oneself. Bird witnesses occasional and public acts of violence against the vulnerable and the elderly, anyone who cannot hide, and he begins to understand the importance of speaking up for those who cannot speak for them. -same – that silence is in fact a complicity.
Working in the tradition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘1984’, ‘Our Missing Hearts’ is at its core a parable about the wages of fear, how it can lead to bigotry, racism and institutionalized hatred. Painted in broad strokes, it’s also reminiscent of works like “The Old Man and the Sea” – with its high mythical quality – and it can sometimes seem a bit message-driven. But that’s a function of his oracular style – the broad, slightly abstract tone of a truthful – describing the workings of control and domination across a culture and a nation.
Bird embarks on an epic adventure to hunt Margaret. The writing tightens with suspense as new questions arise about who he will meet and what he will learn about his missing mother. Elements of the mystery are answered in Margaret’s backstory, delivered in the second half of the book, which reveals that not all heroes are born heroic. The daughter of Chinese immigrants, she was instructed by her parents to play it safe through aphorisms like “The nail that points up gets hammered in.” In Margaret’s section is a particularly beautiful tribute to the Russian poet Anna Akhmatova, whose work has been censored and serves as a source of inspiration for those who were not expecting to resist. “At dawn she touched a match to the paper and reduced her words to ashes,” Margaret says of the poet. “Through the years, his words repeated this cycle – resurrection in darkness, death at first light – until finally their lives were written in flame.”
An intriguing and multifaceted character, Margaret writes poetry, which inadvertently becomes a touchstone of the resistance movement. The notion of the accidental warrior is one of many generous and compassionate aspects of Ng’s story – the idea that there is something brave in everyone – if only that can be achieved. In this novel, mother and son are called to look within and connect with their deepest reserves of strength.
Bird’s journey is bold and inspiring as he discovers the possibilities of art. In doing so, he learns unpleasant truths about the nature of the world, but he also comes into its power. Unwitting or deliberate, being a freedom fighter isn’t easy, but Bird perseveres and grows in the process. Faced with the choice between quietude and resistance, he quickly learns that a life of submission is no life at all.
Diana Abu-Jaber is the author of “Birds of Paradise” and “Origin”. His most recent book is the culinary memoir “Life without Recipe”.
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and KEN SWEET
The long list of celebrities promoting cryptocurrencies just got shorter. Kim Kardashian is being barred from doing so for three years — and will pay a $1 million fine — to settle federal charges that she recommended a crypto security to her 330 million Instagram followers without making clear that she was paid to do so.
The reality TV star also must give up the $250,000 she was paid for the Instagram post about Ethereum Max tokens, plus interest, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement announced Monday.
Kardashian is the latest celebrity to get ensnared in regulations that require full disclosure by people getting paid to promote financial products.
In 2020, actor Steven Segal agreed to pay more than $300,000 as part of a similar settlement with the SEC, which also banned him from promoting investments for three years.
In 2018 the SEC settled charges against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ Khaled for failing to disclose payments they received for promoting investments in a digital currency.
Many celebrities and athletes regularly promote crypto through advertisements on TV and online in ways that do not violate any law. Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow are among those who have used their fame to spread enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that the Kardashian settlement “serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities.”
Gensler also used Monday’s attention-grabbing settlement with a celebrity as an opportunity to educate the public, releasing a humorous YouTube video that warns about the potential pitfalls of investment advice doled out by the rich and famous.
The SEC said Kardashian agreed to cooperate with an ongoing investigation, though it didn’t provide any details on what that investigation.
A lawyer for Kardashian, Patrick Gibbs, said she “fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter.”
While Kardashian is well known for her role on the TV series “The Kardashians,” she is also a successful businesswoman with clothing and skincare brands.
The value of many cryptocurrencies soared during the pandemic amid a frenzy for highly speculative investing. More recently, amid a decline in overall markets, the value of many cryptocurrencies has plunged.
Bitcoin has lost more than half its value in 2022, tumbling to around $19,000 Monday. The Ethereum Max token that Kardashian promoted has declined in value by more than 90% since its peak last May.
