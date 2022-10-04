News
Giancarlo Stanton blasts 30th home run; Aaron Judge goes homerless again
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge watched in the background.
Giancarlo Stanton blistered his 30th home run of the season Monday night to help the Yankees to a 3-1 win over the Rangers at Globe Life Park, but Stanton was being asked about Judge’s chase for his record-breaking 62nd homer of the season.
Judge made faces and laughed as he watched and listened.
So, no, the fourth straight game without a home run as the Yankees’ regular season has just three games left does not seem to have him pressing or anxious. It did have the 35,906 at the new ballpark disappointed though. They came to see Judge make history. Instead, he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. His batting average remained at .311, now four points lower than Minnesota’s Luis Arraez who leads the American League.
If Judge is able to surpass Arraez’s batting average, the slugger will be in position to win the Triple Crown award. It would be the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera won in 2012.
In the top of the ninth, Judge was on deck when Marwin Gonzalez popped out to end the inning. The pop up made the crowd boo loudly. Gonzalez denied them another chance to see Judge chase history.
In the eighth, Gonzalez led off with a homer off of Jonathan Hernandez and then Judge struck out swinging on a 99-mile an hour sinker.
Giancarlo Stanton followed with his 30th home run of the season. He is the third Yankee this season to hit at least 30 homers, joining Judge and Anthony Rizzo, who has 32. They are the first trio of Yankees to hit at least 30 homers in the same season since 2005, when Jason Giambi, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield did it.
Boone said that Judge could play in both games of a split doubleheader on Tuesday and his schedule is contingent on him hitting No. 62.
News
“I feel like I’ve been robbed”
The IBF are notorious for being ruthless when it comes to enforcing their mandatory challengers and their latest victim is Joe Cordina.
The Welshman won the organization’s world title in June in stunning fashion, knocking out Kenichi Ogawa in the second round of their fight.
At the time, promoter Eddie Hearn reacted on Twitter saying, suggesting it was a knockout of the decade – or at least this year.
Cordina didn’t have long to relish the title, as he was quickly called up by the IBF to face their mandatory challenger, Shavkat Rakhimov, which was scheduled for November 5 in Abu Dhabi.
Recently, however, he was forced to pull out of his world title defense due to what appears to be a pretty horrific hand injury.
Shortly after, the IBF informed that following his withdrawal, he would be stripped of his world title.
Cordina reacted on Twitter by posting a photo of his injured hand, along with the caption: “Absolutely gutted.
“I worked all my life to become world champion and I didn’t even have the chance to defend the title.
“I feel like I’ve been robbed!”
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the IBF be particularly strict in enforcing their rules regarding mandatory challengers.
In 2019, Canelo was stripped of his IBF middleweight title, which he won from Daniel Jacobs a few months earlier.
This came after the Mexican failed to agree with his mandatory challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko before the IBF deadline passed.
At the time, Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya expressed his frustration with the IBF, saying, “We are extremely disappointed in the IBF for forcing the best fighter in the world to relinquish his title. global. We conducted serious negotiations with the promoter of Sergiy Derevyanchenko.
“We offered his team an unprecedented amount of money for a fighter of his limited size and popularity, but the truth is I’m now certain they never intended to make a deal. . But instead they wanted to force us to give up Canelo’s belt.
“This is an insult to boxing and more importantly an insult to boxing fans around the world. This decision validates already existing concerns about the credibility of the IBF Championship.
Current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has also had issues with the IBF in the past, having beaten Wladimir Klitschko to win the unified WBA, WBO and IBF world titles in 2015.
Subsequently, Fury was contractually obligated to a rematch with Klitschko, but the IBF felt his proxy should have priority and therefore stripped him of the world title.
IBF President Lindsey Tucker said at the time: “As far as the Klitschko rematch is concerned, it’s quite the opposite, because the mandatory takes precedence over the rematch.”
In the end, it didn’t matter either way, as Fury relinquished all of his titles after taking a lengthy hiatus from the sport due to mental health issues.
Ravens are field-goal favorites over visiting Bengals in ‘Sunday Night Football’ matchup
The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their “Sunday Night Football” matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Despite a 23-20 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, their second straight second-half collapse at home, the Ravens (2-2) are favored by three points in their AFC North opener. The Bengals (2-2) are coming off a 27-15 home win over the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins and will have had three extra days of rest.
