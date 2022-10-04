News
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sells Gold Coast condo for $7M
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack on Sept. 26 sold his 4,275-square-foot condominium in the building at 9 W. Walton Street in the Gold Coast for $6.9 million in an off-market transaction.
Mack, 31, starred for the Bears for four seasons before an injury ended his playing in the 2021 season. The Bears traded him to the Los Angeles Chargers in March.
On the Gold Coast, Mack paid $6.85 million in March 2021 for the Gold Coast condo, which takes up half of the 28th floor and has a wraparound terrace. The building at 9 W. Walton has been a star-studded one, with high-priced units owned or rented by other athletes. At present, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine rents a unit in the building, while Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane owns a 25th-floor unit in the building that he purchased in 2019. Previously, Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward sold a 19th-floor unit in 2020 for $7.2 million, and in 2019, Kane’s teammate Jonathan Toews sold his 29th-floor unit in the building — directly above the condo that Mack just sold — for $6.95 million.
Public records do not yet identify the buyer of Mack’s unit. And while the unit sold in an off-market deal that showed up in the real estate multiple listing service on Oct. 3, Elite Street could not yet determine if Mack used a real estate agent in the deal. Several brokers who are known for marketing units in the building told Elite Street that they were not part of the deal.
The condo had a $14,254 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Mack previously owned a mansion in Glencoe from 2018 until 2021. He sold it in November for $3.9 million.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
News
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for laying the foundations of quantum computing
Three scientists who helped lay the foundations of quantum computing were awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday. Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger detailed the particular phenomenon called entanglement that connects the behavior of two tiny particles and is now used to perform quantum calculations.
Entanglement connects two states of two small particles such as photons, the smallest possible light pulses. Albert Einstein, skeptical of the phenomenon but later proven to be false, called entanglement “spooky action at a distance”, because it seems so peculiar that the properties of one particle can be linked to those of another. even though the two were isolated so that no information about one could reach the other.
From the 1970s through the 1990s, Clauser, Aspect, and Zeilinger conducted a series of increasingly sophisticated entanglement experiments. Einstein and his colleagues suggested that something beyond quantum mechanics called “hidden variables” would explain entanglement. The Nobel Prize winners’ experiments detailed an idea of quantum physics that disproved hidden variables and eventually developed a process called teleportation that is crucial for quantum manipulations.
This research has helped pave the way for the quantum computing industry today, in which an increasing number of entangled entities called qubits can be used to process data. Although the technology is still nascent, tech giants and startups are making steady progress, investing billions of dollars to develop quantum computers that, in years to come, could perform some calculations beyond the reach of conventional computers.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel Prize each year, compares the experiment to test hidden variables to a machine that throws two balls, one white and one black, to separate the people, Alice and Bob. If Alice catches a white ball, she knows that Bob caught a black one. But before the balls are seen, each ball is actually in an unknown gray state.
The idea of hidden variables posits that before the balls were thrown, each indeed knew whether it would turn black or white. Quantum mechanics postulates that these two balls, in an entangled state, turned black or white at random.
Nobel laureates have studied an idea called Bell’s inequality that helps determine which explanation is true. Quantum mechanics violates Bell’s inequality.
Zeilinger worked at the University of Vienna in Austria; Clauser at JF Clauser & Assoc. In the USA; and Aspect at Paris-Saclay University and École Polytechnique in France.
CNET
News
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook has trial in civil suit officially set for next August
A jury trial in a civil suit involving Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook officially has been set for next August, court records show.
David Valentini, one of Cook’s attorneys, told the Pioneer Press in August that the jury trial was expected to be held then. It now has officially been scheduled for Aug. 7-18, 2023 in Dakota County District Court, which is during the the Vikings’ training camp and preseason.
Cook was sued last November by a former girlfriend for allegedly assaulting her at his Inver Grove Heights home in November 2020. In December, Cook filed a defamation and fraud lawsuit against the woman, Gracelyn Trimble.
