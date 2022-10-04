News
Father Of 10 Nick Cannon “Causes Stir” On Twitter Over A Mystery Sore On His Mouth
Trust Twitter to poke eyes into celebrities’ lifestyles including their bodies and anything that relates to them. This time Nick Cannon, “the father of Nations” is on the dragging table over a rare sore on his mouth.
The father of 10 is in the media a great deal presently over his baby number 10 and the incoming ones. However this time, his health is being questioned by fans and haters alike who want answers on the noticeable sore on the rapper’s mouth after he shared a recent picture on Twitter.
However, Nick has not responded to any questions about his health or the sore yet, but some fans have mentioned that the rapper is suffering from lupus. This is likely the explanation for the sore on the corner of his mouth.
Nick Cannon has a bit of explaining to do. A photo of the talk show host is circulating across social media, and it shows Nick with a mysterious sore on the corner of his mouth.
Many on social media, Media Take Out learned, are wondering what that mystery sore could be. Look:
Nick Cannon just welcomed his 10th child into the world on Friday – and he is expecting four more children before the year ends.
A Little Background on Nick Cannon;
Nick is a television host, actor, rapper, and comedian. In television, Cannon began as a teenager on All That before going on to host The Nick Cannon Show, Wild ‘n Out, America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and The Masked Singer. He acted in the films Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and Roll Bounce.
As a rapper he released his debut self-titled album in 2003 with the single “Gigolo”, a collaboration with singer R. Kelly. In 2007 he played the role of the fictional footballer TJ Harper in the film Goal II: Living the Dream. In 2006, Cannon recorded the singles “Dime Piece” and “My Wife” for the planned album Stages, which was never released.
Nick also, has two children with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 11 year old Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon
Here’s a list of his other kids:
Cannon has three children with model Brittany Bell.
Golden “Sagon” Cannon (b. February 21, 2017)
Powerful Queen Cannon (b. December 24, 2020)
Rise Messiah Cannon (b. September 23, 2022)
Cannon has twin sons with Abby De La Rosa, and they are reportedly expecting a third child.
Zion Mixolydian Cannon (b. June 14, 2021)
Zillion Heir Cannon (b. June 14, 2021)
Cannon had a son with model Alyssa Scott.[85][86] He died of brain cancer at five months old.
Zen S. Cannon (June 23, 2021 – December 7, 2021)
Towards the end of 2021 Cannon revealed that he would be celibate for a while, but in January 2022 he announced he was expecting his eighth child.
Also, Cannon has a son with model Bre Tiesi.
Legendary Love Cannon (b. June 28, 2022)
Cannon has a daughter with model LaNisha Cole.
Onyx Ice Cole Cannon (b. September 14, 2022)”
Meanwhile, despite fans dragging Nick Cannon on his many babies, they are also concerned about his health and wish him well. TGS hopes Nick comes out and gives some info about the sore so we all take precautions.
Kueng, Thao to begin serving federal sentences in George Floyd killing
Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 restraint that killed him are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday.
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday morning. The Bureau of Prisons typically would assign them to a federal facility, but authorities have not publicly said where they will go. They are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter later this month.
Messages left with their attorneys were not returned. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it anticipates Kueng and Thao will be transferred into its custody for the trial, but further specifics were not provided for security reasons. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill issued an order Monday saying the sheriff’s office must provide the men with access to three sets of clothing for the trial — as well as for two hearings scheduled for later this week — further suggesting that they will be in local custody.
There is nothing in the public record to indicate that Kueng’s and Thao’s federal sentences have been delayed. The U.S. Marshals Service said the former officers were not in its custody on Monday.
The federal Bureau of Prisons said it cannot release information about Kueng and Thao until they arrive at their destination. But in the cases of their co-defendants — former officers Derek Chauvin and Thomas Lane — a federal prison assignment was made public before the men reported to custody.
Kueng, Thao and Lane were convicted earlier this year of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under Chauvin’s knee for 9½ minutes while handcuffed and facedown on the street. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.