After wild swings in crypto valuations and dozens of scams being exposed, the crypto industry is under growing scrutiny from the SEC and Congress. A bipartisan proposal last month would hand regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether, two popular cryptocurrencies, to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.
A crash involving two cars on State Route 52 eastbound in the University City area early Monday prompted a vehicle rescue and led to the traffic alert, officials said.
Two sedans collided shortly after 8:30 a.m. on SR-52 East and blocked access to the Regents Road on-ramp, according to a California Highway Patrol online log.
Emergency crews responded to extricate at least one driver from one of the cars involved in the accident, according to the newspaper.
A CHP dispatcher said the westbound SR-52 on-ramp at southbound Regents Road and the eastbound SR-52 off-ramp at Regents were both closed. The closure had to be in place for at least two hours.
San Diego police said the accident caused “serious injury” to at least one person.
A San Diego fire crew arrived at 8:41 a.m. in response to a vehicle rescue call.
No other details were immediately available.
City News Service contributed to this report.
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei denounces the responsibility of the United States and Israel in the anti-government demonstrations. He also accuses Washington of having found a pretext “to provoke incidents”.
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on October 3 accused the United States, Israel and their “agents” of having fomented the anti-government protest movement sparked by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini in Tehran.
The girl’s death broke our hearts, but what is not normal is that some people, without proof or investigation, make the streets dangerous, burn the Koran, remove the hijab from veiled women, put the fire to mosques and cars
“I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity are the work of America, the usurping Zionist[Israel]regime and their salaried agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad,” he said. he says in his first reaction to the death of the young woman, arrested on September 13 by the morality police.
“The death of the young girl broke our hearts, but what is not normal is that some people, without proof or investigation, make the streets dangerous, burn the Koran, remove the hijab from veiled women, put burning mosques and cars,” he said. Speaking at a graduation ceremony for officers graduating from the military academy in Tehran, he said: “Police are obligated to stand up to criminals and ensure the safety of society “.
“So weakening the police means strengthening the criminals, and whoever attacks the police leaves the people defenseless against criminals, thugs, thieves,” he added. He called on the judicial authorities to try “the rioters in proportion to the level of their participation in the destruction and security breaches”.
Regarding the position taken by certain sports and artistic personalities in favor of the demonstrators, he considered that “it is up to justice to decide whether it is a criminal act”, but in his eyes their statements have ‘no importance’.
Many Iranian sportsmen as well as actors and filmmakers have lent their support to the protest movement, asking the authorities to listen to the demands of the people. Two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi urged people around the world to “stand in solidarity” with the protesters.
During a friendly football match against Senegal in Vienna, the entire Iranian team remained dressed in black during the anthems rather than exposing the national jersey. Ayatollah Khamenei on the other hand strongly attacked the press in the world.
“There are a lot of riots in the world and in Europe, especially in France, in Paris. But did the mass media affiliated with American capitalism and their mercenaries, like some governments in the region, notably the Saudis, support the rioters in these countries? The guide called Americans’ expression of regret for the death of a girl a “lie because, contrary to appearances, they are happy to find this excuse to cause trouble”.
Mark Zuckerberg’s love of his new hobby of mixed martial arts apparently hasn’t captivated his wife to the same degree.
The Facebook founder’s philanthropist wife Priscilla Chan was seen grimacing and writhing in agony as she could barely stand the sight of two UFC fighters squaring off in the ring at Las Vegas Saturday.
Zuckerberg and Chan were at ringside at the Apex in Las Vegas, where they watched an 11-fight card on Saturday.
The undercards were a buildup to the main event, which saw female strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan defeat jiu-jitsu specialist Mackenzie Dern.
Chan’s pained expressions and facial features during the match went viral, generating millions of views online over the weekend.
Zuckerberg’s appearance at the Apex was a poorly kept secret last week after Dern told reporters she heard the CEO of Meta was renting the complex, which houses some 500 people.