Cincinnati has won four of its past eight games in Baltimore and is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games against the host Ravens, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens, meanwhile, haven’t covered the spread in either of their two home games this season, though Sunday’s loss to Buffalo was a push.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 27-25 but were swept last season for the first time since 2015. The Bengals pulled away in Baltimore for a comfortable 41-17 win in Week 7 and later routed a depleted Ravens team in Week 16, 41-21.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 48 1/2 points.
Voting Rights Act at risk of further dismantling in Supreme Court: NPR
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the historic Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating racial discrimination against voters. minorities.
Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutralized significant parts of the law. Now, once again, the law is on the chopping block — this time on the question of how state legislatures can draw constituency lines in Congress when state voters are racially polarized.
At issue is Alabama’s congressional redistricting plan passed by the state’s Republican legislature after the 2020 census. More than a quarter of the state’s population is African American, but in only 1 of 7 districts, minority voters have a realistic chance of electing the candidate of their choice. Black voters are either concentrated in this district, so that they form a supermajority there, or are spread across the remaining six districts, so that their voting power is diluted. This is a practice known as packing and cracking.
“Voting in Alabama is racially polarized, which means that black voters and white voters consistently vote for different candidates, especially when black candidates are on the ballot,” says election law expert Richard Pildes. And that, he says, “triggers the Voting Rights Act.”
How the lower courts ruled
The triggering of the Voting Rights Act is a big deal, with particular irony in this context. That’s because this case involves a provision that Congress amended in 1982 to correct what it saw as the Supreme Court’s misinterpretation of the law.
After the Supreme Court ruled in 1980 that suffrage advocates must prove intentional discrimination in order to invalidate an electoral system, Congress amended the law to specify that minority voters need only prove a result discrimination – a much easier thing to do than to prove intentional discrimination. The discriminatory outcome has been the norm ever since, upheld by the Supreme Court and applied by lower courts.
In January, a three-judge Federal Court panel unanimously ruled that Alabama could and should have created two compact congressional districts with a majority, or near a majority, of black voters: two districts instead of just one. Two of the judges on the panel were Trump appointees, the third a Clinton appointee.
The state appealed to the Supreme Court, which by a 5-4 vote blocked the lower court’s decision, which ordered a new map for the 2022 election, then nine months away. It was too much for Chief Justice John Roberts, a longtime critic of the Voting Rights Act, but who this time dissented with the three court liberals. He said he could find “no apparent error” in the lower court’s application of existing precedents.
The Alabama Argument
What he didn’t say was whether the court should revisit some of those precedents. And on Tuesday, the court hears arguments about whether to do just that. The question is whether to overturn or change previous decisions that have governed the law for more than 30 years. Existing precedents impose an “affirmative duty” on racially polarized voting to “give minority voters an equal opportunity to elect the candidates they prefer,” says Pildes, a professor at the University of New York’s law school. York.
He notes that Alabama’s arguments range from narrow arguments about how to interpret the 1982 Voting Rights Act amendments to more extreme arguments.
An extreme argument, Pildes says, is that the Voting Rights Act does not apply to legislative redistricting plans at all, even though the court has historically applied the law to such plans. “Or,” he said, “even more dramatically, that if [the Voting Rights Act] applies as the lower court held here, then the law is unconstitutional.”
Unconstitutional because it is based on the affirmative creation of a race-based compact second district. As Alabama put it in its briefs, by requiring a “race-based” redistricting map, the lower court indulged in “the harmful idea that redistricting begins and ends with racial considerations.” .
Against this argument, black voters argue that the state’s argument boils down to a backwards and forwards proposition: that any effort to eradicate racial discrimination is unconstitutional because it must emphasize on racial considerations.
China seeks to ‘normalize’ military drills near island: Taiwan
Taipei:
China is seeking to “normalize” its military activities near Taiwan, including crossing the center line of the Taiwan Strait, which poses an unprecedented challenge, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
China, which considers the democratically-ruled island its own territory, waged war games including missile fire over Taipei in early August in response to a visit to Taiwan by the US House Speaker. United, Nancy Pelosi.
China’s military activities near Taiwan have continued at a much reduced level, although Chinese military aircraft still regularly cross the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, which previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two.
“In the future, the activities of Chinese Communist military aircraft and ships entering our air defense identification zone, crossing the median line and approaching sea areas near the island will gradually become more normalized,” he said. said the ministry.
“The national army faces an unprecedented challenge,” the ministry said in a report to parliament before Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng answered lawmaker questions on Wednesday, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters. .