Thao and Kueng were also convicted of a second count for failing to intervene and stop Chauvin during the killing, which was captured in bystander video and sparked worldwide protests as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.
In July, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3½ years on the federal counts. After their sentences, there were questions about whether they would take a plea deal on the state aiding and abetting charges. But they told Cahill in August that they rejected plea agreements in the state case.
Their state trial begins Oct. 24 with jury selection; opening statements are set for Nov. 7.
Lane avoided a state trial by pleading guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to three years on the state conviction and 2½ years on the federal conviction. He is serving both sentences concurrently at a low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colo.
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was given a 22½-year state sentence in 2021. He also pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years on the federal charge. He is serving the sentences at the same time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Ariz.
The National Archives informed Trump’s lawyers in May 2021 that Kim Jong Un’s correspondence and Obama’s letter were missing.
WASHINGTON — The National Archives informed Donald Trump’s lawyers in May 2021 that some of the presidential records they were missing included correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a letter former President Barack Obama left with Trump, according to a previously undisclosed email.
The email, dated May 6, 2021, and several other documents were released Monday by the National Archives and Record Administration in response to Freedom of Information Act requests from numerous news outlets. Most of the requested material has not been published.
In an email last year from Records General Counsel Gary Stern to three Trump lawyers, including Patrick Philbin, Stern said the agency had “encountered several issues that we need your help with.” to resolve”. He said there were “now some paper/textual documents that we cannot report” and that officials needed their “immediate assistance to ensure that NARA receives all presidential documents, such as the requires the Presidential Documents Act”.
“Original correspondence between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been transferred to us; it is our understanding that in January 2021, just before the end of the administration, the originals were placed in a binder for the president, but were never returned to the Office of Records Management for transfer to NARA,” Stern told Trump officials. “It is essential that these original recordings be transferred to NARA as soon as possible.”
Stern also said, “The letter that President Obama left for President Trump on his first day in office has not been transferred; since this letter was received by President Trump after his term began, it is a presidential record.”
These specific recordings have previously been reported by other outlets, citing unnamed sources, along with the National Archives saying in a February statement that a few weeks earlier they had “arranged the transportation of the Trump Mar- a-Lago in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes containing presidential records, following discussions with representatives of President Trump in 2021.”
Stern’s email was among nearly a dozen published pages of other communications between Archives officials and Trump officials who handled the Presidential Records Act. The Archives, however, said Monday it was withholding nearly 300 other pages it possessed related to those communications.
The National Archives also released 54 pages of communications between agency officials and outside entities such as Congress, the White House and the Justice Department. The Archives said it was holding about 1,250 pages of those communications.
Most of the pages that were leaked have already been made public, such as the letters that House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., sent to the Archives as part of the investigation of her panel on classified documents and other presidential records that Trump failed to transfer. to the Archives and taken to Mar-a-Lago instead.
Within the 54 pages was a letter sent by Stern in June 2018 to Stefan Passantino, Trump’s then assistant attorney, about an article published by Politico about how White House employees were tasked with taping documents. torn apart by the president.
Stern asked the White House to provide the Archives “the extent of the problem and how it is being handled.”
“For example: how many documents were torn up? Were any documents destroyed or were they in such a state that they cannot be recovered? What steps are taken to recover documents that have been torn? he asked, adding that the Archives would be “happy to provide advice on best practices for restoring damaged records”.
The release of the documents comes just days after the Archives informed the House Oversight Committee that some Trump White House records have still not been turned over in accordance with the Presidential Records Act.
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 5 years for shooting man who interrupted catalytic converter theft
A 22-year-old St. Paul man was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in prison for shooting a man who interrupted the theft of a catalytic converter at a business in the city’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Kaw Bleh Htoo in August pleaded guilty to second-degree assault-dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm and two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the Feb. 21 incident that wounded the man, who suffered a broken pelvis from the gunshot.
Ramsey County District Judge Adam Yang sentenced Htoo to 58 months in prison, giving him credit for 132 days already served in custody.
