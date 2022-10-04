Connect with us

Ethereum Price Squeezes Shorts Positions, Set For More Gains?

5 seconds ago

By Ethereum Price
Ethereum is following the general sentiment in the market as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make a run towards previous highs. The second cryptocurrency by market cap knocked some gains over today’s trading session but seems poised for a re-test of its lows before moving to the upside.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,300 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours and in the last week. Unlike in previous rallies, ETH’s price is lagging larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, the number one crypto that records a 4% profit over the same period.

ETH’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

Ethereum At Critical Point, Will It Finally Breakout?

Today’s bullish price action seems to be prompted by a rebound across legacy financial markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have been trading in the green giving cryptocurrencies room for a run. The bullish price action is leading to a change of sentiment across the digital asset class as investors turned optimistic.

Over the weekend, with traditional markets close, the situation was different and market participants were gearing up for a potential leg down. According to a pseudonym trader, Ethereum saw a spike in Open Interest (OI) against the U.S. dollars.

This increase in OI was recorded as the cryptocurrency trended to the downside. Therefore, the analyst claims that the metrics hinted at a spike in short (sell) positions from traders expecting further downside in the short term.

The liquidity provided by these short positions accumulates to the upside, making each rally stronger and fueling further bullish momentum. However, the analyst believes the market might take this upside liquidity before re-testing support levels. The pseudonym trader wrote the following via his official Twitter account:

I said yesterday that there was a lot of short build up on $ETH. They’re getting squeezed now. Once that’s done it gets slapped back down I think. Looks like a clean short set-up.

Ethereum Eth Ethusdt Chart 2
Source: Byzantine General via Twitter

In case of potential downside, data from Material Indicators shows that the area between $1,280 and $1,250 has the biggest concentration of bid (buy) liquidity on low timeframes. These levels might provide the bulls with strong support to either resume the bullish momentum or send ETH back into accumulation mode.

Blockchain

Tether Reduces Commercial Paper Exposure Under $50M

16 mins ago

October 4, 2022

Tether Tokens Usdt Will Be Available On Tezos
Altcoin News
  • The company intends to completely liquidate all of its commercial paper assets.
  • Tether has been preparing to submit financial records to the New York Court.

Tether (USDT), the biggest stablecoin in the crypto market, has been in the spotlight for a number of reasons recently.  The company’s previous auditor was accused of “improper professional conduct,” while the stablecoin issuer was ordered to provide evidence in an ongoing lawsuit. Amidst this turmoil, the network disclosed that it had reduced its position of commercial paper to below $50 million.

Tether’s chief technology officer, Paolo Ardoino, recently tweeted that the network increased its holdings of U.S. Treasuries to 58.1% on September 30. This is a significant increase from 43.5% as of June 30th, 2022.

Aims for Zero by Year End

Commercial papers are a kind of short-term, unsecured financial instrument issued by businesses. Commercial papers are seen as less secure than U.S. treasuries. The corporation had a commercial paper value of $20.1 billion in May. In the month of June alone, this dropped to a meagre $8.5 billion. The company has previously said that it intends to completely liquidate all of its commercial paper assets by the end of this year.

Ardoino stated:

“The utility of Tether continues to be supported by the transparency of its reserves and has been a leading source of stability allowing us to build a tool for the global economy. Our commitment to transparency and the community is a long-standing pillar in the underlying ethos of the company and aligns with our responsibility as a market leader.”

Because of this, Tether has been preparing to submit financial records to the New York Court, such as a balance sheet, general ledger, income statement, and cash flow statement. 

Tether’s Ex-Auditor Charged by SEC For Violation of Laws

Blockchain

DeSo is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey's Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

33 mins ago

October 4, 2022

Deso Is Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey’s Answer For Decentralized Social Blockchain
Los Angeles, CA, 3rd October, 2022, Chainwire

Takeaways:

  • Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s Messages call for a decentralized social media blockchain: DeSo could be the answer.
  • Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder of FTX crypto exchange, also had a conversation about buying Twitter or creating a blockchain-based social network
  • The DeSo Foundation just released its roadmap to decentralize social media

The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build The Social Layer of Web3.

Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next 2 quarters to solve the major problem with social media today.

“Most people don’t realize that social media is more centralized than the financial system was when Bitcoin was invented. Only a handful of companies currently control what we see and do online. We can solve this problem by decentralizing social media and storing all content on a blockchain.” said Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo.

The roadmap release comes as new messages emerge between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, showing his idea for a blockchain-based social media protocol that does payments and short text messages.

The two billionaire entrepreneurs discussed how Twitter would be better off as an open-source protocol funded by a foundation instead of a company. Dorsey expressed regret over making Twitter a company calling it an “original sin.”

The foundation’s role in an open-source blockchain-based social network would be to finance and advance its development.