China says its armed forces have the right to operate around Taiwan because it is Chinese territory.
The Taiwanese government has denounced Beijing’s threats and rejected China’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s 23 million people have the right to decide their future.
Taiwan will respond to China’s military threats by “appropriately” increasing its level of combat readiness and remaining on high alert, the ministry said.
As the world is distracted by the war in Ukraine, China is upgrading its armed forces and increasing pressure on Taiwan, the ministry said.
In its report seeking parliamentary approval for next year’s defense budget, the ministry also said it hoped to prioritize spending on ammunition and arms parts to respond to “the state of urgent combat readiness”.
The government has proposed $19 billion in defense spending for next year, a double-digit increase from 2022 that includes funds for new fighter jets.
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Is Luke Getsy doing enough to turn Justin Fields loose in the passing attack?
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy isn’t scheduled to speak with reporters until Thursday at Halas Hall.
That leaves a couple more days for Getsy’s harshest critics — and Justin Fields’ staunchest defenders — to continue catapulting tomatoes at will, firing on Getsy’s play-calling and an offensive approach that some have deemed too conservative to unlock the Bears’ bottom-tier attack.
But the knee-jerk outrage in the wake of Sunday’s 20-12 road loss to the New York Giants might not have ample supporting evidence, even after the Bears settled for four field goals in 12 possessions.
The truth is accountability must be spread all around as the Bears seek stimulants to enliven their 32nd-ranked passing offense. Fields isn’t playing well by any stretch of the imagination. His ordinary and depleted receiving corps hasn’t stepped up. The offensive line has been inconsistent at best in pass protection and now figures to be without guard Cody Whitehair for the rest of October.
And, yes, Getsy also should be held responsible for his role in overseeing an offense that has an NFL-low five touchdowns through four games and ranks 26th in third-down efficiency (34%).
A deeper dive into Sunday’s video, however, revealed an overwhelming number of execution errors that proved far more detrimental to the Bears’ stumbles than play-calling.
On 60 offensive snaps, the Bears ran 34 pass plays. Eleven resulted in completions. Eleven were incomplete. Six went down as quarterback scrambles for positive yards. Another six resulted in sacks, including a poorly blocked second-quarter play that ended with Fields losing a fumble.
Folded into the game video is evidence that the Bears had plenty of opportunities to make plays in the passing game and had shrewd calls to help that cause. They just faltered. Then they lost, touching a city’s raw nerve.
You can bet the upbeat rhetoric from inside Halas Hall won’t land quite right this week.
“I love the way (Justin) was throwing the ball down the field,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said immediately after the game. “That’s going to open up more things for us.”
Fields did finish with season highs in completions and passing yards. It’s all relative, but statistically, that’s progress, right? Eberflus saw it as such.
Still, when an 11-completion, 174-yard performance without a touchdown pass registers as a step forward worthy of a fist pump, the problems remain sizable.
Here’s your comprehensive Week 4 QB rewind.
Defining moment
On third-and-10 from the Giants 35-yard line late in the first half, Fields missed his biggest opportunity to break his three-week slump without a touchdown pass. Getsy sent in a “four verticals” concept against a Cover-2 look, giving Fields a well-timed chance to take a shot.
“That’s a very basic play,” Eberflus said.
Yet the Bears couldn’t pull it off.
Receiver Darnell Mooney made a mental error in the huddle, confusing the call with a like-named play from Matt Nagy’s 2021 library and mixing up the details of his route. Even so, the way things developed, Fields had a grooved fastball hanging over the plate and a chance to swing for the fences like he did on the team field trip to Wrigley Field over the summer.
A bit of a coverage bust by the Giants left Mooney streaking uncovered up the seam toward the end zone. And while, by his own admission, Mooney was supposed to bend his route toward the right hash instead of running straight upfield, there’s no excuse for Fields not seeing that big play waiting or pulling the trigger to capitalize.
“He certainly had time on that,” Eberflus said. “He certainly had time and could’ve rode the pocket a little bit more.”
Against a four-man rush, the Bears protection held up. It was the cleanest pocket Fields had all day. Yet for some reason, the moment he hit the top of his five-step drop, he tucked the football, dropped his eyes and scrambled forward through the pocket.
Eberflus theorized Monday that Fields was responding to a coaching point to either look for his check-down or run on that play against that coverage. Thus he gained 12 yards to convert on third-and-long and move the Bears inside the Giants 25.