Trimble, a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed in Italy, alleged in her lawsuit that Cook left her with a concussion, as well as cuts and welts on her face. She alleges battery and false imprisonment in addition to assault and has sought unspecified damages in excess of $50,000.
After Trimble’s suit was filed last November, Cook said that he was “the victim in this situation” and that the “truth” would come out.
Cook is in his sixth season with the Vikings and made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. He has rushed for a team-high 279 yards in four games this season, including 76 yards on 20 carries in a Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London, when he returned after having suffered a dislocated shoulder the previous week.
“I give him a ton of credit,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday of Cook’s performance in the game. “As the game went on, you started to feel he was really running hard, running well against a tough front. … Tons of credit to him for just pouring into his treatment and rehab through the week.”
News
All the off-screen RHOBH drama to catch up on before the finale
Kyle vs Garcelle
During an April 13 appearance on Watch what’s happening liveGarcelle revealed where she is with some of them RHOBH co-stars, including Kathy (who seemed to be at odds with several Housewives in the aforementioned Season 12 trailer, including her own sister, Kyle). Ask by Andy Cohen though she and Kathy are currently closer than Kathy and Kyle, Garcelle replied, “Absolutely.”
Kyle admitted to being “shocked” by the comment during an Amazon live stream the following day. “I mean, he’s someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show,” she said of Garcelle. “Kathy was barely on last season because she was busy with Paris’ wedding. [Garcelle] compares knowing someone from a reality show for a few seasons to living as sisters, whether Kathy and I have a problem right now or not.”
Garcelle later told E! News that she reached out to Kyle the same day “and apologized if I hurt her feelings. I felt really bad.”
Entertainment
News
Dave Hyde: Dolphins followed concussion protocol and medical advice about Tua Tagovailoa, but is system ‘broken’ as some think?
When Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he welcomed an NFL and NFL Players Association investigation, he was right on one count.
“We have nothing to hide,’ he said.
From the moment quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit his helmet on the field Sept. 25 against Buffalo, shook his head, collapsed to the ground and needed help getting off the field, the Dolphins followed concussion protocol and what doctors counseled, according to two league sources.
So why the furor? Part was what came next: Tua didn’t just return to that game but was involved in a scarier scene last Thursday in Cincinnati, when he hit his head again and was taken off the field on a stretcher. Part of the furor, too, was how his staggering off the field was handled — or, as many thought, should be handled differently.
“This is an uncomfortable but a healthy conversation,’’ a league source said. “It’s made everyone think about how to improve this.”
Tua went into the locker room complaining of back pain, even though he hadn’t exhibited any outward signs his back was hurt on the play in question or in staggering off the field. But a couple of plays earlier, his back had been awkwardly bent.
Was the problem just his back? Did it have to be a binary issue of either his head or his back — could it have been both? Might Tagovailoa, like Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate complaining of a shoulder problem after being concussed Sunday night, have found an end run to avoid the NFL’s concussion protocol?
“The system is broken,’ Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said on NBC Sunday night in regard to the issues around Brate and Tagovailoa.
The system was followed in Tagovailoa’s case, too, as the investigation will find, the two league sources said.
“There are a lot of questions, but it’s important to know everyone did their job,’ one league source said.
New England coach Bill Belichick is noted for saying, “Do your job.” He says it should be amended to, “Do your job well.” That’s a more difficult question, everyone agreed.
An independent neurologist, called in NFL’s concussion protocol the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, tested Tagovailoa for a concussion in the Dolphins locker room at halftime of the Buffalo game and concluded he could return to play. The scene of Tua shaking his head and collapsing on the field didn’t matter, the independent neurologist said, according to a source. Only the testing did.
That led to the independent doctor being fired by the NFLPA, which pays half his salary, according to the protocol. The NFL, which pays the other half, also did not announce his firing.
The league and players union did offer a joint statement on amending the protocol so any player displaying, “Gross Motor Instability,” like Tagovailoa would be held out of a game. The idea is it’s easier to spot a player shaking his head and wobbling off the field than to be certain of a concussion test during a game.