Dern’s comments and other reports have fueled speculation that Zuckerberg, who trained in jiu-jitsu while working with a professional mixed martial artist, would step into the ring himself on Saturday. Alas, that did not happen.
“I know Mark Zuckerberg praised the whole event,” Dern said Saturday.
“I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s literally him, his wife, or if he’ll have friends — some kind of party,” Dern told Disney-owned ESPN, which reported. broadcast an event on Saturday.
“But from someone who wanted a main event with a crowd, [it’s now] is going to be very, very private.
MMA insider Ariel Helwani also revealed on his podcast that he was told by a “very good source, very close to the event” that the UFC’s decision to close the site to the press and to the spectators had “something to do with Mark Zuckerberg”.
However, UFC President Dana White tried to punch a gaping hole in their claims, tweeting, “Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent the UFC Apex. That’s total bulls–t.
The 39-year-old tech mogul revealed to Joe Rogan last month that he had trained in mixed martial arts.
Last month, Zuckerberg posted a video on his Instagram showing him training with jiu-jitsu black belt holder Khai Wu.
Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley executives, including Palantir CEO Alex Karp and PayPal boss Dan Schulman, have turned to mixed martial arts training to relieve stress.
Wu told The Information he trains with Zuckerberg and other “jiu-jitsu nerds” at the Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy in San Jose.
Two weeks ago, Zuckerberg, 38, announced on his Instagram page that he and Chan, who first met during their years at Harvard University, were expecting their third child together.
ATLANTA — The Mets seem to be searching for answers after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.
The defending World Series champs now control the NL East after a dismal showing by the Mets at Truist Park. The Braves took down Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt in succession, and the Mets bats went cold. This was a stunning fall for a team that led the division by as many as 10 games in June and the mood in the clubhouse following Sunday night’s 5-3 loss was a mix of shock, anger and determination.
However, no one seems to know what the Mets did wrong or how to fix it.
“I would say they executed,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “Hats off to them. Good pitching staff. They did very well.”
“They just flat out beat us this weekend,” first baseman Pete Alonso said. “They played well. Good for them. Tip your hat.”
“Hats off to them,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “They’re just peaking at the right time and they’re a good team.”
Gentlemen, the hats are off and they’ve been off since Friday.
The Mets don’t have much time to dissect this series with the Washington Nationals coming to town Monday for the final three games of the regular season. But let’s start here: They scored only seven runs in three games, only had four extra-base hits, left 22 runners on base and went 5-for-18 with runners in scoring position.
Manager Buck Showalter thinks some key players, like Francisco Lindor, were pressing at the plate, though Lindor downplayed the notion.
“I don’t know if I would say pressing,” Lindor said. “I want to be good, but that’s year-long. I had a good game yesterday, today I didn’t have the game that I wanted to.”
Technically, there is still a chance to win the division. Atlanta has not clinched the title just yet but the Braves are two games ahead with three to play this week in Miami against the Marlins, so the Mets will need help from a team that looks as dominant as ever, even if they sweep the Nats.
But it’s a longshot, with the Braves needing only a single win to take the division and advance to the NLDS. The playoff picture for the Mets is coming into focus and it’s a difficult road.
The San Diego Padres are the Mets’ most likely opponent in a wild card round that would begin Friday at Citi Field. If the Mets advance, they would face the 110-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. If they manage to get past the Dodgers, they might have to face the Braves again in the NLCS.
The team is trying to take the lessons learned from this series and apply them to the postseason.
“I feel like for a lot of us in this group, and for me, I feel like this is the closest thing to a playoff atmosphere,” Alonso said. “I feel like we did a good job with getting hits, but I feel like if we get a couple more timely hits in some big spots and have quality at-bats with guys in scoring position, I feel like we can get a little bit better with that.”
Alonso thinks maybe the shock factor of postseason play will be taken out of the equation now and that the first-time playoff players can now focus on playing and enjoying the moment. But there was little enjoyment in Atlanta, only disappointment.
The Mets are aiming to use that as fuel against Washington.
“If I know these guys, they’ll rebound and look to make somebody feel their pain,” Showalter said.