Elon Musk called it a “super interesting idea” and offered to help. However, once Dorsey failed in his attempt to get Musk on the Twitter board, he eventually left the company.

Additionally, there was a conversation between Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, about making a blockchain Twitter or buying Twitter outright.

However, this may not be necessary considering the DeSo foundations roadmap and the apps emerging from its ecosystem.

DeSo released the first milestone on their roadmap with their MetaMask integration, which went live last week. It allows millions of Ethereum users to log in to DeSo with one click. They also plan to add more cross-chain communication bridges between ecosystems, including Solanas Phantom wallet. Other potential integrations include Cardano and NEAR.

A move from Proof-of-Work to “Infinite Proof-of-Stake” is also in the works. Like Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-Stake, DeSo Proof-of-Stake will reduce consumption and become more energy efficient.

A hackathon at a major Ivy League Institution where students can compete to build the next great decentralized social network is also in the works. 

The above is expected to be completed by Q4, along with a critical COO hire to help scale business and marketing operations. 

Many experts expect decentralized social media to be the next huge market opportunity, which top crypto research firms have assessed. DeSo ranked first in Messari’s seven other crypto trends analysis due to the overall addressable market.

In the next decade, social media is predicted to attract 6 billion users and be worth trillions. A blockchain-based social network would highly appeal to the 50 million creators in today’s economy who are always looking for new platforms; the creator economy is currently valued at $100 billion.

DeSo has several social media apps emerging from its ecosystem that appeal directly to the creator economy, including a blockchain-based Twitter app where people can monetize with diamonds. 

About Deso Foundation 

DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. They raised $200 million and are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Social Capital, Polychain Capital, Winkelvoss Capital, Pantera, and others.

$DESO, the native currency of the DeSo blockchain, is listed on Coinbase.

Check out the full roadmap and claim your username on deso.com.

Blockchain

Quant Explains How US Stock Market Volumes Influence Bitcoin Price

49 mins ago

October 4, 2022

Quant Explains How Us Stock Market Volumes Influence Bitcoin Price
A quant has explained how there is a connection between the recent trends in the US stock market volumes and the Bitcoin price.

TradFi Depth Oscillator Has Hit A Low And Is Now Turning Back Up

As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the volume depth in traditional finance markets has been low recently.

The “TradFi volume” is a measure of the total amount of transactions that buyers and sellers are making on the US stock market.

There is a concept called “market depth,” which is the ability of any market to take in large orders without impacting the price of the commodity much.

Generally, the more orders there are in a market, or simply, the higher its volume, the stronger the depth of the asset. However, something important is that these orders should be spread evenly within the market, otherwise the depth wouldn’t be as great.

Using an oscillator, the cyclical trend in the depth of any asset can be noticed. Here is a chart that shows how the US stock market volume depth oscillator has changed its values during the last few months:

The value of the metric seems to have been turning around in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the quant has marked the relevant zones of trend between the Bitcoin price and the TradFi volume depth oscillator.

It looks like whenever the indicator has transitioned from positive to negative values, the value of the crypto has observed bearish winds.

On the other hand, the metric crossing the zero line the opposite way has lead to a bullish trend for the price of BTC.

Bitcoin has also seen local bottom formations around the points where the stock market volume depth oscillator itself has hit lows.

About a week ago, the indicator hit very low values that were comparable to those between February and March 2020. Since then, the metric has started turning back up.

The analyst believes that this recent trend formation could imply that Bitcoin may see a respite soon, and bounce to levels between $21.5k to $24.5k.

Bitcoin Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, up 2% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 4% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has been stuck in consolidation during the past few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Traxer on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Expected to Hit Bulls Month End

1 hour ago

October 4, 2022

Bitcoin (Btc) Expected To Hit Bulls Month End
The year 2022 so far has not yet been bright for the entire crypto industry, including the king, the Bitcoin (BTC). Ever since the start of 2022, the price of BTC has been plunging down further and further as time passes throughout the year. 

BTC started the year 2022, with obviously a low price of $47K, and till date, the year 2022 has not seen BTC surpass the nominal barrier range of $50K for BTC so far. Currently, BTC is trading for the price of $19,362.58 with the graphs slightly turning towards the upper graphs of 1.2%, taking into account the past 24 hours. 

Taking an overall look at the graphs clearly shows that BTC has been going just down and nothing else so far in 2022. Moreover, this bear market that BTC is currently facing is the worst it has seen so far. However, certain research reveals that the bear season for the BTC will soon be put to an end, expectedly within October, 2022. 

The Thrust Drive for BTC

A latest research upon BTC by a well known research firm points out that the major reason why BTC will spring up soon, is the increase in number of BTCs being kept on-hold. On the contrary, many long-term investors, and those who truly know the value of BTC are continuing to hold them up.