But here’s why, at this stage of Fields’ development, it’s critical to separate play results from processes and decision-making.
Fields did too much wrong during that sequence, perhaps indicating that bad habits are starting to form amid the offense’s struggles. Or at the very least, good habits haven’t solidified. For one thing, while Fields might not have seen what he expected to see, he had to recognize the big break that presented itself.
“There’s no doubt,” Eberflus said Monday. “Get your eyes downfield and see what you see and take what they give you. You certainly have to do that. For sure.”
While Mooney acknowledged running the wrong route, he was reminded that the route he did run would have gone for a touchdown had Fields shown proper recognition.
“True,” he said. “True. And then we’re not talking about this as well. But I just have to be in the right spot.”
Fields’ lack of pocket awareness combined with his eagerness to take off running proved disappointing. To top it all off, his run was far from careful as he missed an opportunity to bounce outside and get out of bounds after picking up the first down and instead ran into a significant hit from linebacker Tae Crowder.
Again, the Bears picked up a first down on the play. But they left a potential game-changing touchdown on the table.
Uh-oh
The second quarter was full of examples where the Bears had chances to produce in the passing game but failed during an ugly four-possession stretch in which the offense again made even the basics of football look difficult.
A sampling from that menu:
- On a first-down play-action pass near midfield, Fields rolled right for a seemingly easy completion to rookie running back Trestan Ebner. Yet confronted with moderate pressure from outside linebacker Tomon Fox, Fields threw high and missed Ebner badly. Incomplete.
- Five plays later, after converting on third-and-20 with a beautifully executed screen pass to Khalil Herbert for 24 yards, the Bears were in field-goal range with a first down at the Giants 27. Getsy sent in a pick play in which tight end Cole Kmet helped to free Equanimeous St. Brown coming across the middle, right to left, for what Fields was certain would be a big gain. But center Sam Mustipher was beaten up the middle by defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and left tackle Braxton Jones was beaten worse by defensive end Azeez Olujari. Ojulari’s helmet hit Fields’ right triceps as he threw, and the ball popped up for an unorthodox fumble the Giants recovered.
- On the next possession, Fields bit off a big chunk with a play-action completion to Mooney: 21 yards up the left sideline on an out route. The pocket wasn’t entirely clean on that play, but it was more than friendly enough and Fields didn’t get enough mustard on his pass. It was about a foot and a half short and short-hopped the turf as Mooney dived to grab it. The big gain was overturned on a Giants challenge. Instead of a first down at midfield, the Bears had third-and-6 at their 29 and Fields took a 9-yard sack on the next snap when Lawrence pushed Lucas Patrick backward.
- The Bears forced a turnover on the subsequent punt. But a second-down slant pass to Dante Pettis was knocked down when defensive lineman Nick Williams detached from Mustipher’s block to get his left hand in the passing lane. Then came the missed home run pitch with Mooney all alone deep.
- Finally, with an aggressive attempt to squeeze points out of their final first-half possession, the Bears ran three pass plays in the final 36 seconds before halftime. But that resulted in a pair of 2-yard Fields scrambles and a half-ending sack.
And that was just a one-quarter sampling of the constant malfunctioning.
Four games into the season, Bears fans find themselves in a familiar place. Their starting quarterback is struggling. His supporting cast isn’t doing much supporting. The offensive coordinator is under fire. And the defense and special teams are making enough mistakes to get them beat.
With 13 games remaining, the debate is intensifying as to who deserves how much blame for all that’s going wrong, particularly with the passing offense.
Fields’ surface-level diagnosis?
“We’ve just got to be more consistent,” he said. “Whether it’s me, whether it’s O-line, whether it’s the receivers. On some plays we’re all on the same page and we’re all executing great. And then (on) some plays we aren’t.”
Back to the grind.
On the bright side
Fields’ deep ball to Mooney on the first play of the Bears’ second possession was a thing of a beauty, a 56-yard connection that required a strong throw on a gusty New Jersey afternoon and a pretty catch by Fields’ favorite receiver.
In all, Mooney had a season-high 94 yards and was on the receiving end of Fields’ best three throws. In addition to that first-quarter deep ball, he added a pair of 18-yard receptions.
The first, on the Bears’ second offensive snap, came on play action with Fields’ footwork and timing crisp. In the third quarter, Mooney worked out of the left slot and settled into a window in the Giants zone. Fields calmly dropped a pretty touch pass into his hands for a big gain.