Htoo’s accomplice, Eh Ler Pweh, was sentenced in July to three years of probation on a first-degree attempted aggravated robbery conviction; a second count was dismissed. Pweh, 19, of St. Paul, also was given 70 days in the Ramsey County Correctional Facility, a sentence that he had already completed by being jailed after his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint against Htoo:
Police were called to the business at 2350 Territorial Road around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting and attempted theft. Officers spoke to the man, who’d been shot in the buttocks, as he was being loaded into an ambulance.
He told officers he had been at work and saw a dark Toyota Scion sedan park next to a co-worker’s Toyota Tundra pickup truck. He said it is a quiet parking lot, but they have had catalytic convertor thefts in the past.
He said he went to the parking lot to investigate and saw someone in the driver’s seat of the car and someone under the truck. He said he heard a sawing noise and saw legs sticking out, so he put his foot on one of the legs and yelled, “Stop that!” the complaint states.
He said he heard a gunshot, then realized he’d been shot. He fell to the ground and crawled back to the business, where co-workers helped him until police arrived.
Surveillance video from the business shows the incident as the man had described, according to police. It shows the two suspects flee the area in the sedan while the wounded man was lying in the parking lot.
Two days later, officers on patrol near Rice and Front streets spotted a car matching the Scion. It ran a red light and crashed into a snowbank on Sylvan Street. Three males fled on foot.
Officers chased and arrested Pweh, who’d been driving, and three other males. A black 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the area where Pweh was taken into custody. The gun’s magazine was missing and its serial number scratched off.
The car had been reported stolen from Forest Street in St. Paul on Feb. 2.
When interviewed, Pweh said that when he bought the gun, the serial number had already been scratched off. He admitted to trying to steal the catalytic converter, but refused to tell investigators who shot the man, according to the complaint. Pweh said he knew the car was stolen.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Pweh’s cell phone, which showed text messages between him and Htoo that referenced “cutting,” the complaint read. Htoo’s cell phone was also traced back to the business at the time of the shooting.
Htoo was arrested May 25 at a residence on Bush Avenue in St. Paul. He had an active Dakota County warrant.
In an interview with investigators, Htoo initially denied involvement in the shooting. When faced with evidence, he admitted he was the shooter and asked how much time he faced. He said it was an accident and that he was scared of the victim, who was bigger and was kicking Pweh while he was under the car.
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, ‘forever grateful,’ retires after 11 seasons in Baltimore
When Jimmy Smith was going through the predraft process in 2011, he knew NFL teams had some concerns — “orange flags,” he jokingly called them Monday. Smith had proven himself a first-round cornerback over his five years at Colorado, but there were questions about his maturity.
When Smith visited Baltimore, though, where Ravens officials saw a prototypical long, athletic corner, he recalled that it was “probably just like being at home.” The Ravens took Smith No. 27 overall. Over the next 11 years, it was the only team he’d play for.
“They knew I was immature but had to grow still, but they were willing to take a chance on me,” Smith said. “And that chance changed my life, so I’m forever grateful because I had a lot of ups and downs, obviously, as a person and a player. And they stuck right by me. They kind of epitomized loyalty.”
Smith announced his retirement Monday, ending his NFL career after more than a decade in Baltimore. He played 128 games for the Ravens, starting 90, and was instrumental in their Super Bowl XLVII triumph. He finished with 14 interceptions, seventh most in franchise history.
Smith, 34, had acknowledged near the end of last season that his future in football was uncertain. He was set to become a free agent, and injuries had limited him to just 30 games from 2019 to 2021. Smith didn’t sign anywhere during the offseason, and he acknowledged Monday that the toll of his career’s injuries had become too much of a burden to play through.
“I want to be remembered as the type of player that I was, obviously,” he said. “I know I went through a lot of injuries and I wasn’t always there to suit up, but I want them to remember the type of player I was when I was out there, what I brought to the team. I mean, I’m a jokester, I like to have fun, I like to kid and be too candid at times. But ultimately, I just want them to remember, like: championship!” He flashed his Super Bowl ring.