Tagovailoa played well that game against Buffalo, too, though medical officials shrug at that relevance. There’s anecdotal evidence of concussed players acting fine and performing well. One famous example: Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman doesn’t remember the second half of the 1992 NFC Championship Game. He later realized he still had the affects of a concussion in the Super Bowl that the Cowboys won.
Tagovailoa was tested last week and special care was taken before Thursday’s game at Cincinnati. He passed the tests before an even scarier scene played out in that first half. He was spun to the ground by defensive tackle Josh Tupou and hit his head hard on the ground, his arms and hands frozen in a “fencing posture,” of people suffering head trauma.
He was taken off the field on a stretcher. His two games with head trauma were linked, rightly or wrongly, with the medical truth that one concussion makes a person more susceptible to a second one.
The conversation went off the rails in some manner. Former NFL coach Rex Ryan said Sunday on ESPN that McDaniel should have kept Tagovailoa off the field against Buffalo. He called the entire situation an, “epic fail, and a fail on the coach, too.”
McDaniel doesn’t deserve that. Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson had the more measured approach on Fox Sports for how a coach handles injuries during a game.
“The procedure is — and this is what I followed — if a player’s injured and taken off the field, you don’t have any more contact with that player,’ he said. “Then your medical team will come up to you and say, ‘Hey, the player’s good to go, you can put him back in,’ or, ‘Hey, we’re going to hold him out of the game.’ … McDaniel has to trust his people, and that’s what he did.”
There’s no great conclusion other than the Dolphins followed protocol and Tagovailoa has been ruled out Sunday against the New York Jets. Dungy sounds right about the system being broken. An NFL medical official sounds right, saying, “The brain is a mysterious thing.”
A league source sounds right, summing up this loud week in saying, “Don’t forget it’s a violent game.”
News
Protect the parody of the police, for our good: NPR
Patrick Semansky/AP
WASHINGTON — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody.
The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe in the absurd has filed a brief in the Supreme Court in favor of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for mocking the police on social media.
“As the world’s premier parodists, The Onion writers also have a personal interest in preventing political authorities from jailing comedians,” The Onion’s attorneys wrote in a brief filed Monday. “This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”
The court filing doesn’t entirely keep a straight face, calling the federal justice system “total Latin twists.”
The Onion said it employed 350,000 people, was read by 4.3 trillion people and “became the most powerful and influential organization in human history”.
The Supreme Court case involves Anthony Novak, who was arrested after impersonating the Parma, Ohio police force in Facebook posts.
The posts ran for 12 hours and included an ad for new police officers “strongly urging minorities not to apply”. Another post promoted a fake event where child sex offenders could be “removed from the sex offender registry and accepted as an honorary police officer”.
After being acquitted of the criminal charges, the man sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers had “qualified immunity” and dismissed the lawsuit.
One question is whether people could have reasonably believed that what they saw on Novak’s site was real.
But the onion said Novak was under no obligation to post a disclaimer. “Simply put, for the parody to work, it must plausibly mimic the original,” The Onion said, noting its own tendency to mimic “the dry tone of an Associated Press report.”
More than once, people have reposted Onion’s claims as true, including when he reported in 2012 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was the sexiest man alive.
The memoir ends with a familiar plea for the court to hear the case and a twist.
“The petition for certiorari should be granted, the rights of the people vindicated, and various historical wrongs righted. The Onion would welcome any of the three, especially the first,” the Onion lawyers wrote.
NPR News
News
How Chicago Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks — armed with new pitch — is setting himself up a big 2023 season
For left-hander Jordan Wicks, the big-league dream felt much closer over the weekend.
The Chicago Cubs brought 14 of their minor-league players to Wrigley Field for a multiday development camp at the ballpark. The group included some of their most highly-rated prospects: outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 1 by Baseball America), Brennen Davis (No. 2), Owen Caissie (No. 8), first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 20) and pitchers Wicks, Ben Brown (No. 11) and DJ Herz (No. 13).
The orientation included a tour of the ballpark and facilities, meeting with Cubs coaches and major-league players, and preparing their respective offseason programs.