The only other shot the Bears hit down the field was a play-action rollout dart to tight end Trevon Wesco for a gain of 23.
Yet Eberflus seemed almost giddy that a passing attack that averaged 78.3 net yards in September showed even the smallest signs of life.
“We got the ball down the field in the passing game,” Eberflus emphasized Monday. “So that was a good thing to see. That’s a good start for us. (There’s) some good confidence to be built from that.”
It was the latest evidence that the Bears still are making — and celebrating — baby steps in the evolution of their passing game.
Odds and ends
- Eberflus said Sunday he would have to look at the game video to see what went wrong with the Bears’ lackluster effort in trying to recover Fields’ second-quarter fumble. By Monday afternoon, he had a full report. St. Brown, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom were docked for “loafs” for their lack of urgency in getting after the football. Eberflus made it clear he wouldn’t condone that kind of focus lapse. He did, though, offer some sympathy because the loose ball came from behind those players and outside their vision when it popped free. “It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m in pass pro and then all of a sudden this thing drops from the sky over my head and then it’s (right) there,’” Eberflus said. “So I think Cody was caught off guard. As all the linemen were. You’ve got to be ready for it and jump on it and have some reaction there.”
- The Bears’ ability to convert on third-and-20 and beat a blitz with a well-timed and sharply executed screen pass to Herbert was impressive. The Giants sent a five-man rush, but the Bears were synced up nicely and, with key blocking out in front from Mustipher, Whitehair and Jenkins, Herbert took Fields’ pass 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage and rumbled 4 yards beyond the line to gain. For those who sat through four seasons of clunky screen attempts in the Nagy era, that 24-yard pickup was refreshing.
- The Bears went 0-for-3 inside the red zone and have converted only 50% of their red-zone trips into touchdowns this season. That’s tied for 24th in the league. With nine plays inside the red zone against the Giants, the Bears called four pass plays and five runs. Ultimately they settled for three Michael Badgley field goals. Getsy is taking heat from fans for not being more aggressive and calling a higher volume of passing plays inside the red zone, particularly on third-and-3 from the Giants 5 in the first quarter. But the running game has been the Bears’ offensive strength through four games. Leaning on a strength in a scoring opportunity seemed logical, especially given the consistent execution breakdowns on passing plays.
- On the Bears’ second red-zone trip, Fields took a sack on first down from the Giants 12 when it appeared he had Kmet open in his line of vision for what would have been a short gain to the left. Fields instead scurried into a loss and was taken down by defensive end Jihad Ward. Fields indicated after the game he had anticipated Ward would follow Kmet. Given a chance for a redo, he insinuated he would have thrown to Kmet. Mooney expanded on that sequence Monday, noting he contributed to the play’s sloppiness with a misinterpretation of his responsibilities based on the formation he heard called for in the huddle. Mooney said he was supposed to run a corner route but mistakenly stayed in to chip in pass protection based on the huddle call. That eliminated one of Fields’ primary targets. “I thought I heard something else (called) and some guys heard something else as well,” Mooney said.
GM adds former Lyft and Tesla executive Jon McNeill to board
A General Motors sign is seen during an event on January 25, 2022 in Lansing, Michigan. – General Motors will create 4,000 new jobs and retain 1,000, and significantly increase manufacturing capacity for battery cells and electric trucks.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images
DETROIT — General Motors announced Tuesday that it is adding Jon McNeill, a former Lyft and Tesla executive, to its board of directors.
McNeill, 55, is currently CEO of DVx Ventures, a venture capital firm he co-founded in 2020 that focuses on investing and growing start-up companies. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer at Lyft and president of global sales, delivery and service at Tesla.
GM CEO and President Mary Barra in a statement cited McNeill’s experiences as “a tremendous asset to GM as we accelerate toward an all-electric future.”
McNeill’s appointment is notable, as the Detroit automaker has set a goal to outsell Tesla in electric vehicles by the middle of the decade and then offer electric vehicles exclusively by 2035.
Jon McNeill, poses for a photo as Tesla opens a service center at Kong Nam Industrial Building, 603 – 609 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan.
Felix Wang | South China Morning Message | Getty Images
“GM is rapidly evolving to meet global needs for cleaner, safer transportation and is discovering new growth opportunities with every hardware and software innovation it introduces,” McNeill said.
GM’s board, which has been hailed for its gender neutrality in recent years, now has 13 directors, including six women. Twelve of the directors are independent.
