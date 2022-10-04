Easy Trip Planners Stock Flies on Bonus Issuance and Stock Split Plan

Here’s an early takeaway from the Nets’ preseason opener — a 19-point loss to a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team with more pluses to glean than the scoreline suggests: new addition Royce O’Neale is going to have a big impact on this Brooklyn team.

O’Neale earned a league-wide reputation as a coveted 3-D winger over several seasons with the Utah Jazz, so coveted general manager Sean Marks landed a first-round pick to bail him out. by Danny Ainge. In his first game as a Net, O’Neale scored 11 points and made two of his four three-point attempts.

He also brought tenacity and versatility as a perimeter defenseman that the Nets desperately lacked last season.

“Royce is one of those players you want on your team because he’s got a lot of experience. He’s been through a lot of battles. He understands the nuances of the game and what it takes to win,” said Kyrie Irving about his new teammate: “I think he brings his intangibles very well to our team. We can use him on this wing to be a defensive stopper, which we know he is, but also add dimension to offense as a space shooter. He moves well, plays the game well in that Utah system for a long time. Moving the ball is something drilled into their head. He fits in well.

O’Neale came off the bench for marksman Joe Harris as the first replacement for head coach Steve Nash. Point guard Ben Simmons immediately found O’Neale with a cross laser beam from a pass for a wide open three on the wing. Nash also used O’Neale in a smaller formation where Harris stayed on the ground and Simmons played in the center of defense when starting big man Nic Claxton went to the bench.

“I think [O’Neale] will be a great addition for us,” Nash said. “Incredible IQ, sense of the game on both sides of the ball. I think he will tie the room several times.

Which makes fighting for minutes on the wing all the more competitive.

Harris, the starting winger, played his first game after back-to-back ankle surgeries and shot just two of seven from the field, including two first airballs. Sharpshooter Seth Curry also plans to play a few minutes as a ground spacer alongside Irving and Kevin Durant and TJ Warren – who is not yet cleared to play but is cured after missing two seasons with stress fractures in his foot – will pack a punch when he joins the rotation in November. There’s also second-year forward Kessler Edwards, who has proven himself able to use his youthful athleticism to hold multiple positions.

O’Neale defends at a higher level than those he competes against for minutes and he’s a career 38% three-point shooter. He’ll surely be in play as a potential starter or a member of the Nets’ closing rosters and he’s already left a mark through just one preseason game.

BEN’S RETURN

Simmons, a two-time All-Defense first-team selection, says it’s going to be a while before he returns to playing elite-level defense.

“Defensively, getting into position,” he said. “Obviously when you have back surgery it’s not the easiest thing to get into position and keep guard, but it all slowly comes back.”

Simmons also said he was still developing his conditioning.

First Durant built chemistry with his Oklahoma City Thunder. Then he immersed himself in the Golden State Warriors way. Now he’s in Brooklyn, with another reinvented roster to compete for a championship.

After the big three of Durant, Irving and James Harden imploded last season, the new big three of Durant, Irving and Simmons laid the groundwork. As someone who has played with multiple superstar-caliber players in his career, how will Durant know when things have started to click?

“When you win games in the regular season,” he said. “It’s a little hard to say. I think you know you get used to your teammates every day. You talk, have conversations about where you see each other and how you can help each other, and go from there. So the dialogue is always open with Kai, Ben, myself, Royce, the rest of the guys. So I think it just happens.