 Despite numerous factors provoking many to sell off their BTC holdings, the average of the sellers has become quite less. With BTC now available at prices below the extreme worse of $20K price range, many now opt to get in hand themselves a BTC. This indeed has tremendously increased the count of BTCs currently being put on hold. 

On the other hand, with an increase in BTCs getting on hold, will indirectly increase the need and supply of BTC. This inturn evidently points out that the price of  BTC will strategically rise up further in time. 

Accordingly, the exchange flow statistics have now narrowed down to the time period BTC will start emerging back. This is ought to happen within the end of October, 2022. And so, for all those, who have not yet got themselves a BTC, it’s like the final call now for yourselves to get in hold of the digital gold. It’s probably a now or never situation! 

Blockchain

Innovation in Blockchain Payments 2022: Featuring J.P. Morgan, Bank for International Settlements, MoneyGram, Stellar, Ripple, Circle, Meta, ConsenSys & Mata Capital – ResearchAndMarkets.com

2 hours ago

October 3, 2022

Innovation In Blockchain Payments 2022: Featuring J.p. Morgan, Bank For International Settlements, Moneygram, Stellar, Ripple, Circle, Meta, Consensys &Amp; Mata Capital - Researchandmarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Innovation in Blockchain Payments” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report explores how the payments industry can benefit from blockchain technology, covering topics including remittances, central bank digital currencies, and asset tokenization.

Although interest in blockchain is on the rise, it is still a new technology that needs to be fully tested before it can be adopted within payments infrastructure. Currently most concepts are at the experimental stage, as developing projects on blockchain can be challenging. A lack of regulation has prevented some companies from integrating this technology within their infrastructures. Meanwhile, developing blockchain projects requires highly skilled workers – something currently in short supply. Despite such challenges, venture capital investment in the sector has grown rapidly from $2.1 billion in 2020 to $14.8 billion in 2021. Investments were mainly in the payments, investment banking, and fintech spaces.

Scope

  • Global blockchain revenue was estimated at $4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $199 billion by 2030.
  • Developing nations and Asian countries are leading in the adoption of digital currencies.
  • The emergence of the Metaverse will lead to a new form of digital commerce.
  • Asset tokenization via blockchain can be used to digitize physical assets.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand how blockchain technology is being adopted in the financial services industry.
  • Understand the advantages and challenges of blockchain technology adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Table of Contents
  • Introduction
  • Innovation Case Studies
  • Central bank digital currencies
  • Remittances
  • J.P. Morgan’s Onyx
  • Asset tokenization
  • The Metaverse
  • Conclusion
  • Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • J.P. Morgan
  • Bank for International Settlements
  • MoneyGram
  • Stellar
  • Ripple
  • Circle
  • Meta
  • ConsenSys
  • Mata Capital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcnuax.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Blockchain

Hacker Returns 70% Funds of Recent Transit Swap Exploit

2 hours ago

October 3, 2022

Ex-Ips Officer Charged For Multi-Million Cryptocurrency Fraud
  • The hacker exploited a flaw in the cross-chain DEX’s code.
  • Hacker’s IP address, email address, and linked on-chain addresses were identified.

Yesterday, a hacker made off with $21 million from the decentralized exchange (DEX) Transit Swap. But this morning, he or she returned 70% of it. The hacker exploited a flaw in the cross-chain DEX’s code, which the firm discovered during an internal audit, as was reported yesterday.

Transit Swap tweeted:

“After a self-review by the Transit Finance team, it was confirmed that the incident was caused by a hacker attack due to a bug in the code. We are deeply sorry.”

Transit Swap is a component of a broader cryptocurrency initiative called Transit Finance. An NFT market is included in the project as well.

Team Effort Paid Off

According to Transit Swap, with the assistance of crypto security firms SlowMist, Bitrace, PeckShield, TokenPocket, and TransitFinance, they were able to identify the hacker’s IP address, email address, and linked on-chain addresses.

Tornado Cash, the cryptocurrency “tumbler” at the heart of a legal struggle involving cryptocurrency investors, Coinbase, and the U.S. Treasury, purportedly received 2,500 Binance Coin (BNB), or around $710,000 at today’s values, from the hacker.

The Transit Swap team revealed the incident in a Medium article, claiming the hacker had been making deposits and withdrawals from the LATOKEN cryptocurrency exchange, among others. The stolen monies will be returned, as previously announced by Transit Swap on Twitter.

The hack came just two weeks after $160 million was stolen from algorithmic market maker Wintermute, and it was part of a larger trend that saw $1.9 billion worth of hacks reported by crypto analysis firm Chainalysis from January to July. This was an increase of nearly 60% from the same period last year.

Hackers Steal $21 Million From DeX Aggregator Transit Swap