When healthy, Smith could be a shutdown outside cornerback, with the technique and size (6 feet 2) the Ravens have long coveted for their aggressive coverage schemes. Over Smith’s Ravens tenure, their defense allowed the NFL’s second-fewest yards (326) and third-lowest points (20.1) per game.
Even in the twilight of Smith’s career, he was among the team’s most capable defenders. Almost three months into the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus graded Smith as the eighth-best all-around corner in the league and the ninth best in coverage — ahead of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
But injuries soon sidelined Smith, as they often did throughout his career. He played in every game in a season just twice, and after 2015, he never made more than 12 appearances in a year. Smith dealt with a sprained ankle, a sports hernia, a Lisfranc (foot) fracture, a back injury, a torn Achilles tendon, a sprained knee, a strained groin, a shoulder injury, a strained hip and a strained neck, among other ailments, over his career.
“Jimmy wanted to be on the field,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “He was going to find a way to get himself out there, one way or another, and right to the very end. That’s the thing that you always appreciated. He was a football player, and football players want to play football. And I was happy when he was out there, I can tell you that. Even if he wasn’t 100% all the time, his 80% or 90% was better than most every other guy’s 100%. That says a lot.”
Harbaugh, one of Smith’s fiercest advocates in Baltimore, recalled consoling him during his second year and telling him that he would recover from a sports hernia in time to play. Harbaugh remembered Smith, frustrated by his pain, telling him, “Just put me on [injured reserve]! This is ridiculous.” Harbaugh said he told Smith, “You stick with this, you just keep pushing through this, and by the end of the season, you’re going to make the play that wins us the Super Bowl.”
In the Super Bowl, Smith kept San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree from catching the go-ahead touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play late in the fourth quarter.
“This is not a lie,” Smith said, joined at his news conference Monday by current Ravens players, coaches and officials and former Ravens teammates like running back Ray Rice and Anthony Levine Sr. “I did not believe him, but this is not a lie.”
Smith, whose first-ever play as a Raven ended with him suffering a high-ankle sprain, said he was proud of not only how long he played but also that he never left Baltimore. He felt a loyalty to the franchise, and said Monday, half-jokingly, that he wasn’t sure he wanted to retire “until this moment exactly right now.” Smith said he got emotional watching the Ravens’ tribute video Monday morning; he already missed the flights back to Baltimore after road wins, and the locker room with his teammates, and the coaches who’d helped him grow up and become a family man.
“The friendship that we had, a chance to kind of grow through all the different things that happened, the good things, the challenging things, the crazy things … [are] what forges these kind of relationships and friendships that make football so amazing,” Harbaugh said.
“To finish where you start is a beautiful thing in professional sports,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “A lot of guys don’t get the chance to do it. And I’m very happy that Jimmy had the chance to do that here as a Baltimore Raven.”
The 2023 Audi R8 GT is a 612 horsepower V10 swan song
What is happening
Audi will offer a limited-edition R8 GT that pairs rear-wheel drive with a more powerful version of its 5.2-liter V10 engine.
why is it important
Along with more power, the GT has a retuned transmission and Torque Rear drive mode, and it’s also 44 pounds lighter than a standard R8.
And after
Only 333 R8 GT will be sold worldwide. It will go on sale early next year.
Audi will say goodbye to its impressive 5.2-liter V10 engine next year through this: the limited edition R8 GT. Making its debut on Monday, the GT is based on the rear-drive R8 but uses a more powerful version of Audi’s naturally aspirated V10, and it gets a few other nice upgrades too.
It’s a bit strange that Audi – a company known for its Quattro all-wheel-drive system – would choose to base the GT on the rear-drive R8, but based on our experience with this stellar supercar, the fewer drive wheels, the better. But unlike the base R8 RWD, which has 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, the R8 GT produces 612 hp and 413 lb-ft. This allows the R8 GT to accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, although it’s worth noting that the R8 Quattro is even quicker (3.1 seconds to 100 km/h).
Helping the R8 GT achieve peak performance is a retuned seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which has different gear ratios and faster shift times. Audi also equips the GT with a Torque Rear drive mode, which opens up seven different levels of traction control intervention, meaning you can make this R8 as happy as you want.