“We definitely go out on the field and imagine being out there,” Wicks said Sunday. “Who knows how far away it is?”
Wicks’ season set him up for an important 2023 that could put him on the cusp of the majors. Excluding a late-season injury shortened start, he posted a 2.95 ERA over his last 19 starts, which included surrendering one run or less in his final five outings at Double-A Tennessee. The underlying numbers suggested Wicks’ slow start, posting a 5.65 ERA through four starts with High-A South Bend, was somewhat out of his control.
“It was a lot of bad breaks in-game — soft contact hits, stuff that just didn’t really go my way,” Wicks recently told the Tribune. “And I was able to continue through that and power through it and make the best out of it.”
By mid-September at Tennessee, Wicks self-assessed his pitch mix was “10 times better” than where his stuff began at the beginning of the season, citing the confidence in all of his pitches. The Cubs’ 2021 first-round pick overcame a .359 Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) with South Bend, sixth highest among High-A pitchers this year (min. 50 innings). His main goal coming into the year was to improve his breaking balls. Wicks believes he succeed in that quest.
“It’s helped a lot in terms of giving them different things to think about,” Wicks said, “and it’s also helped to make the changeup even better.”
During the two months of the season, Wicks added another element to his repertoire: a cutter. Wicks called it a “pitch limiter.” It helps him generate more weak contact, record quicker outs and, ideally, lower his pitch count as he progresses through a start. He initially started incorporating the cutter into games in August.
“It’s done exactly what we wanted to which is limit pitches and be able to attack hitters,” Wicks said. “It has definitely done its job.”
The Cubs introduced the idea to Wicks shortly after he was promoted to Tennessee in mid-July. Based on Wicks’ pitch usage and his strengths and weaknesses, the Cubs’ pitching infrastructure — including their Research and Development department — thought the 23-year-old could handle adding a new pitch in-season and quickly take to it. Minor-league pitching coordinator Casey Jacobson recalled Wicks mentioning he thought adding a cutter would work well for him after one of his first starts with Tennessee.
The pitch could be a great weapon for Wicks against right-handed hitters to avoid overusing his changeup while complementing his devastating slider to put away lefties.
“It speaks to his aptitude, like, he knew that he’s got the two breaking balls right now, but they’re on the slower side in terms of velocity,” Jacobson said. “So you want something that’s a breaking ball that has some more pace and that’s kind of what we identified as well.
“It was a good situation where all the stars aligned.”
Left triceps tightness sidelined Wicks for 12 days, but he returned Sept. 2 and tossed seven shutout innings with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts over his final two regular-season starts. After tightness cropped up in his one-inning start Aug. 20 that saw the lefty uncharacteristically surrender six runs (five earned), Wicks and the Cubs wanted to play the situation conservatively so late into the season.
Extended rest between starts resolved the issue. Getting minor-league pitchers through a full season is important in exposing them to the grind of a long season and understanding what it takes to get through that type of schedule. Sometimes that means learning how to bounce back and overcome from nagging stuff or injuries.
Jacobson was glad Wicks informed the team about his triceps tightness, something pitchers might experience late in the season.
“But rather than throw through it and maybe something worse happens, he’s honest with us up front,” Jacobson told the Tribune. “We can take care of it and we can get in front of it. Our training staff knocked that thing out of the park in a short amount of time. That’s obviously really good for him from a competitiveness standpoint, from his psychological standpoint, because he doesn’t want to be sidelined.”
Although he did not pitch during the Smokies’ postseason run, Wicks ultimately finished with 94⅔ innings between High-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee, just shy of his combined total last year with Kansas State and South Bend. While increasing innings are important, big-picture development is part of the equation too.
“You’re challenging them with a different rest cycle — it’s not once a week anymore, they’re cutting off a recovery day that they might have had in college, the travels’ a little bit different, the training is probably a little bit different,” Jacobson said.
“We can take the next step then and he’s getting the chance now to throw on what would be major-league rest once a month. It’s something that these guys need to get exposed to, so that we can get their body to adapt to it.”