Compared to a standard R8 RWD, the R8 GT is 44 pounds lighter, largely thanks to the new 20-inch forged wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are also standard, meaning this R8 will have huge levels of grip, and ceramic brakes are also part of the GT package. Audi claims the GT’s suspension is stiffer than that of a standard R8, and you can even opt for a coilover setup with manually adjustable levels of compression and rebound.
Visually, the R8 GT stands out with its unique front splitter, dive planes, side skirts, diffuser and large gooseneck rear wing. You can order the R8 GT in matte Suzuka Grey, Tangorot (red) or Daytona Grey. The R8 GT will be available to order next year, with US pricing still TBD at the time of this writing.
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine in ‘good spirits’ as he awaits surgery in London to repair leg injury
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound fracture to his lower left leg during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, has remained in London and will have surgery there Tuesday.
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the NFL draft in April out of Georgia, suffered the season-ending injury on a Vikings punt return late in the first quarter of the 28-25 win over the Saints at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On Monday, he had what Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called a “successful” preparatory procedure in advance of his surgery.
“He’s in good spirits,” O’Connell said. “I was able to speak with Lew (early Monday morning) when we arrived back here in the Twin Cities, spoke with him for about 20 minutes, which obviously was great for me to be able to touch base with him and speak with him to make sure he was doing well, all things considered.”
The Vikings kept a member of their medical staff in London to be with Cine. Sources close to the situation said that if all goes well with the surgery, he could return to Minnesota late this week, begin walking in several weeks and then be on the path to returning to play in 2023.
However, sources said a key is to prevent an infection, which would be a setback. That is one reason why Cine remained in London. More will be known about his recovery timetable after the surgery, which O’Connell said is expected to be conducted “around” 2-2:30 p.m. Tuesday in London (8-8:30 a.m. CDT).
When asked Monday whether he knows for sure that Cine will be able to return to playing football, O’Connell called it “a tough question” and said the Vikings at this point are thinking “short term” about his recovery.
“This is not my first time dealing with a player with an injury like this,” O’Connell said. “So I’m extra sensitive to making sure first and foremost before we even start talking about repairing that injury, we’re doing the things preparation-wise to make sure that when that repair happens, that everything moving forward is about Lew and day-by-day knowing that we’re right there with him as he makes his way back to, hopefully, a full recovery.”
O’Connell said it’s going to take a lot of “lonely work” in rehabilitation by Cine for “him to get back.” But he has no doubt Cine will be “attacking that every step of the way.”
After Cine was injured, players gathered around him on the field in a show of support. He was taken off on a cart and backboard with an air cast on his leg and driven to a London hospital.
“He’s receiving great care,” O’Connell said. “I can’t say enough, not only about the on-field and at-stadium personnel that were able to, not only our crew, but folks there with the NFL and obviously the local medical facilities there to handle it the way they did and get Lew the immediate treatment he needed.”
Cine lost the battle in training camp and in the preseason with Camryn Bynum to start at safety, and he missed the final preseason game and Week 1 of the regular season due to a knee injury. Before his injury, he had played just two snaps this season from scrimmage but was a valuable player on special teams.
After Sunday’s game, there was an outpouring of support from players about Cine’s injury
“I just hope that Lewis continues to stay strong and knows that his brothers are here and we have his back,” veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said.
“It’s hard enough for a rookie as it is,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “He showed up. He’s worked hard. He’s made an impact of us. … We all love him. Love his personality. He’s a great guy. … Everybody was pretty devastated.”
From a football standpoint, the Vikings will need a fourth safety on the roster after starters Harrison Smith and Bynum and top reserve Josh Metellus. One option could be signing Myles Dorn off the practice squad. For Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, they could elevate Dorn off the squad for his third and final allowed elevation of the season and then address the safety situation in more detail next week.
For now, the Vikings are most concerned about Cine’s health.
“We’ve got to get him fixed up and he’s got the care he needs, and he knows we’re going to get him back here as soon as we can and get our team and our players around him,” O’Connell said.
